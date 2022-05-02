2022’s Best Delta 8 Gummies: Get Weed Edibles & THC Gummies From Top Weed Store

It’s a hot topic for Delta 8 Edibles in the cannabis industry because of its mild high and smoother effects on the nervous system. Delta 8 has a lot more to offer than CBD, but it doesn’t have the typical side effects of Delta 9 THC, such as getting stoned.

Consequently, it should be no surprise that seasoned hemp plant farmers and companies always look for better, more innovative ways to formulate potent Delta 8 products that attract more cannabis consumers.

It’s unfortunate, but not all brands are sincere or concerned about people’s well-being. To ensure that our readers are not deceived, we constantly strive to provide them with the best Delta 8 gummies products available on the market. The top five Delta 8 Edibles brands that sell authentic, safe, potent, pure, and effective Delta 8 products based on our experience are listed in this article. These brands include gummies, vapes, hemp flowers, tinctures, etc.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market; Editor’s Choice

Brand overview

Cannabis industry pioneers work at Exhale Wellness, a leading hemp product manufacturing company. Their website gives a strong impression that they sell high-quality hemp products to their customers. Furthermore, the hemp plants used to make their ingredients are grown organically in the United States.

Delta 8 products are made using formulas that the food industry has approved. To avoid compromising the product’s potency, the company uses no harmful or artificial enhancers.

Those who use their products are guaranteed to return to a state of calm and comfort. Furthermore, they are attempting to harness the healing properties of hemp extracts to create a potent component.

They’ve done years of research to ensure that Delta 8 products are of the highest quality. In addition, Exhale Wellness adheres to the Farm Bill of 2018’s 0.3% THC legal limit, to which Exhale Wellness products adhere. The Exhale Wellness Gummies are best-selling from this brand.

Highlights

A page on Exhale’s website is devoted to displaying third-party lab testing results for all of its products, including gummies and other products. They made their vegan gummies because this company wants to offer something for everyone. This demonstrates that they go out of their way to accommodate customers with special dietary needs.

Each of the five jars contains a different color and shape of fruit flavor. Gummies come in various flavors, including Apple, Orange, Grape, Pineapple, and Strawberry, and their Delta 8 effects are strong but manageable. Gummies made by Exhale Wellness contain hemp-derived ingredients. So you don’t have to be concerned about ingesting any toxins that may be harmful to your health.

Pros

Hemp experts founded this premium quality brand with a focus on health benefits

These delectable gummies are made with hemp extract that has been exposed to the full spectrum of its natural genetics

All products have COAs that are 100% organic and vegan

A wide range of options

Cons

Online-only retailer for one of the newest brands

Customer experience

As reported by our customers, Exhale Wellness should be your first port of call if you’re in a hurry. These Delta 8 gummies are a great option for anyone looking to achieve the highest level of physical well-being. Those who use gummies have reported improved quality of life and better habits. In the opinion of other reviewers and consumers, the focus on alleviating pain is well received. They appreciate the free shipping and 30-day money-back guarantee.

#2. BudPop: Strongest D8 THC Gummies & Edibles To Buy Online

Brand overview

An experienced team of hemp industry veterans is behind the new company, BudPop. To quote BudPop, “pop plants, not pills” is the company’s guiding principle. They have an idea of how Delta 8 THC can improve health and quality of life. According to experts in hemp and medicine, it is the best.

However, BudPop has quickly and steadily gained market share and popularity despite being a newer company. Thanks to its strong core values and customer-oriented policies, new markets have been opened up.

A firm commitment to openness and trust-building helps BudPop’s credibility. Openness and honesty are the norms. The firm closely monitors every step of the manufacturing process, from sourcing raw materials to finished packaging goods.

Independent laboratories test all BudPop products. Thus, the validity of results, the purity of hemp, and the high standard of finished goods are all protected. All customers have access to the independent lab reports on the website.

Highlights

Two flavors, Blue Dream Berry and Strawberry Gelato, set these gummies apart from the competition. To top it off, the bottle contains a whopping 625mg of Delta 8 THC. As a result, these gummies are some of the strongest on the market. All BudPop products are shipped in attractive packaging and arrive quickly, which is a nice perk.

