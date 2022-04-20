Best Collagen Supplements for Men and Women (2022 Rankings)

Before we get started on the best collagen supplements, let us first take a moment to understand the terms. So collagen is a vital protein found in the skin and connective tissues. Collagen supplements came into the picture around the 1950s by a man of Indian origin known as GNR. Collagen supplements are widely used because they provide better skin for the body and better muscle health and are also associated with several other health benefits with lesser side effects or risks.

Collagen supplements can be a good source of anti-aging, giving them a good demand range. So we are here to provide you with a list of the best collagen supplements available on the market so that you don’t have to

The Best Collagen Supplements in 2022

Below is a list of the best collagen supplements available:

BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen This collagen powder and protein powder is one of the top collagen supplements made using grass-fed, pasture-raised collagen to improve skin elasticity. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens Aiming to improve skin elasticity and skin health, Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens is one of the best-selling collagen supplements and protein powders. Live Conscious Collagen Peptides This collagen powder doubles as a great protein powder with type I and type III collagen. VitaPost Collagen Complex One of the top-selling collagen supplements, this supplement comes in collagen capsules. These collagen capsules are easy to consume. Essential Elements Collagen Peptides This supplement is made from ingredients sourced from grass-fed, pastured raised bovines with collagen type I and type III. The supplement, however, contains no undenatured type II collagen. Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein is certified kosher. Certified Kosher means the supplement complies with Jewish dietary laws. It also doubles up as a protein powder. Bubs Naturals Collagen Protein It is one of those collagen supplements that is NSF-certified for sports. This collagen powder is unflavored and is made using extra layers of verification. Everbella Micelle Liposomal Complete Collagen + Unlike collagen capsules or powder, this supplement comes in micelle form, offering more bioavailability than other collagen supplements. Prime Health Daily Collagen Renew Unlike many collagen supplements, it includes collagen type I, undenatured collagen type II, and Type III. Primal Harvest Primal Collagen It contains collagen type I and also collagen type III. Type III of collagen imparts the best benefits to the supplement. Orgain Collagen Peptides This product is keto-friendly with MCT powder, providing more bioavailability than many collagen supplements. American Natural Super Collagen This protein powder supplement improves overall skin health with grass-fed pasture-raised collagen. MTN OPS Collagen This protein powder is one of the best-rated supplements across the collagen industry, providing ample dosages of Each Serving Contains. MTN OPS Collagen Peptides This product belongs to the signature Eva Shockey series, with higher amounts of collagen in every serving. Marine Collagen Collagen Peptides It promotes overall wellness using cleanly sourced collagen from marine sources. JayLab Pro Collagen Complex It comes in unflavored powdered form with enough backing from nutrition science. IdealFit IdealLean Collagen A women’s protein drink that also doubles up as a collagen drink mix, it is not only delicious but also healthy. Prime Greens with Collagen This is a superfoods supplement, brimming with an ample dose of collagen to provide anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits. My Obvi Super Collagen Protein It comes in delicious flavors such as Marshmallow Cereal, Fruity Cereal, Caramel Macchiato, and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Team Keto Collagen Peptides It is keto and paleo-friendly, helping those with low collagen levels due to restrictive diets get enough collagen in the body. It helps replenish levels of collagen in the muscle tissue. Elm & Rye Collagen This supplement comes in minimalist packaging and is one of the top-rated supplements to replenish collagen levels in the body. It comes as collagen capsules that are easy to consume. Hair La Vie Foundation Collagen Elixir It is a hair supplement that includes ample collagen levels and other ingredients that boost the hair’s health. Collagen Select A beauty booster complex, this supplement helps you achieve a youthful appearance. Dr. Kellyann Complete Collagen Protein A flavorless powder that can help you stay healthy, this supplement is formulated by Dr. Kellyann, a registered dietitian nutritionist. Absolute Collagen It comes in an original lemon flavor with 8000mg of collagen per serving. Revive Collagen Revive Collagen contains retinol, hydrolyzed keratin, and other ingredients that efficiently replenish collagen levels. ATP Science Noway Juicy Collagen It comes in multiple delicious flavors like grape, pineapple, and wild berry, containing no artificial flavors. NeoCell Super Collagen It is a great powder that easily mixes with any of your favorite beverages. It is keto-certified and gluten-free. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein Manufactured by a reputed company, this supplement has ascorbic acid and probiotics. Naked Collagen This is a no-nonsense supplement that has nothing to hide. It is formulated using cleanly sourced collagen and other excipients. Designs for Health Whole Body Collagen This non-GMO product is also gluten-free and allergen-friendly, providing the maximum benefits of the supplement. Wholesome Wellness Multi Collagen Protein It is manufactured with five types of food source collagen, including chicken cartilage, manufactured in a GMP-certified facility under strict quality controls.

BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Hydrolyzed Fish Collagen Peptides, Eggshell Membrane, and others Each Serving Contains 10 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 20 Price $34

BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen comes in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and fruit punch. Even eggshell membrane is a good source for anti-aging, but what makes BioTrust collagen powder better is the smoothness and no-clump feature. It dissolves so well in any beverage and gives a creamy texture. Additionally, it’s odorless as well.

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

Product Overview Ingredients Five Different Types of Collagen, Vitamin C, Zinc, and others Each Serving Contains 8.5 grams Servings Per Container 20 Price $39.95

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens have been great for joint support with their one-year money-back guarantee, verified by their long list of customers. The benefits of collagen to the skin are many, but that brings a responsibility to give the correct quality and quantity of dietary collagen products. From the varied ranges of collagen supplements on the market, with their doctor recommendations and pure quality checks, Organixx is undoubtedly the best product to be considered.

Live Conscious Collagen Peptides

Product Overview Ingredients Types I & III Bovine Collagen, Cystine, Glycine, and others Each Serving Contains 11 grams Servings Per Container 41 Price $34.99

For Joint support, most collagen supplements are effective. Taking collagen peptides like Live Conscious Collagen Peptides, available for $35 per bag, is a great deal. It is a hydrolyzed protein supplement. It’s crafted in a way that it absorbs quickly into the body. It is also a good intake for hair and nails.

VitaPost Collagen Complex

Product Overview Ingredients Bovine Collagen Peptides, Hydrolyzed Chicken Collagen Peptides, Avian Sternum Collagen Peptides, and others Each Serving Contains 1.5 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 30 Price $19.80

There is no better way to improve collagen levels than having the best collagen supplement manufactured by Vitapost, which can form clumps or smells into pills. Hydrolyzed collagen peptides and protein-filled capsules aid the best in joint pain. The peptides are rich in amino acids that get you a better wound healing capacity. Vitapost Collagen Complex is made from 100% natural ingredients.

Essential Elements Collagen Peptides

Product Overview Ingredients Bovine Type I Collagen, Alanine, Arginine, and others Each Serving Contains NA Servings Per Container 41 Price $29.99

Designed to be hormone-free and unflavoured, grass-fed Essential Elements Collagen Peptides are among the best collagen supplements. Collagen levels in this particular product are specifically for new collagen formation. Protein in our body breaks down into peptides and amino acids. These amino acids are the main ingredient in this collagen supplement, making it work well on joint pain.

Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein

Product Overview Ingredients Bovine hide collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid (sodium hyaluronate), vitamin C (ascorbic acid) Each Serving Contains 20 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 14 Price $27

Collagen powders come in a great variety and work immensely well for skin and joint pain. Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein have a great name in the market because of its quality. Essential proteins and hyaluronic acids in Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein make it the best product, priced at the best rate.

Bubs Naturals Collagen Protein

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen Peptides, Lysine, Tyrosine, and others Each Serving Contains 20 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 28 Price $43

Packaged with happiness and donating 10% to charity makes Bubs Naturals Collagen Protein different from other collagen powders. It’s easy to blend, and the NSF-certified supplement is brimming with amino acids. The collagen levels in this powder are considerably high, and the supplement is smooth to dissolve and completely unflavored, making it one of the best collagen supplements.

