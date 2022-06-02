Best 5 Psychic Reading Sites In 2022: Find The Top Tarot Reader At Your Disposal For Live Chat & Love Spells | Get Accurate Astrology Answers, Future Guidance & Horoscope

Don’t you wish you knew what your future holds? Will your wishes and dreams come true? Admit it, you’d love to know it.

Whether you are going through a tough time or before making an important decision, you’d like to know the situation’s outcome. But, since tasseography (fortune-telling of coffee grounds) with your friends doesn’t really work, an online psychic reading may be the right thing to do now.

There are a lot of psychic reading websites promising to tell you the future, but most of them are, unfortunately, scams. Of course, many reliable psychic reading services don’t want to trick you and steal your money.

This article brings you the best 5 psychic reading services online. We also provide you with a short guide on choosing a reliable psychic reading service and answer some of your questions. Let’s get started!

Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Services, Editor’s Choice Keen: Reliable Site For Tarot & Psychic Reading Kasamba: Top Psychic Medium For Accurate Future Predictions Mystic Sense: Expert Psychics & Tarot Readers To Get Advice On Love & Career Psychic Oz: Psychic Community With Reliable Fortune Teller & Astrologers

#1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Services, Editor’s Choice

Purple Garden is a hidden gem among psychic reading sites. Although a relatively new platform, it has quickly become one of the best and most trusted psychic reading websites. This is due to the quality and choice of their services and the strict admission process of psychics.

In terms of its services, it offers every psychic reading service you can think of, including tarot card readings, psychic readings, astrology readings, love readings, palm readings, oracle readings, angel insights, dream analysis, etc. The site also offers some rare psychic readings like esoteric alchemy, love ascension career, empathic medium, and more. Additionally, there is a unique feature called Journeys, which allows clients to learn from others’ personal experiences on various topics, such as infidelity, breakups, finding love, career, decision making, etc.

When it comes to the psychics, they all go through a strict admission process before being accepted. As a result, Purple Garden offers only qualified and experienced psychics with proven abilities.

Speaking of psychics, Purple Garden has an interactive tool that helps you find the right psychic for you. Also, you can easily find the highest and lowest rated psychics because the site orders them by rating.

Features

100+ psychics

Real-time services

Great variety of psychic reading services

Free minutes

AI tool that optimizes your search results and recommends the best psychics for you

Complete transparency

Average call cost of $0.99 – $14.99 per minute

Three communication methods: chat, call, and video

Clean and user-friendly interface

Mobile app

Pros

Legitimate company

Easy-to-use interface

Extensive range of psychics and types of readings

Instant connection with tarot readers

Multiple communication methods

Vetted psychics

Trial minutes

Multiple unique features, such as Journeys and Personal Psychic Finder

Cons

Some psychics aren’t always available, which limits the choice

Can be expensive, with some psychics charging as much as $14.99/minute

The customer guarantee needs to be improved, especially the refund policy

Customer reviews

Purple Garden is highly praised by its clients. According to their reviews, they are satisfied with the accuracy and consistency of their psychics. They also praise that all psychics on the website are vetted and genuine.

Among the numerous positive reviews, some clients mention that they would like better transparency on the psychics’ admission process and its refund policy. Other than that, we didn’t find any other negative reviews for the company.

#2. Keen: Reliable Site For Tarot & Psychic Reading

If you’re looking for a psychic reading provider that has been in business for a long time, Keen may be the one for you. Operating for over 20 years, Keen has built a base of over 1700 psychics, which makes it the website with most counselors.

Although a veteran among the online psychic reading providers, Keep continuously works on developing new features. Some of them include solutions that will allow visually impaired people to access psychic reading websites. They also work on maintaining their up-to-date website, which has been featured in popular websites and magazines like Cosmopolitan, Bustle, and Women’s Health.

While Keen specializes in love horoscopes and romantic guidance, they offer a lot of other psychic services, such as numerology, love readings, angel card readings, tarot card readings, spiritual readings, etc. They also offer rare readings, such as Mayan, Vedic, and Chinese astrology.

Unlike most psychic reading websites, Keen offers free resources and articles to their clients. They are written on topics like love advice, psychic advice, tarot advice, spiritual advice, and astrology advice. There are also daily horoscope readings for each sign and monthly and yearly overviews.

