Best CBD Gummies : Top 5 CBD Brands For Strongest CBD Edibles Online | Get Hemp Infused Gummy Bears From Top CBD Stores In 2022 | CBD Gummies Near Me

Are you looking for something delicious to make your nerves calm after a rough working day? Well, you are in luck. You are probably hearing the word CBD coming from every corner, and if you are thinking to yourself, what’s all fuss about, we will reveal all the truth behind it.

It’s the phenomenon of the modern world and for every good reason. CBD edibles have taken the market by storm for being able to lift your mood after taking one chewy goodie. They are safe to use, contain zero to little THC, and bring immediate effects.

But before you go on google and buy from the first brand that pops up, hold yourself for a second cause; there are many scammer brands out there that practically sell “junk.” This is why we took our time to find you the best CBD gummies on the market that deliver what they promise.

We gathered all the necessary information and made strict criteria to select only those manufacturers that offer high quality cbd gummies that are entirely safe for consumption. And without further due, let’s present to you the top five CBD brands with the best hemp candies you can only wish for.

Our Best 5 Brands For Hemp Gummies

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies, Editor’s Choice

BudPop – Strongest Gummy Edibles + CBG & Ashwagandha

Cheef Botanicals – Premium Vegan CBD Gummies

Hollyweed CBD – Full Spectrum Hemp Edibles For Relaxation

Fab CBD -Popular CBD Isolate On The Market

Exhale Wellness is the biggest rave on the CBD market at the moment. Currently, they are the most trusted brand in the cannabis industry for having the highest quality of Delta 8, CBD, HHC products, and more; basically, everything that hemp enthusiasts can only wish for.

Starting from their collaboration with the most experienced farmers to the impeccable quality manufacturing process, Exhale Wellness takes care of their products perfectly in every detail. So, if you are ever in need of a high-end CBD, look no further than Exhale.

Every time you feel like the heaviness of the world is too much for you, and you are in need of something to make you loosen up and relax, moreover, have a tasty flavor. These CBD gummies will give you that peaceful state of mind in about minutes, and their deliciousness is irresistible.

And as an impeccably user-friendly brand, Exhale has a lot of valuable and educational features on their official website, where you can learn more about how to dose each product to suit your needs properly.

Highlights

Natural composition

The main part that makes this gummy stand out from the rest is that they are made from natural hemp oil containing all the plant’s beneficial properties, excluding the unsafe synthetic substances. The brand uses sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. These gummies are free from GMOs, gluten, and THC.

The best thing is that the brand always makes a final check before the product is sent for sales by sending it to third-party testing, and as proof of their transparency, they post the results on their official website.

Healthy and beneficial

The main target of these gummies is to give you an enjoyable way to ingest CBD when you intend to take it for various health ailments. These gummies promise to assist you with various health problems like joint distress, insomnia, anxiety, and arthritis.

They are intended to help users be more focused and at ease throughout the day, improve their mental function and live pain-free.

Appealing flavor options

Exhale’s CBD gummies are more than just a regular chewy gummy, and you’ll find out that after you try them. They come in an awesome fruity flavor variety so that you can forget about the bitter taste associated with hemp plant derivatives. Moreover, they are packed in handy and discreet to carry them with you wherever you go.

Reliable brand

There is nothing better when a brand assures their customers they will have a delightful experience, and Exhale Wellness does precisely that. They give a 30-day money-back guarantee to return your product if you aren’t satisfied with it.

Exhale Wellness makes sure you can get your product wherever you are around the US, as their shipping method allows free delivery in every state. The best part is that you can often get these gummies for a lower price as Exhale is exceptionally generous regarding discounts and deals. \

Pros

Natural ingredients

Organic hemp production

Free from gluten, artificial flavors, and colors

Vegan friendly

Tasty flavor variety

Made with natural sweeteners

Third-party tested

30 days money-back guarantee

Free shipping around the US

Cons

No international shipping

BudPop is pretty confident when they are the leaders of the cannabinoid marketplace. They made a thunderous entry with their unique formulation, eye-catching designs, innovative flavor mixes, and fantastic deals.

