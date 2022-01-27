Best CBD Gummies For Pain 2022: Buy Top Rated Broad Spectrum CBD Infused Gummies & Hemp Edibles Online|CBD Gummies Near Me

Different people use CBD gummies for different reasons, which is why it’s often challenging to pick out one good CBD product among lots of options out there. After all, there are now gummies available for several ailments such as anxiety and chronic pain.

Lots of people are now aware that CBD gummies can work on reducing pain as well. These gummies are tasty, reasonably priced (most of the time), and safe for regular use.

However, if you don’t have much experience picking out such gummies, it can be quite overwhelming to go through the myriad options available today and choose the best products.

Therefore, in the following sections, we’ll take you through our top 25 picks for CBD gummies that can reduce pain. We’ll also take you through some tips and tricks that you can take into account to help you make an educated choice regarding the best CBD gummies for pain. Let’s get started.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies for Pain Relief – (2022’s Buying Guide)

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies For Natural Relief From Pains, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Most Potent Broad Spectrum CBD Infused Gummy Edibles Cheef Botanicals – Premium Hemp Gummies With No Chemical Additives Hollyweed CBD – Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummy Bears For Pain & Relaxation Fab CBD – Best THC Free CBD Edible Brand For Pain Management

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies For Natural Relief From Pains, Editor’s Pick

This brand is known to produce premium quality CBD gummies that can help tackle various conditions such as chronic pain and sleep disorders.

In addition, these gummies are gluten-free and are known to have great properties that soothe aches and pains among users. We included this product here because Exhale Wellness is a brand that enjoys high standing in the hemp industry.

The founders of Exhale had a very clear vision in mind when starting. This vision involved helping users to find quality CBD solutions at affordable rates that could become dependable substitutes for prescription medicine.

In other words, this brand was created to allow scores of people the option of avoiding traditional mediation if they wanted a more natural solution.

If you are unsure about what this brand does and how CBD could benefit you, you could access the informational articles on the website that ought to give you an idea of the same.

The fact that this company wants to educate its customers on its products and policies is quite impressive, considering most other companies don’t make so much relevant information available.

Once you start using these gummies, you are sure to start enjoying the healing properties of hemp that are contained in it.

The hemp used here is obtained directly from the best farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and other states renowned for their hemp production. Not only that, but the CBD is also extracted from the hemp plant using the latest CO2 extraction techniques.

In this way, Exhale ensures that its customers receive nothing but the highest quality products that are made using the safest extraction and manufacturing techniques.

The gummies that this brand produces are available in varying potencies, so if you are unsure about where to start, it is always wiser to try out the least potent product first.

#2. Budpop – Most Potent Broad Spectrum CBD Infused Gummy Edibles

These BudPop gummies feature a winning mixture of CBD and CBG that can significantly help reduce the effects of chronic pain. Since Budpop is newer than the other brands that we’ve included here, its formulas are more innovative and up to date with the latest advancements in the world of hemp. For instance, its gummies that are meant to help users sleep better and calm anxiety are found to be highly effective.

However, leaving these great products aside, we’re here to talk about Budpop’s CBD gummies that are meant to relieve pain. These gummies have been specifically designed to help users deal with the challenges of chronic pain. Several conditions are known to cause chronic pain, and this formula can effectively tackle most of them.

The main reason why this formula is so powerful is that it contains the right amount of CBD, CBG, and turmeric. These ingredients come together beautifully to provide users with a formula that’s natural yet effective. Since these gummies are vegan, they’re very popular among all kinds of users with varying dietary preferences.

They’re also gluten-free and non-GMO, so they’re unlikely to interfere with your digestion no matter when you consume them. We found Budpop to be a highly reliable brand mainly because it has its products tested regularly by independent third-party labs. In this way, it ensures that users only receive those CBD products that are safe for consumption and contain the required amount of THC.

What’s more, the brand offers you free and fast shipping no matter where you reside in the U.S. Also, these gummies come with a 30-day money-back guarantee which allows you to enjoy them without having to worry about whether or not you’ll lose your money here. Besides, a guarantee such as this one only goes to show how confident the brand is in its formula.

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Premium Hemp Gummies With No Chemical Additives

These non-GMO, gluten-free gummies are ideal for those who’d like to opt for a trusted brand to purchase CBD gummies from. This brand has considerable experience of over 2 decades in the hemp industry, which is why we decided to feature it so high up in this list.