Features

1700+ psychics

Easy-to-navigate website

Four communication methods: chat, phone, video call, and email

3 trial minutes and up to 10-minute readings for $1.99

Prices go from low to above $9.99 per minute

Mobile app available for Android and iOS

Pros

Established and reliable psychic reading site with over 20 years of experience

Accurate readings

Multiple communication methods

Over 1700 psychics available

Mobile app available

User-friendly interface

Convenient psychic finding via multiple filtering options

Cons

A bit outdated website

Customer reviews

According to the reviews, Keen’s clients praise the accuracy and the quality of their psychics. They are especially satisfied with the love and relationship psychics and the tarot card readings. They also like the free articles they get from Keen and claim they have helped them when they needed guidance.

#3. Kasamba: Top Psychic Medium For Accurate Future Predictions

Kasamba is yet another veteran among psychic reading sites with over 20 years of experience. They have gone from a small number of clients to over 3 million satisfied customers over the years. This proves not only their legitimacy but also their value.

Kasamba specializes in love and relationship readings but also offers a wide range of reading services, including tarot card readings, aura readings, crystal readings, rune casting, dream analysis, palm reading, and more. There is also a blog with articles with helpful life advice.

The company prides itself on having around 100 top-ranked psychics from all over the world. To make finding the right reader as easier as possible, the site lists all the best-rated psychics at the top of the page. Moreover, it’s completely transparent about its psychics by providing a profile for each psychic with all relevant details, such as specialization(s), types of readings, and years of experience. There are also customer reviews included helping you find the right reader for your reading session.

Features

Wide range of psychic reading services

Free minutes for each psychic you choose, followed by a 50% discount on the regular price

Free trial for new clients

Prices go from as low as $1.99 per minute and up to $20 per minute

Impressive client satisfaction guarantee which offers clients a refund of up to $50 if they aren’t satisfied with their session

Three communication methods: chat, phone, and email

Features around 100 top-rated psychics from around the globe

Convenience in finding a psychic thanks to numerous filters

User-friendly interface

Pros

20+ experience

Multiple communication methods

Low-cost readings available

Free trial

Top-rated psychics

Pretty affordable average prices

An extensive offer of psychic readings

Money-back guarantee

Cons

The money-back guarantee applies only to the first reading

A bit outdated website

Video call readings aren’t available

Psychic searching can be improved

Some services are available only to members

Customer reviews

Kasamba is not only an affordable psychic reading site but also one with lots of qualities. According to the reviews, Kasamba’s clients praise the detailed and accurate readings from the psychics and the helpful love and relationship readings. They also liked the variety of psychics and their availability, the affordable prices, and the regular promotions of the psychics and the website.

Although most customer reviews were positive, we came across a few negative reviews addressing a recurring point. As clients claimed, they found it difficult to navigate the site the first time. However, it turned out that this issue was common only among a few first-time clients.

#4. Mystic Sense: Expert Psychics & Tarot Readers To Get Advice On Love & Career

If you’re looking for a reliable and affordable online psychic reading provider, Mystic Sense might be the right one. This site offers several types of psychic readings, including love, career, energy healing, fortune-telling, etc. While their choice of readings may be more limited than that of the sites mentioned above, you get equally quality readings for a much lower price.

What we like about Mystic Sense is the convenient psychic search. You can find the most suitable psychic for you by using the various filters available. You can filter psychics by status, special tags, specialties, tools, and reading style.

Speaking of psychics, Mystic Sense prides itself on having the best psychic counselors. To ensure their accuracy and quality of work, the company tests the psychics every 6 months. In this way, they make sure their clients get high-quality service.

Besides providing affordable psychic readings, Mystic Sense also offers impressive customer satisfaction. They offer clients 5 free minutes on their first reading and a full refund in case you’re not satisfied with the session.

Features

The most affordable and reliable psychic reading site

Convenient psychic search using several filters

Affordable prices starting from $0.99

Full refund available

Transparent psychic profiles

Free minutes

Four connection methods: chat, phone call, video call, and email

Free daily horoscope on the website

Personalized horoscope for subscribers

Free articles on different topics are available on the website

Pros

Low-cost readings

5 free minutes

Free resources, including articles and daily horoscope

Multiple communication methods

Psychics with different specialties available

Group forum

Social media accounts for up-to-date information

Excellent customer service

Customer satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

Limited types of readings

The psychics aren’t vetted before being admitted but are followed and tested every 6 months to keep track of their quality

Not all psychics offer connection via all four connection methods

To get the free minutes, you need to make a minimum deposit of $10, which is refunded after the first reading

Customer reviews

One of the things clients appreciate the most is the affordability of the service. The low prices allow everyone to experience the mystic world and get the answers they’ve been searching for. They also like the user-friendly interface of the website and the filter system for searching psychics.

