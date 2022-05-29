2022’s Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: Top 6 Secured Personal Loan Companies For Peer to Peer Lending | Get No Credit Check Installment Loans On Lowest Interest Rates

Seeking a loan from a reliable organization or lender can be difficult. And the problem may intensify if you have a poor credit score.

Although there are many websites claiming to help you out, not all are worth spending time and effort on. That’s why we have curated this list with the top six names of bad credit loans that might bail you out of trouble.

Top 5 Best Bad Credit Loan Providers with Guaranteed Approval:

MoneyMutual– Overall Best Bad Credit Loan Lender On The Market, Editor’s Pick Bad Credit Loans– Get Instant Loans For Bad Credit With Fast Lending RadCred – Direct Lenders Of Personal Loans For Bad Credit CashUSA– Reliable Platform For Debt Consolidation Loans FundsJoy– Reputed Payday Loans With Diverse Lender Network

#1. MoneyMutual– Overall Best Bad Credit Loan Lender On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Overview

If you know about the money-lending market, then there are high chances that you’ve heard about MoneyMutual. One of the top players in this industry, MoneyMutual essentially serves as a platform that helps people with bad credits to find a suitable lender.

The brand is also a best option if you seek no credit loans with guaranteed approval. But before we take you through the features and advantages on offer, allow us to talk a little about its history.

The inception of this service took place more than a decade back with an aim to fulfill the loan requirement needs of American citizens. In hindsight, it understands how difficult and confusing it can be for a layperson, especially with bad credit scores, to choose from a plethora of lenders on the market.

Today, MoneyMutual has over two million happy and satisfied users who trust it as their one-stop service to find reliable lenders. So, if you need money to deal with an emergency situation, MoneyMutual can well be your go-to platform.

Pros:

Intuitive website design

No additional fees required

Connects users with more than 60 lenders

Facilitates short-term funding up to $5,000

Simple application

Educational blogs

Cons:

Not all loans will be available in your state

Doesn’t resolve post-loan issues

Highlights

A. Easy Application

Most borrowers, especially first-timers, wouldn’t want to deal with a complicated application process. And when you want money on an emergency basis, the last thing you need is to fill out hundreds of pages.

However, MoneyMutual takes care of this issue with its easy application. All you have to do is set a range for the required loan, and you will be redirected to an application page. Here, you need to enter your name, email, contact details, source of income, bank account, state ID number, etc.

The best part is that once the form is correctly filled, the website takes only a couple of minutes to process the information, displaying suitable offers and connecting you with lenders almost instantly.

Plus, you don’t need to pay anything- the lender will pay the platform a commission amount. Anyone above 18 years of age who is a permanent US citizen with a regular source of income and a valid checking account can be eligible for a loan.

However, remember that MoneyMutual itself won’t give you loans – it only helps you meet potential lenders.

B. Payday Lenders

Among the most popular features of this website is the Payday loan, which is essentially a short-term loan ideal for paying bills or funding emergencies till your next paycheck arrives. The interest rates on these loans are usually less than what you will end up paying as a late fee for exceeding the payment deadline.

Keep in mind that you have to set your payday (or a few days later than that) as the date for repaying the loan. In hindsight, you’ll authorize the lender or the lending company to withdraw the said amount from your account.

C. Bad Credit Loans

Neither MoneyControl nor the lenders conduct a thorough credit check per se. This is because the lenders are more concerned with other aspects like your monthly income, proof of income, preexisting dues, etc. And this is what has made the platform popular among borrowers, especially those who need to secure quick finances.

D. Installment Loans

As the name already suggests, installment loans allow you to pay back the money in parts (a fixed number of payments set by the lender). This is a great way to avoid higher interest rates and late fees and is suitable for people who know how to manage their finances.

That said, we’d suggest all the terms and conditions properly to ensure that you don’t make any additional or undue payments based on the repayment date or tenure.

