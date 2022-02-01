Best CBD Gummies From Top 5 CBD Gummy Brands Of 2022: High-Quality CBD Edibles For Better Sleep, Reduced Anxiety & Pain Relief Benefits| Online Hemp Gummies & Full-Spectrum CBD Products For Sale

CBD’s psychotropic effects are frequently addressed, but it’s also important to understand the benefits of cannabidiol. If you’re looking for a way to give your body a boost, CBD can assist you. CBD is one of the items that has been steadily gaining popularity in our society since the cannabis business took a quick turn.

One of the most effective ways to absorb CBD is through CBD gummies. There are many CBD product brands on the market; however, not all of them are legitimate or authentic. These fake CBD gummies can have a number of negative side-effects. As a result, finding a genuine product is a top priority.

We, on the other hand, have handled everything for you. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of several firms and selected the best CBD gummies on the market that are trustworthy and deliver on their promises.

So keep on reading to find out more about these brands, as well as more information that we believe you will find useful.

CBD Industry’s Top Picks Of The Best CBD Gummies:

After thorough research on the subject, these the top five brands we have chosen for providing the best CBD gummies:

Exhale Wellness – Top CBD Brand For CBD Gummies & Hemp Edibles BudPop – Best CBD Gummies For Pain & Anxiety; CBD+CBN Gummies Cheef Botanicals – Top-Quality Full Spectrum CBD Edibles & Hemp CBD Products Hollyweed CBD – Most Potent CBD Isolate Gummy Online Fab CBD – Organic Hemp Gummies & Sleep CBD Gummies For Sale

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Top CBD Brand For CBD Gummies & Hemp Edibles

Overview

Exhale Wellness is a Los Angeles-based company founded by a group of organic food farmers and cannabis pioneers, who came together to create high-quality plant-based goods. Exhale has established new standards of excellence by manufacturing vegan and all-natural CBD products in collaboration with hemp farms in sunny Colorado.

Exhale uses only the highest-quality components and does not use GMOs, dairy, gluten, artificial colors or flavors in any of its products. Exhale is a firm believer in hemp’s medicinal properties and in providing alternatives to traditional treatment; in fact, the brand’s motto is “nature holds the secret to wellness.”

The commitment to organic ingredients and quality is reflected in the lab findings, which are conducted by independent laboratories to verify the quality and safety of each product.

Features

Ingredients

Exhale sells three different kinds of CBD gummies–conventional cube-shaped ones, fruit-shaped ones, and gummies with more THC (which we won’t go into). The THC content of the gummies is kept below the legal limit of 0.3%, so they won’t make you high. They’re coated with natural cane sugar or brown rice syrup and come in a variety of fruit flavors. Apple, pineapple, cherry, raspberry, orange and other tastes are available.

Exhale’s full-spectrum CBD gummies are produced using pectin, and are therefore cruelty-free and vegan. They include no sugar substitutes or coloring, and are composed entirely of natural materials. Each bottle has 30 pieces, each of which contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD.

Minor cannabinoids like CBG and CBN, as well as natural terpenes and flavonoids are included with full-spectrum CBD, to achieve unique fruity flavors. These are available in two sizes–750mg CBD and 1500mg CBD per bottle.

Website and policies

First and foremost, we were impressed with the website’s design and ease of use. When you first visit Exhale’s website, you’ll be greeted by a chatbot, which you may utilize to contact a support person if you have any questions. Exhale also focuses on the quality of the goods, as evidenced by measures such as free, rapid shipping on each item and a risk-free warranty.

Exhale provides exceptional customer service, with quick response times and courteous personnel. You can reach them by mail or by dialing the phone number shown on the contact page.

Pros

Vegan friendly

Contains full-spectrum CBD

Gluten-free, dairy-free, GMO-free, and additive-free

There are no artificial flavors or colors in this product

Natural hemp produced in Colorado was used in the CO2 extraction process

Third-party laboratories have examined the product

Shipping is quick and free

Money-back guarantee for 30 days

Cons

Available only online

Outside of the United States, shipment is not available

Customer experience

Exhale’s CBD gummies are new, so there aren’t many reviews yet, but the ones we did find were overwhelmingly good. Furthermore, Exhale has received a 4.3 rating from over 1500+ official evaluations on TrustPilot, which speaks much about client happiness.

