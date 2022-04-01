Best CBD Cartridge In 2022: Top CBD Brands to Buy Vape Pen from Online Stores

Vaping can be the most discreet way of consuming cannabinoids. It does not leave a bad smell of smoke and affect others around you. You can even vape your cart in public and in restaurants where smoking is prohibited.

However, you can take a vape of your favorite CBD strain everywhere on the go. These carts are a fast-acting product that will keep you relaxed all day long. Take a vapor and step further.

CBD is known because of its beneficial properties and comes in various product shapes and sizes. You can choose your favorite one depending on your lifestyle and desire, but today, we choose vape carts as the best product for passionate smokers who want to enjoy the beneficial side of CBD.

These brands offer 510-compatible vape pens so that you can use your existing battery and vape. Or, if you do not have any, you can purchase both the battery and the vape cart for the best price ever since they come in a bundle deal.

You may be stuck in choosing the best CBD vape cartridges because all of them are the best in their own way. Keep your eyes on the article and find your favorite!

Best CBD Vape Cartridge Brands

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Vape Cartridges On The Market Cheef Botanicals: Broad Spectrum CBD Cartridges & CBD Vape Juice JustCBD: Premium Quality CBD Oil Cartridges & CBD Vape Pens CBDfx: Most Potent CBD Disposable Vape Pens & Cartridges

Best CBD Cartridge Brands: Full Brand Review

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Vape Cartridges On The Market

Brand overview

Exhale Wellness is and will stay the number one brand for CBD and THC products on the market. Its exceptional quality and promising effects are the reason why customers trust this brand and leave a high reputation.

This brand is founded by passionate cannabis pioneers and professionals who have exceptional knowledge and experience in the hemp industry. They know how beneficial hemp can be and aim to share it with more and more people every day.

People should and deserve to know that hemp is a natural aid for multiple health conditions and can be the safest product that cares about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The prescribed medications your doctor gives can be dangerous and cause side effects. But that is not what we want to experience.

CBD, the cannabinoid that exists in the hemp plant, can help you out with pain and brain fog and enable you to see the world brighter. Exhale uses only the highest-grade hemp from Colorado farmers that guarantee its purity and safety.

Organic and safe are the two words that perfectly describe all Exhale’s products. You can choose your favorite product and receive it without paying a single dollar for the delivery. There is free shipping on all orders!

Refunds & exchanges

Exhale will return the total paid amount if you dislike the chosen products or they simply do not meet your expectations. You should contact the support center and fill out the refund request form. You have 30 days to apply for a refund.

Exchanges are possible only if you receive damaged and dysfunctional products. The brand will feel free to replace the wrong products if, somehow, the seller has sent you a product different from the ordered one. You have to respond fast and tell the seller that the products have arrived in bad condition or wrong. Exhale will replace them with new ones and cover the shipping charges, too.

Product features

Exhale’s CBD carts are made with full-spectrum CBD oil, using the CO2 extraction method as one of the best and purest methods for oil extraction. The tincture inside the cart’s tank is full of cannabinoids and natural terpenes enriched with all-natural flavors.

Free of GMOs, artificial colors, sweeteners, enhancers, and chemicals, these acts will give you all the benefits of CBD on a plate without causing any harm to your health. Zero side effects, no intoxication, no high. You can enjoy the CBD vape without feeling paranoid or overwhelmed.

For you, Exhale prepared 10 different flavored carts. Whether you stick to traditional OG Kush and Jack Herrer strains or enjoy fruity flavors like Pineapple Express, Fruity Cereal, and Mango, you can find your favorite one here.

Exhale’s CBD carts come with a potency of 400 mg CBD, organic terpenes, 100% natural ingredients, and third-party lab approval. Lab reports are available on the website, in case you want to check the cart’s accuracy, safety, and purity.