E. Cash Advances

Lenders dealing with cash advances facilitate cash approvals against your credit or debit card, even if you’ve reached the credit limit. This can be thought of as an emergency mode of payment when you need only cash and can’t depend on electronic payment methods.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual

#2. Bad Credit Loans– Get Instant Loans For Bad Credit With Fast Lending

Overview

With a self-explanatory name, Bad Credit Loans offers various types of loans, including business, student, and personal loans to users in need. Its connection extends to both state and Tribals’ lenders, who run their business according to the federal and tribal laws (and not the state laws).

This organization has been a part of the money lending market for some time now, offering fast and reliable lending solutions. And although it doesn’t offer loans itself, the diverse lending network ensures that there’s something for everyone in need.

Users can avail loans of up to $10,000 with a maximum turnaround time of three years, meaning they don’t have to worry about long-term payback. Similarly, the varying interest rates help users choose one that best suits their financial situation and schedule.

Like our other recommendations so far, the website has an intuitive interface, which is a bonus considering it’s the main point of contact with lenders for most users.

Pros:

Free and easy to use service

Short payment time of up to three years

Lenders offer loans between $500 and $10,000

Easy to meet requirements

Fast application processing

Cons:

Filling the application may require more time

Highlights

A. Easy Application Interface

Although the application form has a traditional interface, we feel it has been designed keeping in mind the fact that not everyone may be technology-friendly. Sure, there are a lot of fields that need to be filled up, but most of them have drop-down lists to make the process easier.

Another thing that we should mention here is that you should have a valid checking account registered in your name and enter valid employment details. This is applicable for both self-employment and government benefits.

B. Efficient Algorithm

Upon the successful completion of the form, the Bad Credit Loans application will assess it against their algorithm to fetch the best lenders and interest rates for you. However, not all lenders in their network may grant loans to people with poor credit scores.

So, in case your application isn’t approved by the lenders, the website will automatically provide you with alternative offers for debt relief, credit repair, or similar credit-related products. It may also help you connect with third-party lenders outside of its immediate network.

C. Short Payback Time

No matter which lender or interest rate you opt for, the payback time will be between three and 36 months (or three years). Hence, you can choose an option that fits your financial plans without bearing the burden of debt for years to come.

While the loan amounts range from $500 to $10,000, the interest rates are usually between 5.99% and 35.99% (annual personalized rate).

D. Different Loan Categories

Aside from personal loans, Bad Credit Loans help users avail other types of loans, including:

Student loans

Business loans without collateral

Auto loans

Home loans

Mortgage loans

Users can ask for up to $10,000 for the above-mentioned categories by simply visiting the category pages on the website and clicking on “get started.”

D. Awareness Blogs

Just because you visit the website doesn’t mean you have to fill up the application form to avail a loan. You can also visit the “scam alert-stay-informed” section, which is aimed to educate people about common financial scams and how to prevent them.

E. 24×7 Support

The customer support service is available 24×7 to help users resolve any query they may have. Plus, the site is fully encrypted to protect all the details you enter.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Bad Credit Loans

#3. RadCred – Direct Lenders Of Personal Loans For Bad Credit

Overview

Before wrapping up the list, we’d like to introduce you to RadCred, which essentially educates users about financing and loans. At the same time, it has a diverse lending network that connects you to lenders free of cost.

One of the most liked features of this platform is that you will find loans ranging between $250 and $5,000, which suits a lot of requirements. Moreover, the website claims that the fund can be transferred into your account in as little as 24 hours.

The easy to comprehend form can be filled up in minutes with relevant details, so rest assured that you don’t have to spend hours on it. And once the form is processed, the screen will instantly show you compatible lenders and their different interest rates.

Pros:

Loans up to $5,000

Amount can be credited in 24 hours

Staff has decades of experience in dealing with RadCred

Cons:

Not very popular

Highlights

A. Secure Form Submission

The details that you provide in the form are securely processed and sent to the lender, thereby reducing the threat of data theft.

