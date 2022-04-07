Best Delta 8 Brands of 2022: Top 5 THC Brands To Buy Weed Online| Delta-8 Near Me

The cannabis industry is full of twists and turns, and for someone who understands the intricacies of the best Delta-8 brand qualities, you are safe from getting ‘duped’ or misguided. But, unfortunately, poor knockoff versions are prevalent just about everywhere you go, and it takes a real keen eye and nose to figure out which one will likely benefit you.

The sooner you understand that there are brands out there that will never cheat you in terms of price or quality, the sooner you will find relief in your decision. With that being said, we have carefully picked out some of the best Delta 8 brands in the market, some of which you will have already heard about.

Best Brands Of Delta-8 in the Market

Exhale Wellness: Overall best Delta 8 Brands To Buy Hemp Products; Editor’s Choice

BudPop: Popular Online Store For Strongest Legal Weed Products

Hollyweed CBD: High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp Derived Products

Diamond CBD: Top Delta 8 THC Brand For Recreational Marijuana

3chi Hemp: Most Recommended Vegan-Friendly THC Products To Buy

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall best Delta 8 Brands To Buy Hemp Products; Editor’s Choice

Having been featured on Forbes as one of the best Delta 8 brands around the world, Exhale Wellness has a longstanding reputation for its all-natural and anxiety-relieving properties. Their website has a ton of satisfied customer reviews. Their product range features Delta 8 cigarettes and gummies and cartridges that customers can access by purchasing them or subscribing to them. The company boasts as being no. 1 in the world because of their ‘organic approach to growing great quality, Colorado Hemp.

When we take their product to perspective, we find it has a balanced concentration of THC present and can support vegan-based diets. All of their products are gluten and GMO-free, which is where the prices stay justified. You end up paying for something that takes the farmers both love and care to produce, which is visible in their transparency and fair treatment of hemp farmers.

Great Healing Properties

The products by Exhale Wellness have excellent healing properties, which stems from the company’s careful cultivation process. The specially bred Delta 8 THC flowers provide you with maximum pain relief, both physically and emotionally.

Organic Culture

Exhale Wellness products are grown without the use of pesticides, insecticides, and all other chemicals that are known to affect the human body and moods. This ensures that the quality and effectiveness of each smoking experience are preserved for your taste standards.

No Side Effects

This takes us to how each of the products exhibits no side effects when used. You will only be paying for the reduction of mental and physical stress and pains that are caused due to that, which enables your body to perform better and your mood to stay positive throughout the day.

Pros:

Amazing Healing Properties

All-natural production

Mood booster

Relatively cheaper than most

Cons:

No international shipping option

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop: Popular Online Store For Strongest Legal Weed Products

While the brand recently launched in 2021, it has quickly gained the recognition it needs to be featured on this article due to its high-quality products. The company has utilized specialist experiences as well as proper research worth over thirty years that states the best practices on growing hemp. Along with that, the company gives its customers a guarantee of the ‘best high’ they will ever get which mitigates any pain in the muscles and calms your mind.

What’s more is that the company does not utilize any chemicals to grow their hemp which allows for them to be healthy for consumers to use. Their natural growing and processing of hemp ensures the products that are made have a high potency level/ THC level that helps ensure a better psychoactive effect. The products are also tested by third-party labs for assurance.

Great Customer Experience

The brand has gained several reviews on their website as well as on their social media pages. Most of these views are positive and some even present images and videos of the consumer smoking or eating the products made by the company. What’s more is that the quality-hemp products produce a better high for these consumers which has helped alleviate any internal and external pain.

All-Natural Production

The hemp acquired by the brand is grown on hemp farms and are given great care while the plant grows to adolescence. There are no pesticides or insecticides involved in the growth process therefore, you can rest assured that there are no health risks involved while using the products. Lastly, the edibles, cartridges and oils are vegan-friendly which another attractive factor about these products.

Lab-Tested

The third-party lab testing factor helps create buzz in the market because the brand has ensured that there is no bias when it comes to checking the products out for health risks. The company has also posted results on their websites that can be checked and have also included the potency chart for THC products.

Pros:

100% Vegan-friendly

Ships fast to your location

Bundle packs and discounts

Great customer reviews

Cons:

Limited customer base

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD: High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp Derived Products

The most seasoned CBD and THC users are likely to tell you that Hollyweed CBD is a premium brand that offers users quality delta 8 products. Perhaps the best feature of this brand is that it has effectively combined quality organic ingredients with the latest production techniques to produce some of the best THC formulas available today. It doesn’t hurt that this company also offers you quality customer support services.

The sources of hemp that are used to make these delta 8 products are highly reliable and some of the best in the country. If you’re willing to put in a little bit of research, you’ll see that this brand is more than willing to share all relevant information on its products on its official website.