Apart from the readings, many clients praise the free resources, especially the articles. They say they are very interesting and allow them to learn new things.

Of course, they also like the satisfaction guarantee because it allows them to try psychics and get their money back if they aren’t satisfied with the service. According to what we’ve found, the few customers who asked for a refund really got their money back.

#5. Psychic Oz: Psychic Community With Reliable Fortune Teller & Astrologers

If you’re looking for a reliable psychic reading site that combines experience, a great variety of readings, and affordable prices, Psychic Oz might be just the one for you. Existing for over 20 years, Psychic Oz has grown into a premium psychic reading website with highly-rated psychics and prices that fit everyone’s pocket.

They offer a vast choice of reading services, including tarot card readings, astrology, oracle readings, numerology, crystals readings, etc. Finding the right psychic is easy as the site allows you to filter psychics by reading subjects, abilities, and tools. Plus, all psychics have a detailed profile that includes their abilities, specialties, education, work experiences, and customer reviews.

To ensure the quality of their services, all psychics go through a strict hiring process during which their reading abilities are tested. In addition, the hired psychics are monitored and regularly verified on their reading’s accuracy. That’s why this site has fewer psychics than the other popular psychic reading websites.

Psychic Oz also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to its customers. With that, it ensures that if you’re not satisfied with your session, you’ll get your money back or have it credited to your account for another session.

Features

A unique credit system which allows you to purchase credits you’ll use for reading instead of the classic pay-per-minute system

A psychic matching tool that helps you find the right psychic for your needs

Education videos psychics offer to clients

Three free minutes

Favorites section which features the most popular psychics and services among customers

100% satisfaction guarantee

Easy-to-navigate website

Four connection methods: chat, phone, video, and email

Pros

A nice-looking website with a user-friendly interface

Free minutes for new clients

Low prices

Unique credit system

Money-back guarantee

Free self-help content by psychics

Cons

There could be more filters for a more convenient psychic search

Customer reviews

According to the reviews clients have left for Psychic Oz, they love the affordable prices. They also like the variety of connection methods, allowing them to choose the connection method that best suits them. In addition, they praise the convenient credit system, the accuracy of psychics’ readings, and the company’s customer support.

What Should You Consider When Choosing an Online Psychic Source?

Finding a reliable online psychic can be tricky as there are a lot of scammers. That’s why you need to be careful and make a bit of research and comparison of different online psychic reading services. To make sure you choose a trustworthy online psychic, consider the following factors.

Customer Reviews

Reading customer reviews is your first stop on the way to finding a reliable online psychic. They reflect the clients’ satisfaction and give you a better insight into the work and credibility of the online psychic.

Most reliable psychic reading websites/platforms don’t allow their psychics to delete negative comments, so make sure you head to their profiles. If, by any chance, there are no reviews on the psychic’s profile, look at their rating. Additionally, you should look for customer reviews of the psychic reading platform to see if you can find any information about their psychics.

Trial Minutes

If you’re new to online psychic readings, finding a service that offers free minutes is the real deal. Free (trial) minutes means that you have a few minutes, usually three, to try out the psychic and see how it goes.

Best psychic reading websites offer a few trial minutes followed by discounted pricing. Once you use both the free minutes and the time offered at a discounted price, you can either continue the session at the standard price or end it without any cost.

Experience

Another thing to consider when looking for a reliable online psychic is their experience. We tend to choose professionals with long experience as we trust them more.

You can find information on the psychic’s experience on their profile on the website. If you don’t want to spend too much time looking for reliable online psychics, visit the websites we’ve listed in this article. They exist for a long time, some even for 20 years, so you will surely find experienced psychics.

Communication Methods

How you are going to communicate with the psychic plays an important part in deciding which psychic you choose. It’s best to find a psychic reading website that offers various connection methods, such as chat, video, and phone. Of course, it all depends on your preferences.

However, having multiple communication methods gives you the freedom to choose whatever way you find most convenient and comfortable. You can even combine two methods. For instance, you can send your dream via the website’s chat and then have the psychic reading via a video call.