B. E-Signature Page

If you choose any suitable lender, the page will be automatically redirected to the e-signature page, where you can go through the terms of the loan before finalizing it.

C. Detailed FAQ Section

The website also has a detailed FAQ section addressing all the common queries that you may have as a first-time borrower or if you aren’t familiar with such websites.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of RadCred

#4. CashUSA– Reliable Platform For Debt Consolidation Loans

Overview

Next up on our list is CashUSA, which is widely regarded as one of the trusted platforms for availing cash loans in the country. It employs a vast and intensive lenders’ network as well as several third-party lender networks to offer users quick and reliable options.

In fact, it has been operational for about 17 years now, showered with rave reviews from first-time and experienced borrowers alike. Besides, most lenders don’t really factor in your credit score, which is a huge advantage.

The eligibility criteria are fairly straightforward, meaning anyone 18 years or older with valid proof of employment, banking, and residential details can apply for a loan. And since CashUSA receives a commission or fee from the lender’s end, users don’t have to worry about paying any sign-up charges.

However, there are other features that make it worth considering, which we will list below shortly.

Pros:

Fast credit

Encrypted website protects data

Funds deposit directly into your checking account

Loans up to $10,000

Simple form submission for loan application

Cons:

Not enough reviews to establish credibility

Highlights

A. Fast Application Process

Once you land on the homepage of the website, you will be asked to enter a loan amount (up to $10,000). This initiates the application process, after which you will be asked to enter details like your zip code, date of birth, social security number, address, employment details, etc.

Rest assured that a successfully filled application will be processed within a few minutes to show you relevant lenders and interest rates.

B. Privacy

The site employs the industry-standard 128-bit encryption protocol to protect all your data. Besides, the website claims that it doesn’t share or store any information you enter. Hence, it’s safe to assume that it has a two-step security mechanism in place.

C. Convenient Lending Policy

To ensure that the lenders don’t end up harassing the borrowers, CashUSA has a few policies in place, which include:

No deceptive practices of false lending policies

No contact with borrowers between 8 AM and 9 PM

No meeting at unknown locations, which the borrowers aren’t comfortable with

No abuses or threats

Should you face any of the above instances, contact the customer service team at the given email address or phone number. Alternatively, you can fill in the contact form to contact the lenders or lodge any grievances, and one of the representatives should get back to you shortly.

D. Other Credit-Based Products

If the website doesn’t fetch you suitable lenders and interest rates, it will provide credit-based alternatives, like credit monitoring and credit reports. Additionally, some lenders may offer either both traditional loans and a line of credit or just the latter.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of CashUSA

#5. FundsJoy– Reputed Payday Loans With Diverse Lender Network

Overview

FundsJoy is a personal loan enterprise that has partnered with some of the top lenders for providing loans to people with bad credit scores and is accessible via its official website. Users can avail a loan anywhere between $200 and $5,000 depending on their income and other financial aspects.

Much like its predecessor, this platform doesn’t require users to go through the hassle of any hefty paperwork- a simple application is all they need to qualify for loans. And it doesn’t levy any fee on the borrower for processing the application.

We’d also like to appreciate the clean and simple website design, which makes working on it extremely fast, reliable, and transparent. So, you shouldn’t face any difficulties even if you don’t have much experience browsing websites. Plus, you can access the site from your desktop, laptop, mobile, or tab.

On that note, here are some of the features that have helped it get placed on the top of our list.

Pros:

Diverse lender network

No subscription charges or fees

Encrypted website for complete data privacy

Accessible through different remote devices

Eligibility criteria are easy to qualify

Cons:

Doesn’t guarantee approved applications

Highlights

A. Complete Transparency

Not only is FundsJoy free from any annoying hidden subscription or commission fees, but it also clearly displays the interest rates and lender fees when you search for a loan. Hence, you can make a well-informed decision with just a few clicks.

B. Encrypted Website

If you’re someone who isn’t comfortable with entering private details like the bank account number and social security number on loan approval websites, then FundsJoy has got you covered. Its encrypted website assures users of optimum data security. Moreover, it doesn’t store your login credentials, so you can access the site from different websites without any worries.

