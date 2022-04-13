Best Bladder Control Supplements to Buy: Top UTI Pills for Overactive Bladder Support

Dealing with urinary tract infection (UTI) and bladder control issues can be challenging and frustrating, and nobody likes dealing with them. Nonetheless, they’re unavoidable; however, numerous UTI and bladder control supplements help you solve these issues.

These supplements support your body’s natural defenses against UTIs and bladder control problems. We’ve compiled a list of the best UTI and bladder control supplements you should buy in this blog post.

The Top 23 Best UTI and Bladder Control Products

With every UTI and bladder control supplement claiming to provide excellent benefits, not all of them live up to their expectations. After doing thorough research, we have selected the twenty-three best UTI and bladder control supplements to buy:

D-Mannose Natural Defense +

Confitrol24

UT-D

Urinary Tract Support

Bladder Relief 911

VitalFlow

Flotrol

Uritrac

Better Woman

Ellura

Better Bladder

Urinari-X

Harmony

UriVarx

PRVNT

UT-Fem

D-Mannose Powder

AZO Bladder Control

D-Mannose Cranberry

MOR Logic

Pelvic Floor Strong

Cora Bladder Liners

Innovo

D-Mannose Natural Defense +

This top-rated supplement comes as veggie capsules that support your body’s defense against UTIs while promoting a healthy bladder. Simply take these capsules daily to combat UTI and bladder control issues effectively.

This supplement discloses its ingredients and dosages upfront, making it one of the go-to options in the market. Key ingredients that this supplement contains include:

D-mannose

Dandelion root extract

Hibiscus flower extract

Cranberry juice powder

Every two capsules serving of this formula contains 0.04oz of ingredients. This makes it one of the most potent UTI supplements on the market. On top of that, this supplement is FDA-registered and GMP-certified.

Confitrol24

If you’re looking for a supplement to strengthen muscle tone in your pelvic floor, look no further than Confirtol24. This is a nutritional supplement that helps you take control of your bladder using proven ingredients. Confirtol24 is an all-in-one package that can also promote collagen production and anti-aging.

Each two capsule serving of this supplement comes with 0.29oz of natural ingredients, including:

Three leaf caper extract

Lindera root extract

Horsetail extract

With tremendous benefits, potent ingredients, and an affordable price tag, Confirtol24 is one of the best options to buy.

UT-D

Oweli, a renowned UTI supplement brand, formulates UT-D to promote optimal urinary tract health. You can also maintain a healthy pH balance to support your urinary tract health by taking this supplement daily.

In addition to that, this formula can help your body’s natural defenses against UTIs, restore vaginal microbiome balance, cleanse the urinary tract, boost immune function, and much more.

When it comes to ingredients, UT-D contains the following:

Dandelion herb extract

D-mannose

Hibiscus flower extract

Cranberry juice powder

What makes UT-D stand out is its affordable price tag of $20. With a low price, proven ingredients, and excellent benefits, UT-D is ideal for those looking to combat UTI and bladder control issues.

Urinary Tract Support

This is a top-rated supplement designed by VitaPost to promote a healthy immune and urinary system using science-backed, high-profile ingredients. By taking this supplement daily, you can enjoy the following benefits:

It helps promote a healthy bacterial biome balance

It gives resilient probiotic bacteria

It helps maintain urinary tract health in the long run

This formula comes with proven ingredients, such as cranberries and Pacran, providing excellent benefits. Pacran is a formula that supports UTI relief with the help of maximum levels of compounds in cranberries.

Urinary Tract Support ranks among the best UTI and bladder control supplements with an affordable price tag, science-backed ingredients, and fantastic benefits.

Bladder Relief 911

As the name suggests, this supplement aims to promote a healthy bladder by supporting your body’s natural defenses. According to the maker, this formula is ideal for those struggling with bladder issues all day and all night.

You can have a peaceful sleep at night and wake up rejuvenated in the morning if you take this supplement daily. On top of that, this formula comes with free guides on tips for managing your bladder.

VitalFlow

This is a supplement that constantly dominates the Internet. This supplement is explicitly designed for men to deal with their prostate.

You can deal with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) by taking this supplement daily. In fact, according to the manufacturer, you can enjoy BPH-free life if you use this formula daily.

