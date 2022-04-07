Best CBD Gummies On the Market: Top 5 Brands Selling CBD Edibles In 2022 | Buy Hemp Edibles Near Me

CBD is a naturally occurring substance derived from cannabis plants. This substance has gained a lot of public attention in the cannabis market due to its recreational use and various health benefits.

Before hitting the market for the best CBD gummies, consider what you hope to gain from using this product. Knowing what you want will help you determine the best brands to go for. CBD gummies are the tastiest CBD products on the market.

If all you need is tasty CBD products that provide a gentle high and help you relieve stress, then CBD gummies are the answers you seek. There’s a lot of competition in the CBD market. There are hundreds, if not more than a thousand, of brands selling this product, and new brands will soon hit the market.

Choosing the best CBD gummies is challenging because there are so many options. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate these products, allowing most brands to make whatever they see fit. As a result, it’s best to conduct extensive research on a brand before purchasing its product.

Finding a brand you can trust that produces high-quality CBD gummies will be the biggest challenge you may face. However, with some criteria such as hemp source, lab testing, and customer reviews, you can quickly get the best, safest, and most effective CBD gummies on the market.

This article covers a list of the top five brands on the market to get high-quality CBD gummies and other factors to consider when buying these gummies.

Top 5 Best Brands to Get CBD Gummies In 2022:

One top brand you’ll find amongst the lips of customers who have been actively involved in the CBD market for years is Exhale Wellness. This company brings one of the purest and most potent CBD products to the market.

Exhale Wellness places high value on customer safety and satisfaction. It uses only organic hemp sourced from US farms to produce its gummies. Furthermore, they use one of the purest extraction forms during the product’s manufacturing process.

Exhale Wellness makes sure to double-check that no harmful substances such as additives were added to the product. Additionally, CBD gummies from Exhale Wellness are vegan-friendly, GMO-free, and cruelty-free.

Furthermore, the company is highly transparent and has a lot of confidence in its products. You can head to their site to check what ingredients were used to produce the gummies. You can also view the lab results and check whether accredited labs performed the tests.

Exhale Wellness also offers a variety of flavors you can choose from. Overall, Exhale Wellness contains everything you may ever need in a CBD gummy.

Product Highlights

Natural Ingredients: Exhale Wellness places top priority on quality, and every CBD gummy you’ll find on this brand comes from natural and organic ingredients. Additionally, these gummies are vegan friendly and contain zero additives, preservatives, gluten, and dairy products.

Reputable Brand: Besides quality, this brand also emphasizes customer health and ensures only safe and effective CBD gummies are available. Every gummy you’ll find on Exhale Wellness has gone through third-party lab testing. Furthermore, you can head to their site and check for the COA and which labs performed the test.

Extraction Method: Exhale Wellness uses the ultra-clean CO2 extraction process, a standard extraction used by top brands to extract CBD. Furthermore, this brand makes sure to run multiple checks on its production team to ensure that customers receive only safe and high-quality gummies.

Delivery Services: Exhale Wellness offers free and fast shipping services alongside excellent customer support to help you handle any issue or orders within 24 hours. Additionally, this brand offers a 20% discount on first purchases and a 30-day money-back guarantee for unused products.

Pros

100% natural

Free of artificial colors and flavors

Infused with full-spectrum CBD

THC free

Cruelty-free

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Lab-tested

Cons

Only available online

Product may not be delivered to restricted states

BudPop: Strongest And Most Potent CBD Gummies & Edibles

BudPop offers some of the finest and most potent CBD products you’ll ever find on the market. This brand comprises a team of experts who have been actively involved in the CBD world for more than 30 years. This brand’s products have been a huge success in the CBD industry.

This company was founded to correct the amount of low-quality CBD products that most brands were introducing to the market. To correct what was lacking, BudPop took a step back to analyze the CBD market and see how most brands handled their entire manufacturing process.

BudPop sources its hemp plants from hemp farms in the US. Furthermore, every ingredient you’ll find in these gummies is 100% natural, and the product does not compromise consumers’ health in any way. Additionally, every gummy you’ll find on this brand is free of additives, GMO content, and other harmful chemicals.

BudPop also boasts thousands of satisfied customers who are happy with their gummies. You can check online and see what other customers have to say about BudPop CBD gummies. Furthermore, shipping is free and fast, and you can get a quick refund if you have any issues with your shipment.