We’ve figured out that they’re so well-liked because they provide prompt and dependable service. Shipping, discounts, and customer service are all consistent with them. Customers can expect their orders to arrive within two business days, and shipping is free for $50 or more purchases.

First-time customers receive a 20% discount, plus a 30-day return policy for unopened items. If you are dissatisfied with a purchase, you can request a full refund. Another thing that keeps consumers coming back is the company’s friendly customer service.

Pros

Experts handle manufacturing

All hemp-based gummies are safe and legal

Each Delta 8 THC gummy contains 25mg of THC, which is beneficial to your health

Independent labs test every product, and the results are made available to the public

Easy-to-use and user-friendly, the website is

Orders over $50 qualify for free shipping

A 14-day money-back guarantee is offered on all unopened and unopened items.

Cons

Open containers/packets do not have a money-back guarantee

Customer experience

BudPop has made a name for itself in the hemp market thanks to its high-quality products and strict quality control measures. The brand has a lot of potential, despite the lack of user reviews. BudPop’s Delta 8 gummies have received nothing but positive reviews so far. And we’ve gone through a lot of them already.

Some customers have praised these gummy bears for their ability to alleviate general stress and anxiety. Many customers have recommended and even given these amazing Delta 8 gummies as gifts to their family and friends. According to some reviews, gummies can aid in recovering from medical conditions such as chronic pain and the side effects of chemotherapy.

#3. Hollyweed: Highly Potent Gummy Bear Infused With Delta 8

Brand overview

Natural fruit-flavored Delta 8 gummies are now available from Hollyweed CBD to help alleviate your anxiety, pain, and discomfort! Hollyweed CBD’s Delta 8 gummies have been infused with full-spectrum Delta 8 THC extracted from hemp grown by sustainable farming practices. Premium Delta 8 gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, free of artificial flavors or colors, and suitable for vegans and non-GMO eaters.

Each of the gummies contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC, making them extremely potent. Fruity flavors like kiwi, guava, and elderberry are included in this assortment of gummy bears. To be legal and safe, they have a THC content of less than 0.3%

Third-party certification ensures that Hollyweed CBD’s premium Delta 8 gummies are safe. Pack sizes range from 750mg to 1500mg. Subscription discounts and first-order discounts are available at Hollyweed CBD. Customers can return any item within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, and free economy shipping is offered within the United States.

Highlights

In addition to Delta 8, other cannabinoids are used to produce gummy bears. The vitamin-rich ingredient Spiriluna, for example, is included in Hollyweed to help boost your immune system. Pressed sunflower seed oil is another active ingredient that aids digestion and lowers cholesterol.

Pectin, vegetable concentrates, and natural flavors are just some of the other organic & vegan ingredients in Delta 8 gummies that can enhance your overall experience. Even though all brands are in it to make a profit, a few adhere to high standards and take an authentic approach to their business. A brand like Hollyweed is taking a stand against the lack of disclosure in the cannabis market.

Its mission is to create natural products that help people grow in their spiritual, emotional, and intellectual lives. Chemical impurities or genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not present in their products. Independent laboratory test results back up every single one of their claims.

Pros

The dosages of Delta 8 gummies range from 25mg to 100mg

Fruity and nostalgic aromas and flavors fill the air

Relaxes and concentrates you

Get some shut-eye with this product

A wide range of potencies

A 30-day refund policy

Cons

Buying it online is the only way to get it

Customer experience

High-potency and vegan gummies are a hit with the public. Hollyweed, on the other hand, does not use animal byproducts in the production of its gelatin. The gummies’ positive effects on sleep, relaxation, soreness reduction, and appetite stimulation have been well-documented. In addition, they praised Hollyweed’s speedy shipping and the gummy’s deliciousness. Some people reported that it helped alleviate nervousness and muscle exhaustion symptoms. Several people commented on how pleased they were with the gummy’s strength and couldn’t wait to repurchase them when their current supply expired.

#4. DiamondCBD: Affordable Marijuana Gummies With Delicious Flavors

Brand overview

These Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares are among the highest-quality Delta 8 THC gummies available, thanks to their overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, potent effects, and delicious flavor. They come in mango, watermelon, and blueberry. Island mix and Sunshine mix are the other flavors they offer. Each gummy has 10mg of Delta 8, and 10mg of CBD isolate in each serving.

