Best Delta 8 Carts In 2022: Top 5 Vape Cartridge Brands For Pre-Filled THC Oil Dab Pen | Get High Quality Hemp Oil & Weed Carts From Popular Marijauna Dispensaries | Buy Best Value Dab Pen & THC Carts Online

Whether you deal with chronic pain, nausea, lack of appetite, or even anxiety, Delta 8 could be the solution!

If you have been looking for a natural solution to help with life’s ailments, then a Delta 8 cart may be just what you need. The good news is that there are a lot of different brands of carts on the market. Though, as you can imagine, they are not all created equally.

So to make it easier for you, we have tested and reviewed some of the best Delta 8 carts and created this guide. This will help you choose the one that’s perfect for you!

Top 5 Best Brands Selling Delta-8 Carts In 2022:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 THC Carts Online, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges HollyweedCBD – Premium Quality Delta-8 THC Carts Diamond CBD Chill Plus – Wide Variety Of Flavors In Weed Pens 3Chi – Best Value THC Carts

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 THC Carts Online, Editor’s Pick

If you are looking for a super smooth hit with your Delta 8 THC vape, then consider the Exhale brand. Their formula is designed organically and is non GMO. Their extraction method is a clean Co2 extraction that is not only the cleanest formExhaleWellness of extraction, but also the safest. Each formula is lab tested to ensure quality and THC contents. You can easily access the third party lab reports when purchasing carts from Exhale.

One added bonus that we have found when shopping with Exhale is that they offer a risk free 30 day guarantee. If you are unsure about Delta 8, or if you just don’t know how well it will work for you, then this is a great way to try it without the risk. You only stand to win in this situation, because if you don’t like it or it doesn’t give the effects you are looking for you can request to return it for a refund. This is a perk for new Delta 8 users.

Highlights

All natural ingredients

Full spectrum hemp oil

Organic and non GMO

Clean and safe extraction

Third party lab tested

Quality design

30 day money back guarantee

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges

While BudPop is one of the newer names when it comes to Delta 8 carts, they definitely pack quite the punch in all areas. Each cart contains Delta 8 THC in its most concentrated form, along with terpenes that are strain specific for the smoothest, best tasting hit possible. All of the terpenes are not only plant derived, but they also do not use any additives in their formula. You will find that they contain 0.00% CBD and Delta 9 THC, putting them well under the legal limitations.

As of now, there are only two different strains to choose from. Strawberry Gelato is an indica with the sweet taste of strawberry, while the Grape Runtz is a fruity hybrid. While they do not have the most options, you will find the quality of their product to be top notch. Once they have a little more time on the market, more and more people will grow to love their products, and they have the potential of being the #1 leader in the industry.

Highlights

USA based hemp

800 mg Delta 8 THC

Natural terpenes

No additives

Third party lab tested

Quality design

Free shipping in the United States

Over 30 collective years in the hemp industry

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

Pros

Pure and potent formula

Thorough lab reports from third party providers

Great taste

Offers a great buzz

No diluting

Food grade silicone

Stainless steel design

Hemp specific heating element

Cons

Limited strain options

0.00% Delta 9 THC

#3. Hollyweed – Premium Quality Delta-8 THC Carts

Hollyweed is another no additives brand of Delta 8 for you to consider. All flavors that are used to create these distinct cartridges are all natural, with no artificial flavors, dyes or additives whatsoever. They are also organic, non GMO formulas that are safe and effective. With decades of experience in the cannabinoid market, Hollyweed is definitely one of the best name brands to consider. They are not only consistent, but also super transparent about their products.

The biggest factor that Hollyweed takes into consideration with all of their products is an overall sense of wellness in all areas. With that in mind, you can rest assured you are getting a quality product.

Highlights

USA based hemp

Full spectrum hemp oil

Organic and Non GMO

No additives used to dilute the formula

Third party lab tested

900 mg Delta 8 THC in each cartridge

All natural flavors \

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

Pros

Strain specific third party lab reports

Intense flavors

Indica, hybrid and sativa options

No cutting agents

30 day money back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Limited strains available

No specific hemp sources available

#4.Diamond CBD Chill Plus –Wide Variety Of Flavors In Weed Pens

Next up on our list is Chill Plus. They offer a vast selection of Delta 8 THC carts for you to choose from. All of their carts contain simple ingredients, with only hemp extract and terpenes. They have 900mg of Delta 8 THC in each 1g cartridge. With each puff of your cart, you can reduce your stress and help to get a more uplifted feeling. Lab testing helps you to know exactly what you are putting into your body when you use one of these cartridges.