What’s more, there’s also adequate information available online on the kind of ingredients and the quantities of each ingredient that are present in each of these formulas.

Also, as is the case with all reputed brands in the THC industry, Hollyweed CBD has its products tested by independent third-party labs as well.

In this way, you can be sure that it’s a reliable brand that has checked all the relevant boxes concerning the legality and safety of its products. We say legality because the brand ensures that none of its delta 8 formulas contain more than the prescribed amount of 0.3% THC.

Features

Not only are the products that are offered by this brand highly affordable, but they’re of great quality as well. Therefore, if you wish to sample good delta 8 offerings without breaking the bank, then Hollyweed CBD might just be the perfect brand for you.

It doesn’t matter if you’re new to the world of CBD or delta 8 or have been using these products for years; the quality of the delta 8 gummies and other such products from the brand is sure to leave you happy.

While this brand has many great features, what we found to be noteworthy is its commitment to providing users with excellent support services and policies.

For instance, its return policy is especially convenient because it allows users to return products within 30 days if they’re not fully satisfied with the results of the products that they’ve received.

What’s more, their shipping policy is impressive as well since most customers across the country receive their orders within a week of placing them.

Pros

The quality of hemp used in these products is premium

The ingredients used here are natural and organic

It’s one of the most popular and well-loved CBD brands in the industry

It comes with excellent customer support services and policies

The brand has a good amount of experience in the hemp industry

Cons

Its delta 8 products aren’t as popular as those offered by other brands.

Customer Reviews

Even though this brand doesn’t have as many reviews as others that we’ve featured in this list, the reviews that it has garnered over the years are mostly positive.

Also, the fact that Hollyweed CBD has its products tested by independent labs sits well with most users of this brand’s products.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD: Top Delta 8 THC Brand For Recreational Marijuana

Diamond CBD has made a name for itself in the market primarily because of its unique extraction process that allows them to produce premium-grade Delta 8 THC products. Not only is the company innovative when it comes to the variety of products they produce, including THC Extreme Gummies and exotic Vape Oil Bundles, but its supercritical CO2 extraction process is also known to utilize high-quality hemp for continued customer loyalty.

You will probably hear their name in the list of Delta 8 brands that utilize organic ingredients in all of their lab products. The list of products they produce includes creams, vape oils, edible gummies as well as capsules. With a high THC concentration, you are most likely looking at a stronger dose of THC entering your system, which is why it is advised to keep the doses in control for the right calming effect.

Multiple Variants:

The wide variety when it comes to innovative products is by far a great highlight of buying from Diamond CBD. Customers particularly have expressed their love for CBD gummies, giving the customer something to munch on and relieve themselves of stress and anxiety problems.

Flavorful Edibles:

Another of the unique aspects of the company’s products is the flavor of their products. Diamond CBD produces multiple flavors, including strawberry, pink lemonade, and even grape. This property ensures that you can enjoy using the THC as a snack rather than the stigma attached to it.

Strong Pain-Relief:

The high concentration of THC present in the Diamond CBD products, as well as the use of premium-grade hemp, ensures strong pain relief for customers. This can include people who suffer from frequent migraines to people who have recently had surgery, as well as those who suffer from anxiety and depression. In addition, the strong pain-relief feature is a big contributor to the popularity of the product.

Pros:

Premium-grade hemp

No side-effects

Wide variety of CBD products

Good after-sales service

Cons:

Wife product range confuses customers.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3chi: Most Recommended Vegan-Friendly THC Products To Buy

3chi Hemp is yet another Delta 8 brand that is famous for being the first in America to sell legalized THC, and this gives you an idea of how long they have been operational in the market. The 2019 breakthrough by 3chi Hemp introduced a unique process of purifying their Delta 8 THC from the hemp that they acquired. As a result, the premium quality products that the company introduced afterward are not only vegan-friendly (Delta 8 Cookies) but also ensure the safety of the human body as a whole.

The positive effects of using their products include mitigation of migraine pains to feeling better after having a panic attack. In addition, the soothing effects of smoking their all-natural organic hemp products ensure that you do not have to let your conditions get the best of you or your day. 3chi Hemp also has multiple varieties of products that include edible jelly, vapes, and concentrated THC packets that can be smoked for soothing effects.

Helps You Relax

3chi Hemp products are given a priority in the market due to their natural relaxation properties. From the cartridges to the edibles, the balance of THC content in each product ensures the customer will feel relaxed after each session and even experience a euphoric feeling.

Superior Quality

Since its inception, 3chi Hemp has carefully monitored and learned from its process of growing quality hemp and then purifying it in the product stage. Their long-time experience has ensured great results with superior quality products that magnify the desired effect that the customer wishes for. Furthermore, they also use quality ingredients other than hemp for great taste and smell.