It’s also worth mentioning that the brand was established by experienced hemp enthusiasts that spent years of research in the field to come up with exclusive production techniques. There is no doubt that BudPop’s product truly stands out from its competition.

Their CBD gummies are no exception, as they are one of the most potent options you can find. To maintain a flawless formulation without any pollutants or hazardous constituents, the brand employs greenhouse effect and light deprivation technology to retrain the most incredible quality of the hemp plants from the time it’s extracted until it reaches its consumers.

These gummies aren’t just a fun way to ingest CBD; they come with a heap of health benefits, promising to help you battle pain, inflammation, anxiety, and various other problems that stop you from living the good life.

Highlights

Organic formulation

BudPop takes care to provide consumers with the ultimate safe high by relying on the best form of extraction known as CO2 that eliminates all the risk of toxic solvents, providing a completely safe final form of the plant. This results in a robust product yet not intoxicating.

The gummies are a perfect balance of natural ingredients, free from GMO, gluten, allergens, artificial colors, and flavors. Each piece is formulated using natural Ashwagandha extract containing refined broad-spectrum CBD.

Calming properties

Their CBD+Ashwagandha variant is intended to provide relaxation and stimulate a calming mood. They specifically target discomfort alleviation to reduce chronic pain, joint aches, and arthritis potentially.

Through his powerful combination, you get the best of both worlds; as a result, these gummies have the potential to stimulate serotonin and dopamine production, which helps in the reduction of anxiety attacks due to lack of nicotine.

Variety of potencies

One of the top reasons these gummies are so popular is that many users claim they have helped them battle anxiety and stress and feel more centered during these types of situations.

These gummies are available in various sizing options, offering consumers the choice to select according to their needs and capacity. You can choose from 4.2g to 454 g, which is equal to one pound. Each gummy contains 25 mg hemp-derived CBD and 150 of Ashwagandha extract. Each gummy contains less than 0.3% THC, which is the legally approved dose for safe consumption.

Customer-friendly

Additionally to the excellent product quality, BudPop takes care to be an entirely user-friendly brand, offering free shipping around all the states in the US. Moreover, if you sign up to their page, you can get a 25% fee on your first order.

Every product is backed up with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to get a refund if you face any type of inconvenience with the product. Also, the brand has an attentive assistance team that always responds timely to the customer’s messages.

Pros

Natural composition

Non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free

Certificate of Analysis

In house lab testing

Variety of size options

Discount on first purchase

Affordable price

30 days money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Returned products required to be in unused condition

Cheef Botanicals emerged on the cannabinoid scene to bring more health-centered and whole-plant-based products, so the customers can enjoy the cleanest and most effective way of injecting CBD into their bodies.

Through partnering with well-respected farms in Colorado and a team of hemp experts, Cheef Botanicals is a true auxiliary of a class and reputation. This brand offers a thoughtful and distinctive line of organic, vegan CBD products that are non-GMO, gluten-friendly, dairy and artificial colors, and flavors-free.

Cheef Botanicals promises you that gummies are potent enough to help you quit smoking while protecting you from the harmful constituents often connected with these types of products, accruing completely cruelty-free composition.

If you aren’t a particular fan of the earthy flavor of CBD edibles, the best part is that these gummies come in delicious fruity options to take you to a lighter zen place.

Highlights

Potent and natural

Cheef Botanicals made sure to pack these gummies with all the necessary nutrients the body needs, meaning these gummies are more just than a chewy snack. They are completely vegan, including only organic brown rice syrup and cane sugar.

They contain less than 0.3% THC making them a suitable choice for beginners; additionally, each jar of gummies includes 300 mg of CBD. Along with the full-spectrum CBD oil, they contain all the necessary extracts of the cannabis plant to maximize the effect.

