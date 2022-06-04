AirChill Mini AC Reviews – Is Air Chill Portable AC Scam or Does It Work?

Airchill is a device that brings down the temperature in any room without the need for a central cooling system. It is easy to maintain, and it is available as a compact device that can go to any room as needed.

What is Airchill Mini AC?

As soon as the temperatures begin to rise, everyone needs a way to get a reprieve from the heat. While standing in the shade can provide a little support, going indoors with the cooler blowing is an experience like no other. Running a cooling system can be incredibly expensive for some budgets, but a portable AC unit allows users to get the relief that they want without spending a ton of money. While some portable coolers can cost hundreds of dollars, Airchill is much more affordable.

Airchill Mini AC ships around the world to help consumers feel more comfortable in the hottest of days. While other devices have to be hooked up to outdoor air or filled with gallons of water, this cooler is so easily portable that it can even be placed in a moving car. The device is completely travel-friendly, though it will require a small amount of water to create moisture in the air.

How the Mini AirChill AC Works

Some coolers are expensive to run, but Airchill isn’t. It doesn’t need to be plugged into an outlet to keep working, allowing users to charge it and bring it wherever they go. Each device uses less than 10 watts of electricity, which means that it won’t even cost the user much when they have to charge it. Without any special installation, consumers can bring the cooler to their office, bedroom, car, or anywhere else to keep a cooler space as they work.

The device comes with three different fan settings, depending on how much air the user wants to be released at once. The setting the user chooses will determine how long the water tank will last, though the total time ranges from 2-8 hours. While there is no timer to set for the length of time the user wants to cool, the creators make sure that there’s no risk of damage by programming Airchill with an automatic shutoff.

While some devices simply circulate cool air, Airchill comes with a built-in HEPA filter. As the device runs, it pulls hot air and contaminants into the device, purifying the air around the user. After a while, all that is left behind is pure and cold air, providing relief in more than just one way.

Buying Airchill

Though there are many retailers who are authorized to sell the Airchill AC, the Boughtnext.com website currently is allowing users to make a purchase on an incredible sale. The retail cost of the Airchill device is $109.98, but the current sale brings the cost down to $54.98 per unit. With each device, users receive a USB charging cable, which can be plugged into any compatible plug.

Consumers who want a little more time to pay for their cooler can enroll in the Klarna payment plan, breaking down the total into 4 payments of $13.74 each. Most shipments are delivered within the week.

If this cooler doesn’t provide the relief that the user hoped for, they have up to 30 days to return it with the no-risk refund policy. Users can send an email to support@boughtnext.co to get further support.

Summary

Much like the ChillWell AC, Airchill provides consumers with a way to improve their indoor environment, cooling the space as it pulls out particles from the air that could reduce air quality. The device is easy to run, allowing users to manually adjust the fan speed to give the best performance possible. It has three fan speeds, a HEPA filter, and less than 20 watts of power needed to create a more welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. Plus, without any hoses or other accessories included, users can just turn it on without the need for installation.