The reviews from genuine customers that you’ll find online regarding these gummies ought to give you an idea of how effective and well-loved they truly are.

While Cheef Botanicals currently produces various CBD products that include oils, and capsules, their gummies are arguably the most popular of them all. To create vegan gummies that taste so much like gummies that contain gelatin is a very impressive feat, and we believe only a brand of Cheef Botanicals’ reputation could pull it off.

Like all great CBD brands, Cheef Botanicals too now works alongside the best hemp producers in the state of Colorado to source only the highest quality hemp. Therefore, those who are seasoned CBD users will thoroughly enjoy using these gummies as they contain that authentic hemp flavoring.

We mentioned seasoned users here because these are the ones who are more likely to be able to tell the difference between good quality and sub-standard hemp.

However, even inexperienced CBD users are sure to benefit from this formula as it contains just the right amount of THC that can soothe chronic pain. In this way, those users who are looking to replace traditional forms of medicine are likely to find respite with this winning formula. Moreover, nearly no one that uses this formula has reported any significant side effects, even with sustained usage.

Lastly, we were quite pleased with the fact that this company runs a blog that addresses all the latest developments in the world of CBD in general and CBD gummies in particular.

#4. Hollyweed CBD – Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummy Bears For Pain & Relaxation

This innovative brand has wowed its loyal users with some effective yet affordable products over the years. Each gummy contains 2 mg of THC that have enviable pain and anxiety-relieving properties. In addition, the full spectrum CBD that’s contained in this formula has enviable properties that can improve your overall health.

It doesn’t matter if you are a new user or have been using CBD products for years. You’ll experience the healing benefits of these gummies either way. This formula is free from any artificial additives and preservatives. It’s even sweetened using healthier alternatives to sugar.

This vegan formula promotes your overall health in more than one way. With just one use, it can make you feel calmer and more focused on your tasks besides providing pain relief. Since it contains natural ingredients, it makes for a viable alternative to prescription medicine that achieves similar results.

One of the main reasons why we found Hollyweed to be highly impressive is that it consists of a relatively small amount of THC but gets the job done anyway. Not only does this formula contain an ideal amount of THC, but it also contains an ideal amount of melatonin. Melatonin helps you to feel calmer and more focused on the tasks that you have at hand.

It can also help you relax well enough so you can have a restful night’s sleep. When CBD and melatonin combine in this formula, it makes for a great wellness product overall.

While there are many gummies out there that consist of these two ingredients, very few brands get their quantities right as this one does. Also, Hollyweed regularly offers users attractive discounts and promotions so they can save on some extra cash while purchasing these gummies.

#5. Fab CBD – Best THC Free CBD Edible Brand For Pain Management

These non-GMO gummies that are produced by the highly reputed brand Fab CBD are among the best in the market for their impressive pain-relieving properties. These Anytime Gummies are so-named mainly because you can consume them anytime during the day, and it won’t impact how they affect your body.

In other words, it doesn’t matter if you consume them in the morning when you wake up or at night before bedtime, they’re sure to alleviate your pain after you do.

This brand has been around for about 4 years and has won over new customers every time it has come out with improvements on its existing products. With the kind of experience that Fab CBD has in the hemp industry, it’s hardly surprising that the CBD gummies it produces for pain relief live up to their name. The reason behind the efficacy of these gummies is that they’re made using pure hemp that’s sourced from the best farms in Colorado.

A truly impressive feature of these gummies is that they offer users other benefits other than relieving chronic pain as well. For instance, these gummies are known to provide users relief from symptoms of anxiety and depression. While nothing has been proven as yet regarding the impact of CBD on these conditions, nearly everyone who uses it reports more than satisfactory results.

Each bottle of Fab CBD Anytime Gummies contains 30 gummies of 25 mg of CBD per gummy. Therefore, a single purchase is likely to last you for about a month. Also, this product comes with free shipping on all domestic orders and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

However, note here that free shipping is only available on orders that are priced at $89 and above, which makes purchasing just one bottle of these gummies a rather expensive affair.

#6. CBDfx 100% Organic Gummies

CBDfx is a very popular CBD brand that’s renowned for the wide variety of gummies and other CBD products that it has come out with over the years.

These gummies have been adequately tested by independent third-party labs, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not they are safe for regular consumption.

They also come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to satisfy consumers who are not happy with the results of using them.