In addition to that, this supplement can also help cleanse your body while supporting prostate health using high-profile, natural ingredients.

Flotrol

This top-rated bladder support supplement is formulated to use top-notch ingredients to control and support bladder issues. This formula is based on research from Japan.

Besides controlling the bladder, Flotrol helps you deal with urinary incontinence, leakage, embarrassing accidents, and sleepless nights.

According to the manufacturers, many bladder control issues are associated with hormones. And people tend to develop such problems because of imbalanced testosterone and estrogen levels. Therefore, using soy extract and pumpkin seed ingredients, Flotrol is formulated to combat these issues.

Uritrac

Uritrac is another excellent supplement that helps deal with UTI and bladder control issues using top-notch, proven ingredients, including:

Cranberry

Lingonberry

D-mannose

Each bottle of this supplement comes with sixty capsules. By simply taking two pills daily, you can support your body’s natural defenses against urinary tract infections and bladder control issues.

On top of that, Uritrac discloses all its dosages and ingredients, making it a reliable UTI and bladder control supplement on the market. To give you an idea of what this supplement offers, it contains 0.017oz each of lingonberry, cranberry, and D-mannose per serving.

With proven ingredients, excellent benefits, and an affordable price tag, Uritrac dominates the UTI and bladder control supplements space.

Better Woman

This supplement by Interceuticals is specifically designed to reduce occasional leakage, promote peaceful sleep at night, reduce urgency and bathroom trips, and some other benefits.

By taking this supplement daily, you can enjoy a blend of unique ingredients you might not see in other UTI and bladder control supplements on our list. Each capsule of this formula contains top-notch components, including:

Astragalus root

Chinese peony

Chinese yam

Eleuthero root

Deer antler velvet

Chinese yam

Ginseng

Better Woman might be perfect for you if you’re looking for a UTI and bladder control supplement with traditional herbs, nutrients, and vitamins.

Ellura

Ellura is one of the most popular UTI and bladder control supplements on Amazon, backed by more than three thousand positive reviews. This supplement has also attained an average rating of 4.6.

This supplement contains potent dosages of an active ingredient (something we don’t see in many supplements). Each capsule of this supplement contains 0.0012oz of proanthocyanidins (PACs) derived from 0.0072oz of cranberry juice concentrate extract in the form of Gikacran.

While most UTI and bladder control supplements aim to provide multiple ingredients of different dosages, Ellura comes with a single active ingredient with the highest possible dosage. This makes it one of the top choices among UTI and bladder control supplement users.

Better Bladder

This top-rated bladder control supplement reduces urgency, occasional leaks, and frequency. By taking this supplement daily, you can also enjoy peaceful sleep at night.

Every two capsules serving of this formula contains 0.029oz of a blend with high-profile ingredients such as:

Three leaf caper stem bark extract

Lindera root extract

Horsetail extract

Though you can find these ingredients in other top-rated UTI and bladder control supplements, Better Bladder offers them at a relatively low cost. Overall, it’s a pocket-friendly supplement with proven ingredients, excellent benefits, and a huge fan base.

Urinari-X

This is a top-rated bladder control supplement by LifeSeasons that helps your body combat urinary tract infections while supporting urinary yeast. Urinari-X contains natural, top-drawer ingredients for optimum results like other high-profile supplements on our list.

Each serving of this formula comes with a host of quality ingredients, including:

D-mannose

Uva ursi leaf

Grapefruit seed extract

Coconut oil

Oregano leaf extract

Cranberry fruit

Olive leaf extract

According to the makers, you can promote a healthy urinary tract and support the vagina by taking this supplement daily. In addition, with a price tag of only $31, Urinari-X is one of the most affordable options out there.

Harmony

This is another high-quality UTI supplement that helps maintain urinary tract balancing while cleansing it. This formula uses D-mannose (primary ingredient) along with other natural ingredients.

Every two capsules serving Harmony contains 0.028oz of D-mannose, 0.007oz of hibiscus flower extract, and other proven ingredients.

In addition to that, Harmony is an FDA-registered UTI and bladder control supplement. On top of that, the makers test their formula with a third-party lab to ensure potency and purity. Harmony is a pocket-friendly UTI and bladder control supplement with fantastic dosages and ingredients.