One great thing about the Chill Plus vape line is that their products are 100% pure, and have no synthetic additives. This means that the formula is unadulterated, with no added Vitamin E Acetate like many of the other brands you will find on the market. This offers you the purest Delta 8 experience possible with your carts. When it comes to vaping Delta 8, getting pure, unadulterated formulas is not always easy.

Highlights

Clear and simple ingredients

Energizing

All natural terpenes

Third party lab tested

900 mg of Delta 8 THC in each cart

Free shipping over $100

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Chill Plus

Pros

Third party lab test results easily available

Great flavors

Lots of strain options

No synthetics

Food grade silicone

2 day express shipping available

Cons

Must spend $100 to get free shipping

No specific hemp sources available

#5 . 3Chi – Best Value THC Carts

3Chi is a well-known and well-loved brand when it comes to Delta 8 THC carts. They offer some of the most potent carts on the market, and each cartridge contains 95% hemp derived Delta 8 THC concentrate and 5% naturally derived terpenes. Most carts not only give you the feeling of being uplifted, but also give a sense of general relaxation. Each contains approximately 900mg of Delta 8 THC.

The design of these tanks is made with the highest quality standards in mind. The glass tank is durable and made to last, and the ceramic coil is specifically designed for hemp atomization. Since they use both cannabis derived and botanical derived terpenes, you can choose which you enjoy most. Some people really like the earthy taste that comes with cannabis terpenes, while others enjoy having botanical derivatives. These botanical derived terpenes sometimes taste artificial, but they are still natural.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi

Highlights

USA based hemp

Broad spectrum THC oil

Strain specific terpenes

Both cannabis derived and botanical derived terpenes

Third party lab tested

Quality design

Free shipping over $99

Pros

Strain specific third party lab reports

Great taste

Lots of strain options

No cutting agents

Food grade silicone

Durable glass tank

Quality ceramic coil

Cons

Must spend $99 to get free shipping

Unclear about hemp source

0.00% Delta 9 THC

How We Found the Best Delta 8 Carts :

When it comes to choosing the best Delta 8 carts, you can’t just tell a difference by looking at the packaging. Before we put together this guide, we had to check out several of the top brand names of Delta 8 products on the market.

After rigorous trial and research, we have narrowed our list down to the top 7 brands for Delta 9 THC cartridges.

What We Looked For While Making The List For Best D8 Carts And THC Vape Pens:

When compiling our list of the best Delta 8 cartridges, we looked at the following:

The reputation of the brands

Source of the hemp used to make the carts

The ingredients used to make the carts

The level of THC in the carts

Third party lab testing reports

After rigorous research, using these key factors as a basis for our determinations, we are able to offer insight on the top brands on the market when it comes to Delta 8 carts. This should help to make your experience easier when shopping around for the right Delta 8 cartridges.

The Difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC

Delta 8 THC is definitely increasing in popularity. As more and more people learn about the benefits and availability of Delta 8, they really start to have a lot of questions about it. One of the biggest questions that people have regarding Delta 8 THC is how it differs from Delta 9 THC.

Delta 9 THC is still considered illegal on a federal level. With that in mind, many states began offering alternatives to Delta 9. Delta 8 THC is not only legal in a majority of states, including many states that still have laws against Delta 9 THC, but it is also not as psychoactive as Delta 9. Sure, it does still have psychoactive properties, but it has much more of a calming effect than the traditional Delta 9 THC.

Essentially, Delta 9 is a major cannabinoid while Delta 8 is a minor cannabinoid. Delta 9 THC can have levels of upwards of 30% or higher THC content, while products on the market for Delta 8 have under 0.03% Delta 9 THC content. This is a big difference, and you also notice a pretty significant difference in the way they cause you to feel after consumption.