Maintains Transparency

The company has listed down its ingredients and their patented processes to ensure that its customers understand what they are getting from each purchase. The transparency has allowed 3chi Hemp to generate increased revenues through loyalty and, therefore, can be trusted by newer customers as opposed to other Delta 8 leading brands.

Pros:

Wide variety of products

Oldest Delta 8 brand in America

Great customer reviews

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Does not ship internationally

=> Click here to visit the official website of 3Chi

How did we made this list?

Before we dive deep into which brands are the best solution for your neural and muscular problems, we will discuss how we came about the list we have made. The first thing we did was ensure that we covered all the best Delta 8 brands in the cannabis market that were readily available in the region.

Next, our team of researchers looked through multiple online sites and blogs for both positive and negative reviews regarding said THC brands, after which we began the sorting process. Here, we shortened the list down between 10 to 15 brands, after which we dived in a little deeper to weigh in the benefits that the customers had received from the long-term use of CBD.

Surely enough, we took into account the multiple types of research by both local and international journalists who took part in using these CBD products. We then narrowed down the list even further to five brands that stood out for various reasons.

How effective the relief properties of the brands were in comparison to their competitors. This also included healing from inflammation in the body and relief from insomnia

The natural production of the Hemp plants and its treatment

The THC level is present in each final product in comparison with all the other brands

Personal tests

Factors to Consider before Choosing A Delta-8 Brand?

Although we’ve given you a list of all the best Delta 8 brands in the market, it is always good to double-check the facts and do your own research before you settle for a brand. There are several imposters in the market with cheap knockoffs that can attract anyone willing to make an investment. However, there are several steps you can take and characteristics that you can recognize of good Delta 8 brands.

If you end up a fake or poor quality Delta 8 brand, it can result in heavy breathing, cardiovascular problems as well as a serious risk to your health. You might end up trying to look for a customer support number, but what do you know? There isn’t one available. That only reaffirms that the company you bought from was a fraud and has conned you of your money.

Distinguishing good brands from false ones, therefore, becomes important, and the following approach can help you do that.

Form your list of brands

The first thing you need to do is something we ourselves started with, which includes making a list of all the brands you have heard of and also the ones you can potentially purchase from. The list will help keep you focused in your research so you can pinpoint which brand is the best one out of the list. Once you have made your list, make sure you set parameters that help you measure whether the brand and its products are worth the risk of an investment or not.

You can also take the help of a friend who knows about Delta 8 brands and can give you an opinion of the brands you have selected on the list.

Does the brand have a name in the market?

One of the first things you can do after you make a list is to check if the brand has a name for itself in the market. Go through the list and check online reviews left by past customers for each brand. This does not mean the reviews on their website because some brands tend to fake the reviews to attract customers.

Instead, go through testimonials on websites like Trustpilot that authenticate the customer’s review once it is submitted. Other than reviews, the brands can also be mentioned in online articles and magazines where bloggers tend to give out reviews. YouTube is also a viable source that you can go through and sort out which brands truly stood out in terms of quality and price and which didn’t.

Which flower are they utilizing?

One of the key factors that will decide which brand you go to is the type of flower that is used by the brand to produce their products. You will also have to check what processes were involved in the growth of the flower and whether any pesticides or other chemicals were used to help it grow. A 100% organically grown flower is prone to inhibit fewer side effects than a flower that is grown through alternate means.

Other than that, Delta 8 THC is known to have a lesser potency than Delta 9 THC, but the psychological effects are known to be equal to the other variant.

Purity of the Delta 8 product?

This factor is the second most important factor to consider when buying a CBD product from a brand you do not know about. You need to research the purity of the THC compound before you go through with the purchase. The Delta 8 THC does not grow in abundance but can be grown organically, which is where 100% purity is achieved.

Therefore, selecting Delta 8 brands that have achieved the organic production of the variant is important as it mitigates all the health risks that can come with genetically modified versions. The factor is also important in terms of what kind of neurological and physiological effect taking the product has on your body.

THC Levels

The THC levels determine how good the calming or anxiety-reduction effects will be on your body. Any and all physiological and neurological effects will be mitigated after you use the Delta 8 product from a good brand. However, fakes can actually worsen your situation. These fakes will have zero or low THC levels, which is why you need to look at the back of the bottle or box to see what you’re getting.

Similarly, any brand that has very high THC levels can risk the health of a person who is consuming the product. The safety guidelines that your doctor has given you should be adhered to at all times.

Flavors and Variety

Once you’ve decided to become loyal to a particular brand, you need them to have several flavors you can try out as well as several innovative products. Who says you can’t enjoy consuming the product even if you’re taking the dosage to lessen your pain internally or externally?

