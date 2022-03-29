Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety & Pain In 2022: Top CBD Brands For CBD Isolate

Anxiety is no laughing matter. The NIH estimates that 31.1% of all adults suffer from some form of anxiety at some point in their lives. To make matters even worse, approximately 36.9% of adults suffering from anxiety seek out treatment which means that 67% of those plagued by anxiety do not reach out or seek treatment of any kind.

Maybe there is a reason why 67% of those with anxiety don’t seek treatment. Maybe it has something to do with users not wanting to take medication for the rest of their lives.

But, on the other hand, maybe they feel like they are giving in to an internal weakness by seeking treatment. According to the NIH, it might be possible to treat anxiety symptoms with CBD.

If you or someone you know is suffering from anxiety symptoms, I would say that taking a look into using CBD is not a bad idea at all.

More and more research gets done all of the time, bringing more and more data to the surface regarding the effectiveness of CBD products in different ailments causing pain and mental distress in both children and adults. CBD comes in many forms, but we will focus on the form that tastes the best CBD gummies!

Best 5 CBD Gummies For Anxiety In 2022

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Pain & Anxiety, Top Pick BudPop: Potent CBD Gummies From Colorado, Best CBD Products Cheef Botanical: Popular Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies Hollyweed CBD: Recommended CBD Edibles For Stress FAB CBD: Most Affordable Hemp Gummies For Depression

#1. Exhale Well: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Pain & Anxiety, Top Pick

Exhale Well is a brand that sells cannabis products that include pure CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, and HHC. They are well known for their delta 8 products but also sell CBD.

The overall goal for Exhale Well is to combine nature and wellness into their products and to ensure they are doing this well; they have continuous testing of their products to make sure each product stands up to what they consider quality.

They also have multiple CBD quizzes available on their site to help you decide what is right for you. In addition, Exhale Well offers free shipping on all orders, including a 30-day money-back guarantee.

They are the best in organics because they dedicate themselves to maintaining a healthy environment by using cruelty-free products that are 100% natural.

Highlights

Third-party Lab results are detailed and easy to find in the website menu.

4.3 stars on trustpilot

Hemp products sourced from farms in Colorado are grown and sourced naturally with CO2 extraction.

The company focuses on accuracy in measurements and quality.

Pros

The lab results are easy to find because they come under the menu section on their page.

4.3 stars on trust pilot, a credible review site.

All-natural ingredients get used in everything.

They have free shipping on all orders without exceptions.

Exhale well offers a rewards program and a referral discount through their website.

Cons

They, unfortunately, are more expensive than most CBD gummies.

Exhale wellness does not have any variety in its CBD gummy products.

They contain very vague descriptions of their products.

Their Chabot pops up every link I click, which gets annoying and deters me from learning more about their products.

#2. BudPop: Potent CBD Gummies From Colorado, Best CBD Products

Bud Pop sells CBD and Delta 8 products. Although they tend to focus on marketing their delta 8 products, they have a generous selection of CBD gummies for choice. These include CBD and Ashwagandha gummies, CBD and CBG with turmeric gummies, CBD and CBN sleep gummies, and full-spectrum CBD gummies.

Each of these gummy combinations complements each other by promoting a calming effect.

Bud Pop follows through in processing orders within 48-hours of receiving orders, making them fast and efficient. Additionally, shipping can take 3-5 days to arrive, with express shipping available for an extra fee.

They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, given that you request a refund within those 30 days.

Ensure that the product is returned unused and with the receipt for proof of purchase.

Highlights

Third-party lab results for each product and flavor they sell are available on their website.

Bud pop carries almost a 5- star rating review on their website.

The hemp plants they use are naturally grown on a hemp farm in Nevada.

Non-GMO and Pesticide-free growth to ensure their CBD is environmentally friendly.

They use broad-spectrum CBD, which can contain trace amounts of THC.

Pros

Detailed lab results are available in the menu tab.

They follow Non-GMO and pesticide-free processes throughout the growth and making of these CBD gummies.

CBD gummies contain only naturally grown hemp plants.

Cons

With only two reviews on trust pilots, giving them 2.9 stars out of 5 is not consistent with their almost 5-star rating on their website.

