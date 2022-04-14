2022’S Best Delta-8 Flower: Top 3 Picks of Weed Strains and THC Flower Buds to Buy from Online Stores | Buy Marijuana Strains and Buds

In today’s busy world, personal health has become an irrelevant topic. Everybody wants to talk about success and the corporate world to gain excessive knowledge. However, nobody cares about the stressful life they are living.

We usually don’t give ourselves enough time. Therefore, a relaxant is the best option in such scenarios to give you a feeling of calm and relieve your stress.

After all, a fresh mind performs better in every way. Delta-8 has become a sweetheart relaxant for every person looking for an escape from their misery.

There are many delta-8 THC products like oils, tinctures, and vapes. However, most still want to go with the most natural and conventional way of using delta-8: the delta-8 THC flowers and buds. The best Delta-8 flower are the rawest form of the hemp plant. You can smoke or vape it.

But there are tons of delta-8 THC infused flower sellers online; which one to trust and which ones to skip? Let us talk about these brands in detail to give you a better idea:

Top Delta-8 THC Flower and Strains

Exhale Wellness– Overall Best Delta 8 Flower On The Market Budpop CBD– Strongest THC Flower Strains for Sale Online Hollyweed CBD– Most Popular Weed Leaf Infused with Delta 8 THC

#1. Exhale Wellness– Overall Best Delta 8 Flower On The Market

Do you want to reap all the medical benefits of hemp usage but don’t wanna get high or face any side effects? Exhale Wellness is where to obtain the best ecstatic and calming effects of CBD and hemp plants.

In the marijuana hemp sector, Exhale Wellness is a well-known brand. They not only claim to make the most critical health items to consume and exhale, but their name is also a symbol for the best factory output. Everything that goes out of their laboratories is made up of pure hemp.

Thousands of positive customer reviews advocate for their exceptional quality and user experience. Consumers regularly share their joy with the brand, and it is helpful and relaxing. Many first-timers appreciate the ease of use.

The vast majority of consumers are repeat customers. All of Exhale Wellness’s products are grade, quality, and health verified by a third-party lab. In addition, you can look up the results of these lab tests on their website. The easy availability of the lab findings clearly indicates how loud and clear this brand is with its customers.

Exhale Wellness brand’s D8 flowers are infused with the healing ability of hemp. Moreover, they aim to offer people the possibility of alternative therapy by boosting the THC in the marijuana plants.

Manufacturing Methods

Exhale Wellness does not import hemp or buy it from a third-party vendor. Instead, they locally produce the hemp on their farms in Oregon and Colorado. The cultivation process is highly supervised to obtain only the best quality hemp. Moreover, the hemp is fully manufactured in a fully organic way with no additives or preservatives.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

These days, many delta-8 THC flower brands claim to be tested by neutral laboratories. However, they are reluctant to provide the lab findings to the general public. On the other hand, Exhale Wellness is loud and clear about its THC flowers. The delta-8 THC flowers of this brand are deeply checked and tested by a neutral laboratory. The reports of these tests are published on their website. This improves the credibility of Exhale Wellness.

User Convenience

Ordering something from Exhale Wellness is like walking in a park. The site is easy to navigate, even if you’ve never been there before. Moreover, they offer multiple discounts on the first order. You can avail a 25% discount by just subscribing to their newsletter. Besides that, Exhale Wellness also offers free and quick delivery all over the US; this makes it an even better choice.

Customer Reviews

No other rival can even touch Exhale Wellness regarding brand reputation and customer feedback. This manufacturer sits at the top. Over the years, Exhale Wellness earned loyal customers due to its commitment to quality. Moreover, THC lovers have great respect for this brand, which reflects in their online reviews. You will hardly have any luck finding negative reviews for this brand. The delta 8 hemp flower of this brand are a complete remedy for stress, anxiety, and depression.

#2. BudPop – Strongest THC Flower Strains for Sale Online

Budpop is operated by a group of primarily young people in their twenties. These young souls aim to conquer the delta-8 THC industry with excellent quality and potent products.