Overall, BudPop offers one of the most potent CBD products in the CBD market.

Product Highlights

Lab Testing: This brand strongly believes in transparency and customer safety. Every CBD gummy you’ll find on BudPop has passed through third-lab testing. Furthermore, the lab results and ingredients are available on their website for customers who might be interested in seeing the results.

Health Benefits: BudPop has a wide variety of gummies to choose from, which makes these gummies a preferred option amongst customers. You can get the Ashwagandha gummies which are incredible for helping the body relax, and the Melatonin gummies, which help promote a good night’s sleep. Furthermore, there’s a third option called the Turmeric gummies, which does an outstanding job in helping the body recover and manage pain.

Excellent Customer Services: This brand offers free shipping services, and your gummies will get to you within two days of purchase. Furthermore, BudPop offers excellent customer support and handles shipping and other customer complaints within 24 hours. If, however, you ever change your mind or are not satisfied with your product, this brand is happy to refund your money.

Dosing Directions: You don’t have to bother about taking the wrong dosage, as this brand provides detailed instructions on how to consume your CBD products. All you have to do is check the package or visit the website for the recommended dosage.

Pros

100% natural

Vegan-friendly

Fast USA shipping

Money-back guarantee

Secure payment

Lab-tested

Cons

Only available online

Ships only within the US

Cheef Botanicals: 100% Vegan-Friendly CBD Edibles & Gummies

Cheef Botanicals is on a mission to create awareness about the healing benefits of cannabinoids found in naturally grown hemp plants. This brand knows that most pharmaceutical industries have made an enormous mess in the health section.

Cheef Botanicals is on a mission to educate people about natural alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs, as well as the health dangers associated with the use of these drugs. Furthermore, Cheef Botanicals’ success results from the dedication of cannabis enthusiasts who have been actively involved in the cannabis world for over 25 years, constantly collecting information about the substance’s health benefits.

This brand offers more than just tasty CBD gummies. Every gummy you’ll find on this brand has undergone rigorous testing and several strict refining processes to give you unique gelatin-free gummies.

With this brand by your side, you can be sure that you are getting one of the best and super-high potency gummies in the market. This brand uses only 100% natural hemp plants grown organically on Colorado hemp farms.

Furthermore, these gummies contain no animal by-products, gluten, corn syrup, preservatives, GMOs, and artificial flavors. All the flavors and colors come from fresh, natural fruits and vegetable extracts, and the sweet taste of these gummies comes from organic brown rice syrup and sugar cane juice.

Lastly, this brand offers outstanding customer support. Cheef Botanicals take customer complaints seriously, and you can be assured that this brand will address any issue you have within 24 hours.

Product Highlights

Reputable Brand: Cheef Botanicals places a high value on quality and potency. This brand is highly confident of its ingredients and makes this information readily available to the public. Furthermore, every CBD gummy you’ll find on this brand has passed through third-party lab testing. You can also check out the results on their website.

High Potency: With Cheef Botanicals, you are sure of getting safe gummies with less than 0.3% THC concentration. Furthermore, these gummies contain a high amount of CBD isolates, making the product highly effective and potent.

Discount Offers: This brand offers a 20% discount on your first purchase. Furthermore, Cheef Botanicals offers multiple subscription packages. You can get your gummies delivered to your doorsteps at discounted prices monthly or based on your preferred subscription plan.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: You are sure to experience a gentle high feel whenever you chew down one of these gummies. If, for any reason, you change your mind about the product or the wrong product gets shipped to you, this brand offers you the option to return the package within 30 days of purchase.

Pros

100% natural

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

No artificial colors or flavors

Infused with full-spectrum CBD oil

No artificial flavors or colors

Ships to all 50 states

Cons

Relatively more expensive than other brands

Only available online

Hollyweed CBD: High Quality Broad-Spectrum CBD Edibles & Gummy Cubes

If all-natural and high potent gummies are what you are searching for, then a trip down to Hollyweed CBD might be just what you need. Hollyweed CBD has a team of well-experienced cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in the cannabinoid market.

This brand is a firm believer in the health benefits of hemp plants and how they can be better alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs. Hollyweed CBD goes all-natural during its manufacturing process and ensures that all its ingredients and extraction are pure and chemical-free.