They contain a low CBD in their gummies (only 25 to 750 mg).

They could benefit from paying more attention to their CBD product instead of mentioning very little about it in their advertising.

They could be more informed about their products in the description and offer more detailed FAQ answers.

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Popular Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

Cheef Botanicals is known for their high potency CBD because quality CBD is their number one focus. They sell CBD and have some CBG products available, grown in the USA and extracted through CO2. Customers have reviewed cheef botanical as being high quality with good customer service.

Cheef botanicals CBD gummies offer a wholesale option to resellers after filling out a wholesale application form and gaining approval in the CBD market.

Cheef botanicals offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, even if you find the product you bought is not suitable for you as long as you fill out a request to return the slip found on their website.

Their processing time is about 48 hours after the order is submitted. Then, they get shipped through first class USPS within 3-4 days after processing. Shipping with USPS allows your order to be tracked once shipped.

In total, you can expect to wait for a little over a week to receive your order. Unfortunately, the company currently only ships within the US.

Highlights

Third-party lab results organized according to potency which are: 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg.

4.5 out of 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Facebook reveal a consistent customer satisfaction approval in the CBD industry.

Hemp plants are grown on a farm in Colorado, and the hemp gets extracted using a CO2 method.

Pros

The hemp is grown on a natural hemp farm.

A dosage chart is available on their site for reference.

They maintain a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on multiple platforms.

These are Organic, Non-GMO, non-dairy, and gluten-free CBD gummies.

Wholesale options are available when you fill out a form on their website.

Cons

I had to find the Third-party lab results in the FAQ section. It was making finding detailed information about the product difficult.

The gummies they offer come with mixed flavors, which makes the flavors blend, making the taste indistinguishable.

Unfortunately, they are currently only Shipping their products within the US.

#4.Hollyweed: Recommended CBD Edibles For Stress

Holly weed is a cannabis brand that sells CBD and delta 8 products. They source their CBD and other substances from a hemp farm located in Colorado using a CO2 extraction method. They are made with all-natural ingredients and are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, preservative-free, and soy-free.

They offer wholesale when you fill out a form and approve it. In addition to this, the brand offers an affiliate program where you can make a 25-35% commission through your affiliate link.

Holly weed has a 30-day money-back guarantee even if you have tried some of the product before returning it. In addition, they offer a 15-day grace period for the return policy, making it a total of a 45-day money-back guarantee.

They try to ship all orders within 24-hours of purchase and offer free economy shipping, standard ground shipping, and expedited shipping and the times are as follows. Free economy shipping is free and can take up to 10 business days to arrive.

Standard ground shipping can take up to 5 business days after processing.

Expedited shipping can take up to 3 business days after the order is processed and is unavailable for orders greater than 5 pounds and unavailable to ship to Alaska or Hawaii. They also include order tracking after your order is processed so that you can see where your product is in the mail.

Highlights

They offer third-party lab results for each product on their website.

4.2 out of a 5-star rating on Trustpilot.

Hemp plants are grown in Colorado.

All-natural ingredients.

Shipping gets done within 24-hours of purchase.

Holly weed offers an affiliate program.

Pros

Third-party lab results are available on their website.

They have a dosage chart available on their website.

4.2 out of a 5-star rating on Trustpilot.

Processing orders takes place as soon as the order is received.

Cons

Excessive ads on the website make it inconvenient. It is hard to read about their product information with ads that keep interrupting.

I had to go to the FAQ section to find the lab results.

#5. Fab CBD: Most Affordable Hemp Gummies For Depression

Fab CBD sells both CBD and CBG products. All ingredients in their products are sourced organically from a farm in Colorado. They have a simple, convenient website layout with big words and illustrations instructions. In addition, they have a mission statement and give a portion of the profits to charity.

All their products have a 12-month shelf life, and the user should store the products somewhere that’s not too hot, not too cold, and in a dry space.

Fab CBD gummies offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with its products. However, they do not pay return shipping unless the product gets returned because it is broken or sent you the wrong order.

They will accept returns if only one item gets opened on a multi-product order. In addition, they offer standard shipping that generally takes about 5-7 business days but can take 4 weeks.