Pros

Number One brand on the market

Trusted by thousands of customers

100% natural and safe ingredients

Vast flavor options

Outstanding quality and money-back guarantee

Free delivery on all orders

Cons

The products can not be delivered outside the USA borders

The delivery may extend because of possible pandemic delays

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. Cheef Botanicals: Broad Spectrum CBD Cartridges & CBD Vape Juice

Brand overview

Another brand that sticks to quality and natural products is Cheef Botanicals. It aims to expand the cannabinoid market with pure CBD products. The team standing behind this name has over 25 years of experience in the cannabinoid industry and organic food industry.

These people are people you can trust since all Cheef Botanicals products are made to perfection and contain the perfect amount of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The brand also points out that its CBD products are manufactured in a facility free of allergens like gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, and nuts. The carts are also free of cutting agent oils.

Cheef Botanicals partners with trusted Colorado farmers that guarantee their hemp’s quality and purity. The brand uses only clean and organic hemp to craft its products and offer the best for its customers. To strengthen the fact, Cheef Botanicals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case the product does not meet your expectations.

The brand offers free delivery on all orders placed on the official Cheef Botanicals website. You can purchase your favorite product or multiple products and receive them in 5 to 7 working days without paying additional shipping charges.

Product features

The carts are stored in an attractive package that points out their natural origin. Cheef’s CBD carts come in various flavors and it is hard to choose only one. The caramel Macchiato flavor looks and tastes exactly as it sounds. The unique flavor blends boost the product’s effects, leaving all the users speechless and amazed.

And that is why everyone is coming back for more. The brand offers fruit flavors like Watermelon, Cactus Cooler, Passionfruit, Lychee Ice, Starfruit, etc. If you are more likely to enjoy the sweet and unique flavors, Bubble Gum, Fruity Cereal, and Pixie Stix are a must-try. And, if you prefer more traditional and refreshing vaping, there are also flavors for you. Check the Gorilla Glue, Menthol, OG Kush, and Blackberry Kush.

The carts are available in two potencies, 200 mg, and 400 mg CBD in total. The tincture in the cart is enough for 200 to 400 puffs, and you can easily see when the tank is empty.

Refunds & exchanges

You will have 15 days to request a full refund in a case when the received product was not the thing you were expecting to arrive. It may not be potent enough, or you might not like the flavor, or you can not experience the effects, however. You can contact Cheef’s customer support team and ask for a refund.

Everyone in a hurry might make a mistake, so do not worry if you receive the wrong item. The brand will fix the issue and replace it with the correct one, without charging you additional return and new shipping fees. Print out the returning shipping form and notify the seller about the issue. The exchange policy will cover exchanges for products you do not want anymore and want to replace with another, different product.

Pros

Various potencies and flavors

Made with 100% pure broad-spectrum hemp extract

Enriched with organic terpenes and flavonoids

Third-party lab tested for accuracy

100% money-back guarantee

Free delivery within all 50 USA states

Cons

The products are available for purchase only on the official website

No international delivery

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

#3. Just CBD: Premium Quality CBD Oil Cartridges & CBD Vape Pens

Brand overview

Just CBD is a relatively new brand that joined the market in 2017. As a new player, it provides high-quality CBD products that have become popular among the younger generations. Customers love that this brand offers extensive product selection in many flavors and forms.

The unique flavor blends boost products’ effects and offer incredible benefits for everyone, including pets. You can enjoy the CBD together with your furry friend. The products are entirely safe for use, and third-party lab tested for accuracy, so you do not have to worry about unwanted side effects.

Just CBD is GMP-certified, meaning its manufacturing and production procedures are meeting the HCCP safety program criteria. The strict quality standards and testing methods are charged for Just CBD’s incredible products. The COAs for each product are publicly shared on the website, making them accessible to every customer or curious website visitor.

The brand sources its hemp from domestic farms in the USA, but there is no specific evidence about the countries of origin. Just CBD guarantees that its products are pure and 100% natural, and the hemp used in the manufacturing process is organic and free of fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and herbicides.