Consumers seem to like the fact that the gummies are vegan and all-natural, as well as the fact that they taste sweet and have no hemp flavor. Customers raved about how good the gummies made them feel, and many of them used them to unwind after a long day and relieve stress.

#2. BudPop – Best CBD Gummies For Pain & Anxiety; CBD+CBN Gummies

Overview

Despite the fact that it only launched in 2021, BudPop is swiftly gaining traction in CBD and Delta 8 markets. The Los Angeles-based company has received accolades for its organic products in publications such as Observer, Ministry of Hemp, LA Weekly, Men’s Journal, and others.

The brand was born out of the creators’ unhappiness with the CBD market offerings. The founders began touring hemp farms across the United States in order to have a better understanding of the process of introducing alternative health products and discovered there were chances to improve the hemp industry.

BudPop is using hemp cultivated in Nevada that is free of GMOs and pesticides. As a result, the company has been able to develop some of the best CBD gummies in the industry. With a focus on CBD and Delta 8, the firm believes that less is more, and only produces a small number of items in each category to ensure greatest quality. Marin Analytics Labs tests each batch of items to ensure that they are of the best possible quality.

Features

Ingredients

BudPop provides four gummy flavors–full spectrum gummies, full-spectrum CBD gummies with turmeric, ashwagandha, CBG, and CBN and CBD gummies, with other ingredients like ashwagandha, turmeric, CBG and CBN to achieve specific benefits like sleep, recovery, or vigor.

Each bottle contains 30 gummies loaded with 25mg of full-spectrum CBD, for a total of 750mg CBD in each bottle. You can purchase a single bottle or select for three or five-packs. The gummies are cruelty-free, making them an incredible treat for all vegans. The ordinary gummies have a delicious watermelon flavor, whilst the special combination each has its own flavor and impact.

The recovery gummies, for example, are infused with turmeric and black pepper extracts, giving them a distinct flavor. With the addition of CBG, they are the ideal supplement for recovery.

Website and policies

The BudPop website is very user-friendly and intuitive to use, and even customers who are not that tech savvy can navigate through it.

BudPop is a fantastic young company with liberal policies. For holidays, first-time subscribers, and new clients, they provide a variety of offers. Furthermore, every item comes with free shipping. They also have a compassionate care program that gives persons in need discounts.

We appreciated the blog content they provided, which included information about Delta 8, CBD and cannabis overall. The customer care representatives are helpful and polite, but the only way to reach them is by filling out an email webform.

Pros

Gummies with a high degree of potency

Hemp harvested from Nevada farms

Flavors and blends that are vegan-friendly, organic, and non-GMO, and are created for specific benefits

Independent labs have examined the product

All orders come with free shipping

30-day returns on unopened products

Cons

No satisfaction guarantee

The broad-spectrum CBD gummies can only be purchased online

Customer experience

BudPop has received over 700 confirmed reviews, with an impressive 85% of them being 5 stars. The gummies were popular because they taste like regular candy, with no indications of hemp or earthiness.

Clients were pleased to get such high-quality gummies at such low pricing. Users said they used them to unwind, sleep better, deal with discomfort, and even fight an alcohol addiction.

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Top-Quality CBD Edibles & Hemp CBD Products

Overview

The next brand on our list is Cheef Botanicals, another California business and one of the industry’s leaders. The company is on a mission to educate the world about the therapeutic power of natural cannabinoids as a means of combating the pharmaceutical industry, and the risk of side-effects that many pharmaceutical medications carry.

Cheef Botanicals’ staff has over 25 years of collective organic food business experience, as well as the knowledge to make the greatest natural hemp products. The brand has produced a unique line of vegan CBD gummies made from pure components with no artificial colors or tastes, by implementing this expertise and collaborating with hemp farmers in Colorado.

CBD for pets is also available from Cheef Botanicals.

Furthermore, the company gives COAs (Certificates of Analysis), confirming that the products have been examined by third-party laboratories and that the CBD concentration and ingredients of each product are completely transparent.

Features

Ingredients

The gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD oil, which contains natural cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes that help CBD work better. They’re created without gelatin, are GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free. We should also mention that the sleep CBD gummies contain less than 0.3% THC and will not make you high.

Fruit-shaped gummies and cube gummies, which are basically the same products in a modified form, are produced by Cheef Botanicals. The strength range given by Cheef Botanicals is unique.