Rest assured, when you buy a Delta 8 THC cart that you will get a product that contains under 0.03% THC content. This ensures that the product is within the legal federal limits.

How Delta 8 Differs From CBD

A lot of people wonder if CBD is the same thing as Delta 8. After all, just about everyone has heard of CBD. It is an up and coming industry that has built a strong reputation for holistic approaches to pain, anxiety, and other common ailments. With that being said, Delta 8 and CBD are in fact quite different.

CBD typically lacks the psychoactive effect that you find in your typical Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 THC, however, still offers a mild psychoactive effect. With that being said, you will also find that the effects of CBD are normally mild and subtle, while Delta 8 offers a stronger effect that is definitely more noticeable. This is because the molecular structure of CBD does not bind to cannabinoid receptors.

While both Delta 8 and CBD can offer great benefits, they can also be used together. This sometimes offers better results in some cases.

The Benefits of Delta 8

Much like CBD, Delta 8 has a wide variety of medicinal benefits, as well as other benefits. Here are a few to consider:

A Smoother Experience in Comparison to Delta 9 THC

Some people tend to not really care for Delta 9 THC because of the unpredictability of the effects. The good news is that Delta 8 THC is a smoother experience, and most people find it to be quite relaxing. People also enjoy the fact that it does not cause the paranoia that Delta 9 THC often causes.

Improves Appetite

For people with eating disorders or appetite issues, Delta 8 can be a great way to boost your appetite. It can also be a good way to combat nausea and food aversion that comes along with cancer and cancer treatments. If you need to find a way to get your appetite back, Delta 8 may be the answer.

Improves Cognitive Function

Delta 8 has been known to improve brain function and help to eliminate brain fog. It can help to improve mental clarity and support better focus. This is because it offers a good amount of neuroprotective properties. This makes it ideal for people who have degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Promotes Healthier Sleep

If you suffer from insomnia, then you can definitely benefit from Delta 8 THC. This is especially true if you choose Indica varieties. Indica offers a more relaxing and calming effect, while sativa offers more uplifting vibes. When you want to unwind, consider an indica strain when you shop for your Delta 8 carts. This can help you get better sleep, and help you stay asleep throughout the night. Most people who consume Delta 8 note better sleep patterns.

Promotes Healthier Digestion

For those that suffer from nausea and vomiting, Delta 8 can help to alleviate that. This makes it ideal for people with chronic stomach issues, such as IBS. It is also a great way to battle the effects of cancer treatments, like chemotherapy and radiation. These treatments often leave patients with a lot of stomach problems, from nausea and vomiting to a lack of appetite, but the effects of Delta 8 can help with all of this.

Supports Relaxation

Delta 8 can also be a great way to help you relax and unwind after a hard day. It promotes the ease of muscle tension, and helps you to clear away the stresses of your day. When relaxing with a Delta 8 cart you can get the relaxing benefits without the added anxiety and paranoia that often comes along with traditional marijuana containing Delta 9 THC.

Relieves Pain

Delta 8 THC has natural analgesic properties. This means that it can help to reduce pain. For those that suffer from chronic pain, Delta 8 can be a great way to alleviate the pain and take the edge off. If you are looking for something that is non habit forming and non-narcotic, this may be a great natural alternative for you to consider.

As you can see, there are quite a few great benefits that come along with using Delta 8 THC. With that in mind, one of the best and most portable ways to consume Delta 8 is with a Delta 8 cart.

The Possible Side Effects of Delta 8

As with anything, Delta 8 does have some potential side effects that you might want to be aware of. While most of the effects are considered to be mild, it is a good idea to be aware of the things that may occur when using Delta 8. This helps to ensure that you have a positive experience.

Since Delta 8 THC is a close relative to Delta 9 THC, a lot of the side effects of the two are very similar. Here are some of the most common side effects of using Delta 8 THC:

Dry mouth, also known as cottonmouth

Coordination issues

Anxiety or paranoia

Increased heart rate

Red or bloodshot looking eyes

Issues with memory

Slowed reaction time

It is suggested that until you know how Delta 8 THC will affect you personally, that you refrain from using heavy machinery or driving a vehicle while you are under the influence. While for most the effects are not too strong, for others it may have a more intense effect. If you are new to Delta 8, just take it slow at first.