Product features

Just CBD offers various flavors and potencies. The carts are colorful, so the color matches the flavor, which is unique for this brand. The tincture inside the cart is a blend of pure hemp-derived cannabidiol and organic terpenes. The transparent glass tank enables you to see the tincture level and know when to replace the cart.

The manufacturer did not use any cutting agents in the manufacturing process since they are dangerous and can permanently harm the lungs and other body parts. So, Just CBD vape carts are free of vitamin E, solvents, MCT, PEG, VG, PG oils, pesticides, or other artificial enhancers.

The total THC in the product does not exceed the legal border of 0,3%, and the carts are not causing ‘high’ or overwhelming side effects like traditional marijuana products. Besides its high safety level, the brand is not recommending its vape carts to pregnant women, minors, and people with severe diseases.

Refunds & exchanges

Just CBD offers 30 days to request a refund policy, but it only covers unopened and unused goods. Unfortunately, you can not return a used product that you do not feel like you like. The refund policy can be used in cases when the customers have not opened their purchased products and do not want them anymore for some reason. To return the products, you will need to attach the receipt or proof of purchase. The returned products will be inspected, and you will be notified if your refund is approved or not.

Customers can not exchange products for another one if they have changed their minds. The exchanges are possible only on defective and damaged products. Customers can exchange the eligible items only for the same thing, not for a different product.

Pros

Excellent package design

Various potencies and flavors

Affordable prices

100% natural ingredients and no cutting agents

60-days refund policy

Dozens of recommendation customer reviews

Cons

Some customers faced difficulty with the shipping service

People outside the USA can not purchase Just CBDs products

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Just CBD

#4. CBDfx: Most Potent CBD Disposable Vape Pens & Cartridges

Brand overview

With a mission to deliver the purest, finest, and most effective CBD products on the market, Ali and Jameson launched the CBfx brand. This brand has become the second-largest private CBD company in the world, with over 100 employees. By providing the finest and highest-quality ingredients, CBDfx continues to grow.

CBDfx is a brand that manufactures only high-quality CBD products, following strict quality standards and controls. All products are manufactured in facilities meeting CGMPs. To ensure product quality, CBDfx tests its product about 8 times. The CC Testing Lab chosen to test CBDfx products is ISO-17025 accredited.

This brand earned an A rating on the BBB and received hundreds of positive comments from satisfied customers who have tried its products. The brand sells its products online, on its official website. CBDfx offers incredible discounts and bundle options that will save you lots of money. The prices are relatively affordable since the brand sells products of exceptional quality.

CBDfx offers a 60-day refund policy on all unopened products. If you change your mind, the brand will return the full paid amount for the specific product. Also, CBDfx gives a 14-day warranty for its CBD vapes, so customers can report defective vape carts and request new product replacements.

Product features

CBDfx’s vapes have been the best-selling product since the brand’s founding. These vapes are filled with CO2 extracted pure hemp oil and free of other solvents, chemicals, and contaminants. Free of unwanted traces, CBDfx’s vapes are entirely safe for everyday use and do not cause unwanted side effects.

The THC level in these vapes is not crossing the recommended 0,3% level. The brand sells empty cartridge tanks, so the customers can fill it with tinctures of choice without throwing it away. The cart’s body is made of ceramic, steel, and glass. Customers can buy the cart and the vape juice separately so that they can fill the cart tank with different juice every time.

The vape juices come in multiple flavors and potencies. You can choose between 500 mg, 1,000 mg, or 2,000 mg pure CBD isolate potency. The juices are made with a 50/50 VG and PG ratio and boosted with an excellent flavor profile for maximum enjoyment.

Refunds & exchanges

Returns are applicable only on unused products that are still in their original packaging and unopened and products that are minimally used. CBDfx requires a picture of the minimally used product to inspect if it qualifies for a refund. In both cases, the customers have 60 days to email the company and request a refund/return.

The exchange policy covers products that arrive dysfunctional, damaged, or incomplete. Customers need to send a picture in the exchange request email and capture the issue the arrived product has. If the product arrived with other promotional products like gifts, they should also be returned with the defective product. Cases with damaged products should be reported within 48 hours from the delivery date.