Each container contains 30 fruit-flavored gummies with potencies of 10mg, 25mg, 50mg and 100mg of CBD per gummy. This is beneficial to both seasoned and new users because it allows them to find the right dosage for them.

Website and policies

As soon as you visit Cheef Botanicals’ website, you will realize how important customer happiness is to them. A chatbot assistant greets you, along with a banner giving a 25% discount, while a banner at the top of the page advertises free shipping and a money-back guarantee.

On the page, there is a learning area with guidelines and CBD dosing charts for all novices. We haven’t attempted to contact customer service, although Cheef provides email, live chat, phone, and even regular mail as options.

Pros

CBD products are available in a variety of forms

Extracts from hemp cultivated in Colorado were used to create this product

Contains full-spectrum CBD oil

There are four distinct strengths from which to pick

Contains no animal gelatin and is cruelty-free

There are no GMOs, gluten, or dairy in this product

COAs are available on the site and have been lab-tested

There are no artificial colors or tastes

All orders come with free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Extensive use may cause dry mouth

For new buyers, the large amount of products may be overwhelming

Customer experience

On TrustPilot, Cheef Botanicals has over 2400 reviews and a 4.6 rating. Customers praised Cheef’s vegan products, natural ingredients, shipping procedures, flavor, and just about everything else they could think of. Many consumers appreciate the customer service, stating it was accommodating and quick to answer.

#4. Hollyweed CBD – Most Potent CBD Isolate Gummy Online

Overview

A group of creative wellness-minded people banded together to conquer the medical CBD industry and created Hollyweed CBD. Hollyweed CBD is constructed on six pillars of wellness, according to the company–physical, intellectual, spiritual, social, emotional, and environmental.

The company extracts the highest quality full-spectrum CBD oil from organic hemp produced in Colorado using the extremely acclaimed CO2 extraction technology. Each batch of new items is tested by third-party labs to determine its efficacy and composition.

Hollyweed’s candies are free of additives, gluten, residual solvents, dairy and genetically modified organisms.

Hollyweed CBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, with an additional 15-day grace period, because the company is still relatively young and attempting to create a name for itself.

This implies you have a month and a half to sample their products, which will be fully returned if you aren’t satisfied.

Features

Ingredients

Free from artificial sweeteners or additives, Hollyweed’s premium CBD gummies will please your sweet taste. They’re all-naturally colored and flavored, plus they’re completely vegan.

The gummies are cube-shaped and contain full-spectrum CBD oil. This means that the gummies include trace amounts of THC or other minor cannabinoids, resulting in the entourage effect, which provides multiple advantages at once. The fact that these top CBD gummies contain traces of THC does not imply they will make you high; the legal limit is set at 0.3%, which is nearly undetectable.

One bag contains 30 gummy cubes, each containing 10mg CBD, 25mg CBD, and 50mg CBD, for a total of 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg CBD respectively.

The money-back guarantee ensures that these broad-spectrum CBD gummies will assist and nurture your body while also assisting you in unwinding after a busy day.

Website and policies

Hollyweed is one of the businesses that offers discounts and coupons on a regular basis via social media, newsletters, and other channels. The website is designed in a simple style, with instructional material under each product.

You also get free shipping and one of the most generous refund policies available. You can reach out to customer service by email or phone, and they will respond within 12 hours.

Pros

Vegan gummies of the highest quality

Full-spectrum CBD oil extracted using the CO2 technique that is 100% organic and natural

There are no artificial flavorings or coloring agents in this recipe.

Various strengths are available, all of which have been lab-tested for purity.

Discounts on a regular basis

All orders come with free shipping.

Money-back guarantee for 30 days plus a 15-day grace time

Cons

Prices are a little on the high side.

This is a relatively new brand

Customer experience

Hollyweed CBD is the newest addition to our list of favorites, and there aren’t many customer reviews to back it up. It has, however, been published in well-known publications such as Vanity Fair and LA Weekly, which do not hand out roses lightly.

The TrustPilot evaluations were very favorable, with many consumers stating that they are among the best tasting CBD gummies they had ever tasted. Many users also commended the customer service and how simple it was to handle shipping concerns.