UriVarx

UriVarx is a well-known UTI and bladder control supplement with multiple benefits, including healthy bladder function, better bladder control, reduced frequency, etc.

This supplement comes with a mixture of herbs, helping your body strengthen bladder walls for lasting support. This formula stands out among other supplements since it provides long-term bladder relief instead of short-term support.

When it comes to ingredients, this formula contains the following:

Three leaf caper extract

Lindera extract

Horsetail extract

These ingredients combine to support your bladder in multiple ways, making it one of the top choices among bladder control supplement users.

PRVNT

This is a high-profile UTI support formula that aims to promote a healthy urinary tract in multiple ways. This formula uses probiotics, D-mannose, and other proven ingredients for optimum results.

Each supplement serving contains 0.0014oz of proanthocyanidins, making it one of the industry’s most powerful UTI and bladder control supplements. In addition, each serving comes with 2.1 billion CFUs of probiotic bacteria, minerals, and vitamins.

PRVNT is ideal for those looking for a supplement with a blend of plants, herbs, and multivitamins. Also, with a price tag of $44, it’s one of the most budget-friendly options out there.

UT-Fem

This urinary tract cleansing and relief formula aim to flush toxins from your body, restoring comfort. The makers have designed this as a seven-day cleansing course using proven ingredients such as:

D-mannose

Hibiscus

Cranberry

These ingredients support your body’s natural defenses by removing impurities from your urinary tract. This way, UT-Fem also supports your overall bladder health.

D-Mannose Powder

NOW, a top-notch UTI and bladder control supplement brand formulates this formula, called D-Mannose Powder. D-Mannose is a natural ingredient that almost every UTI and bladder control supplement on our list uses.

NOW has formulated this supplement with a potent dose of certified natural D-mannose powder to help cleanse your bladder while enjoying other excellent benefits.

Each container of this formula comes with eighty-five servings, with each serving containing 0.07oz of organic D-mannose (significantly higher than other supplements on our list). On top of that, this supplement is available at $20, making it one of the most affordable UTI and bladder control supplements on the market.

AZO Bladder Control

This supplement ranks among the best UTI and bladder support supplements. The makers have formulated this supplement to deal with occasional urgency and other bladder-related issues.

Taking this supplement daily can combat occasional leakage (which occurs due to sneezing, laughing, and exercise). Furthermore, this supplement is backed with more than twelve thousand reviews and a 4.3 rating on Amazon. This makes it one of the most popular UTI and bladder control supplements on our list.

This supplement should be a go-to choice among UTI supplement users with an affordable price tag, excellent ratings, and incredible benefits.

D-Mannose Cranberry

This is one of the Internet’s most highly-rated formulas, with a 4.6 (out of five) rating and more than fourteen hundred positive reviews on Amazon. You can support kidney cleansing, bladder control, and urinary tract by taking this supplement daily.

This supplement comes as vegan, non-GMO, and easy to swallow capsules. On top of that, this supplement contains a potent dose (0.035oz) of a blend of proven ingredients, including:

Dandelion

Cranberry

Hibiscus

Look no further than D-Mannose Cranberry if you’re looking for a UTI and bladder control supplement with an affordable price tag, phenomenal client rating, and top-notch ingredients.

MOR Logic

Another phenomenal bladder control supplement, MOR logic, aims to support constipation, bowel pain, and urinary incontinence. According to the maker, you can stop occasional leakage, prevent frequent urination, and stop an overactive bladder (OAB) by taking this supplement daily.

Each serving of this top-notch formula contains proven ingredients, including:

Iodine

Myristic acid

Zinc

Copper

Silymarin

A mysterious ingredient is called “Brazilian extract.”

Since most of these ingredients are not found in other top UTI and bladder control supplements, MOR logic is ideal for those looking for a supplement with unique ingredients.

Pelvic Floor Strong

This product comes as a guide (both physical and digital format) instead of a supplement. Pelvic Floor Strong teaches you strategies you can use at home to support and strengthen your pelvic floor.

This guide comes with simple exercises to genuinely strengthen your pelvic floor. While some people do these exercises to support the effects of a UTI and bladder control supplement, others do this without taking any supplement.