Guaranteed Satisfaction

Psychic reading websites, like any other business, find a way to satisfy their clients. Like the ones we list in this article, the most reliable sites use multiple methods to keep their clients happy, such as trial minutes or 5-minute credits, different communication methods, and a refund policy.

Your Goal

Lastly, take into account your goal. Did you have a dream and look for a psychic to interpret it? Or you think your spouse is cheating on you, and you want to find out the truth. Knowing why you need a psychic will help you choose the right online psychic.

Online Psychic vs. Offline Psychic: Why It’s Better to Use Online Psychics?

Both online and offline psychics have advantages and disadvantages. However, online psychics readings offer greater convenience.

You don’t have to schedule your visit to the psychic, but simply visit a psychic reading website and choose one of the best-rated psychics available. Also, you can choose the communication method you prefer or combine two methods if you want.

Another big advantage of online psychic readings is that you don’t have to leave your home to visit an offline psych, saving you from additional traveling costs. Also, you aren’t limited in choosing a psych since you don’t have to go to the one living nearby.

Additionally, you can express your satisfaction or dissatisfaction by leaving a review on the psychic’s profile. If you’re not satisfied with the way the psych behaved during the reading, you can ask for a refund.

Of course, this doesn’t mean offline psychics aren’t good. Some people may simply prefer a physical, more intimate contact, and that’s totally fine. They may want to be face-to-face with their psychic to create a stronger bond. They may also want to really feel the psych’s energy and the whole reading experience.

FAQs On Psychic Reading, Tarot Readers & Cost

Q1. What is an online psychic reading and how does it work?

Online psychic reading is pretty much the same as face-to-face psychic reading, with the difference being conducted online. The psychic and the client connect and communicate during the session via chat, video call, phone call, or email. You can also choose to use two communication methods if that works better for you.

Once connected, you (the client) tell the psychic what you want them to do, i.e., what is your purpose of doing that session. Then, the psychic tells you what they sense and foresee. It’s that simple, so you don’t have to worry even if you’re about to have your first online psychic reading.

Q2. How do I prepare for an online psychic reading?

You don’t need to prepare much for your session, just choose a good online psychic, as we’ve explained in the previous section. However, if you want to make the most of your reading, you should write down what you want to find out during this session.

Specify the topic you want to discuss and any questions you may want to ask the psychic. It will help the psychic identify the problem much easier and provide you with accurate and honest answers. Plus, it will make the whole reading experience more valuable.

Q3. What can I expect from my first online psychic reading?

It all depends on the psychic reading website, the psychic, and the communication method you choose. Suppose you’ve chosen a reliable service like the ones listed in this article, an experienced, highly-rated psychic, and your preferred communication medium. In that case, you should have a pleasant experience filled with all the answers you wanted to get.

Q4. What services do psychic reading websites offer?

It all depends on the website you choose. Some websites offer a few services, whereas others offer all(most) psychic reading services. The most common psychic reading services are tarot cards, astrology, palmistry, numerology, and crystal balls.

Q5. Are online psychic readings accurate?

Contrary to the popular belief that online psychic readings aren’t accurate, at least not as much as face-to-face readings, they are. In fact, they are the most accurate way to get an honest reading.

Of course, the accuracy of the reading depends on the psychic you choose – their ability and experience. As a rule of thumb, the more experienced they are, the more accurate their readings are due to having their ability developed over the years. But, that doesn’t mean new psychics won’t provide you with an accurate reading.

If you want to ensure great accuracy, it’s best to choose psychic reading platforms with the most experience as they have a proven track of success. These platforms not only are the most reliable ones but also vet their psychs before accepting them as counselors. That means the psychics on these sites provide truthful and accurate readings.

Conclusion: Best Online Psychics Services For Trusted Tarot Reading

Thanks to their convenience, online psychic readings have become very popular over the years. You can access psychic reading websites and find a psychic at any time, from the comfort of your home.

Apart from providing classic readings like tarot cards and clairvoyance, an online psychic reading may also help you overcome difficult situations in your life. There aren’t only tarot card readers among the psychics but also empaths and spiritual guides that will give you a hand when you need it.

To find the perfect psychic, you need to do a bit of research and choose one based on their abilities and your needs. But, first, you need to find a reliable psychic reading website with the best welcome offer and a great variety of psychic readings.

If you don’t want to waste a lot of time, check out the 5 best psychic reading sites listed in this article. Once you find the right website, follow our guide to make sure you find the most suitable psychic for your first online reading.