#5. Fab CBD – Organic Hemp Gummies & Sleep CBD Gummies For Sale

Overview

Since its inception in 2017, Fab has developed product lines aimed at making CBD supplementation more accessible to the general public. Science and creativity drive the company, which has subsequently expanded to include sub-brands such as Fab Nutrition, Fab CBD, and Fab Pets.

To manufacture the cleanest CBD oils, the company only employs top-quality hemp farmed organically in Colorado, and uses the solvent-free CO2 extraction method. It is collaborating directly with farms and producers to guarantee that the entire process, from seed to shelf, is as efficient as possible.

ProVerde Laboratories tests all of Fab’s goods using the latest generation of testing procedures. When you combine this level of quality assurance with Fab’s commitment to customer happiness and the wonderful charitable work it conducts, you have one of the best CBD gummies in the industry.

Features

Ingredients

Cane sugar, citric acids, pectin, and natural flavors and colors produced from carrots and concentrated apples are the only ingredients and sweeteners in these wonderful gummies. Because the CBD Edibles are created with raw ingredients that may change from season to season, the taste and color variance proves that they are 100% natural.

Fab sells two types of Broad-Spectrum CBD gummies–Anytime gummies for use throughout the day and Nighttime gummies, which are loaded with melatonin to help with sleep cycles.

The organic CBD gummies are THC-free, vegan and gluten-free, with no GMOs or gluten. The tasty fruit-flavored gummies are covered with 25mg of CBD isolate per package, ensuring that you’re only getting pure CBD and no other cannabinoids. The jar contains 30 servings of pure CBD isolate, totaling 750mg.

The Fab CBD gummy is unique in that they are coated rather than infused, which means you will absorb the CBD directly via your tongue and feel the effects sooner.

Website and policies

Fab is often regarded as the greatest customer service brand. They have a generous incentive program and are frequently involved in charitable activities. You can contact customer service representatives via live chat, phone or email. They also offer free shipping on orders over $99, ensuring that the products arrive at your home in a timely manner.

On top of that, they have a lot of dosage and educational materials on their site, as well as a blog with the newest CBD news. You can receive a full refund if you’re not happy with your purchase within the first 30 days.

Pros

They’ve been in operation since 2017

Gummies made entirely of natural ingredients

GMO-free and vegan

CBD isolate has been applied to the surface

Hemp from Colorado farms that are certified organic

Gummies for both the night and the day

Volunteering for a good cause

Certified and lab-tested

Orders above $99 qualify for free delivery

Money-back guarantee for 30 days

Cons

It’s possible that it’ll alter your appetite

Customer experience

Fab’s high-quality CBD gummies have received thousands of positive reviews and are a hit with everyone who has tried them. People appreciate the flavorings and the fact that the hemp is not detectable. Furthermore, because they are coated, they are quick-acting, and many appreciate being able to pop one gummy and immediately de-stress.

Buying Guide: CBD Gummy & Edibles Online

You must check if a particular gummy brand meets the requirements for being regarded as the best before purchasing it. Because not all organic CBD gummies are worthy of your money, consider the factors listed below.

Customer reviews

Firstly, you should read the product’s consumer reviews. Consumers will not hesitate to report their disappointment if quality is poor. Ensure that you read the reviews, conduct your homework, and read articles like ours before purchasing a CBD product.

Hemp source

Another key consideration is the origin of the raw hemp plant. It makes no difference how the raw hemp is extracted if it is of poor grade. We consider companies that do not identify where their hemp comes from to be a significant red flag. Only purchase hemp from firms that source it from organic farms around the United States, with Colorado, Nevada, and Kentucky being the greatest hemp producers.

Ingredients

The end product’s use is the next key consideration. Many businesses will utilize artificial sweeteners and additives. We recommend working with organic companies that make their products using natural ingredients. You should also think about your dietary requirements and stay away from hemp CBD gummies that contain gluten, dairy, GMOs, or animal products.

Furthermore, CBD comes in a variety of forms, including isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum. If you only want to absorb pure CBD, look for a CBD isolate product. Choose a legit CBD product loaded with full-spectrum CBD, which will incorporate multiple flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes, if you want to enjoy the full benefit cannabinoids may bring.

Transparency and lab tests

It is obvious that you shouldn’t rely on companies that refuse to release test reports. This indicates that those businesses have something else to hide, and the quality of the CBD extracts utilized may be substandard, with CBD contamination. Third-party lab testing offers an unbiased perspective of the ingredients, purity, and safety of the gummies.