Too prevent over consumption, which can lead to the side effects being more intense, it is a good idea for you to use the recommended dosing. Typically, Delta 8 carts are designed to be inhaled for about 3 seconds. With that in mind, until you are familiar, be sure to just inhale once or twice until you can get a feel for how it will affect you. Keep in mind that it can take up to 10 minutes or so to feel the full effects.

Does Delta 8 Get You High?

Delta 8 can actually make you feel a ‘high’ feeling. While you may not experience the same level of high as you would smoking traditional cannabis with Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive effects of Delta 8 THC are still there. Just know that you won’t get the same feeling that you would get if you were smoking marijuana. Many people get disappointed by Delta 8, because they do not go into it with the right expectations. Knowing what to expect is important, and can help to improve your experiences.

The high you get from Delta 8 is a more cerebral high, and it is typically described as uplifting and energizing. It can also be described as mildly euphoric. Many people who do not really care for the psychoactive effects of marijuana find this to be a pleasant alternative, with all of the benefits without the intense high that leaves you with a sense of unfound paranoia.

Is Delta 8 Legal?

The legality of Delta 8 is still in question in parts of the United States. If you are wondering whether or not it is legal in your area, it is best to check the local laws for your state. It is, however, legal in several places that have not legalized marijuana. It is also legal on a federal level, unlike Delta 9 THC. In regards to your local laws, this will vary from one state to the next. The best way to know for sure if it is legal in your area is to look into the laws. Just remember, the legality of Delta 8 is subject to change.

Getting the Most Out of Your Delta 8 Cart

When using a Delta 8 cart, there are a few things that you can do to get the most out of it. First, you will need to make sure that you have the necessary battery to attach the cart to. Most Delta 8 cartridges will require a 510 threaded battery. You can find these online, or at local convenience stores near you. Having a good charge to your battery is a great way to ensure that you get the most out of your cart.

It is also a good idea for you to look for a battery that offers adjustable voltage. Adjusting the voltage to get the best hit from your cartridge can help to prevent burning the oil too quickly, and it can also help to ensure you get the hit that is right for you. Start with the lowest setting, and then go up from there to see what works best for you. There is no cookie cutter setting. It is really up to what feels right for you personally.

Finally, be sure to get the perfect hit by not over inhaling. You should get the perfect hit by pressing the button and inhaling for 3 seconds. If you do it longer, you are really only burning up the oil. This can waste your cart, and cost you more money in the long run. It can also cause more intense effects because you will be consuming more than necessary in each hit.

What You Need to Know When Buying Delta 8 Carts

While researching and determining the most important factors to consider when shopping for Delta 8 carts, here are our top priorities:

The Source of the Hemp

The Amount of THC

The Ingredients of the Cart

The Reputation of the Brand

Let’s take a closer look at these important factors, and why it is so important to be aware of them while shopping for the best Delta 8 carts.

The Source of the Hemp

First, it is always a good idea to know the source of the hemp. Since Delta 8 THC is derived from hemp, rather than marijuana, you will want to look into where the company gets their hemp from. More often than not, hemp that is grown in the United States is more pure and offers a better effect than hemp grown in other parts of the world.

If a company is not up front about their hemp source, then there may be bigger questions to consider. Why would they not want to share their source if it is reputable? Just be aware of shopping from companies and brands that do not disclose this pertinent information.

The Amount of THC

In order for Delta 8 carts to be within federal regulation, they must contain less than 0.03% Delta 9 THC. The THC percentage in these carts must be disclosed by the manufacturer. With that in mind, it is a good idea to buy from a company that is reputable for having the correct amounts of THC. This can be determined by looking at the third party lab reports. This is where you will find the exact amount of Delta 9 THC in the cartridges.

The Ingredients of the Cart

Aside from knowing how much THC the cart contains, you should also be aware of all of the other ingredients that go into making the oil for the cart. Typically, some sort of liquidizer is used, containing terpenes, in order to ensure a smooth mixture of the concentrate and a smooth hit from the atomizer. Some liquidizers can contain harsh chemicals, so look at the actual ingredients listed by the manufacturer.