These gummies are truly very rich in flavor, and the vegan ingredients that are contained in them help reduce the effects of chronic pain to a great extent.

#7. Charlotte’s Web Recovery CBD Gummies

These premium gummies from CBD brand Charlotte’s web are ideal for those users who often face muscle aches and soreness after putting in long hours at the gym or training.

In this way, these gummies somewhat differ from many other CBD gummies that deal with chronic pain caused by underlying medical conditions.

Those customers who use this product claim that they experience a significant reduction in pain once they consume it, regardless of how much pain they were in.

As for potency, each gummy contains about 22 mg of CBD, which is plenty to help you overcome the pain caused by various factors.

#8. Premium Jane Premium CBD Gummies

These vegan gummy cubes are among the most flavorful and, therefore, tastiest that we have come across lately. There are many great features of these gummies.

However, we found the most impressive of these to be the fact that the hemp that’s used in them is entirely free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals. Arguably the most popular flavor of these premium gummies is the strawberry flavor.

Now, we know that these gummies are slightly on the costlier side of things. However, the vegan formulation and rich flavor that it contains more than make up for the heft price tag, at least in our opinion.

#9. Joy Organics Premium CBD Gummies

These highly popular gummies are available in various flavors, the most inventive of which may be strawberry lemonade. However, this refreshing flavor leaves users with the sense that they are consuming great quality candy rather than CBD gummies.

In other words, using this product won’t feel like taking an alternative to medical treatment. Instead, it would simply feel like indulging in a tasty snack.

These gummies from Joy Organics are easily among the most affordable ones we have come across, especially considering they contain vegan, organic ingredients. Besides, you get a discount of 20% if you opt for a subscription and a further discount of 15% on your first purchase if you register by email.

#10. cbdMD Gummies

This brand is based in North Carolina and has been consistently impressing industry experts and CBD users alike with its unique and innovative formulas.

Many celebrities – most of whom are professional athletes – have been found fondly recounting their experience with these highly effective gummies.

However, it is not just professionals in the world of fitness that use these gummies; users who are new to the world of CBD find them very useful as well.

The best feature of these gummies is that they do not contain any traces of THC. They are known to reduce pain, anxiety, inflammation and improve your sleeping patterns, among many other things.

#11. Palm Organix Mixed Fruit Gummies

This bottle of 20 gummies produced by the highly reputed brand Palm Organix has won legions of fans over the years. Each gummy contains about 10 mg of CBD, making it mild enough for beginners but not so mild as to undermine its pain-relieving effects. And the best part? They are THC-free gummies.

Therefore, you can indulge in these gummies to reduce pain without choosing to suffer from any of the negative side effects that are sometimes associated with CBD usage. Since these gummies are in assorted, multi-fruit flavors, everyone is sure to find a flavor that they enjoy here.

#12. Green Roads CBD Relax Gummy Bears

These gummies have over 5,000 5-star reviews, which should give you a fair idea of how most users feel about them and this brand. Each of these bear-shaped gummies contains only 10 mg of CBD.

Therefore, if you haven’t used CBD products before and are looking for one to help you find relief from routine aches and pains, then you should consider giving this one a shot.

We were pleased to discover that the hemp used in these gummies is sourced directly from local farms across the U.S. Also, they are gluten-free and tested by independent third-party labs.

#13. Pure Kana CBD Gummies

There are many flavors and pack sizes that are available with these gummies. Therefore, we would say that purchasing gummies from Pure Kana is quite a flexible and convenient affair. These gummies are vegan-friendly and only contain those ingredients known to be beneficial for pain relief among users.

The numerous positive reviews that we found from customers of this brand convinced us to dig deeper and explore all that these gummies had to offer. With their great flavor, effective pain-relieving properties, and the brand’s 30-day satisfaction guarantee on the table, we can’t say that we were disappointed.

#14. Just CBD Gummies

These colorful gummies are quite eye-catching, and we weren’t surprised to find ourselves curious to learn more about the benefits that they offer users.

Just CBD is one of the most highly reputed and trusted brands in the industry because it has manufactured and processed its gummies and other products in facilities approved by the FDA.

The hemp that’s used in these products is sourced from farms in Wisconsin. Since the brand uses hemp from local farms, it effectively exercises control over the production and manufacturing processes that go into making these great pain-relieving gummies.