Pros

Second largest private CBD company globally

Offers high quality and potency

Various flavors and potency options

Discounts on every order

Free delivery on orders over $75

60-days money-back guarantee

Cons

The vape juice contains VG and PG oil

No free delivery on all orders

⇒ Visit the Official Website of CBDfx

Factors To Consider When Searching For The Best CBD Cartridge

The price

Do not rush because being expensive does not mean being the best every time. You should check other product features and the brand’s reputation before spending money on CBD products. The carts can be good as they can be harmful to the health, so pay attention when purchasing vape CBD carts online.

Some shady brands sell cartridges made with cutting agents – oils that are way cheaper than pure hemp oil and can trick you into buying their products for a high price but receive trashy and dangerous products. Ensure that the cart is filled with 100% natural CBD oil and natural flavors to ensure that the product is worth the price. Cart material also plays a role in determining the product’s price.

Strains and flavors variety

All three strains available on the market offer different effects. It is good to search for a brand that provides a wide strain and flavor list, so you can easily find the best one for you. It is not okay to purchase calming strain in cases when you need an uplifting one.

It means the same for the flavor. Everyone has different tastes and desires, so seeing a wide flavor list in front of you means that the brand wants to satisfy all the customers and provide them with the needed product flavor.

Brand’s reputation

Choosing a trusted brand will make you feel safe in buying its products. A high reputation means that the customers who tried a specific brand’s products are highly satisfied and want to give the brand a high grade. Trusted brands have an excellent reputation that results from selling promising and accurate products.

Customers’ reviews are closely related to a brand’s reputation, so keep in mind to check the review section and see what people think about the brand, its services, and its products. If the positive reviews dominate over the bad reviews, you have a green light to purchase the wanted product and try it by yourself.

Flavor and strain list

Choosing a brand that offers various strains and flavors can be best for you since you have many options to choose from. For example, you might prefer fruity flavors, but the chosen brand offers only traditional, earthy flavors, so you are not going to buy something that you do not like, right?

Many trusted brands want to meet everyone’s needs and offer various flavors and strains to satisfy every customer. You can choose the desired strain and enjoy the calming or energizing effects, plus you will be pleased with the favorite flavor and enjoy the vapor. Choose a brand that wants to satisfy its customers, not a brand that only aims to profit.

Customer-friendly policies

These policies may not be a determinant factor for choosing a brand but will simplify your decision. The chances of choosing a brand that offers a 100% money-back guarantee are bigger than choosing a brand that says its products are non-refundable. Not that you are going to return the purchased goods and wait for a refund, but it affects your psychology and makes you feel safer in choosing a brand with customer-friendly policies.

However, it is excellent when the brand says it can replace defective or dysfunctional products. You will receive a new one and still be satisfied with the choice.

How Do We Choose These Brands?

High-quality ingredients and cart materials

CBD is a natural cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. It is known for its excellent benefits that positively affect the human body and brain. It must be entirely safe and extracted from high-quality organic hemp plants to be beneficial at a high level. Poor-quality hemp plants are poor in cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, and the extract can not be potent enough to provide the users with the desired effects.

The cart material also plays an essential role. High-quality carts have a ceramic heater, specially designed for heating hemp without damaging its quality and terpenes. The heatproof glass tank and metal parts are perfectly locked and prevent leaking even if the cart is placed horizontally. The user will not burn his hands while using the cart and can follow the tincture level through the transparent glass tank.

Incredible potency and fast effects

Because everyone has different THC tolerance and desires, we chose brands that offer various potencies, so everyone can feed his desires and reach the wanted effect. These brands offer lower and higher potencies and provide fast-acting effects. The vapor quickly enters the blood flow, so the effects kick-in in a few minutes.

Users can feel the effects immediately and decide if they want to increase the dose and take another puff for stronger effects. The intake dose is easy to manage, and users can enjoy the benefits of CBD without getting overwhelmed or feeling anxious once the effects begin to fade.