Although they are young, these individuals have 30 years of experience; their expertise includes various areas, from hemp production to processing and almost everything between them. The staff’s experience is the most solid assurance that buyers will get the most out of their purchases.

BudPop has risen to the top of the leaderboard so rapidly compared to other competitors due to its unique manufacturing procedures, high-quality products, and safety regulations. For the delta-8 sector, there are no rules in effect. Companies have defined safety standards for the delta-8 extraction method.

The hemp flowers of BudPop come from various sites around the US, the bulk of which are located in Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada. These variants are farmed indoors using environmentally friendly methods to ensure the best quality of hemp flowers.

Because they have less than 0.3 percent delta-8 THC, these flowers are entirely legal to take. Being a relatively new entrant, they have the edge over other rivals to provide the best quality products on a low budget.

Manufacturing Methods

The reason for BudPop’s skyrocketing popularity is its safe and clean manufacturing methods. The BudPop delta-8 flowers do not contain any additives to boost their results or potency. The addition of any additives can cause health issues for you. Moreover, they are also free of preservatives added in THC flowers to prolong their shelf life. These delta-8 THC flowers are manufactured with 100% organic and natural ingredients without the addition of any dangerous toxins.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

The BudPop THC flowers are highly potent due to premium quality hemp. The third-party lab tests advocate for the hemp’s quality. Moreover, they are organically grown on the farms of Colorado. You don’t need to consume this flower in heavy doses to get the desired results; even a reasonable dose of BudPop THC flowers will be enough to provide you with the results. The usage of BudPop CBD THC flowers won’t bring any negative side effects to you. This brand is honest with its customers and follows all the safe manufacturing and extraction processes. All THC flower strains of BudPop are non-GMO and contain less than 0.3% of THC, which is legal to consume.

User Convenience

The BudPop CBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to give your customers peace of mind. Other than that, they also offer free shipping all over the US. Another big plus of BudPop CBD is that they offer heavy discounts on first purchases and bulk orders.

Customer Reviews

The potency of BudPop THC flowers was appreciated by its whole customer base. Even small doses of these THC flowers were enough to provide long-lasting effects. Many customers also praised the organic hemp quality. Some long-term users claimed that they faced no side effects even after extensive use of these THC flowers. The low cost of these flowers also attracted many customers.

#3. Hollyweed CBD– Most Popular Weed Leaf Infused with Delta 8 THC

If you’re hunting for a beginner-friendly delta-8 THC, go no farther than Hollyweed CBD, which maintains the criteria of providing the ideal blend of strength and varieties for every THC consumer.

Hollyweed is a known and old brand in the delta-8 THC sector. Furthermore, they are a reliable and well-known CBD company keen on delivering high-quality goods at affordable costs.

Please remember that while Hollyweed is a premium delta-8 THC flowers brand, their products may be more expensive than their rivals. But you’ll receive a product that won’t make you worry about getting something terrible into your stomach. In the delta-8 sector, the brand has a strong history.

They have delta-8 items and delta 9 products available on their website. The delta-8 flowers also contain only organic ingredients that cause no side effects.

The brand is specially honest in terms of transparency and neutral lab testing. This is why newbies find it safer to believe them than other companies. They provide a detailed description of the delta-8 THC flowers to have a clear idea of its ingredients. Furthermore, this brand will also guide you in detail about the doses.

Manufacturing Methods

To combine hemp flowers, the company only utilizes the best delta-8 distillate. Other than that, the company also uses terpenes that are clean and known to provide unique flavors that you won’t find anywhere else. The production staff has extensive experience in the marijuana business. Therefore, they carefully select the quality of hemp seeds required to make these delta-8 flowers. They also take good care of the manufacturing process to ensure the ideal size and shape of the flowers.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

Hollyweed CBD, like other premium delta-8 THC flower brands, subjects its goods to third-party lab testing to ensure they are of high quality. Moreover, to assure effectiveness and reliability, HollyWeed researches a lot about the ingredients of its THC flowers. Because the US-grown 100 percent natural cannabis flowers are free from hazardous pesticides and other impurities, they are ideal for all clients looking for non-GMO products.