Allergic Ingredients

While you carry out your research, make sure you understand whether the brand and product you are selecting have allergic ingredients being used to produce them. Please make a list of all the ingredients that activate your allergies and compare them through the ingredients list of the products you end up selecting. Only after they are cleared of these products should you take the next step of investing in them.

Good Customer Support

A good customer support effort is always appreciated because it allows you to express your concerns with the product, and you know someone is out there to listen to you. If you end up facing any problems while using the product, you need to ensure that you have the right number to call or email to contact. Delta 8 products may induce positive effects on your body, but the fact that you are going to consume the product should keep you on edge at the start.

By researching the customer support system of the brand you are selecting, you can ensure that if things go south, you will receive some form of support. This can include anything between refunds to a fresh product being sent your way.

Proper Certification

The last thing you need to ensure is that the brand has received proper certification to be able to both sell and produce Delta 8 CBD products. This factor will help you build trust in the brand as the Certificates awarded to these brands ensure that the brand is safe to use and there is no malpractice involved. You can also look for labels that suggest that the brand has received third-party lab tests, which ensure the same thing and further strengthen the case to select the brand.

FAQs regarding Delta 8 THC Brands

Q1. What is the Delta 8 THC Variant?

THC stands for Tetrahydrocannabinol, and the Delta 8 variant stems from a new cannabinoid that allows consumers calming and soothing effects. The drug has a clear effect on the neurological and physiological state of a person and, therefore, provides relief over the long run. This ensures that the person who cannot heal due to the pain can do so and become a functional aspect of society.

The drug is also known to increase appetite and reduce stress.

Q2. Is the Delta 9 THC variant better than Delta 8?

While the Delta 9 variant is known to have a higher potency level in comparison to the Delta 8 variant, the major difference comes in the legal aspect. Delta 8 products are approved in 38 states and are also approved federally, while the Delta 9 variant still remains under research. This makes the production as well as usage of the cannabinoid illegal.

Q3. Can I legally buy and use Delta 8 THC?

Yes, you can legally purchase products containing the Delta 8 THC variant as it is federally approved. The variant is an extract from hemp, and as of 2018, hemp is considered a medicinal plant. The variant has excellent soothing and calming effects on a person’s mind and is, therefore, a great help.

The only condition these products should meet is that the Delta 8 THC levels should be less than 0.3% (Farm Bill). You can either purchase products containing this percentage online or from a medical store near you.

Q4. Can the products of Delta 8 THC provide a solution to insomnia?

Yes, there are some brands that have produced special products that help induce sleep through the use of hemp. Cannabis is known to have great psychoactive effects and can calm a person’s mind, which can help a person suffering from depression, a panic attack, or anxiety. This effect also extends to mitigating the effects of insomnia and letting a person rest easily.

Q5. What is the ideal price for Delta 8 products?

Depending on the brand you are going with and the product you are selecting, the prices can vary between $49 to $100. The quantity of Delta 8 products, as well as the quality of the product, also raises the prices, which is why it is best to go through the online retail store of the brand to be sure. However, if you find the prices to be higher than $100, make sure you read the reviews of the product as they might be trying to scam you of your money.

Q6. Which states can the product be shipped to?

Although the Delta 8 products are approved federally, there are 38 states in total out of 50 that have allowed different brands to sell cannabis-based products. You can find a list of all these states here as of 2021.

Q7. Can I buy Delta 8 products without a prescription?

Yes, you can receive Delta 8 products without them being prescribed by doctors by visiting a local shop where they sell smoke-based products. You can also go online and order Delta 8 products from the brand you want without having to prove that you have a prescription. However, if you wish to get higher-level THC products, you will have to get them prescribed by a doctor and go to a pharmaceutical store.

Q8. Are THC and CBD the same thing?

While the physical effects of both THC and CBD remain the same, CBD or cannabidiol products have no psychoactive properties to them, which both Delta 8 and 9 variants do. THC is, therefore, more beneficial to patients who suffer from internal and external pains.

Conclusion: The Best Delta 8 Brand Out Of All The Options

While all the Delta-8 brands that are mentioned in the article above have some unique property that sets them apart from the other brands, there is one brand that stands on top. Diamond CBD not only has a great reputation in the market but is also a market leader when it comes to producing quality products with perfect THC levels. They also have a wide variety of products that you can choose from, which allows you to have multiple options even after you stay loyal to the brand for years.

While it may seem impossible to stay loyal to one brand, the consumers of Diamond CBD have a different opinion due to the premium nature of the organically-grown hemp and flavorful products. Not only that, they also induce a great feeling of euphoria and gentleness. Something you will want after a stressful day at work or while suffering from trying mental health conditions.