Hollyweed CBD uses the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method, and the result is a safe and more effective cannabinoid substance. In these gummies, other natural substances you’ll find include organic vegetables, spirulina, fruit concentrates, and pressed sunflower seed oil.

These gummies contain no GMO content, synthetic coloring agents, artificial flavors, and animal gelatin. Furthermore, Hollyweed CBD does not lack behind when it concerns providing high potent gummies. You are sure of getting reasonably strong gummies that come in strengths of 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg.

The gummies are cube-shaped, light, and flexible, and they fit easily into the container. This brand satisfies your taste buds with tasty flavors extracted from organic blueberries and cane sugar.

Product Highlights

Natural Ingredients: Hollyweed CBD uses only safe and natural ingredients to produce CBD products. The hemp plants are grown organically on hemp farms in the US. Furthermore, these gummies don’t contain any additives, artificial flavors, colors, and any other chemical that may cause harm to your health. Lastly, Hollyweed CBD gummies are vegan-friendly and do not contain animal by-products.

Third-Party Lab Tested: This brand subjects its products to third-party labs for testing to ensure that customers get safe and high-quality gummies. These third-party labs verify the product’s authenticity and ensure that only genuine products are approved for sale. Furthermore, you can check both the brand’s ingredients and lab results on it’s website.

Money-back Guarantee: You are sure to get a refund if you receive the wrong product or if you have any other issues with your orders. Hollyweed CBD offers a money-back guarantee that allows you to return unused products within 30 days of purchase.

Customer Service: One advantage of choosing this brand is that you are sure of getting help at every step of the way. Hollyweed offers outstanding customer service, with a friendly team available 24 hours a day to address any queries you may have.

Pros

100% natural

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

No artificial colors or flavors

Free shipping

Less than 0.3% THC

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Available only in selected states

FAB CBD: Wide Variety Of Flavors CBD Gummies

FAB CBD is one brand that does a lot of research and puts time into every CBD product they create. This company has worked in the cannabinoid market for over 20 years, consistently delivering high-quality and effective products.

Furthermore, FAB CBD strives to make CBD products that fit every consumer’s taste. Thus, this brand provides gummies that are vegan friendly and free of gelatin and GMOs. FAB CBD uses only organically grown hemp flowers and makes sure that the product doesn’t contain any harmful substance that may cause harm to consumers’ health.

This brand is well-known for providing gummies with unique flavors and high potency. FAB CBD gummies are outstanding at helping the body deal with stress and anxiety. Furthermore, these gummies are also effective at helping the body relax and boosting confidence.

FAB CBD provides you with two gummy options, so you don’t get bored of one product. The first option is the Nighttime gummies which contain CBD, melatonin, ashwagandha, and L-Theanine. Additionally, you can also go for the Anytime gummies, which significantly boosts confidence and reduces anxiety levels.

Product Highlights

Healthy Ingredients: FAB CBD sources its hemp directly from hemp farms in Colorado. This product doesn’t contain any GMOs, additives, artificial flavors, or other chemicals that may harm your health. Furthermore, you’ll find a list of all the ingredients clearly written on the bottle.

Money-Back Guarantee: If you change your mind about the product or find the gummies unsuitable in any way, this company is happy to refund your money. You can return every unused product within 30-days of purchase, and all you have to do is contact the support team and request a refund.

Quality and Effects Assured: FAB CBD strives to provide only safe, effective, and quality CBD products. Accredited third-party labs have tested every CBD product you’ll find on this brand. Furthermore, these gummies do an incredible job of improving sleep and helping customers deal with anxiety.

Outstanding Customer Support: FAB CBD prioritizes customer satisfaction and strives to make sure that its entire support system is flawless and easy to access. This brand provides one of the best customer support, and they have a team of hardworking individuals ready to handle any complaints you may have any time of the day.

Community Help and Educational Blog: FAB CBD has a blog section filled with educational content to educate yourself and find new facts about CBD products. Furthermore, this brand is a big fan of community support and donates a percentage of its profits back to society.