User Convenience

All of Hollyweed’s THC flowers are pretty affordable. However, don’t mistake their low costs for low quality because they have maintained a good product quality even with low prices. Moreover, you can save up to 25% on your first order. Hollywood also offers significant discounts on bulk purchases. You can get exactly what you want from Hollyweed because they have a wide variety of strains. White CBG, Hawaiian Haze, Sour space candy, and many others are available on the website of HollyWeed. Furthermore, all these strains are highly potent and delicious in taste.

Customer Reviews

The majority of the Hollyweed users were newbies in the world of THC flowers. However, nobody had any complaints about the brand. The customers appreciate the huge variety of strains. Other than that, many customers claimed to see an immediate decrease in anxiety and stress after using these THC flowers. Some users complained about these THC flowers’ availability and delivery time. However, many customers were ok with these problems considering it is a new brand.

How We Chose These Delta 8 Flower Products

delta-8 THC flowers aren’t an easy product to choose from. Before labeling a brand as reliable or fake, several complexities and concerns should be addressed. Therefore, we considered many factors during our in-depth research of the best THC flowers. Some most important considerations of us were:

Brand Reputation

It was our topmost consideration while making this list of the best THC flowers. It is a sure thing that a reputed brand won’t produce any low-quality product that can ruin its years of reputation. The brand reputation influences customer perceptions of it.

Users only believe in a company that makes and sells high-quality products and delivers outstanding customer service. This is why you should choose a company trusted by others, which is especially true for delta-8 THC flowers.

It demonstrates the company’s high quality, reliability, legality, and effectiveness standards. It also tells you about the company’s user-friendly policies and how they affect customers. This is why we’ve selected some of the most well-known brands in the delta-8 flower sector.

Transparency

Throughout our research, we noticed that a company’s transparency is affected by several factors, such as the brand’s rules, guidelines, and the results of third-party laboratory tests. Manufacturers satisfied with their products’ efficiency have ensured their quality and reliability.

This is why they have nothing to hide and will be open about their farming, extraction, manufacturing processes, and laboratory methods.

The firms we’ve picked believe in their products, and as a result, they have more transparent and simple consumer rules, such as free shipping, money-back guarantees, and 100% pleasure assurances.

Ingredients

The ingredients of delta-8 THC flowers play a major role in defining the product’s effectiveness and potency. Companies should properly describe all the ingredients on the label and on the company website, from allergens and toxins to levels of pure marijuana. That is how we chose and ranked the products on our list.

Extraction Methods

The brands’ extraction methods and manufacturing processes decide if the products are top quality. It is an expensive process. Therefore, many brands choose to cut corners here that dent the hemp quality. Weed manufacturers use several processes to extract, process, and filter delta-8 THC from marijuana.

These methods are essential for determining a product’s purity, effectiveness, and safety.

Neutral Lab Testing

The most effective way to confirm a product’s pureness, effectiveness, and safety is to examine neutral lab findings. The most reputable and premium brands were certified and approved by neutral third-party labs.

The results, known as Certificates of Analysis (COAs), are made public on the government and the brand’s websites. The labs allow brands to publish certificates of analysis on the website. Publishing such reports on the website indicates that the brand is honest with its customers and open about its products. These reports check the products’ purity, efficiency, and grade.

These studies also determine the amounts of delta-8 and other chemicals in these products and THC amounts. Moreover, third-party lab results can also expose the hidden ingredients that a brand has not mentioned on the label.

Customer Reviews

You just can’t underestimate the importance of customer reviews while evaluating multiple brands to purchase. Therefore, we checked many social media sites, online forums, and the official websites of delta-8 THC brands to check the customer reviews.

We only included the brands with enough positive reviews to prove them worthwhile.

Customer Experience

User experience is another subject that is often overlooked but must be considered. It is because, as a beginner, you can have queries or even problems with shipping. Therefore, the company should have a top-notch and responsive customer service team that indicates that the company cares about its consumers’ needs.

In terms of customer experience and services, the brands on our list deliver since they pay close attention to their products and the needs of their clients.

