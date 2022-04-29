Best CBD Oil For Pain & Anxiety In 2022: Top 5 CBD Brands For The Best Hemp Oil And CBD Tincture Made With High Quality Hemp Strains | CBD Products From The Online CBD Stores Near Me

CBD is legalized in the US, and many individuals use it for medicinal purposes. CBD can provide many medical advantages like pain and stress relief, better sleep, etc. Additionally, users stand to gain all these advantages without the side effects of pharmaceutical products.

Due to its increasing popularity, brands have come up with an array of CBD products, and CBD oil happens to be one of them. CBD oil is well-liked because of the rapid onset of the effects and the long-lasting effects. Users also have more flexibility while adjusting their dosage when using the oil.

People use CBD oil to improve specific health conditions, including pain relief, anxiety, sleeplessness, and more. While some research supports CBD to alleviate these problems, there is a lot more that we still need to know. The best thing about CBD is that you can reap all the benefits of cannabis without any adverse side effects. CBD is not psychoactive, so you will not have to worry about getting high or losing control.

Many brands offer CBD oils on the market, each claiming to be better than the other. The considerable variety can make the decision overwhelming, especially if you are a first-time buyer. Not to mention, there are many brands out there offering sub-standard products.

As a buyer, you have to make sure that the oil is manufactured using quality ingredients and is tested by third-party labs. You also need to ensure that there is no THC in the oil as it is psychoactive and having more than 0.3% THC in your CBD products is illegal.

Here is our list of the best CBD oil brands on the market to help you make the right buying decision.

List Of Top Rated CBD Brands For The Best Hemp Oil In The Market :

After our thorough vetting process, we shortlisted five of the best brands currently on the market for CBD oils. They are:

#1. Exhale Wellness -Overall Best CBD Oil Brand On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness has encouraged people to take a more holistic approach to their body’s healing. They believe in utilizing CBD for its medicinal advantages and have made these products available to everyone.

The brand has a versatile selection of CBD products ranging from gummies, flowers, pre-rolls, and oil. They make their high quality CBD oil from hemp that they source from farms in Colorado. The brand uses the CO2 extraction method for CBD extraction to keep the CBD as pure as possible.

The brand makes its CBD oil from 100% organic ingredients. They do not use any additives or preservatives, and they also ensure that their crops are non-GMO. The products are gluten-free, making them safe for those with gluten allergies to use. They have their products tested via third-party labs, and the Certificate of Analysis (CoA) is available on the website.

The customer reviews for the brand have so far been positive, and users expressed their satisfaction over the oil’s effects. They have reported less pain and better sleep after using the product. They also praised the company for its customer service and quick delivery.

With Exhale Wellness, you can rest assured about their product quality. They have a thirty-day money-back guarantee that you can use to get a refund if you are not satisfied. That’s not all. They offer three types of shipping. The free shipping takes five to seven business days, and the standard takes up to five business days, while expedited takes three business days. Please note that this timeframe doesn’t include processing days.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD Oil: Exhale Wellness uses full-spectrum CBD oil, ensuring you get the most out of your CBD oil. The product also has traces of THC and other cannabinoids; therefore, you will get the full effects of the CBD.

Exhale Wellness uses full-spectrum CBD oil, ensuring you get the most out of your CBD oil. The product also has traces of THC and other cannabinoids; therefore, you will get the full effects of the CBD. Potency: Exhale Wellness offers its oil in two strengths. These are the 600mg and 1200 mg bottles. You can use the one best suited to your needs. The total amount is 30 ml, and one serving size is 1 ml. The convenient dropper is convenient for correct measurement from the bottle.

Exhale Wellness offers its oil in two strengths. These are the 600mg and 1200 mg bottles. You can use the one best suited to your needs. The total amount is 30 ml, and one serving size is 1 ml. The convenient dropper is convenient for correct measurement from the bottle. Super Food: CBD oils are pure extract diluted with a carrier oil. Exhale Wellness uses hemp seed oil as a carrier oil because it has many benefits, and it is also the safest option for ingestion.

