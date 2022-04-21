2022’s Best CBD Gummies For Pain From Top 5 CBD Brands: CBD Isolate Gummies For Pain Management & Inflammation

Are you dealing with chronic pain and looking for natural aid? If you answered positively to this question, you might find what you are looking for in our review. Unfortunately, many people are dealing with excruciating pain often caused by arthritis or other conditions that impact their lives and refrain them from doing their daily tasks and desired activities. If you have been researching for a natural product that can bring you relief, you have probably come across CBD, as the cannabinoid is known to provide many health benefits.

With that in mind, consuming CBD gummies is the most fun and delicious way of experiencing the advantages of this powerful compound naturally found in the hemp plant. However, there are so many options on the market, and finding the ones with the highest quality that are effective and safe to consume can be quite challenging. Let’s get into more details about some of the best CBD gummies for pain that you can find on the market online.

Best 5 CBD Gummies For Pain In 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies For Pain, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Potent Gummies Suitable For Pain Management Hollyweed – Full Spectrum CBD Gummies For Inflammation Cheef Botanicals – Broad Spectrum CBD Edibles For Stress Relief Fab CBD – Portable, Discreet And Non-GMO CBD Gummy Bears

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Pain, Editor’s Pick

In order to help in relieving pain and discomfort, the CBD gummies need to be of excellent potency. Exhale Wellness is a brand that is a leading provider of hemp-derived products, known for providing some of the most potent products on the scene. The brand’s mission is to provide natural and healthy alternatives to many medications, creating them using advanced technology, science, knowledge, and experience. The group of cannabis enthusiasts follows a simple yet effective philosophy, ‘ Nature Holds The Key To Wellness,’ and they deliver exactly that, a wide range of all-natural products that are intended to improve the user’s wellness.

Their CBD gummies are always in demand, and the brand has an excellent reputation due to the high level of quality of their products and reasonable prices, and user-friendly policies they provide. In just a short period of time, Exhale Wellness has managed to gain an incredible reputation, and its products are among the best sellers in the hemp space. The brand has also implemented third-party testing on all of its products, so you can be sure that you are purchasing gummies that are pure and safe to consume.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness offers vegan-friendly and fruit-shaped gummies

Their gummies are free of artificial additives and made with natural fruity flavors

Exhale’s edibles are organic and infused with full-spectrum CBD extract

As they don’t contain animal gelatin but pectin, the tasty treats are cruelty-free

You can find them in two potency options of 750mg and 1500mg CBD in total

The gummies contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, so they are non-psychoactive

Exhale’s treats are easy to chew and digest as well as discreet and portable to carry

The gummies have undergone rigorous tests for quality checks

The brand has sourced its hemp from Colorado farms

Such treats can provide powerful but pleasant effects and relieve pain and discomfort

Exhale’s CBD gummies can also reduce stress and symptoms of anxiety

Many users consume such treats to help them have a restful sleep

Exhale has been featured in renowned media outlets, which is a fantastic achievement

The brand’s main priority is the user’s experience, so it offers amazing policies as well

Price and Offers

If you would like to purchase Exhale’s delicious edibles to help you alleviate excruciating pain, you can order them directly from the brand’s site. The price for a bottle of 750mg CBD in total will cost you $44.95, whereas a bottle of 1500mg CBD costs $84.95. Moreover, if you get a weekly or monthly subscription, you will save 25% on your order. Exhale’s new customers will also benefit from the discount of 20% on their first order, which is a fantastic deal. Exhale offers free shipping on all orders in the US and very fast delivery. The customers also have one month and 15-days grace period to try Exhale’s gummies, and if not satisfied, request a refund within 30-days of purchase.

Pros

Tasty gummies available in two excellent strengths

The gummies are organic, non-GMO, and free of artificial additives

Exhale’s treats are delicious and can provide long-lasting effects

The CBD gummies are suitable for people with different diets

The brand provides customer-friendly policies and free shipment

Exhale Wellness provides amazing offers for beginners

Cons

The shipping for Exhale’s products is limited to the US

You can only find the products on the brand’s page

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop: Potent Gummies Suitable For Pain Management

Ever since its appearance on the market, BudPop has taken the market by storm. It has become one of the fastest-rising brands that have a stellar reputation on the market. BudPop has gained a large base of customers that enjoys the variety of flavors and potencies they provide as well as the affordable prices and customer-friendly policies they implement. The team behind BudPop consists of young enthusiasts who understand what both the newer and older generation wants and needs. Hence, the brand offers high-quality yet affordable prices, a range of flavors and potencies, and all-natural products.