Pros

100% natural ingredients

Lab-tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Pesticide-free

Non-GMO content

User-friendly website

Excellent customer service

Cons

Does not support subscription services

Shipping might be slower than other competitors

How We Made This List For The Best CBD Gummies Online

CBD gummies go into your body, so choosing the best brands with safe and high-quality products should be your top priority. To select the best brands, we put ourselves in the customers’ shoes and picked several brands based on certain criteria.

We thoroughly researched several brands and ruled out brands that failed to meet our criteria. Here’s a list of factors to consider when choosing CBD brands:

What We Looked For

We made sure that the CBD brands on our list were not lacking any of the criteria below:

CBD Source: Brands that are transparent about their hemp plant’s origins are always a top choice. It’s essential to verify whether the hemp was farmed in the United States or imported. Locally cultivated hemp plants in the United States are subject to strict regulations and regulatory standards.Furthermore, hemp grown outside of the United States, such as in India or China, may be of lower quality and have not been subjected to strict regulatory standards.

Brands that are transparent about their hemp plant’s origins are always a top choice. It’s essential to verify whether the hemp was farmed in the United States or imported. Locally cultivated hemp plants in the United States are subject to strict regulations and regulatory standards.Furthermore, hemp grown outside of the United States, such as in India or China, may be of lower quality and have not been subjected to strict regulatory standards. Third-Party Lab Testing: Since the FDA does not regulate CBD products, we made sure that the brands on our list used third-party labs to check the safety of their products. These third-party labs check if the product contains any harmful substances and approve it when it is safe for public consumption.

Ingredients: Double-checking the ingredients is also essential when choosing the best CBD gummies. The brands on our list used only the finest of ingredients. We ensured that the CBD gummies had no harmful preservatives, chemicals, additives, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Double-checking the ingredients is also essential when choosing the best CBD gummies. The brands on our list used only the finest of ingredients. We ensured that the CBD gummies had no harmful preservatives, chemicals, additives, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). THC Content: According to US laws, CBD products must be derived from industrial hemp that does not contain more than 0.3% THC. CBD can be extracted from both hemp and marijuana. However, hemp contains less than 0.3% THC and an abundance of CBD content, making it a preferred option amongst CBD brands. We made sure to rule out brands with THC content higher than 0.3%.

According to US laws, CBD products must be derived from industrial hemp that does not contain more than 0.3% THC. CBD can be extracted from both hemp and marijuana. However, hemp contains less than 0.3% THC and an abundance of CBD content, making it a preferred option amongst CBD brands. We made sure to rule out brands with THC content higher than 0.3%. Flavors: CBD gummies come in various flavors, depending on the brand. However, we selected only brands that offer a variety of flavors made from fresh organic sources. We ruled out brands that replaced actual fruits with artificial flavors.

Factors to Consider When Buying CBD Gummies & Edibles

Although CBD gummies have several health benefits, the FDA has not approved them to treat any medical condition. It would be best if you steered clear of any company that claims to treat illnesses with CBD products. Such a brand is either trying to scam you or offer you low-quality products.

To prevent falling into the hands of such brands, here are five factors to consider when buying CBD gummies.

Natural Ingredients

Go for brands that offer CBD gummies with zero additives, artificial sweeteners, and GMO content. You can thoroughly research a brand and see what ingredients are included in their products.

Focus on brands that use naturally grown hemp plants, fruits, and other chemical-free substances. Furthermore, make sure the hemp plant is sourced locally from a hemp farm in US soil.

Third-Parting Testing

Besides the ingredients, third-party lab testing is another essential factor to consider when buying CBD gummies. Go for brands that submit their products to third-party labs for testing.

Furthermore, make sure that the lab results are easily accessible and available on the brand’s website. Checking for this information will help to ensure that you get only the best and safest CBD gummies on the market.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are one of the best places to get real and first-hand information about a brand. Try checking out brands on popular online stores like Amazon and see what other customers have to say about them. You can learn from other people’s experiences and know whether the brand’s products work.

Some questions to ask when looking through customer reviews are: How many positive and negative reviews are there? Do the reviews look like a bot wrote them? Is the brand trying to hide negative reviews?

You should note that bad reviews don’t necessarily mean that the brand in question is of bad quality. It’s natural for some people to dislike a brand’s products or services. However, one huge red flag is when you can’t find a handful of negative reviews at all. Focus on both the positive and negative reviews and see whether the brand will be the best option for you.