#15. Five CBD Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies

Not all gummies that contain CBD contain THC as well. Therefore, these gummies have a definite advantage over many others that we have featured in this list simply because both CBD and THC users are likely to find them useful.

In addition, these gummies contain many beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes that are naturally occurring. By using these highly effective ingredients, the brand ensures that it provides users with those gummies that cause minimal side effects.

The original formula of these gummies can help relieve pain, as can the sleep gummies. Therefore, based on the ingredients that are contained in these gummies are your preferences regarding the same, you can choose either one or experience great results.

#16. CBD American Shaman Gummies

All those who have been CBD gummies or CBD products in general for a while now are sure to tell you about the popularity and reputation of CBD American Shaman. The quality and flavoring of these gummies are nearly unmatched by any other CBD gummy brand in the market.

One of the main reasons why scores of customers find this brand to be highly trustworthy is that it has flexible pricing options.

For instance, in the case of these gummies, you can either purchase a full bottle of 10 mg CBD gummies or buy a sample pack instead if you are not sure about whether or not you’d like to use them long-term.

#17. Tommy Chong CBD Gummies

This brand is known for its truly unique formulas and constant reinvention to create nothing but the best products for its loyal users. These gummies are known to have enviable pain-relieving properties, and most of those who use them can vouch for the same. The reason this brand is so popular is that it seems to bring a rather light-hearted, fun vibe to the CBD industry.

These fast-acting full spectrum gummies are very easy on the eye and are available in bottles of 30 gummies each. The hemp used in these gummies is 100% American grown, so you won’t have to wonder about its source.

#18. Nuleaf Naturals

This brand doesn’t produce CBD gummies presently, but it does produce soft gels, which are somewhat similar.

While the properties of these distinct kinds of CBD products aren’t all that different from each other, gummies are more like candy, and soft gels are more reminiscent of prescription medicine since they come in capsules.

These soft gel bottles are available in 3 sizes: 300 mg, 900 mg, and 1800 mg. Therefore, if you would like to sample these soft gels before committing to them in the long run, you could choose to purchase the smallest bottle first and see how it affects your pain.

#19. Verma Farms CBD Gummies

This brand may not be as popular now as some other brands that we have featured here are. However, it has been ranked in some of the leading publications of the day, such as Forbes magazine.

The immense respect that this brand has garnered from seasoned CBD users is that it produces gummies rich in authentic CBD flavor alongside many tropical flavors.

In this way, this brand has won over many users who find excessive artificial flavoring in CBD products to be rather off-putting. Since these gummies have great natural ingredients in them that can reduce pain and inflammation, they are surely worth trying out if you’re suffering from the same.

#20. Royal CBD Gummies

This 10 mg of CBD per gummies by the brand Royal CBD are available in an assortment of flavors: orange, strawberry, and grape. The ingredients contained in it are mostly organic such as citric acid and sunflower oil. The colors that are used in these gummies are achieved with vegetable juice.

However, there are artificial ingredients in this formula as well that are meant to lend flavor to them. Therefore, if you are looking to avoid synthetic additives, then this might not be the best formula for you. However, on the bright side, these gummies are lab-tested and gluten-free.

#21. Penguin CBD Gummies

The very tasty, sweet n sour gummies that are made available by Penguin CBD are one of the most innovative products that we have come across in the CBD industry.

The company keeps a close watch on the extraction and manufacturing processes used to make these gummies. Therefore, you would be pleased to find that there aren’t any traces of chemical fertilizers or pesticides in the hemp here.

#22. R + R Medicinals

These fun, colorful best CBD gummy rings are packed with 25 mg of CBD that can offer you various health benefits. Many loyal users of these gummies claim that they help ease the pain if used regularly. You can purchase either broad or full spectrum gummies from this brand and enjoy their benefits.

These gummies seem to be very popular among those who wish to use CBD but not THC since they are THC-free. Also, they’re vegan, so they can be consumed by everybody. What we loved the most about these gummies is that they are in the shape of rings and are coated in sugar.

#23. Cornbread CBD Organic Berry CBD Gummies

The gummies that this brand creates are free from any traces of corn syrup, despite the name. The full spectrum CBD that’s used in these gummies infuses it with some impressive pain-relieving properties.

This product regularly features on several lists online that deal with CBD gummies for pain and good reason.

#24. Pure Relief CBD Gummies

This brand is known for producing among the most flavorful gummies in the market. Also, the reason this brand is so popular is that it has a wide range of products that appeal to both new and seasoned CBD users.