BudPop offers four types of CBD gummies, each crafted with a unique formula that provides specific benefits. They have launched full-spectrum gummies, treats with a combination of CBD and ashwagandha for reducing symptoms of anxiety and daily stress, and gummies crafted with a combination of CBD and CBN for better sleep. However, one of their best-sellers are the CBD+CBG gummies and turmeric gummies which are known for reducing pain and physical discomfort and providing recovery after intense workouts.

Highlights

Crafted with a combination of CBD, CBG and turmeric, and black pepper

The powerful combination can provide rejuvenating effects

Each gummy carries 25mg CBD, 10mg CBG and 100mg turmeric

Made in a cubic form that is easy to pack, the gummies are portable and discreet

They are available in mouth-watering orange flavor and amazing texture

The treats are crafted from organically grown hemp on farms in the US

They are third-party tested, and the reports are published on the site

BudPop’s treats are suitable for vegans and everyone opposed to animal cruelty

These gummies are intended to support recovery after workouts and alleviate aches

The combination of turmeric and black pepper extract is made to provide anti-inflammatory properties and reduce soreness

The brand ensures that you are not digesting any harmful compounds by providing additives-free gummy candy

BudPop’s gummies are made of sunflower oil which improves their consistency and can provide many health benefits

Price and Offers

If you have decided to give BudPop’s tasty treats a go, you can find them on the brand’s site, costing $59.95 for a single bottle. However, you can also purchase a 3-pack for $179.95 or stack up on these powerful edibles by buying a 5-pack for a price of $299.95. If you get a subscription, you will also be able to save 25% on your order and get a hold of BudPop’s treats for a fantastic price. BudPop offers free shipping on all domestic orders and a 30-days refund policy for those who are not content with their goods. However, according to the reviews from many customers and recommendations from experts, BudPop’s treats are very highly-rated.

Pros

All-natural gummies with fantastic strength and flavor

The gummies are very potent and have pain-relieving properties

BudPop’s treats are made from a premium quality hemp

The gummies are reasonably priced and independent lab-tested for quality check

They have anti-inflammatory properties and can provide recovery after exercising

The customers are given free shipping and a 30-days refund policy

Cons

BudPop doesn’t offer international shipping so far

You can only buy BudPop’s products from the official site

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed: Full Spectrum CBD Gummies For Inflammation

When in need of CBD gummies for pain, Hollyweed is definitely a place to search for. The brand was founded by wellness-conscious individuals who are advocates of the six pillars of wellness and believe that hemp products can provide many benefits and improve their overall health. As they noticed a lack of brand consistency and plant-based products on the market, Hollyweed decided to provide what they thought was missing on the market and become a leading provider of plant-based and highly-effective products.

Their CBD gummies are a combination of natural and sweet as they are made with only natural ingredients and sweetened without any artificial additives. They are packed in elegant packaging recognizable for the brand and available in cubic shape, making them easy to store and pack as well as portable to carry with you. Hollyweed’s gummies won’t make you ‘high’ even though they have an excellent potency and can provide long-lasting pleasant effects.

Highlights

Vegan-based gummies made with pectin instead of animal gelatin

The treats are made from organic hemp from Colorado and are 100% natural

Hollyweed caters to both beginners and experienced users with different diets

Their treats are additives and preservatives-free as well as non-GMO

You can find them in the potency of 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg CBD in total

The gummies are made to calm both your body and mind

Hollyweed’s treats can alleviate chronic pain and discomfort

They are crafted to bring both mental and physical relief

Many users consume Hollyweed’s gummies to improve sleep quality

You can use them any time of the day and enjoy their delicious flavors

Gummy’s THC content is less than 0.3%, making them federal Farm Bill compliant

The gummy’s ingredients can strengthen the user’s immunity

Price and Offers

The price for Hollyweed’s yummy treats ranges from $23.95 to $84.95 as a one-time purchase based on the product potency that you would get. With that being said, if you would like to receive your favorite product on a weekly or monthly basis, you can subscribe and save 25% on your order. Another thing we really like about Hollyweed is that the brand ships their orders within 24-hours of purchase, and the delivery is very fast, so the customers can expect their order shortly after they have placed an order.

They also give free economy shipping, but you can opt for paid shipping for even faster delivery as well. Given the fact that Hollyweed offers a 100% money-back guarantee, we can say the brand is very confident about what they offer. They give the customers 30 days to try their products and a 15-days grace period, and if they are still not satisfied with it by any chance, the customers can request a refund.