CBD oils are pure extract diluted with a carrier oil. Exhale Wellness uses hemp seed oil as a carrier oil because it has many benefits, and it is also the safest option for ingestion. Discounts: You can get a 20% discount on your first order. Exhale Wellness has a subscription policy that you can avail of to get a 25% discount. That way, you will save yourself from the hassle of ordering repeatedly.

Pros

US-sourced hemp

Third-party lab testing

Multiple potency options

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Free shipping

30-Day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not available in retail

#2. BudPop – Strongest CBD Oil Gummies For Pain, Runner’s Up

BudPop is a relatively new brand, but that has not affected the quality of its products. The founders felt that they could add to the cannabis industry and provide better products to consumers. Thus, they created BudPop.

The team behind BudPop has a cumulative experience of more than thirty years, which has helped them develop premier products. The brand is a delta-8 THC and CBD vendor, and they offer many products in these ranges, like gummies, cartridges, flowers, and tinctures.

BudPop takes quality control seriously. They source their hemp from within the USA, specifically Nevada, and this hemp is grown entirely naturally without any pesticides or GMO technology. After they get the hemp, they extract the CBD using the CO2 extraction method, ensuring that the product is free from toxins and purest form.

BudPop manufactures all its products using vegan, organic ingredients. That means no animal by-products are used, and there are no additives or preservatives in the products. The brand uses natural terpenes to give its products a natural, delicious taste.

With BudPop, safety takes precedence because they send all products for testing at third-party labs. They upload the Certificate of Analysis on their website for consumers to review it to see the actual potency and check for any presence of heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins.

The customer response for the CBD oil has been great, and users have praised the product for its potency and how much relief it provides. If you have any questions, the website has a FAQ section that you can use. You can also contact their customer service center for any additional assistance.

Highlights

Potency: Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD, and the amount of oil in each bottle is 30ml. You will get a dose of 50mg CBD from every millilitre. The bottle comes with a dropper that you can use to get the appropriate amount. The recommended serving size is 1 ml.

Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD, and the amount of oil in each bottle is 30ml. You will get a dose of 50mg CBD from every millilitre. The bottle comes with a dropper that you can use to get the appropriate amount. The recommended serving size is 1 ml. CoA: You can check the Certificate of Analysis on the website. There is a QR code on the packaging that you can scan, and this code will show you the lab results for that particular batch.

You can check the Certificate of Analysis on the website. There is a QR code on the packaging that you can scan, and this code will show you the lab results for that particular batch. Flavor: BudPop’s CBD oil is only available in one flavor. With every drop of the oil, you get to taste natural peppermint. The brand does not use artificial flavors, so the peppermint you are tasting is thanks to natural terpenes.

BudPop’s CBD oil is only available in one flavor. With every drop of the oil, you get to taste natural peppermint. The brand does not use artificial flavors, so the peppermint you are tasting is thanks to natural terpenes. Thirty-day Money-back Guarantee: The products come with a thirty-day money-back guarantee so you can get a refund if there is a problem with any of the products.

Pros

1500mg CBD per bottle

Third-party testing

Vegan, non-GMO

Natural peppermint flavor

Thirty-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available in the US

No subscription policy

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Highly Rated CBD Oil For Sleep Disorders Online

Like many other brands on our list, the founders of Cheef Botanicals were unimpressed by the lack of plant-based medicines available to society. They saw the market potential and took it upon themselves to fill the void in the cannabis industry.

The brand specializes in CBD products. With their cumulative experience of twenty-five years, the founders of Cheef Botanicals have essentially perfected their CBD products. If you look at their website, you will find everything ranging from CBD gummies to hand sanitizers in their collection.

The brand sources its hemp from the farms in Colorado that use strict cultivation practices to cultivate organic, non-GMO hemp. They do not use any pesticides, and they extract the CBD using the CO2 extraction method to produce pure CBD.