Vegan-Friendly Gummies

Even if you don’t mind eating animal products, brands that use vegan-friendly ingredients are a better choice for CBD gummies. Vegan-friendly gummies are healthier, cleaner, and more earth-conscious.

Animal by-products are not essential ingredients in the production of CBD gummies. Focus on vegan-friendly brands to avoid consuming gummies with low-quality animal by-products.

Guidelines

Before consuming any CBD gummy, note that our body systems are different, and our bodies will react to these gummies in different ways. Therefore, make sure that whatever brand you are going for has clear and detailed guidelines about the product’s potency, ingredients, recommended dosage, and flavors.

Furthermore, make sure you check the product’s bottle or container for this information and other important information such as the expiry date.

FAQs: Best CBD Gummies

How do broad-spectrum gummies differ from full-spectrum CBD gummies?

You’ll certainly come across both of these terms when searching for the best CBD gummies on the market. The major difference between full-spectrum gummies and broad-spectrum gummies is the amount of THC content in the product.

Full-spectrum gummies contain a trace amount of THC content, while broad spectrum gummies contain zero THC content but still include other cannabinoid extracts. With full-spectrum CBD gummies, you’ll experience the entourage effect you need without feeling intoxicated.

Are full-spectrum CBD gummies illegal?

As long as the product contains less than 0.3% THC content, full-spectrum CBD gummies are safe and considered legal in the US. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD products are categorized as marijuana if a farm or brand exceeds the 0.3% THC threshold, and such substances are considered illegal at the federal level.

The THC percent allowed by the US government is not strong enough to induce any intoxicating feeling after consumption. Thus, products that comply with this rule are considered to be safe for public consumption.Combine them with the best testosterone boosters to get amazing results.

How quickly do you feel the effects of CBD gummies?

There’s no actual rule that can give you an accurate answer. Remember that our body systems are all different, and some people will experience the effects of these gummies sooner than others. However, most consumers have reported that the effects of the gummies kicked in after 30 minutes of consumption.

Furthermore, you should note that these gummies have to go through your digestive system before you can feel their effects. The more gummies you chew, the faster the results will kick in. Still, it is best to follow the dosage instructions.

If you are new to CBD gummies, it’s best to start your dosage at 20mg. If you introduce a high dosage to your body on your first trial, your body system may not react well with the product, leading to various complications. As a result, it’s best to stick to the recommended dosage for better long-term results.

As a beginner’s tip, you can chew your gummies halfway. Although the effects may take some time to kick in, you won’t suffer from undesirable consequences.

Are CBD gummies safe to consume?

As long as you stick with genuine brands and follow the dosage instructions, CBD gummies are safe for consumption. Furthermore, make sure you stay away from brands with high THC content as these substances are not considered safe for public consumption.

However, some people have complained of minor side effects after consuming these gummies. You can even get rid of these side effects entirely if you choose the right brand. Overall, CBD gummies are a good option for those looking for tasty and easy-to-use products that give them a gentle high feeling.

How do you avoid the side effects of CBD gummies?

CBD gummies have no adverse side effects, and any that you do experience can be easily avoided. If you are overly concerned about the side effects, the best thing you can do is consult your doctor and see how the product may affect your health.

Overall, follow the dosage instructions and take in more water if you experience a dry mouth. Furthermore, stop consumption or switch to less potent gummies if you suffer from diarrhea and other stomach issues.

Conclusion: Why CBD Gummies Are The Best Thing To Buy In 2022:

CBD gummies are an excellent choice for people hoping to try out CBD products for the first time. They are delicious, affordable, and they come with easy dosage instructions. Finding the best brands that offer high-quality and effective gummies is an essential part of your CBD journey.

There are hundreds of brands offering CBD gummies, and several of them sell low-quality products. To ensure you don’t fall into the hands of these fraudulent brands, we’ve made a list of the top five brands and factors to consider when buying CBD gummies.

The origin of the hemp plants and ingredients of the gummies are essential factors that can help you determine whether a brand’s product is safe and authentic. Furthermore, the dosage, flavors, third lab-testing, and customer reviews are essential factors to consider.

Overall, the brands recommended in this article are the best CBD brands on the market. For years, these brands have proven their worth through their results and high-quality products.