Four potency selection

Cheef’s vegan gummies come in four potencies, each gummy having 10 mg of CBD with 30 of them in total. The starting size is 300 mg for the price of $23.95. The brand recommends starting according to your weight, and in this regard, you should use 0.25 mg/lb for a regular dosage and 0.5 mg/lb for a more potent dose. The recommended usage is three times a day.

They are available in a jar of 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3,000 mg, infused with natural terpenes and the crucial cannabinoids for a broad spectrum effect.

Safe composition

The combined experience of the brand’s founders is excellent in the organic production of their goods in the desire to help them achieve a holistic approach to their daily living, and you can clearly see this through their lab test results prominently on their official website.

Their main aim is to become a substitute organic health remedy for pharmaceutical products using attested ingredients safe for consumers’ health.

Great customer offers

The best part about Cheef Botanicals is you get a 25% discount on all orders along with a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping. Overall, their customer care service is rated as immaculate and highly flexible, allowing first-time buyers to have a hassle-free experience.

The company ships to every place in the United States, so fret not if you are in a state where CBD is limited, so place your order without worries, and your product will arrive in about 2-3 business days.

Pros

Organic gummies

High potency

Four size options

Made from natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly, GMO-free, gluten-free

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping all around the US

30 days money-back guarantee

25% off on the first order

Cons

Only a mixed flavor option, can’t buy them in separate flavors

Hollywood CBD is one of the brands that hemp lovers just adore. They have been in the CBD industry for decades and have already perfected the formulation of their products to suit every user’s needs.

In the sea of so many deceptive brands that fail to deliver what they promise, Hollyweed stands strong with the implementation of its unique philosophy that includes the six aspects of wellbeing.

More precisely, they strive to deliver products that work in every aspect to improve human living. As a result, their products are entirely free from artificial tastes and colors, assuring a safe, natural, and organic constitution.

What’s great about Hollyweed CBD is they are a customer-friendly brand as they cater to both classes of users, the beginner, and experienced ones, to provide them with a suitable selection according to their needs.

Highlights

Fully natural composition

As an accurate statement of their wellness-oriented philosophy, the brand uses organically grown hemp from first-class farms in Colorado. They employ the safest and attested carbon extraction technique used to obtain CBD in its most effective form and reach potent effects.

The gummies are created using only natural ingredients, being excluded from everything of animal origin. As a result, the final product is safe for consumption as it is free from pollutants, herbicides, pesticides, artificial flavors, and synthetic coloring agents.

Convenient shapes and sizes

Hollyweed CBD gummies come in simple-looking shapes gathered in convenient packaging that you can carry with you, so you’ll never be left without your favorite cubes, no matter where you are.

They come in three different size options 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1,500 mg pack. Each pack contains CBD ranging from 10 mg to 50 mg. And the fun part is they come in various fruity delicious flavors to make your CBD experience fully delightful.

Health beneficial ingredients

The best part about Hollyweed’s CBD gummies is they are packed with beneficial nutrients and natural additives. This includes ingredients such as pressed sunflower seed oil and spirulina, fortified with vitamins and nutrients like E, C, and B6.

As for actual proof of their purity, the product goes under strict third-party testing for a final check of their safety, resulting in a completely organic product promoting a healthy immune system.

User-friendly website

Hollyweed has constructed a simple and convenient user-friendly interface to navigate through along with a lot of informative features about the products and how to use them properly.

Once you make your choice, you can rest assured that you’ll get your product delivered in no time as the brand has one of the fastest delivery methods in the sphere. Also, you’ll get a 30-day money-back guarantee with an option to return your product and select another one.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD gummies

Natural ingredients

Free from GMO, vegan friendly

No artificial sweeteners and colors

Third-party lab tested

User-friendly website

Free shipping

20 days money-back guarantee

Cons

Not available in a physical store

Fab CBD was brought by a team of pharmacists gathering their forces together to bring the greatest quality CBD on the market through combining health, fitness, and supplements. Their mission came through stating from the fact that their products have already started to replace many over-the-counter medications and are being recommended by many doctors.