Cheef Botanicals uses vegan ingredients that are animal cruelty-free. Their products also do not contain dairy and gluten, perfect for those with dairy or gluten allergies. No preservatives, flavoring, or additives are present in the oil, and if you do taste something, it is probably hemp.

The products come with a thirty-day guarantee that you can use to get a refund if you find that the product is sub-standard. The brand offers free shipping and a subscription policy that you can get to avail of the 25% discount.

Customer feedback for the products is very positive, with users reporting they enjoyed full-body relaxation and pain relief after use. They also mentioned the products offering quick effects, and the brand’s customer service is commendable.

Highlights

Potency: Cheef Botanicals is one of the most versatile brands in terms of strength. The brand offers itCBD oil in variations of 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg.

Cheef Botanicals is one of the most versatile brands in terms of strength. The brand offers itCBD oil in variations of 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg. Sizes: The 300 mg and 600 mg variations come in bottles of 15 ml. The 1200 mg version comes in a bottle of 30 ml, while the 3000 mg comes in a bottle of 60 ml.

The 300 mg and 600 mg variations come in bottles of 15 ml. The 1200 mg version comes in a bottle of 30 ml, while the 3000 mg comes in a bottle of 60 ml. Complete Effects: The oil has hemp seed oil and full-spectrum CBD. You will get the full effects of CBD due to its widespread effects. The hemp seed oil is a superfood; therefore, you will get plenty of nutrition from using this oil.

The oil has hemp seed oil and full-spectrum CBD. You will get the full effects of CBD due to its widespread effects. The hemp seed oil is a superfood; therefore, you will get plenty of nutrition from using this oil. Third-party Lab Testing: Cheef Botanicals has its products tested through accredited labs. The company posts the lab results on their website for easy access. The lab reports include the concentration of the cannabinoids in the oil.

Cheef Botanicals has its products tested through accredited labs. The company posts the lab results on their website for easy access. The lab reports include the concentration of the cannabinoids in the oil. Package Deals: Even if you do not get a subscription, you can benefit from any discounts through the bundle offers.

Pros

Variable potencies

Third-party lab tested

Vegan

No gluten or dairy

Non-GMO and pesticide-free

Cons

Hemp taste

No toxin info on lab reports

#4. HollyweedCBD -Best Formulation Of Sleep CBD Oil Tincture

The founders of Hollyweed CBD identified the lack of consistency and transparency in the cannabis industry as far as CBD oils are concerned. Thus, they decided to utilize their decade’s worth of experience in the medical cannabis industry and set out to provide the public with quality CBD products that they can trust.

The brand is known for its CBD and Delta-8 products, and they have a massive range for both categories. You can find anything from CBD pre-rolls, flowers, to oils on the brand’s website.

Hollyweed CBD sources its hemp from farms in Colorado and ensures the farms they partnered with do not use GMO technology to tamper with plant growth or allow pesticide usage. The cultivation process follows strict protocols for the best harvest.

After harvesting, the brand uses the CO2 extraction method to isolate the CBD. This method allows the CBD to retain most of its properties, and the brand does not use any additives or preservatives in its CBD products. Even when considering flavors, they do not use artificial flavors; instead, they use the natural plant terpenes to give their CBD products a natural and earthy taste.

Hollyweed CBD sends its product for testing in third-party labs, where they test it for potency levels and check for toxins like heavy metals. The testing also ensures that THC levels do not exceed 0.3% to comply with the 2018 Farm Bill.

The brand has made a name for itself because of its customer-friendly policies. These policies include a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not a hundred percent satisfied with the products. The brand also offers free shipping within the USA. However, if you want your product faster, you can opt for the paid options.

Highlights

Potent Products: Hollyweed CBD offers one of the most potent CBD oils on the market, offering full-spectrum CBD oil that includes other cannabinoids that enhance the CBD’s effect.