Everbella Micelle Liposomal Complete Collagen +

Product Overview Ingredients Micellized Collagen, Omega 3, Vitamin E, and others Each Serving Contains 1 gram of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 15 Price $44.95

Everbella Micelle Liposomal Complete Collagen + is one company that brings you no powder or pill. It brings you a syrup, something that looks and tastes like caramel. The product has been curated after a lot of research, and it’s nothing like the general collagen powders available in the market, making it just another one in our list of best collagen supplements that majorly work on joint pains and skin.

Prime Health Daily Collagen Renew

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen Complex Blend, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, and others Each Serving Contains 6.6 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 30 Price $69

Prime Health Daily Collagen Renew is the best collagen supplement to improve collagen levels in the body due to its hydrolyzed content for faster results. It comes in three types and works well for skin, hair, nails, and heart. These collagen powders come for a little extra price but are entirely unflavored. It is even said to have a good effect on bone density, making it a good cure for joint pain.

Primal Harvest Primal Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen, Calcium, Arginine, and others Each Serving Contains 10 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 30 Price $36.95

With beautiful packaging, collagen powders like Primal Harvest Primal Collagen are grass-fed, priced at $29 for a bag, offering an additional 10% on your first purchase. It makes the list of our best collagen supplements owing to its 90-day money-back guarantee. It has nine essential amino acids that aid in better immunity and work on joint pain. The collagen levels in your body will surely see hype after using this one.

Orgain Collagen Peptides

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen Peptides, Alanine, Arginine, and others Each Serving Contains 10 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 45 Price $29.99

The list of unflavoured collagen powders also includes Orgain. Orgain Collagen Peptides work on joint pain and collagen levels of the body. There can be considerable growth in skin hydration, joint health, and muscle tissues. Inclusive of whatever collagen types, it contains 10g of collagen in a pack.

American Natural Super Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients BPCP, Biotin, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and others Each Serving Contains 11 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 30 Price $47

While many collagen powders work well on joint pain, consuming collagen supplements from American Natural Super Collagen has aided well in the stream of skin improvement. Collagen levels improved the sleep cycles and provided women with smooth and moist skin.

MTN OPS Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen Peptides, Proteins, Calcium, and others Each Serving Contains 10 grams of collagen per serving Servings Per Container 30 Price $54.95

MTN OPS Collagen is worth its price as it works to its brand name level in the collagen powders market. Curing joint pains, hair, and skin problems with collagen levels, it serves 9g of protein in one take, making it almost as good as collagen-rich foods. Like most collagen supplements, it is unflavored.

MTN OPS Collagen Peptides

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen Peptides, Calcium, Iron, and others Each Serving Contains 20 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $49.95

With 20gm of collagen per serving, MTN OPS Collagen Peptides have desired results in skin hydration, joint health, improved skin elasticity, and better skin health. It also works on nails and hair. Collagen types provided by the market may work well on the muscle tissues, but with a brand name and price like that, MTN is worth a try for bone mineral density.

Marine Collagen Collagen Peptides

Product Overview Ingredients Collective Marine Collagen Peptide Complex, Collagen, Hydrolyzed Elastin, and others Each Serving Contains 2.1 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $29.99

Marine Collagen products are well made for fighting degraded connective tissues. Marine Collagen Collagen Peptides work exceptionally well on the skin and bone health as they are mainly derived from fish. These are hydrolyzed collagen peptides that are pills and not powder.

JayLab Pro Collagen Complex

Product Overview Ingredients Type I, II, and III Collagen, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and others Each Serving Contains 6.5 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $39.95

Working on bettering your digestive system, bone mineral density, and improved skin elasticity is JayLab Pro Collagen Complex. It’s simple and works well for better skin health and hair. No wonder it’s a consistently growing company with such affordable rates. It’s also rich in vitamin c and hyaluronic acid.