It contains 2000mg of Delta 8 THC and 2000mg of cannabinoid isolate, making the total of 4000mg seen on the label for each mix. The Island and Sunshine blends are 30-ounce bottles, while the original is a 25-ounce bottle. Two gummies a day is the same, but Island and Sunshine recommend not taking more than two per six-hour period.

The website’s reviewers laud the three concoctions for their delectable flavors. The company uses natural and organic hemp-derived products and is based in the United States. Natural and artificial flavorings are present in hemp-derived products. They also say that a third party has tested their products. If a buyer is unsure, they can review the certificate of analysis before completing the transaction.

Highlights

Diamond CBD places a high value on the quality of its products. Thus, they allow third-party testing of their products even after being tested in their laboratories. They use organic methods to monitor the hemp plants’ growth to ensure that their products are of the highest quality and potency. The fruit flavors added to the gummies are delicious, but you’ll also benefit from your health. Diamond CBD isolates CBD from the hemp plant and adds Delta 8 THC per gummy to create a wholesome gummy. The hemp plant’s phytonutrients are included in the CBD isolates.

For those dealing with stress and anxiety, Delta 8 THC is an excellent supplement. It also gives you a mild euphoria to get you through the day. Unlike the THC found in Cannabis, this THC does not cause a high and is completely legal (for now).

Pros

A brand that is open and up-front about its sustainable production methods

Excellent sense of style

Method of CO2 extraction

High-quality products that have been tested in a laboratory

Products from a variety of manufacturers

Replacements for items that have been damaged or defective

Those who spend $100 or more will get two-day shipping for free

Cons

Newcomers may be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options

Customer experience

This company’s gummies have been getting a lot of positive feedback. One of the best-known brands in the cannabis industry, gummies are quickly becoming popular with consumers. The results are immediate, and the flavors are delicious. These gummy bears may have health benefits in addition to their euphoric effects. CBD compounds, for example, may be able to alleviate chronic pain. They may also assist you in reducing your feelings of tension and anxiety.

#5. 3Chi: Recommended THC Gummies & Weed Edibles; Vegan Friendly

Brand overview

Each 3Chi gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC. Gluten-free and vegan consumers may benefit from 3Chi gummies’ gluten-free and vegan appeal. More than twice as much Delta 8 THC can be found in the 16-packs.

The price is very reasonable, but the total cost of both sizes is the same. ’ The bigger one is a better investment for customers who want to make the most of their money. In addition to distilled water, the product contains glucose syrup and a blend of natural and synthetic flavors. Serving sizes of 12 to 1 per gummy may disappoint some consumers.

Although it offers numerous advantages and does not directly conflict with the motivating feel and calming body sensation, each pack contains only 8 to 16 gummies may be disappointing to some. However, they’re expected to be impressive in terms of quality and benefits, given the amount of time available to curate the flavor and the upcoming release of black raspberry. They’ll be offering black raspberries in various flavor options for the first time. For those who don’t like the taste of organic hemp, 3Chi claims to mask it.

Highlights

Delta 8 THC extraction methods are used by this company, which sources its hemp from within the United States, to produce these products. Everyone can enjoy these gummies because they are both gluten- and vegan-free.

The gummies containing artificial colors and flavors may turn off some consumers, but otherwise, these are mostly natural products. In addition, CBC and CBN are present, which may benefit the body and the mind. 3Chi has a wide variety of flavors that cover hemp’s natural, earthy taste. However, make sure you stick to the recommended amount and don’t go overboard. When it comes to 3Chi’s products, North Coast Analytical Labs conducts all of the tests, and the results are posted online for anyone to see.

Pros

Ingredients that are mostly natural

This is a distinct flavor

Reliable and expeditious service

Reliable in responding to web-related questions

Great deals and offers

Excellent options for shipping

Official website purchases come with a 10-day return policy

Cons

There is no information about international shipping

Customer experience

These gummies were a pleasant surprise to many people who tried them. These gummies were well-received for their pleasant flavor and potent effects. Even half of a gummy bear is said to provide health benefits by many users. There is an air of contentment, calmness, and clarity about them.