Hollyweed CBD offers one of the most potent CBD oils on the market, offering full-spectrum CBD oil that includes other cannabinoids that enhance the CBD’s effect. Potency Variations: Hollyweed CBD has launched the CBD oil in several dosage options. These options are 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg. The 300 mg and 3000 mg variations come in 60 ml bottles, while the 600 mg and 1200 mg ones come in 15 ml and 30 ml bottles, respectively.

Hollyweed CBD has launched the CBD oil in several dosage options. These options are 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg. The 300 mg and 3000 mg variations come in 60 ml bottles, while the 600 mg and 1200 mg ones come in 15 ml and 30 ml bottles, respectively. Ingredients: The brand uses hemp seed oil as a carrier oil for the CBD, which is helpful for its nutritious value and vegan-friendliness.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Available in 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg

Third-party lab testing

CO2 extraction method

Free shipping

Thirty-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available in the US

Hard to access the CoA

#5. Fab CBD – Wide Variety Flavors Of Full Spectrum CBD Oil

FAB CBD has been working on providing consumers with quality CBD products since 2017. They believe in preventative wellness, and their products are aimed at health consciousness among users.

The brand puts tremendous effort into every product. Everything is strictly regulated, from sourcing the hemp to developing the product and offering the best CBD product. The brand shows 100% dedication towards their CBD products, and you can find an extensive collection of these on their website, including salve, dog treats, and superfoods. If chronic pain has become an inevitable part of your everyday life, we suggest that you start your search for the best CBD oil for pain relief right away.

FAB CBD is another brand that sources its hemp from Colorado, and these farms do not use any harmful pesticides or GMO technology. The brand uses the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method for CBD extraction that ensures the CBD is pure and retains most of its essence.

Fab CBD’s pure CBD oil may be able to help you cope with daily stresses, recover from exercise or daily activities, and maintain a sense of calm. The brand tests its products through an accredited lab, and they post the lab results on their website, which ensures transparency. You can use the results to evaluate the products’ potency and see which cannabinoids are present. The lab results also cover the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria, mold, etc.

The brand does not just only provide exceptional product quality but is committed to offering excellent customer care with commendable after-sale service. Customers can take advantage of the thirty-day money-back guarantee to deal with any product issues, and the returns are simple and hassle-free.

Highlights

Strength: FAB CBD is one of the few brands that offer variable strengths in its CBD oil. Currently, the oil is available in 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 2400 mg. The glass bottle contains 30 ml of CBD oil.

FAB CBD is one of the few brands that offer variable strengths in its CBD oil. Currently, the oil is available in 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 2400 mg. The glass bottle contains 30 ml of CBD oil. Flavors: There are not many brands that provide flavors in CBD oil. However, that hasn’t stopped FAB CBD. They use natural terpenes to flavor their oil. The FAB CBD oil is available in five flavors: natural, mint, citrus, vanilla, and berry.

There are not many brands that provide flavors in CBD oil. However, that hasn’t stopped FAB CBD. They use natural terpenes to flavor their oil. The FAB CBD oil is available in five flavors: natural, mint, citrus, vanilla, and berry. Ingredients: FAB CBD uses organic ingredients to keep the product as pure as possible. They use the full-spectrum CBD oil to get the effects of the other cannabinoids with the CBD. They use MCT oil as the carrier oil for their CBD.

FAB CBD uses organic ingredients to keep the product as pure as possible. They use the full-spectrum CBD oil to get the effects of the other cannabinoids with the CBD. They use MCT oil as the carrier oil for their CBD. Convenient Packaging: The CBD oil comes in a glass bottle. You can use the dropper for correct dosage measurement.

The CBD oil comes in a glass bottle. You can use the dropper for correct dosage measurement. Loyalty Program: With FAB CBD’s loyalty program, you will be the first to know about any product launches with better access to the products.

Pros

Multiple strengths

Diverse flavors

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Third-party lab testing

Thirty-day money-back guarantee

Excellent customer care

Non-GMO, vegan oil

Cons

CoA is not available for all batches

How We Made This List For CBD Oil?