Highlights

Third-party labs done

4.9 stars out of a 5-star rating on their website

4 stars out of 5- star rating on Trustpilot

They have a dedicated mission statement

A portion of the profits goes to charity

They use hemp plants grown in Colorado

Fabcbd offers an affiliate program

Pros

Access to Third-party labs on their menu

Easy to confirm that the third-party lab is credible

4 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot

Sourced from organic Hemp plants

Cons

Clicking on lab test results brings you to the lab’s website and does not show the data for their products.

Only 3 reviews on Trustpilot

They do not pay the return shipping

It can take a long-time shipping

Buying Hemp Edibles Online: Complete Guide

There are some essential aspects to look at in a brand when deciding which CBD company to buy the product. First and foremost is whether the brand is being honest. The easiest way to check if a brand is honest is to be transparent about lab testing.

It is safe to assume that a brand that does not offer Third-party lab testing is not being honest. Secondly, look at the brand reputation. Finally, seek out a product after knowing why you want to buy it. Purchasing CBD gummies to get high will do nothing but disappoint you.

However, taking CBD gummies has some health benefits of possibly decreasing pain, causing a relaxing effect, and remedying many other ailments.

Are CBD Gummies Safe?

Yes, CBD gummies are safe as long as they get used appropriately. Misuse can cause unwanted side effects, even Toxicity. Make sure you always consult your health care provider before adding or changing medications or supplements because some combinations can be toxic and cause adverse effects.

Some people might be more sensitive than others and experience unusual side effects. Check out this link on the side effects and benefits of CBD published on the Mayo Clinic.

Who Should Take CBD Gummies?

Anyone trying to gain the benefit of relaxation would benefit from at least trying CBD gummies.

In addition, anyone who has tried other methods of CBD and did not have a pleasant experience due to the taste or the CBD settling wrong should give CBD gummies a try because they taste better and the effects last longer.

Do not try the gummies if you have had a bad reaction, i.e., signs and symptoms of Toxicity or allergic reaction!

Benefits

CBD is known for its calming effect, making it natural for people to seek out and use it to help with anxiety. Learn more about this by following this link: Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety Disorders. Taking CBD as a gummy compared to other forms has many benefits.

Taking a CBD gummy is discrete because you do not have to worry about weighing out a dosage, so it is quick and easy, making it a convenient go-to. In addition, CBD gummies are not psychotropic, which cannot make you high.

The number one benefit is that they usually taste great. Some brands spend more time and effort making their gummies flavorful to minimize the CBD aftertaste.

Side-Effects

For most people who have side effects of CBD gummies, the gummies they ingested got contaminated with THC. The mayo clinic has an article about contaminated CBD products.

The NIH has a reviewed article from 2020 stating that there is no observable data to confirm any side effects of CBD itself. However, there is evidence of Contaminated CBD causing side effects such as liver problems, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting, and drowsiness (tiredness).

Risks

All food, medications, and supplements carry risks because a spontaneous allergic reaction can happen at any time. There is a minimal risk, but CBD can cause Toxicity, especially if you aren’t careful that your product is not contaminated.

A case of Toxicity can arise from Cannabidiol Gummy Ingestion. This case of toxicity results from contaminated CBD gummies from a gas station. Another risk of CBD is the risk of adverse reactions, including but not limited to drug interactions, hepatic (liver) abnormalities, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting, and drowsiness (tiredness).

How We Made This List For CBD Isolates, CBD Products

We do our best not to throw a bunch of irrelevant information at you, so we have created a strategy that we like to use to ensure that we only talk about the genuinely top-quality products on the market today.

It only makes sense that a company with nothing to hide would be transparent to their customers. Therefore, they are more likely if a brand has third-party lab testing. Another thing we look at is a brand’s overall reputation.

We do not go based on what the company says about the product, but what the previous customers say.

Trustpilot is a third-party, honest review site because it can remain objective. In other words, it is not that hard for brands to choose which reviews to advertise and which ones not to advertise, but Trustpilot does not care what reviews are in what order.