This guide can help solve your UTI and bladder control issues. On top of that, it comes with a one-month money guarantee, allowing you a refund if you’re unsatisfied with the product.

Cora Period Bladder Products

These liners are designed to provide comfort and care during menstruation. The brand has been producing top-notch products for years to support you on your heavy days.

Some of the top products include:

Overnight maxi pads

Period underwear

Organic cotton tampons

Organic cotton top sheet pads

Organic cotton applicator free tampons

These products are among the top coral bladder products, with a huge fan base and affordable prices.

Innovo

This is a top-notch, doctor-endorsed, and FDA-registered device that helps strengthen your pelvic floor by doing kegel exercises. Simply wear these shorts daily and let them do the kegel work.

Kegel exercises are a great way of strengthening the pelvic floor. As per the creators of Innovo, their product can eliminate leaks in just three months and has an 87% success rate.

When it comes to the working mechanism, these shorts use multipath technology to engage the entire pelvic floor. You can initially wear these shorts at home for thirty minutes and gradually increase this time.

Factors We Considered While Selecting the Best UTI Supplements

While all UTI and bladder control supplements claim to use high-quality natural ingredients for excellent results, none live up to their hype. Following are some crucial factors we considered while choosing the best UTI and bladder control supplements:

Proven Ingredients

Some ingredients are proven to promote healthy UTIs and bladder control. In contrast, some aim to flush toxins associated with your urinary tract infection. On the other hand, some support your urinary tract at a cellular level while boosting immunity. We preferred UTI and bladder control supplements with science-backed, proven ingredients for our rankings.

Dosages

Some bladder support and UTI supplements use the right ingredients with the wrong dosages. For instance, they use smaller dosages compared to others.

On the other hand, the top UTI supplements use appropriate dosages of each ingredient they contain. With this in mind, we selected the ones with clinically proven, adequate dosages of each component.

Refund Policy

If you’re unsatisfied with a UTI and bladder control supplement for any reason (quality, results, or benefits), you’re entitled to request a refund. The best UTI and bladder support supplements always provide their customers with at least a sixty-day money-back guarantee. This means the brand is confident and stands behind its products. Therefore, we opted for the ones with a refund policy.

Ease of Use and Flavor

Due to foul-tasting powders or large capsules, some UTI and bladder control supplements are difficult to consume. In contrast, the top supplement brands invest heavily in their products to make them easy to use. We considered ease of use while selecting the best UTI and bladder control supplements.

Doctor-Formulated Supplements

Some doctors formulate adequate bladder support and UTI supplements. We gave the edge to these supplements over others since a doctor-endorsed supplement has an additional layer of legitimacy. In addition, we preferred brands with a medical advisory board or medical experts to endorse their UTI and bladder control supplements.

Cost and Value

Whether you pay $10 or $100 for a UTI and control bladder supplement, you should get good value for money in return. We weren’t biased toward a particular price tag, but we preferred UTI and bladder control supplements that produce excellent results regardless of their price.

Honest Advertised Benefits

According to Food and Drug (FDA) regulations, no UTI and bladder control supplement can claim to prevent, treat, or cure any disease. However, some brands still claim their supplements can prevent or treat a disease. We avoided UTI and bladder control supplements with dishonest, exaggerated claims and preferred those with transparency and honesty.

Brand Reputation

Some UTI and bladder control supplement brands have a proven track record of producing top-notch supplements for decades. On the other hand, some are still trying to make their mark in the industry. We weren’t biased toward experienced supplement manufacturers, but we did select those with a proven track record and knack for creating high-profile products.

The Top 23 Best UTI and Bladder Control Products Final Thoughts

Urinary tract infections and bladder control issues can be frustrating and challenging. However, they are unavoidable and can become a more significant concern if not treated timely. Fortunately, nowadays, there are various UTI and bladder control supplements on the market that help support our body’s natural defenses against UTIs.

One thing to note here is that with every UTI and bladder control supplement claiming to produce phenomenal results, not all work as advertised. Buy a top UTI and bladder control supplement above.

RELATED:Best Probiotic Supplements to Buy in 2022 (Ranked & Reviewed)

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.