Pros

Tasty gummies that are 100% organic and natural

The gummies are made to provide soothing benefits and alleviate pain

Hollyweed’s gummies are vegan-friendly and without artificial additives

Available in several potencies for customers to choose from

Affordable pricing and discount for a subscription

The brand offers free shipping and a 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Only one option for gummies is available

Hollyweed doesn’t ship outside of the US so far

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Broad Spectrum CBD Edibles For Stress Relief

Cheef Botanicals is a brand that is operated by experts and cannabis enthusiasts with more than 25 years of experience in the organic food industry. The brand aims to educate the world on the healing properties of the cannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant, and they strive to make products that are all-natural, organic, and free from any harmful compounds. The brand’s team of health-conscious individuals believe that such plant-based products can promote overall health and wellness and work as natural alternatives to many medications.

When you visit Cheef Botanical’s page, you get the feeling like you have entered a botanical garden, which we really like. The brand has published educational guides on CBD and other related topics, as well as a dosing chart that can help the customers determine the right dosage for them. You can also find Certificates of Analysis about each product, including gummies tested in each potency they have. Cheef Botanicals sets industry standards when it comes to product quality as all of their products are vegan-based, cruelty-free, non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

Highlights

CBD gummies in the form of fruits and cubes

The gummies are vegan-based and made without animal gelatin

The fruity-flavored treats are made from organic hemp and natural ingredients

They are infused with full-spectrum CBD oil for better effectiveness

Such treats won’t make you high and are in compliance with the Farm Bill

Cheef Botanical’s gummies are available in an assortment of fruity flavors

They are made without any artificial additives or harmful compounds

What gives them sweetness are the organic brown rice syrup and cane sugar

The total strength starts at 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg and up to 3,000mg of CBD

The gummies have passed rigorous third-party testing for purity and safety

Cheef Botanical’s gummies are intended to reduce pain and discomfort

They also can provide therapeutic benefits and reduce stress and anxiety

By consuming the delicious treats, you can enjoy a pleasant, relaxing sensation

They are crafted to maximize bioavailability and delivery of beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes to your body

Price and Offers

If Cheef Botanicals is your choice for gummies that can alleviate chronic pain and provide mental and physical relief, you can purchase them from the brand’s site. You need to select the size and strength that you would like to get, as the prices vary from $23.95 to $124.95 for a one-time purchase. You can also get a subscription for $17.96 each month and save 25% off your purchase. What is more, the shipping is free on all of the orders, and the customers also get a 30-days money-back guarantee in case they are not satisfied with their purchase. You also have a 15-days grace period to try Cheef Botanical’s goods, and if you have any unopened products, you can ship them back to the company without shipping costs.

Pros

Vegan gummies in several mouth-watering fruity flavors

The gummies are crafted from organic and pesticide-free hemp

Available in several potencies, making them suitable for many users

The gummies are potent and can provide quick and long-lasting effects

The gummies have pain-relieving and stress-relieving properties

The brand offers free shipping, a money-back guarantee, and educational resources

Cons

Cheef Botanicals’ gummies are only available for purchase online

The gummies with higher strength can be expensive for some users

=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals

#5. Fab CBD: Portable, Discreet And Non-GMO CBD Gummy Bears

Fab CBD is a brand on a mission to create the best products possible for its customers and provide them with excellent customer service. The team of health-conscious individuals behind the brand pays a lot of attention to customers’ needs, and they use science and technology in order to create formulas that will be effective and support their lifestyle. Fab CBD puts a lot of effort into its products and implements independent lab testing for quality and safety assurance.

Besides manufacturing the products with the utmost care, the brand also wants to make all of its products affordable and easily accessible for everyone. Their goal is to provide a variety of natural products that everyone will love and enjoy and which will support the user’s wellness. The brand sets industry standards when it comes to providing products of excellent quality, effective and safe to use, and sets an example to others by donating a portion of its profits to different charities and to those in need.