Trusted brands

Choosing trusted companies is our unavoidable criterion. We need to ensure that the selected brand has earned the trust of its customers and gained a reputation because of its promising services and products. These four brands are extremely recommended by the people who have tried them and decided to leave high-rated feedback.

Customers are simply satisfied with all the services and product features these four brands offer. Their delivery services, refund policies, and defective product exchanges made the customers choose exactly these brands and feel safe to use its products, knowing that the brand will step in front of them if there is an issue with the purchased goods.

Vast strain availability

We needed to ensure that these brands are going to meet everyone’s desires, and we searched for strain variety. The strains can be Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid, and if you did not know, all of them provide different effects. So, depending on the customer’s desires and purpose of buying a CBD vape cart, these brands have a lot to offer to meet their needs.

You can easily choose a strain if you know what you are searching for. The Indica strain will give you a relaxing buzz, while Sativa will lift you up and give you an energetic feeling. The Hybrid strain is a mix of these two and provides mixed effects.

No side effects

Safe products mean no side effects. These four brands offer 100% natural, pure, and safe products that are not causing side effects. Even with overdosing, you might only feel a little bit drowsy and sleepy, but you are not going to experience bad psychoactive effects like marijuana products. The CBD can not intoxicate you until it contains a legal THC amount that is not over 0,3%.

The carts are filled with pure full-spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp extract and rich in natural cannabinoid terpenes. The natural ingredients can not cause dangerous side effects to human health, and you do not have to worry while vaping a cart purchased from these four brands we choose in this article.

FAQs About High Quality CBD Cartridges & CBD Vape Pen

Q1. What are the benefits of using CBD?

CBD is a legal and safe cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. Hemp plants contain minimal THC amounts, making the plants non-psychoactive or dangerous for human health. Many users can experience vast benefits from using CBD.

For example, many studies have shown that CBD can positively affect the brain and its function, reducing depression, anxiety, and stress. CBD can be beneficial for muscle and joint pain, as well as for menstrual pain, too. Many people use CBD products for better sleep because cannabinoids can relax the body and clean the brain fog, so users can fall asleep faster and forget about overthinking before bedtime.

Q2. How to know how much puff I should take?

The intake dose depends on a few factors. To begin with, the cart’s potency, strain, your THC tolerance, previous experiences, weight, and desired effects. Everything plays a role in determining how much you should consume.

However, you can start with lower doses or 2 to 3 puffs and wait for the effects. The vape carts kick in faster, so you can quickly increase the amount after a few minutes and reach the desired effect. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on the label to avoid possible side effects of overdosing with the cart.

Q3. Is CBD safe for everyday consumption?

CBD is safe until it is 100% organic and natural. The products should be pure and free of chemicals to be safe for everyday consumption. Otherwise, products enhanced with artificial flavor boosters, cutting agents, or other chemicals can be highly dangerous for you and might cause permanent side effects.

If you use natural and safe CBD products, you can feel safe using them every day until you follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and daily dose. Overdosing with CBD products is your own responsibility.

Q4. Why is it important to choose a vape cart made with high-quality materials?

Choosing high-quality hardware materials will extend the life of your cart. Most brands use high-quality materials like stainless steel, heat proof glass, and ceramic so the users will not burn their hands while using the cart. The heater is made of ceramic, and it can heat the CBD tincture without lowering its quality or destroying its terpenes and cannabinoids.

The materials are attached together, so the cart tincture will not leak if you place it horizontally. Poor-quality hardware materials are usually plastic and metals that give the cart a plastic smell and decrease its quality.

Wrapping Up On Hemp Derived CBD Cartridges

Vaping CBD can be the best pleasure in your everyday activities. You can take a vapor and clean your brain to succeed in your working project, or you can take a vapor and prepare for a good night’s sleep.

Depending on your desires, CBD can fit in every part of your day and be your company through every daily activity. But that is not all. The best CBD cartridges come with rich flavors that will make the experience even better.

So, what are you waiting for?