Fab CBD holds a high reputation for its transparency and honesty when it comes to the composition of its products, providing a full list with additional third-party testing results. Their CBD edibles are widely known among users claiming they gave them instant relaxation relief from anxiety and stress.

Fab CBD gummies are a dietary supplement made from premium hemp plants, making them ideal for vegan users and those who prefer a holistic approach to their daily diet. These gummies come in two options: “Anytime” and “Night Time.” You can take them according to your needs if you feel like you need your mood being uplifted, or you are after getting a good night’s rest.

The best thing why these gummies are so popular is that they fall in the low price range compared to other manufacturers, and what’s even more exciting is that Fab CBD regularly surprises its loyal customers with great deals and discount offers.

Highlights

Organic formulation

The main reason why Fab CBD has become a fan favorite is the fact that they are truly dedicated to their customer’s health and well-being. The gummies are made from first-grade hemp, carefully selected from organic Colorado farms. Fab CBD’s chews are organic, vegan, and non-GMO, making them a perfect addition to everyone who carefully chooses what they put in their bodies.

The “Night Time£ gummies come with an addition of GABA, Ashwagandha Melatonin, 5-HTP, and L-Theanine for inducing calming and relaxing effects. At the same time, the “Anytime” variation contains 25 mg of CBD, a lot of health benefits to putting you in the right mindset throughout the day.

Variety of flavors in full potency

These cubes contain 10 mg of BCD per serving, making them ideal for every type of feeling you are looking to achieve. They are completely legal as they don’t exceed 0.3% THC, meaning you won’t get high.

The flavor is as excellent as their potency, as they are infused with natural fruit juices for complete satisfaction. Also, the pungent smell of hemp is toned down for every user that doesn’t enjoy that bitter kind of feeling.

Dosage variety

These gummies come in two different dosages per serving; the 25 mg option contains 30 gummies. At the same time, the night gummy contains 12.5 mg of CBD per serving, with each container having 60 gummies.

The vegan gummy options are suitable for taking them even during work, while the broad spectrum variation is recommended for taking them before sleeping.

Convenient customer features

Fab CBD is widely respected for its dedication to charity as they dedicate a large amount of the funds to those in need. They also make sure to deliver their products timely without delays, including a priority shipping method.

Moreover, the products come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Additionally, you can find numerous informative articles on their website on the health benefits of CBD and how to make them more effective.

Pros

Organic ingredients

No artificial colors or flavors

Vegan, free from GMO and glutens

Two gummy variety options according to the mood

Fast and free shipping

30 days money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Sell out quickly

How We Made the List?

Almost every new brand that emerges on the market promises to deliver the best CBD gummies; however, you are probably aware that that’s not always true. Most brands just use good marketing campaigns and sell average-quality products. A throughout research eases the process of finding the desired product and helps avoid health damage.

We have decided to spend a quality amount of time to find you the best products that will work for you. These were the criteria we used to make our selection:

Brands honesty

The best way to tell whether the brand is genuine is their openness. Those brands that care about the wellbeing of their customers are honest about their processing and manufacturing techniques. They choose to explain each step in their production so their clients will be entirely sure they are getting the best product for the value. We select the companies that carefully present their product’s complete composition.

Price range

Product price is a critical factor; after all, nobody wants to end up spending their hard-earned money on a product that is a total flow. Therefore, we carefully researched and compared multiple price ranges and chose a reasonable price according to the product quality. Therefore, we could eliminate those brands that didn’t meet the mark.

Safe and attested products

Third-party testing is crucial when selecting the product you are going to consume. We didn’t want our recommended products to end up harming someone’s health; that’s why we carefully researched whether the brand sends their products to laboratory testing before they are sent to sales and whether they are approved for the primary health facilities.