Highlights

Fab CBD has launched CBD ‘Anytime’ and ‘Nighttime’ gummies

The ‘Anytime’ gummies can be used any time of the day, and they are THC-free

The gummies are packed with 25mg CBD isolate, and they are all-natural

The gummies are vegan-based, gluten-free and non-GMO

The fruity-flavored treats are made with pectin instead of animal gelatin

The gummies are made from pesticide-free organic hemp

They contain necessary terpenes and cannabinoids for better effects

Fab CBD’s treats have an excellent texture and are not too soft or too chewy

The gummies are portable and discreet to carry when you are on the go

Fab CBD’s gummies are coated with CBD instead of infused for easier digestion

No artificial additives are included on the ingredients list of the brand’s gummies

The ‘Nighttime’ chews contain a unique formulation for better sleep and relaxation

The brand is very transparent, and the website is very informative

The gummies are very potent and can reduce symptoms of pain and discomfort

Fab CBD’s edibles are made to provide many health benefits

Price and Offers

As we have already mentioned, Fab CBD caters to the customer’s needs and wants to make its products affordable for everyone. Therefore, you can find both the ‘Anytime’ and ‘Nighttime’ gummies for a price of $47.20 and $71.20 as a one-time purchase on the brand’s site. Moreover, you can get a subscription to receive a weekly delivery of your favorite products and save 25% on your order. If your order costs more than $99, Fab CBD also provides free shipping. Fab CBD’s products, including their tasty gummies, are highly-rated on the market. Still, for those who are not satisfied, the brand also has a 30-days money-back guarantee.

Pros

High-quality gummies that are vegan and gluten-free

The gummies are delicious, additives-free, and effective

The gummies can relieve tension and alleviate pain and discomfort

The brand’s treats are non-GMO and THC-free

The gummies come at affordable prices

Fab CBD donates to charities and offers a 30-days money-back guarantee

Cons

The gummies are often out of stock

You can only find Fab CBD’s treats online

=> Click here to visit the official website of Fab CBD

How We Made Our Selection For Best CBD Brands For Gummy Bears

The market has an abundance of brands that claim they provide the best CBD gummies on the market, but not all of them deliver what they advertise. Therefore, in order to make our selection, we conducted profound research on some of the most popular brands out there and tested if their products meet the requirements that high-quality, strong, and effective products should have. We looked for brands that source organic hemp to craft their gummies to ensure they are free of chemicals, pesticides, and other harmful compounds, as no one should risk their health.

We also looked for brands that implement advanced and eco-friendly techniques for manufacturing which result in pure and tasty gummies that you can enjoy. Additionally, we have only selected gummies that have undergone third-party testing for safety and quality check and have considered their strength. Among the vital factors for us were also the treats’ price, the brand’s transparency, and the customer policies the brands have provided. To make a final informed decision, we also read hundreds of reviews from customers and experts to learn more about others’ experiences which are great indicators of the product’s quality.

Buying Guide – Vital Factors To Take Into Consideration When Looking For Cbd Gummies For Pain

The online market is oversaturated with CBD gummies available in different flavors, potencies, shapes, and sizes. Therefore, choosing the right ones according to your needs and preferences can be very challenging, especially if you are purchasing for the first time. Also, not all of the gummies are equally effective, strong, high-quality, and safe to use. With that being said, to save you time researching and help you make a more informed decision, we have gathered a list of some factors you can take into consideration before buying any CBD gummies.

Here are some factors that you can take into consideration:

Hemp Source

Before purchasing CBD gummies, it is significant to check the sourcing of the ingredients used in the creation of the product. We suggest looking for hemp that is organically grown without any chemicals and pesticides. This will allow you to buy high-quality gummies that are free of any compounds harmful to health.

Ingredients

Aside from organic hemp, it is vital for the gummies to be all-natural and contain ingredients that can promote the effects that you desire. In other words, when looking for gummies to help you reduce chronic pain, it is significant to look for edibles with pain-relieving properties that can alleviate pain and discomfort as well as calm your body and mind. We also recommend buying gummies that are free of any artificial additives and preservatives and checking whether you are allergic to any of the gummy’s ingredients.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Reliable companies that provide high-quality products always implement third-party testing on their products. Such tests evaluate the gummies for strength and purity and determine whether they contain any harmful ingredients. If the brand hasn’t published lab reports, we suggest looking for gummies from another brand.

Additional factors to consider:

Potency

Equally worth considering is the gummy’s potency. The reason for this is the fact that if the gummies are not strong enough, they won’t provide the desired effects. However, not everyone can use the same potency, so we suggest looking for gummies that are strong but align with your body’s tolerance.

Dosage

While we are on the topic of dosage, it is important to use the gummies according to your body tolerance to avoid any side effects. If you are a beginner, we recommend starting slowly with a lower dosage and potency and, after a while, increase the dosage gradually if needed. However, it is crucial not to exceed the dosage recommended by the manufacturers or a healthcare professional.

Price

When you are using a product that can support pain treatment, it is necessary to use it for a longer time, which can be very costly. Therefore, we suggest looking for gummies that fit your budget. However, they need to be of great quality as their health shouldn’t be compromised.