The Reputation of the Brand

Finally, consider the reputation of the brand. Some brands are going to have more rapport than others. The more people that try various brands of Delta 8 carts, the more likely there will be to have unbiased reviews that help to build brand awareness. With that being said, there are some great new up and coming brands that just need the proper time and testing to make their way into the industry on a bigger scale.

FAQs: Delta 8 Carts

In doing our research for Delta 8 carts, we found that there were a lot of common questions that potential consumers had about them. Here we will try to answer a majority of those questions, and hopefully leave you with a better understanding of Delta 8 and Delta 8 cartridges. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions.

Q1. How long will a Delta 8 cart last?

There is really no right or wrong answer to this question. That is because the amount of time that a Delta 8 cart will last depends heavily on the user, and their habits. For infrequent users, a cart can last upwards of a month or longer. If you use it heavily, however, you may find that a cart will only last you a few days to a week. The key is to use the right voltage setting on your battery, and to take the proper length hits from your cart. This will help your cart to last longer and let you get the most out of it.

Q2. Is Delta 8 legal in my state?

This question is a bit tricky. The legality of Delta 8 will vary from one state to the next, and the laws are always changing. Many states are getting on board with making Delta 8 legal, as an alternative to Delta 9 THC. As of now, Delta 8 is legal in the following states:

Alabama

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Washington DC

Other states, however, including Arizona, Mississippi, Nebraska and Kentucky, have unclear laws in regards to Delta 8. There are still some states that outlaw it altogether. These states include:

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Louisiana

Montana

New York

Nevada

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Vermont

Utah

Remember, the laws are always changing so be sure to check with the latest updates within your local laws for the most up to date information on the legality of Delta 8 carts in your state.

Q3. Does Delta 8 Show Up on a Drug Test?

Many people wonder whether or not Delta 8 will show up on a drug test. Since Delta 8 contains such low levels of Delta 9 THC, which binds to your cannabinoids, it does not typically show up on a drug test. That is, if you are getting carts that are within the legal federal limits of 0.03% THC. If this is the true case, then you will find that you will have no issues passing a drug test if you use Delta 8 cartridges. This is great news for people who are required to take random drug tests for work and are unable to consume Delta 9 THC.

Q4. How old do you have to be to purchase Delta 8 THC carts?

Much like tobacco, alcohol and marijuana (in legal states) you must be 21 years of age or older to purchase Delta 8 carts. This helps to prevent this type of psychoactive product from getting into the hands of minors. It is always a good idea to use caution when you are using Delta 8, and being of legal age is the responsible way to consume.

Q5. Is Delta 8 psychoactive?

Delta 8 is definitely psychoactive. While it is not as psychoactive, and does not have as intense of an effect as Delta 9 THC, it does give a euphoric feeling to people who consume it. With that being said, the high that you get from Delta 8 is definitely more subtle than you would expect from marijuana. This is good for those people who find marijuana to be too overbearing for them.

Q6. is Delta 8 THC natural?

Typically Delta 8 THC is a naturally occurring substance. It is found in hemp, but is a rarer cannabinoid than Delta 9 THC. Since it is not as commonly found, some manufacturers will turn to man-made Delta 8 THC. The compound is often formulated in a lab, using CBD and applying heats and acids to create it. Knowing whether or not you are getting pure, natural Delta 8 THC, or synthetic lab created Delta 8 THC can prove to be quite difficult.

Final Thoughts – Choosing the Best Delta 8 Carts

If you have been considering buying a Delta 8 cart but have not really been sure where to start, then we hope this buyer’s guide will help get you pointed in the right direction. These top brands have a reputation that you can trust, and meet or exceed our expectations when it comes to Delta 8 carts.

Finally, before making your purchase, be sure to shop from a reputable manufacturer that not only has a good rapport in the industry, but also is very up front and clear about the products that they have to offer. This will ensure that you get a clean product, with the highest quality standards in mind.

If you have any questions about whether or not Delta 8 is a good option for you, consider talking to your primary doctor. They can answer any questions that you may have, and they can also let you know if you have any conditions that may make Delta 8 unsuitable for you.

Once you determine if Delta 8 is suitable for you, focus in on some of our top brands for the best Delta 8 cartridges and find the right one for you!