Buying Guide for THC Strain Beginners

THC flowers are the rawest form of the hemp plant. Therefore, before buying it, you should evaluate all the brands against some benchmarks to make a wise decision. Your top considerations should be:

Safety

The most straightforward approach to determine whether a product is safe to consume is to look at its lab testing. It will show you the proportion of D8 THC and any other compounds there.

If you’re dealing with flowers, see if the delta-8 spray was diluted with oils, terpenes, or alcohol. Moreover, check the harvesting date of hemp, which is available on the back of the THC flowers jar.

Production Methods

The manufacturing processes used by a brand significantly affect quality and efficiency. A brand must contain a range of production techniques to separate and refine delta-8 THC. The brand should be transparent in terms of the manufacturing process. It’s also important to depend upon third-party testing.

Another key consideration is checking a business’s test findings. This provides insight into how honest and opens a company is about its products. Moreover, lab tests can also help you see if they are making healthy products or not.

Customers may have faith in companies making all of these techniques available to the general public because they know delta-8 THC goods can be effective.

Purity

One thing to bear in mind is the component list. Make sure to skip a product if it contains insecticides or other toxins, even if it’s only in a low amount. These substances are known to have major negative effects and can lead to severe complications in the future.

On the other hand, check the ingredients list to ensure it does not contain any ingredient you are allergic to. Your delta-8 flower should be made from organically cultivated, non-genetically modified (GMO) hemp.

Dosage

If you’re new to THC and its many peaks, the dose should be the first thing to consider. Slight cannabis dose mistakes can cause anxiety attacks and other health concerns too.

Users must take the suggested dose of the THC flower. If you smoke frequently, you’ll notice a difference in your mental state within 15 to 20 minutes. The peak may not happen for yet another 2-3 hours if you consume the flower.

Understand that it usually requires at least the time specified to see any advantages, so don’t increase your dose if you don’t notice anything in the time frame provided.

Appearance And Looks Of The Flower

When purchasing delta-8 flowers, look for flowers that are predominantly bright green in color. However, the tint may vary from pale to deep green. It must be vibrant and lively, indicating that they are young and fresh. Green and purple are standard colors in high-quality delta-8 blooms.

It’s preferable to replace the item if it’s red, yellow, or brown. Examining the terpenes is yet another technique to assess the look of delta-8 flowers.

Try capturing a photo of the bud’s top with your smartphone, then zoom in to view the crystal white hair. The white hair isn’t noticeable to the naked eye right away.

Aroma

If you are an old user of THC flowers, you must be familiar with the aroma of the best THC flowers. Search for buds with a strong smell and more apparent aromatic undertones when selecting delta-8 blooms. Premium delta-8 goods are known for their strong smell. Terpenes are present because of the enticing fragrance and captivation.

Terpenes are responsible for the different aromas of flowers. You can detect the type of terpene by the smell if you are an old user of THC flowers. It’s best to stay away from delta-8 flowers that don’t have any kind of flavor or aroma.

Shipping and Customer Satisfaction

delta-8 raises several problems. You must buy from enterprises that connect with their customers via a FAQ page. If customers’ inquiries go ignored, you’ll also likely go unaddressed. Top THC flower brands remain on top of things to prevent mistakes.

Shipment, refund policies, and payment systems are all critical for every business, and you must also think about them. You would like to buy from companies that offer quick delivery, secure payment methods, and returns.

Potency

Many individuals use delta-8 flowers to obtain the advantages they need. If you’re one of them, you’ll want to ensure the product can provide you with a good time. On the other hand, ensure that the product is non-GMO.

Price

Price should be your significant consideration while buying the best THC flowers. No matter how good a THC flower is if it is launched at a ridiculous price, it isn’t worth it. Also, don’t go for cheap and low-quality products. Always try to go for value-to-money products.

Always evaluate multiple products against each other to choose the best deal.

Ingredients

You should also consider the ingredients of delta-8 THC flowers while buying them. Some brands manufacture low-quality flowers that contain different additives and preservatives. These added ingredients can be harmful to your health and cause different side effects.