IdealFit IdealLean Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, and others Each Serving Contains 20 grams Servings Per Container 20 Price $23.99

Curated with cocoa, artificial flavors, and vitamins, IdealFit IdealLean Collagen works for more collagen formation and healthy skin. A healthy dose of such protein powders rich in hydrolyzed collagen peptides can be of simple usage to women for everyday use at a very cheap rate without compromising quality.

Prime Greens with Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Spirulina, ​​Chlorella, Pure Bovine Collagen, and others Each Serving Contains 13.33 grams Servings Per Container 14 Price $49

Protein powders like Prime Greens with Collagen aid in healthy skin as they work on wrinkles and anti-aging the best. More collagen is added with green superfoods to make a unique mixture of healthy doses that works well for the overall body functioning.

My Obvi Super Collagen Protein

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Calcium, and others Each Serving Contains 10 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $39.99

For better muscle mass, less collagen cant work. Dietary restrictions are necessary for a better, healthy, and fit body. My Obvi Super Collagen Protein brings a lot of flavors and contains many nutrients that make it one of the best choices; additionally, beautiful packaging also makes it one of the best choices.

Team Keto Collagen Peptides

Product Overview Ingredients Type I & III collagen, Each Serving Contains 10 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $44.99

A keto diet places many dietary restrictions that can lead to loss of muscle mass and less collagen content in the body. With absolutely no sugar and offering both types of collagen to improve the health of your skin and connective tissue across the body, Team Keto Collagen Peptides is the way to go. This product has been designed keeping in mind those who wish to follow a Keto diet.

Elm & Rye Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrolyzed Collagen, Vitamin C, Vegetable Magnesium Stearate, and others Each Serving Contains 1 gram Servings Per Container 30 Price $44.99

With just two capsules being the dosage recommended, Elm & Rye Collagen is an excellent option for those looking for safe and harmless collagen supplementation. This company examines beyond collagen synthesis and uses unique blends and hydrolyzed collagen peptides that reduce inflammation while promoting collagen synthesis. It is priced slightly higher than other products and costs you $49.99, but the price is worth the quality.

Hair La Vie Foundation Collagen Elixir

Product Overview Ingredients Grass-fed Bovine Type I & III Collagen, Vitamin C, Sodium, Xanthan gum, and others Each Serving Contains 4.58 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $29.99

Hair La Vie Foundation Collagen Elixir is a top-selling supplement enriched with prebiotics, keratin, and vitamin C for better joint support and bone health. Your hair and skin might improve in quality with regular usage. You get all the benefits of collagen from this unique collagen dietary product brought to you by a company that makes some of the top collagen supplements on the market.

Collagen Select

Product Overview Ingredients DracoBelle Nu Moldovan Dragonhead herb extract, Verisol hydrolyzed collagen, Biotin, and others Each Serving Contains 5 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $59

If you wish to benefit from a top-quality product that provides anti-aging benefits and other antioxidants, Collagen Select is a great product. If you are having trouble choosing a collagen supplement that does not increase your body weight and uses Hydrolyzed collagen to boost collagen production, Collagen Select is a must-try.

Dr. Kellyann Complete Collagen Protein

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen Peptides, Sodium, Milk, and others Each Serving Contains 10 grams Servings Per Container 60 Price $59

You get 60 servings in a single pack of Dr. Kellyann Complete Collagen Protein, and it is easy to use the supplement; each serving offers you 10 grams of collagen. This is among the unique collagen peptides powder brought to you by Dr. Kellyan, a company known for making some of the best collagen supplements. You can increase your collagen levels naturally using the amino acids present in the supplement.

Absolute Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrolyzed fish collagen, citric acid, orange juice concentrate, and others Each Serving Contains 8 grams Servings Per Container 14 Price $32.99

Absolute Collagen is a beautiful product that is priced reasonably and well-rated. You get 8000 mg of collagen in every serving, and this supplement also boosts collagen production in your body. You experience enhanced nail and skin health and reduced body weight by supplementing excellent quality pure marine collagen. The company offers to ship products worldwide, and the starting price is £40.