Customer service

Last but not least, a good brand always has attentive and customer-friendly service. After all, not everyone knows the rules of how to order online and how that particular process goes; that’s why we choose for the brands to have an exceptionally friendly and approachable assistant that will be at your disposal to answer your questions, and help you with your purchase.

What are the Benefits of Using CBD Gummies?

Low amount of THC

To carry the legality status, CBD products must be derived from hemp and contain less than 0.3% THC or less. That results in providing you with a mellow feeling instead of that nasty high often connected with marijuana-based products. If you are looking for a great way to bring you the feeling of calm, clarity, and relaxation, CBD gummies are the perfect option.

Delicious flavor variety

Sure, you can buy CBD oil in a variety of flavors; however, the chances are, you’ll still end up with something that has an earthy aftertaste. Not only do these chews come in fun and tasty flavors, but they are reminiscent of your favorite childhood candies that you adored.

Easy dosing

As we said earlier, CBD gummies are the easiest and most convenient method of ingesting CBD, as they come pre packed in a jar, and you can take them wherever you go by storing them in your purse. They are also perfect for having a hassle-free dosing experience.

FAQs About CBD Infused Gummies

Q1. Are CBD gummies safe and legal?

All CBD products delivered from that contain less than 0.3% THC have legal status across the United States. On the other hand, any products that are derived from marijuana can be legal only in those states where recreational and medical marijuana has been legalized.

You should also note that each state might have its own laws when it comes to hemp-derived CBD, so before you purchase any products, it’s wise to check the laws of the place as well as your destination state.

Q2. What are the potential side effects of using CBD gummies?

You are probably aware that, as with any other supplement, CBD also can be potentially harmful to your health if you don’t use it wisely and don’t follow the instructions the brand suggests. However, you don’t have to worry as these side effects aren’t life-threatening.

Oftentimes they include diarrhea, appetite changes, weight changes, feeling drowsy and nauseous.

Q3. What’s the difference between broad-spectrum and full-spectrum gummies?

Many CBD consumers don’t really understand the difference between these two variants. Full-spectrum gummies are created from the whole cannabis plant and contain all compounds from it.

On the other hand, broad-spectrum CBD gummies carry the majority of the compounds of the plant only if they are devoid of THC. If you are looking for CBD gummies with zero THC, then you should buy broad-spectrum CBD products.

Q4. Can CBD gummies make me high?

CBD doesn’t have hallucinogenic properties, meaning you won’t get high from taking CBD gummies. However, only if you take full spectrum gummies since there is no THC present in their composition.

Usually, the maximum amount of THC in a gummy is kept less than 0.3% so that’s not enough to get you stoned, but if you take too much, then they might get you sleepy.

Q5. How many gummies should I take in a day?

CBd gummies make a great addition to your daily diet, however, you should always stick to the recommended dosage the brand imposes. The best CBD gummies on the market brands usually are very strict when it comes to dosage.

On the other hand, if they don’t have a strict guideline, you should talk with your doctor or medical care giver and they should recommend a suitable dosage according to your needs and your body tolerance.

CBD Edibles: Conclusion

If you thought about making changes in your daily diet and implementing a more natural and holistic regimen, including cutting off your prescription medications, CBD is the way to go. Its benefits have been carefully researched for a long time now, and it’s safe to say that CBD is a new way to live a quality life as it is, after all, a plant-derived component.

If you are new to the CBD sphere, gummies are the perfect place to start as they come already put together without you having to worry about taking too much or too little. Moreover, they are delicious and convenient to carry on the go.

Suppose you find it hard to decide as all of these brands sell the best CBD gummies on the market. In that case, we advise you to go for Exhale Wellness and BudPop, as they have already been preferred by both experienced and beginner users. However, keep in mind to check with your doctor before embarking on this wild CBD journey.