What We Looked For

We looked for these highlights in CBD gummies for anxiety:

Third-party Lab results and other data along with

Company Reputation and overall ratings.

Where is the hemp sourced?

FAQs For CBD Gummies

Q1 – Can I Give CBD Gummies To My Child With Anxiety?

A. Safety: There are a lot of clinical trials conducted on pediatric health conditions with a lot of promising results. Most of these trials involve severe health conditions but seem to decrease the anxiety these children experience. Learn more about CBD and children here.

Precautions: CBD has a case or case of Toxicity from CBD. Learn more about this here.

As long as it is under the supervision of a pediatrician or other healthcare professional and after discussing the side effects vs. the benefits, it should be okay to use CBD to help your child with their anxiety. Remember, this is only under your child’s healthcare provider’s discretion.

Q2 – Can I Use CBD Gummies Instead Of My Anxiety Medication?

A. CBD may aid in the treatment of anxiety. However, it is essential to discuss all changes in your medical routine with your healthcare provider first. If you are not careful, you may experience withdrawal symptoms from your medication if you choose to stop it abruptly.

Regardless of the reasoning, if you feel ill in any way after consuming CBD gummies, then contact a health care professional immediately!

Q3 – If I Take CBD Gummies, Do I Need To Seek Out Other Treatment For My Anxiety?

A. CBD gummies are not authorized for the sole treatment of anxiety. Instead, they are to be used as a complementary supplement to your current treatment regimen to help naturally ease your anxiety and potentially decrease the need for anxiety medication.

Do not mix CBD with medications without first talking to your doctor. Warning, combining some medications with CBD products may cause adverse reactions, so it is best to work with your doctor to choose the best treatment route for you.

Q4 – Will I Get Into Trouble If Work Finds Out I Am Taking CBD On The Job?

A. You will not get into trouble if you take CBD while working because there is .03% or less THC in CBD products, and some companies ensure that it contains no THC. In addition, CBD that comes from CBD isolate, the purest form of CBD, is unlikely to contain even trace amounts of THC.

Q5 – What Are the Differences Between CBD, CBG, THC (Delta 9), And Delta 8?

A. CBD: cannabidiol non-psychotropic, filled with complementary health benefits.

CBG: cannabigerol is a happy medium between CBD and THC, and there are many debates on how closely it resembles CBD vs. THC. Like CBD, CBG does not make you high.

THC: delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol is your iconic “weed high” chemical compound.

Delta 8: This strain is considered THC’s younger sibling. There is not a lot of research done yet on Delta 8 because it is still a discovery, but Delta 8 has fewer unwanted effects than Delta 9.

Q6 – Can CBD Gummies Make You Depressed?

A. It is doubtful that CBD gummies can make you depressed, especially since researchers have been looking into the possibilities of the use of CBD as a treatment for depression, and they have had positive outcomes thus far.

However, not everyone responds the same, and some outliers in the data may respond the opposite.

Q7 – Are CBD Gummies Halal?

A. Yes, CBD gummies are halal because CBD does not contain animal products. Halal refers to the way an animal gets slaughtered. For the meat to be halal, the company must perform certain rituals during slaughter.

Learn more about halal here. Also, note that Gelatin created different CBD gummies containing animal products. To ensure your CBD gummies are genuinely Halal, you can look for the vegan-friendly label on the CBD gummies.

Q8 – Are CBD Gummies Better Than CBD Oil?

A. Well, they are better tasting than CBD oil, and they do not leave that oily feeling in your mouth afterward. CBD oil kicks in faster, but CBD gummies last longer, so it depends on what you prefer.

Q9 – Will CBD Gummies Help With Tinnitus (Ringing Ears)?

A. There is no evidence at this time that CBD gummies will help with tinnitus, but they could help with the common side effects of tinnitus, such as migraine headaches and anxiety.

Q10 – How Are CBD Gummies Made?

A. CBD gummies get made in several different ways, but fab cbd and herb. Co-worked together to create how-to-make-CBD gummies instructions. CBD gummies get made by extracting the CBD natural chemical compound from the hemp plant.

There are two ways to do this—either a solvent extraction method or a CO2 extraction method. The Solvent method involves pouring chemicals onto the plant to dissolve it until reaching the Resin.