Revive Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera Juice, and others Each Serving Contains 8.5 grams Servings Per Container 14 Price $33.99

You get to choose from two unique varieties of Revive Collagen: Revive Collagen Original and Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus, depending on your needs for collagen supplementation. You get hold of them in single-serve packets, and the products comprise hydrolyzed Marine collagen that boosts collagen production in the body. Increasing collagen synthesis improves your bone, skin, and hair health.

ATP Science Noway Juicy Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen, Malic Acid, Stevia, and others Each Serving Contains NA Servings Per Container 51 Price $53.52

You get many delicious tangy flavors when you buy products from ATP Science that effectively boost collagen production in your body. ATP Science Noway Juicy Collagen is excellent in providing you with all the hydrolyzed collagen peptides you need to improve the health of your skin or nails. However, the only catch is that the products are slightly in the higher range.

NeoCell Super Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen, Wheat, Lactose, and others Each Serving Contains 10 grams Servings Per Container 15 Price $21.95

NeoCell Super Collagen is a personal favorite product because of how low the price is – just $23 for 40 servings! You get all the fantastic benefits of collagen from this collagen product. It’s no wonder that these are some of the most popular collagen supplements. Unlike other products, NeoCell Super Collagen uses bovine to provide all the benefits.

Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein

Product Overview Ingredients Hide Collagen Peptides, Fermented Eggshell Membrane Collagen, Chicken Bone Broth Protein Concentrate, and others Each Serving Contains 20 grams Servings Per Container 45 Price $32

Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein is a top-selling product made from protein sources including beef, chicken, eggshell membrane, and good quality bone broth. It has excellent ratings, 4.5 out of 5, on account of comprising complete protein. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein uses different sources for better absorption and is priced reasonably at $32 per jar.

Naked Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Bovine Hide Collagen Peptides, Isoleucine, Proline, and others Each Serving Contains 9 grams Servings Per Container 60 Price $41.99

One of the reasons why Naked Collagen is so popular is because of the transparency that it maintains in all products. The company brings forward high-quality bovine collagen peptides powder into the market and is a great way to enhance collagen supplementation for everyone. It helps improve collagen synthesis in the body and is suitable for someone taking a collagen supplement for the first time.

Designs for Health Whole Body Collagen

Product Overview Ingredients Collagen Peptides, Sodium, Protein, and others Each Serving Contains 12.5 grams Servings Per Container 30 Price $64.73

Designs for Health Whole Body Collagen is slightly on the more expensive side of things. It is priced at $65. However, it is worth the price because you get 12.5 grams of collagen per serving. It is made using premium bone broth, eggshell membrane, and marine collagen and has potential benefits in improving the quality of skin, nails, and hair.

Wholesome Wellness Multi Collagen Protein

Product Overview Ingredients Chicken Bone Broth Collagen, Eggshell Membrane Collagen, Hydrolysed Fish Collagen Peptides, and others Each Serving Contains 7.83 grams Servings Per Container 58 Price $31

Wholesome Wellness Multi Collagen Protein is a reasonably priced product containing different proteins sourced from reliable means of bovine and poultry. It costs just $34, and it is made in the United States and tested by third-party laboratories for confirmation of the quality of the product.

Scientific Evidence Backing The Benefits of Collagen Supplements

There is plenty of research and scientific evidence that backs the potential benefits of collagen powder in improving the health of skin, hair, nails, and joints. Research suggests that taking a collagen supplement can help people achieve younger-looking skin when supplemented with a healthier lifestyle. However, it is essential to do plenty of research before taking a collagen supplement because it can affect your health.

The Best Collagen Supplements in 2022 Final Verdict

A collagen supplement can help improve the quality of your skin and joints, and it is worth the price for most adults looking for safe ways to improve their internal health and physical appearance. Try a top collagen supplement above today!

ALSO READ:Best Probiotic Supplements to Buy in 2022 (Ranked & Reviewed)

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.