Choosing quality CBD oils from the myriad of available products can be a somewhat overwhelming process. That is why we used specific criteria and scrutinized every aspect of the manufacturing process and safety tests to find the top CBD oil brands. After setting the requirements, we researched each brand to filter out any that did not meet those requirements.

What We Looked For

Here are the essential factors that we looked for when compiling our list of the top 5 CBD oil brands on the market.

Hemp Source: We looked at how these brands sourced hemp for their oils and whether they obtained it from the US or elsewhere. The origin of hemp can tell us a lot about the farming conditions and whether the brand is serious about quality management and transparency.

We looked at how these brands sourced hemp for their oils and whether they obtained it from the US or elsewhere. The origin of hemp can tell us a lot about the farming conditions and whether the brand is serious about quality management and transparency. Extraction Methods: Brands use several extraction methods to extract CBD from hemp, but that does not mean that all procedures are safe. The safest extraction methods are CO2 and Ethanol extraction. We prefer the CO2 method because of its ability to preserve the CBD’s purity.

Brands use several extraction methods to extract CBD from hemp, but that does not mean that all procedures are safe. The safest extraction methods are CO2 and Ethanol extraction. We prefer the CO2 method because of its ability to preserve the CBD’s purity. Type of Hemp Extract: Brands can use one of three types of extracts in their products. These range from full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. We prefer full-spectrum CBD oil because it contains most of the cannabinoids in the cannabis plant along with trace amounts of THC. It is not potent enough to get you high, but you will enjoy the maximum effects of the oil. On the other hand, the broad-spectrum oil has all the cannabinoids except THC, whereas the CBD isolate is just the CBD.

Brands can use one of three types of extracts in their products. These range from full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. We prefer full-spectrum CBD oil because it contains most of the cannabinoids in the cannabis plant along with trace amounts of THC. It is not potent enough to get you high, but you will enjoy the maximum effects of the oil. On the other hand, the broad-spectrum oil has all the cannabinoids except THC, whereas the CBD isolate is just the CBD. Lab Testing: One of our primary concerns is product safety. That is why we have chosen brands that send their products to third-party labs for testing. The lab tests are helpful to determine whether the product’s potency is the same as advertised. They are also valuable for ensuring that the oil is devoid of toxins like pesticides or heavy metals. We prefer brands that provide a certificate of analysis with every batch. Testing alone is not enough, and the certifications must come from accredited labs.

One of our primary concerns is product safety. That is why we have chosen brands that send their products to third-party labs for testing. The lab tests are helpful to determine whether the product’s potency is the same as advertised. They are also valuable for ensuring that the oil is devoid of toxins like pesticides or heavy metals. We prefer brands that provide a certificate of analysis with every batch. Testing alone is not enough, and the certifications must come from accredited labs. Customer service: Customer care is crucial for any brand. We took a look at the brand’s customer reviews to see what their experiences with the products and the brand were. We also looked at how the brand deals with customer dissatisfaction and company policies. Brands that care about their customers usually go the extra mile to satisfy customers before and after purchasing.

What You Need to Know Before Buying CBD Oil?

If you are new to the CBD market, there are some things you need to know before making a purchase.

Manufacturing Process

Most trustworthy brands are relatively upfront about their manufacturing processes. However, some brands hide their methods because they use sub-standard and cost-cutting methods.

Only go for brands that are transparent about their hemp sources, extraction methods, etc. If a brand follows proper procedures, they have nothing to hide. We recommend brands that source their hemp from the US or Europe and use CO2 extraction because it’s the safest method in terms of extraction.

Strength

Some brands only offer a set strength of CBD oil, while others have a wider variety. If you are a beginner, we recommend going for a lower-strength oil and playing around with the dosage till you find what you need.

If you are a veteran, you can go for more potent oils and see what helps you get the most out of your CBD oil. Another key point to consider is the potency when adjusting your dosage. Subsequently, it could help to avoid side effects.