Moreover, check the ingredients list closely to see if it contains any allergic ingredients. Also, make sure that the THC flowers only contain organic and natural ingredients.

FAQs: Best Delta 8 Strains

Q1. Is delta-8 THC flower legal?

Yeah, depending on the state you live in, buying delta-8 THC flowers online is allowed and legal. Some people think the law applies to all cannabis plants and items because of the link between delta-8 and cannabis.

Nevertheless, things are a bit different in the scenario of delta-8. After the Farm Bill of 2018, delta-8 hemp products were legal in certain areas. Only the products containing <0.3% of THC are legal in all the US states.

Arizona, Colorado, Arkansas, and Delaware are among the states that have made delta-8 items illegal. So, before you purchase delta-8 things online, remember to check your federal rules to see if they’re legal.

Q2. Are delta-8 flowers safe to use?

This issue has no definitive answer. While delta-8 is legal in most regions, fewer firms can guarantee complete safety because it may cause harm to the person. We recommend purchasing non-GMO, organically grown cannabis flowers from well-established companies which have been in business for many years.

They have the best possibility of enabling you to enjoy the benefits of the delta-8 flower while also ensuring its quality.

Third-party lab tests are crucial since the results allow the user to assess whether the product contains any allergens, toxins, or harmful chemicals.

Q3. What are the most common types of delta-8 flowers?

You must always know about the various kinds of THC flowers before selecting the ideal delta-8 flower. This knowledge is crucial, mainly if you are new to the scene of cannabis.

The most popular types of THC flowers you can find are Sativa, indica, or hybrid, which is a combo of Sativa and Indica. It’s critical to note that these potent strains will have distinct effects on you, which is why not all delta-8 buds are treated equally.

Q4. Do delta-8 flowers make you high?

Yes. You can get high by consuming or smoking delta-8 THC flowers. However, the impacts are relatively very minor. Unlike delta-9 THC, which may be pretty strong, delta-8 flowers will provide you with a pleasant high, leaving you feeling calm and buzzed.

Nevertheless, it is always suggested to follow the safety guidelines. For example, after smoking or vaping delta-8 flowers, you must not use any heavy equipment, drive, or travel. Furthermore, ensure your delta-8 flowers are kept in a secure position away from kids and animals.

Q5. Can delta-8 flowers fail your drug test?

Consuming delta-8 flowers might result in a bad drug test. delta-8 will be identified as THC, and the drug test might find it offensive in your bloodstream. Simply said, consuming or smoking delta-8 flowers will get you into problems if your job or industry requires frequent drug testing.

So, if you need to go for a drug test, make sure to discontinue THC flowers almost a month ago. Your body will exhale all the THC flowers in this era.

Q6. Smoking flowers VS Vaping, which one is better?

Well, this is a subjective matter. Both smoking and vaping can produce immediate and long-lasting effects. However, vaping THC flowers is more convenient. You can choose the usage method you like because both these approaches are safe to use. Smoking THC flowers can be a hassle for you. Furthermore, in terms of safety, vaping is a safer option to go with.

Q7. Are there any side effects of THC flowers?

So far, no side effects have been reported by the users of delta-8 flowers. However, an overdose of it can cause some problems. So, you take it in ideal doses and avoid any overdose.

Conclusion: Smoke this Strongest Strain of Weed

Usage of delta-8 THC flowers is a great way to release your stress and anxiety. Other than that, it has some other health benefits too. But, there are many THC flower sellers in the industry; which one can be the best one for you?

Many THC flower-making brands are not transparent about their ingredients and manufacturing methods. Therefore they are out of the rave. On the other hand, Exhale Wellness, BudPop, and HollyWeed CBD are some of the best THC flower-making brands.

These brands use good manufacturing practices and safe methods for CBD extraction to ensure its top quality. Other than that, all these brands are highly reputable in the CBD market.

The use of THC flowers can be harmful if you have diabetes or a chronic disease. Therefore, never consume any THC delta-8 product without your doctor’s advice.

Consider the factors mentioned above, buy the best THC flowers for you, and enjoy a slight high with many health benefits.