What else to consider:

THC traces

THC is an active ingredient that can give psychoactive effects but at the same time can be very effective for reducing the sensation of pain. However, the products must contain less than 0.3% THC in dry volume to be considered federally legal to purchase and use.

Flavor

Gummies come in different flavors, and they can make your experience more enjoyable. Therefore, we suggest looking for gummies in your favorite flavors so that you can enjoy consuming them while waiting for the pain-relieving effects to kick in.

Customer Reviews

When looking for CBD gummies for pain, it is significant to make a purchase from a brand that has an excellent reputation on the market. Additionally, by reading many reviews from customers from several reliable sources, you will get more insight into the other’s experience using the gummies, what you can expect in terms of their quality and effectiveness, and other vital details. However, it is also essential to be mindful that all CBD gummies might not work the same for everyone as the effects depend on how often the user consumes gummies, what their potency is, the user’s body tolerance, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions On Legal CBD Gummies

How do CBD gummies for pain work?

CBD is a naturally-occurring compound that is found in the hemp plant. The way it works is by interacting with the receptors that are found in the body’s natural endocannabinoid system in the brain. By affecting the receptors in the brain, CBD impacts bodily functions as the ECS in the brain is responsible for regulating the sensation of pain, mood, hunger, sleep, stress, as well as inflammation. However, in order to provide the desired effects, the product needs to be potent enough, which also contributes to its quality besides effectiveness.

Are CBD gummies safe and legal to use?

CBD gummies are safe to consume and can provide many health benefits. However, you need to follow the recommended dosage by the manufacturers or healthcare professionals to avoid any uncomfortable symptoms. It is also vital to purchase from a reliable brand that has implemented third-party testing to ensure that you are buying pure gummies that are effective and safe to consume in the long run.

CBD gummies are legal to consume in the US and many parts of the world. With that being said, it is necessary for them to contain less than 0.3% THC to be considered legal to purchase and consume. If you are unsure about the gummy’s legality, we suggest checking the laws in your state regarding CBD gummies to avoid getting in trouble with the law.

How can you determine which CBD dosage is right for you?

There is no one universal dosage for everyone, so if you are unsure what is the right dosage for you, we suggest using a dosage chart or consulting a physician. This is because the dosage depends on the purpose the gummies are used for.

If you are consuming gummies as support for pain management, you might need a higher dosage depending on the level of your pain. However, it is necessary not to exceed the recommended dosage to avoid any side effects. Some people that exceed the right dosage can experience effects such as nausea, diarrhea, irritability, changes in hunger, and other similar effects. It is also necessary to consult a physician if you experience effects such as fever, chest pain, breathing issues, or any other uncomfortable symptoms.

Who can use CBD gummies for pain?

CBD gummies are considered safe to use for everyone in need to experience the healing and therapeutic effects of this powerful cannabinoid. Having said that, in order to purchase CBD gummies, you must be at least 18 years old and living in a state where such products are legal to purchase and consume. However, certain groups of people should consult a medical professional before taking such effective edibles. If you are a pregnant woman or a nursing mother, it is vital to get a consultation from a professional before using CBD gummies or hemp-derived products.

Additionally, people diagnosed with a severe condition or those taking other medications such as blood thinners and medications for thyroid should also contact a professional before purchasing and using CBD gummies. This is vital because some medications don’t interact well with CBD, so it is necessary to get advice from a medical expert to avoid any side effects and health problems.

When should you take CBD gummies for pain?

There is no one set time when you should take CBD gummies. The best time is to use them when you are experiencing pain and discomfort. If you experience such effects in the morning, it is good to use them soon after you wake up, or you can use them before going to bed or any time of the day when you are experiencing pain. For those who are looking for relief after intense workouts, it is ideal to consume the gummies after exercising.

Final Thoughts On CBD Gummies For Sale

Dealing with chronic pain on a daily basis is excruciating, so many people are looking for products that can help them ease that unpleasant sensation. CBD gummies are a natural way of reducing pain and physical discomfort, and they can also provide many positive health effects. However, there are so many options to choose from, so it is vital to take some factors into consideration before deciding which gummies to go for.

The brands that we have reviewed in our articles are some of the most popular on the market, whose products are top-rated and loved by numerous customers. They are also one of the best quality gummies that can help you alleviate chronic and acute pain and provide you with many other benefits. Hopefully, this article will give you all the needed information about the best CBD gummies for pain that you need and will guide you to find the best option for you that will manage your pain treatment and support your daily lifestyle.