Taste

If you prefer the hemp’s natural, earthy taste, you can opt for almost any brand that does not flavor their oil. However, if you like some flavor, you should go for brands that use terpenes for adding flavor to their oils.

Some brands like FAB CBD offer a wide selection of flavors. Above all, you should avoid brands that use artificial flavorings.

Ingredients

Since you are taking CBD oil for wellness, you should always scrutinize the oil’s ingredients. For example, consider a brand that uses organic ingredients for the healthiest option. Moreover, oils with full-spectrum CBD provide better effects than those using broad-spectrum CBD or just the CBD isolate. Some CBD oil tinctures come in natural flavors, while others do not.

As far as carrier oils are concerned, hemp seed oil is a good option because of its nutritional value. Meanwhile, some manufacturers use coconut oil or MCT oil. Therefore, if you are a vegan, you need to ensure that the manufacturer uses plant-based oil, because you need to take your dietary requirements into account before making your decision.

Customer Reviews

Always look at the customers’ reviews before buying a CBD product. Above all, you will be able to see if a brand will be a good fit for you by looking at the reviews of products. Moreover, customer feedback about the product and the brand is indicative of their product quality and customer service.

In addition, consider the brand’s shipping and refund policies, since most reputable brands have a 30-day money-back guarantee that you can use to get a refund if you are not satisfied. Some brands also have free shipping, discounts, and subscription offers. This means you can take advantage of these offerings to save money.

FAQs About CBD Oil & CBD Benefits

Will the CBD oil get me high?

No, it will not. The CBD oil will help you with your anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, etc., by interacting with your endocannabinoid system. CBD is not psychoactive because it contains a small percentage of THC. In other words, the psychoactive compound in cannabis that makes you high is not present in CBD, or in some cases, only a small percentage. As a result, the 2018 Farm Bill has declared CBD products with more than 0.3% THC illegal. If your CBD product causes a high, you need to change your brand.

Can I pass a drug test after taking the CBD oil?

Probably not. Most drug tests work by detecting THC, and your oil can have THC content. After you take the CBD oil, it may metabolize in a way that gives a false positive on your drug test. As a result, we do not recommend taking CBD products before taking a drug test. Subsequently, it could give an undesirable result which could have been easily avoided.

How should I take the CBD oil?

You can use the dropper included in the package for dosage measurement. Just take the proper dose into the dropper and squeeze it out under your tongue. Ensure that the dropper doesn’t touch your mouth to get the most out of your CBD oil. Alternatively, you can take it by mixing it with something else. However, sublingual dosage offers the best results.

What is full-spectrum CBD oil?

Full-spectrum CBD oil means that the oil does not just have CBD but contains additional cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. For instance, it includes THC, but the content is generally lower than 0.3%. Subsequently, when all these cannabinoids work together, they have an entourage effect that gives you better results than just the CBD on its own. blood pressure

At what dose should I take the CBD oil?

If you are a beginner, you should start with half the recommended CBD oil dose. The recommended dose in most cases is one millilitre, however, it can vary depending on the brand and the oil’s strength. Most importantly, you can gradually increase the dosage until you find the dose that offers the best effects. However, if you have any pre-existing medical conditions, it is best to consult with your physician before you start medicating with CBD oil. As a result, it could lead to adverse side effects or might not work as expected.

Can I get a discount if I am from the military?

It varies among different brands. Some brands offer special discounts for disabled individuals, veterans, or military personnel, however, you will need to submit proof before you can avail these discounts.

Conclusion: Is CBD Oil Right For Me?

In conclusion, we would advise you to do your research before purchasing CBD oil. Look for CBD companies that provide medically reviewed results on their sites. There are a ton of scammers out there, and our guide offers all the information you need to make an intelligent buying decision. Therefore, before selecting a CBD oil that best suits your needs, be sure to use our guide for the best CBD oil brands as a reference. As a result, you will be assured of buying only the best purest form of CBD oil that offers the benefits you seek. In addition, you can seek guidance from the customer care department of your preferred brand for assistance if you are unsure about what you should buy.