Additionally, customers have noted that while the gummies are quick to take effect, the effects last only a short time. A common complaint among shoppers is a lack of availability of their preferred flavors.

Many customers suffer from stress, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and even more serious health problems. Taking Delta 8 gummy bears provides them with a brief respite from their stressful lives. Gummies have been credited with helping many people get a good night’s sleep.

Factors We Considered While Choosing Delta 8 Brands These Brands

With so many options available, it can be difficult to know which one is the best fit for your needs. Fortunately, we had done our due diligence before we left. First, we compiled a list of the best Delta 8 edibles based on criteria. After that, we went online and found a wide variety of options. We used the checklist to narrow down our list from here on out. Five of the best Delta 8 Edibles cut. To find the best Delta 8 Edibles on the market, here are the criteria we used:

Potency

Delta 8 THC products that are highly potent and chemical-free are essential for consumers. As a result, we’ve only listed companies that sell all-natural, federally compliant, potent, pure, and safe products. What determines a product’s potency is its milligram count. In other words, the Delta 8 extract concentration in the product. As the potency of a product increases, so does its efficacy. Only the most potent and effective products are included in our list of recommended brands.

Hemp source

The purity and safety of a product’s Delta 8 potency can be gauged by knowing where the hemp was grown. Hemp plants grown on licensed farms in the United States and Europe are subject to federal regulation. There are strict regulations to ensure that these products are free of contaminants and allergens and high concentrations of Delta 9 THC. This cannabinoid makes marijuana illegal and could cause you to get high. Only brands that source their hemp derivatives from the United States are included in our selection process.

Ingredients

The rest of the ingredients are just as important as the hemp extracts. Carrier bases may be required depending on the product, while others may contain cutting agents. Some of the additives can boost the cannabinoids present in a product, but the vast majority of these additives are detrimental to your health and wallet. Certain additives, preservatives, or carrier bases may cause an allergic reaction in some people. Because of this, we made certain that the brands used no such ingredients.

Third-party testing

To be a cannabinoid market consumer, one must be extra alert and cautious. We reviewed their lab-test results to ensure each brand’s products’ safety, purity, and potency. Moreover, we checked to see if those labs were government-approved or not by investigating their accreditations.

Extraction method

We examined how brands extracted their Delta 8, which is the most critical step in getting a high-quality product. The completed product would be free of chemicals and contaminants only if extraction and subsequent processing are done appropriately. The final product should have a THC content of less than 0.3 percent. The most common and cost-effective way to extract Delta 8 is through the CBD synthesis process. Toxins introduced by this method are not allowed in the extract, although the process is legal.

We checked the hemp’s origin to ensure that Delta 8 hemp products were legal and high-quality. It’s good to read the legal information provided on these sites before purchasing Delta 8 products.

Price

Yes, the cost is important. Exorbitantly priced products aren’t good for your wallet or your mental health in the long run, but too cheap products raise a few red flags. We recommend that Delta 8 users save money on purchases if they use the products for personal health reasons or get a mild high from time to time. Our criteria are to help you find the best brands for your needs if you’re an average cannabis user who is also a connoisseur.

Our personal experience

This was the most critical step when we were done with our screening process. Each of the ten finalists on our shortlist had a few products that we tried before settling on these top five Delta 8 brands. Our health was at stake, and we didn’t want to put ourselves at risk.

Beginners Guide For Buying Weed Edibles

As a beginner, you have many options to choose from on the internet. However, it can be extremely perplexing if you don’t know what you’re looking for. It cannot be easy to find the best Delta 8 gummies. However, you can use the following criteria to make more informed decisions.

Brand reputation and perception

Delta 8 gummies from a well-known brand are usually of high quality. This means that a product’s quality and reputation play an important role in the hemp industry when investing.

Because of this, if you are new to Delta 8 and unsure of where to begin, we suggest that you look into brands that are well-known and generally regarded favorably by both industry experts and other Delta 8 users. The simplest way to tell if a brand has a good reputation is to look at the reviews left by previous customers. Customers who have used a product honestly aren’t going to tell lies about it.

Ingredients

Look carefully at the product’s ingredients list before making a purchase. The website of the brand you’ve chosen is the ideal place to begin your research. Find out if there are any ingredients in the product that you don’t want in your body. Preservatives, synthetic ingredients, additives, and allergens are all things you don’t want in your food. Vegans should make sure that the gelatin in their gummy bears is not made from animals.