You need only use these gummies once to discover that they truly have great pain-reducing benefits.

We found these gummies to be especially effective on those users who suffer from migraines or cluster headaches. Also, they help reduce the impact of anxiety, depression, and other related conditions.

#25. Just Live CBD Gummies

Packed with the best natural ingredients that can give you relief from pain, these gummies are perfect for users who want to switch from traditional medicine to CBD products.

These gummies are potent enough to dull your pain but not so potent that they make you experience the side effects of CBD usage.

You’ll find both CBD and CBG in these gummies, which gives them a formula that’s rather unusual but effective all the same.

Factors That Helped Us Pick CBD Gummies for Pain

It would be impractical for us to list all the reasons we took into account while deciding which brands to include here. Therefore, we narrowed it down to the following factors that we thought were the most significant.

Lab Reports

We wouldn’t think to include those brands here that didn’t have their products tested by independent third-party labs. So only the brands that took the trouble to have their CBD gummy formulas tested by respected labs were included here. After all, these are the brands that are highly reliable and reputable.

Only a brand that has its products tested regularly can be trusted to come out with safe formulas. The lab results of such testing should ideally contain adequate information on the ingredients and concentrations of each ingredient that are contained in the gummies.

THC Quantity

This isn’t something that you would need to worry about if you purchased gummies from a good brand. These brands work well within the boundaries dictated by local rules and regulations. Therefore, such brands are sure to contain the legally specified amount of THC.

Currently, the present amount of THC that a CBD product should contain according to law is less than or equal to 0.3%. The mark of a good CBD brand is that its products adhere to this limit.

If, however, you purchase CBD gummies and other products from brands of questionable reputation, then you’re very likely to encounter products that are loaded with artificial additives.

With such products, there’s always the risk of finding more than the specified amount of THC. Therefore, if you want to avoid getting in trouble with local authorities, you’d be better off purchasing from a brand of good standing.

Natural Ingredients

Ideally, the CBD gummies that you purchase should have more natural than artificial ingredients. Best of all, these products should be free from artificial additives altogether. Therefore, in this list, we’ve only reviewed those brands that are known to use mainly natural, organic ingredients in their formulas.

Buying Guide : Gummies For Pain

The following are the factors that you should bear in mind before you invest in CBD gummies for pain:

Third-Party Testing

Only the topmost brands in the industry have their products tested by independent third-party labs. Therefore, if you’re looking for brands that you can trust to purchase from as an experienced CBD user, then looking for those that have their products tested would be wise.

Natural Ingredients

If you want to experience the best of what CBD has to offer for pain relief, then you should opt for gummies that contain various natural ingredients. Many gummies contain CBG alongside CBD as well which adds to their efficacy. As a result, the effective dose of CBD for pain management differs from person to person.

Also, you can opt for gummies that don’t contain THC if you want to avoid using it or anticipate a drug test. With health beneficial properties, CBD Oil also can help you live life breathe easy, and more.

Taste

Ideally, if you’re looking to soothe chronic aches and pains, then you’d be consuming these gummies fairly often, maybe even every day.

Therefore, it makes sense to opt for gummies that are either an assortment of flavors or purchase from a brand with more than one flavor of CBD gummies for pain.

FAQs: Best CBD Gummies For Pain

Q1. Are There Any Side Effects of Using CBD Gummies for Pain?

A. If you purchase CBD gummies from a good brand, you’ll have little to no side effects. However, this is because the gummies from these brands contain mostly natural ingredients. However, when purchased from shady brands, these gummies can cause nausea, dizziness, or worse.

Q2. Are CBD Gummies for Pain Too Costly?

A. No. Even though these gummies are highly effective, they don’t cost more than medical treatments to reduce pain.

Q3. Where Can I Buy CBD Gummies for Pain?

A. You can buy these gummies online or offline in any state that has legalized CBD. Most top brands only sell their gummies on their official websites, however.

Conclusion: Which CBD Gummies Brand You Should Opt For?

All in all, CBD gummies that are designed to reduce pain and inflammation among users are found to be most effective. It is also a good idea to look for companies that can show proof of independent, third-party lab testing to ensure that their products contain the listed ingredients.

However, if you have no experience using CBD products before and would like to get initiated, then the brands that we’ve reviewed above should prove to be more than satisfactory.