Price

The first thing you see is the price, which should tell you a great deal about a product. Gummies that are suspiciously inexpensive but not on promotion or discount are frequently of poor quality. However, this does not imply that you should go out buying CBD gummies in bulk. Expensive gummies don’t always imply high quality; instead, evaluate all of the aspects we discussed and how they affect the price.

FAQs Regarding Hemp CBD Gummies:

Q1. Are Broad-Spectrum CBD gummies the best way to consume CBD?

The appropriate response varies depending on who you ask and, of course, your particular taste. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to CBD consumption. Gummies are the greatest alternative for folks who want to stay away from smoking drugs or vaping, and they’re also a great method for newbies to get started with CBD.

Best CBD gummies are great for those who wish to experience longer-lasting effects than a big high. They normally start working within 30 minutes up to an hour and last for 4 to 8 hours, depending on the contents. Since the body needs more time to metabolize CBD through the digestive system, it will have a longer effect when consumed.

Other methods, like vaping, have a faster effect and a higher potency. CBD-infused gummies are a gentle alternative to weed that eliminates psychoactive effects and mental fog.

Q2. How can I stay away from the negative effects of Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies?

The above-mentioned negative effects are minor and readily avoidable. All you have to do now is take the necessary precautions. Increase your water intake if you notice your mouth becoming dry, as this could be a sign of dehydration. Additionally, if you begin to experience diarrhea, consider swapping to a less strong gummy. A greater dosage of edible CBD gummies can end up causing stomach issues.

Before starting with gummies, it’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor. To avoid any negative side-effects, follow your healthcare provider’s and the CBD brand’s recommendations.

Q3. What is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid produced from the cannabis plant that contains only trace amounts of the intoxicating component THC. It’s mostly utilized for medicinal purposes, similar to how vitamins or other food supplements are consumed.

CBD, unlike marijuana, is safe to consume and does not induce addiction, according to the World Health Organization. While many individuals say that marijuana does not produce addiction, the psychological reliance and abuse potential are considerably greater.

Overall, despite the fact that THC and CBD are both derived from the same plant, their chemical composition and effects on the mind and body are vastly different. We avoid referring to CBD as a drug, despite the fact that a specific version of the chemical is authorized as a drug used in the treatment of seizures and epilepsy.

Q4. What are some of CBD’s advantages?

CBD is linked to a slew of possible health advantages. There is still a lot of research to be done on the substance, but some of the benefits are already visible. Scientists virtually unanimously believe that high-quality CBD gummies can be an effective treatment for psychological issues, with people utilizing it to treat anxiety, sadness, and sleeplessness.

We’ve already mentioned that a kind of CBD is being used to prevent or treat seizures, namely in patients who suffer from Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which were previously resistant to numerous medicines until CBD was introduced.

CBD is also used by many individuals to treat pain, reduce stress and increase appetite. Patients undergoing chemotherapy have found the chemical to be beneficial, as it relieves nausea and calms the body and mind. There are a slew of other health benefits linked to CBD, but more research is needed before definitive proof can be provided.

Q5. Is CBD Isolate a legal substance?

CBD goods created from hemp with less than 0.3% THC are legal in the US, however they are still illegal in certain US states. CBD products derived from marijuana, on the other hand, are illegal in the United States but legal in some states.

Check out the legislation in your area, especially if you’re traveling. Bear in mind that nonprescription CBD products have not been cleared by the FDA and may have been mislabeled.

Conclusion – Best CBD Gummies Review

CBD gummies are the tastiest treatment you’ll ever try. The delectable treats may aid in the treatment of anxiety, tension, sleeplessness, gastrointestinal issues and a variety of other ailments.

They also have a low risk of negative effects. It’s critical to find the best CBD gummies on the market, as unnatural or unauthentic gummies can have negative consequences. However, we have created a list of companies to consider when making your decision.

All of the CBD gummies products listed above are well-known for being safe and beneficial. If you ask us, Exhale Wellness and BudPop are our two favorite CBD gummy products. But all the other brands on this list have their benefits and positive sides as well.

Aside from the health aspect, you should also consider which brand offers the best value. Most CBD companies provide a money-back guarantee, which implies you may get your money back if you might not like it.

Ultimately, go with a brand that can give you a significant amount of top CBD gummies at a reasonable cost!