Most companies offer products free of gluten, vegan, or otherwise organic. p-Cymene terpenoids, vitriolic cannabinoids, and similar substances should be avoided. These compounds are often found in low-quality hemp strains or poorly distilled hemp. These can cause a variety of health problems.

Hemp quality

Hemp plants can’t avoid absorbing all of the pollutants in their surroundings. As a result, plants are guaranteed to receive all of the nutrients they need from the soil. As a result, hemp can remove toxins and pollutants.

That’s why the hemp used to make Delta 8 gummies must be organic. Since these plants were grown in a healthy and clean environment, you can rest assured that they were given the best possible care while being harvested. California, Colorado, Kentucky, Nevada, and Oregon are the best places to find organic farms.

Lab testing

Trust in the product rises when tested by a third party. Check the lab results to see if these are high quality ingredients. To build trust with customers, a reputable company will post the results of its product tests online. Consider a company like this.

Negative or positive customer reviews

Online reviews are a convenient way to learn about a company’s products and services. Because most Delta 8 companies haven’t been around long enough to build a reputation, this is the most reliable source. Companies often fabricate reviews, so read them on several different websites. It’s safe if you see many positive reviews on other websites or forums.

Following your thorough product selection, be sure to thoroughly review all of the safety information provided by the manufacturer. Start with half a low potency gummy and see how your body reacts to it if you’re a beginner.

Benefits Of Purchasing Online Delta 8 Edibles

Online retailers may have the edge over brick-and-mortar stores to buy Delta 8 edibles.

Cheaper prices

The price of Delta 8 Edibles would have to go up to cover the costs of running a local shop, such as taxes and rent payments. Because online shops don’t have to pay rent or heavy taxes, the prices of their products tend to be lower than in brick-and-mortar establishments. It’s common for them to offer reasonable prices that are attractive to customers. Aside from that, some offer enticing specials and incentives to entice customers to make a purchase.

Convenience

With an online shop, the buyer can get all the information about a product’s flavor and potency. Buying a product doesn’t necessitate a buyer going from shop to shop asking questions. Many local shops may only accept cash, while most online stores have various payment options like credit cards.

Wide range of products

In contrast to local stores, which may only carry one or two product brands. As a result, customers can choose from a wide variety of options.

Safety of the product

Manufacturers typically resell their edibles and other Delta 8 products through online marketplaces. Customers’ reviews and third-party laboratory Certificates of Analysis can be found on the websites of the online stores. Customers can rest easy knowing that their purchasing product is safe and secure.

Time saving benefits

Many online shops have sprung up on the internet, making it simple for customers to quickly get their products. Most shops are open seven days a week, and some are open 24 hours a day. This could save you the hassle of driving in traffic or bad weather, such as rain, by not dealing with it.

FAQs About Delta 8 THC

Are Delta 8 gummies safe?

The purest, strongest, safest, and highest-quality Delta 8 THC gummies available are featured in this article. The Delta 9 THC content in these gummies is less than 0.3%, making them legal in all 50 states.

Delta 9 is missing in some cases. These organic, vegan, and natural Delta 8 gummies are made with only the finest ingredients. It’s easy to get Delta 8’s effects with these gummies. The ingredients and composition of these gummies are completely safe. The amount you consume poses the biggest risk to your health. Like with Delta 9 edibles, anxiety and paranoia can set in if you consume more Delta 8 gummies than you need. Our recommendation is to begin slowly and experiment to find the right dosage.

How do these Delta 8 gummies make you feel?

It’s been reported that most users have had an enjoyable and relaxing experience. Cannabis-like effects are present, but your mind is more focused. Unlike marijuana, it won’t make you feel jittery in the same way. This, of course, depends on the user’s THC tolerance and experience.

Another reason they’re so popular is that most people don’t get anxious when they take these gummies. When using Cannabis, some people may experience a loss of control over their thoughts and actions because the drug is so potent. Few people may enjoy the sensation, while others may find it unpleasant. So Delta 8 THC is the far superior option for them.

What are Delta 8 THC Edibles?