The CO2 extraction method involves changing the CO2s form with incredibly elevated temperature and heat.

This method is the safest, most environmentally friendly, and does not require strange chemicals to reach the CBD. The CBD then goes through a refining process to create CBD isolate. This refining process helps ensure that the CBD is genuinely pure.

The ingredients are sugar, thickener (Gelatin or fruit pectin), flavoring, and CBD isolate. They usually add starches and such to achieve the consistency of gummies. However, the CBD isolate must not get infused until after the cooking.

The candy is still hot because a too high temperature can ruin the CBD isolate, making it ineffective.

Even the most potent CBD can get ruined if you do not handle this step carefully during this process.

Q11 – Why Does CBD Make Me Feel High?

A. Your CBD gummies are likely contaminated with THC, and the vendor is not being fully honest about what their gummies contain if taking the CBD gummies makes you feel high. It is also possible that your body responds to CBD differently from other people.

Are you taking CBD broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, or isolate? Learn more about the differences here.

Broad-spectrum CBD – When someone says broad-spectrum CBD, they mean the ‘middle man’ of CBD. Broad-spectrum CBD contains the following: CBD, CBN, and CBG, but it does not contain any THC; if it does, it is barely traceable.

Full-spectrum CBD- This type of CBD extracts from the whole plant, meaning it contains THC, CBD, CBN, and CBG.

CBD Isolate- When referring to CBD isolate, people refer to CBD in its purest form. The only compound found in CBD isolate is CBD. The best CBD isolate is extracted by the CO2 method because this extraction method does not contain any outside chemicals or contaminants. To increase the health benefits, one can combine the consumption with the best testosterone booster supplement on the market.

Q12 – How Long Does It Take CBD Gummies To Start Working?

A. Regarding how long CBD gummies take to start working, it varies on how your body responds to CBD. As a general rule of thumb, though, CBD gummies take about 2 hours to kick in because the CBD needs time to absorb and go through your digestive system first.

Q13 – What CBD Gummies Are Generally Safe?

A. All CBD gummies are safe as long as they are from a reputable company. Generally speaking, CBD gummies made with CBD isolate should not cause any harm.

However, it is essential to recognize that nothing can ever be 100% safe because you never really know when someone will develop an adverse reaction.

Q14 – What Happens If You Eat Expired CBD Gummies?

A. According to a blog run by Cheef botanicals, eating expired gummies will taste off and lose their flavor, their potency will decrease and not be as effective, and they can have the usual effects of eating food that has gone bad or spoiled. These include upset stomach, feeling ill, etc.

Q15 – Can CBD Gummies Cure COPD?

A. CBD gummies or other CBD products at this time are not clinically proven to cure anything. However, research is ongoing with positive outlooks on using CBD as an anti-epileptic medication, but that research is still in progress.

There have not been any studies that I can find on CBD curing COPD, so the answer is no. CBD gummies cannot cure CBD.

Q16 – Can CBD Gummies Cause Me To Have Constipation?

A. Yes, CBD gummies can cause constipation, especially if you have a sensitive gut or have no prior experience with edibles.

Q 17- Can CBD Gummies Help Me Stop Smoking?

A. I cannot speak on this subject because I have not been able to track down credible sources or research on the matter.

Q18 – Will CBD Gummies Help Me Lose Weight?

A. I cannot speak on this subject because I cannot find any credible sources or research proving or disproving whether or not CBD helps lose weight.

Q19 – Can I Use CBD Gummies While I’m Pregnant Or Trying To Get Pregnant?

A. There has not been enough research done to prove whether or not CBD is safe during pregnancy. Therefore, I would advise against it until actual clinical data reveals its safety during pregnancy.

Conclusion: Vegan CBD Gummies In Hemp Market

Lastly, CBD gummies help scores of people to overcome various conditions. For example, these gummies can help you deal with anxiety, stress, and much more if used properly. You can check out the sites above if you wish to take the best CBD gummies and make the most out of them.

Also, since these gummies are reasonably-priced, you won’t need to spend a fortune on them when you purchase them online.