Pre-measured doses of the hemp derived Delta 8-THC, known for its mild intoxicating effects, are infused into various food products called Delta 8-THC edibles. Chocolates, cookies, and other Delta 8 treats are on display.

There are many advantages to Delta 8-THC edibles over other forms of dosing, including long-lasting effects and the convenience of individually wrapped doses. Combining Delta 8 vaporizers with edibles for therapeutic purposes is possible, as Delta 8 is a fast-acting cannabinoid. Like recreational drugs, edibles often do well on their own, and there is some evidence suggesting that they may provide a better high than other administration methods.

What distinguishes CBD edibles from CBD oil?

The majority of CBD edibles are in the form of candy, such as CBD gummy bears. There is also a CBD tincture for those who prefer to ingest their CBD in honey form. The CBD you require can be obtained quickly and easily in this manner. We recommend taking just one or two CBD gummies to get you back.

CBD capsules are an option for those who prefer a more straightforward taking their medication. CBD tinctures can be flavorless or flavored, and they can be mixed with food or beverages of your choice if they are made into a tincture form.

What are the risks of using Delta 8 THC Gummies?

Is it safe to use Delta 8 THC? Like other cannabinoids, yes. When it comes to Cannabis, no amount is too much for a fatal overdose. The long-term effects of Delta 8 THC are unaffected even if you consume a higher dose than usual.

However, if you overuse it, it can cause dry mouth and eyes, fatigue, dizziness, and a lack of focus, among other side effects. Take too much, and you may experience nausea, anxiety, and paranoia. When you stop taking the supplement, these side effects will fade away. ‘

How long do Delta 8 gummies take to work?

Unlike tinctures, edibles like Delta 8 THC gummies can take an hour or two to take effect. Whether or not you have recently eaten has a lot to do with it. You’re sure to get a buzz if you try any of the brands on this list. To get the desired effects, you may need a higher level of Delta 9 THC tolerance.

You can try them 30-40 minutes after a light meal if you want to speed things up. Keep in mind that if you consume them on an empty stomach, they will most likely have a greater and more immediate effect on you. When Delta 8 gummies are consumed after a substantial meal, the effects are more spaced out than when consumed on an empty stomach.

Is Delta 8 THC legal where you live?

Currently, Delta 8 THC products are banned in only 11 states. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah are among the states represented. Therefore, if you live in one or more states where Delta 8 THC gummies are illegal, you cannot currently purchase or obtain these products.

The legal status of marijuana and other similar narcotics has long been a hot-button issue, as you may have noticed. In recent years, the government has pushed for its legalization. Because things are moving on the right path, the current cannabis regulations may not be final.

How are edibles and smoking Delta 8 different?

Delta 8 smoking and Delta 8 gummy eating have different effects depending on how long they last. As soon as you start feeling the effects of Delta 8, they’ll wear off pretty quickly. After at least an hour, Delta 8 gummies have a long-lasting effect on your body.

Delta 8 THC can be used to fine-tune your dosage. Stop taking as soon as you realize you’ve taken too much. When it comes to food, however, this is not an option. After the gummies have passed through your system and reached your liver, you’ll start to see results.

Will Delta 8 cause me any health issues?

In terms of practicality, Delta 8 and CBD products stand head and shoulders above the rest of the cannabis plant’s chemicals. It’s hard to go wrong with lavender essential oils as an anti-inflammatory or as a way to improve your general well-being.

Other types of pain, such as arthritis, insomnia, anxiety disorders, and other similar conditions, have benefited significantly from using Delta 8 products. Take this information with a grain of salt, as there is no scientific evidence to support these claims.

Conclusion: Best Weed Brands To Buy Marijuana Gummies

Five great brands of Delta 8 THC products have been examined and found safe, effective, and potent. They’re made by brands that care about making safe, pure, and potent products for their consumers.

Even so, it is your decision where your money goes. We have tested these products, but we did so to get a feel for the various brands. When faced with this dilemma, how do you decide?

Start with the one you like best and work your way up there. If you follow our buyer’s guide, you can’t go wrong. BudPop and Exhale Wellness, on the other hand, offer superior quality, organically sourced ingredients, and potency. If you are currently taking medication or have a long-term medical condition, you should talk to your doctor before using Delta 8 THC.