C. Custom Filters

You will find that the application on the website requires you to enter relevant information like your income and its source, checking account number, bank routing number, etc. This is primarily because it doesn’t conduct strict credit checks; rather, it focuses on information that will help the leaders verify your application.

However, you can still search for lenders using the credit score filter, where you can enter a range as applicable. Likewise, you can enter an income range, which will help fetch more precise lender options according to your eligibility.

D. Three-Step Application Process

The fairly simple application process has three main stages, doing away with unnecessary steps and time-consuming verifications.

Firstly, users need to fill out a quick application form and click on the “get started” option to initiate the process. The successful approval of the form will fetch you multiple lending options so that you can go through their charges and interest rates. And once you find a suitable match, sign the “e-deal” to receive money directly into your account.

Here, the company advises providing the details of your check account instead of the savings one, as the former is more likely to get accepted for a loan. The said amount usually takes 24 hours (or one business day) to get credited into the account.

E. Alternatives

In case your application fails to qualify for a personal loan, FundsJoy will provide a list of payday lenders so that you can avail emergency funds for medical expenses or payment of bills. Now, that’s what we call putting user convenience at the top of the priority list!

F. Flexible Repayment Schedule

Users are also free to set the repayment schedule according to their convenience, which is a great feature to help borrowers avoid unwanted penalties while helping them manage their finances.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of FundsJoy

#6. Personal Loans– Fastest Direct Payday Lenders Personal Loans

Overview

Here’s another platform that connects borrowers with low credit scores to suitable lenders. The site’s simple and familiar request procedure can help users get a loan from anywhere between $1,000 and $35,000 for personal use, as a payday loan, or for debt consolidation.

Likewise, the payment tenure may range between 90 days and 72 months (or 6 months), depending on the offers by the borrowers. And the installment repayments may even last for less than six months.

At first glance, we were really impressed with the clean look of the website, which makes it easier for users to find the required options without straining their eyes. Furthermore, the advanced data encryption technology assures users that their sensitive data remains protected.

However, your contact information may be shared with the lenders to establish a direct line of communication. This is an important feature, as you can immediately contact the lender if you fail to comply with the payment terms.

Pros:

Request applications can be sent anytime

Extensive third-party lenders’ network

Advanced encryption technology protects data

Facilitates offer comparisons

Large funding opportunity

Cons:

Offers mostly high-interest rates

Some loan categories require a minimum credit score

Highlights

A. Short Introductory Form

Unlike a lot of other similar websites, Personal Loans don’t require you to fill out exhaustive forms from the get-go. You can start off by entering the details about the amount you want to borrow, the credit type, and the reason for borrowing.

These fields are then run by the website algorithm and sent to the lenders, who then decide whether to make you an offer. For this, you will be redirected to the lender’s website, where you will be asked to fill in a more detailed form with details like address, income, source of earning, employment credentials, etc.

B. Different Loan Categories

Although the name may tell you otherwise, this website offers different types of loans other than personal loans.

The first category is peer to peer (or P2P) loans, where the borrower is connected directly to the investor or lender instead of a bank. And sometimes, the reason for availing the loan may be disclosed to the borrower.

Next, there are installment loans, where you can pay back the money in segments over the course of time determined by the borrower. Besides, some borrowers or lending organizations may allow you to modify the plan (i.e., the installment schedule) for better convenience.

The last category is the bank loan, where you will be connected to a local bank, who may then ask you to visit in person to process the application further. On the other hand, some banks may facilitate the entire process over the phone or online, so make sure to go through the details.

However, keep in mind that these categories require a minimum credit score and income, so ensure that you meet the said criteria before sending in the application.

C. Fast Loan Credit

Once the application is successfully processed and you agree to the terms and conditions of the loan, the amount may get credited into your account within as quick as one business day.

D. Loan Guides

Not only does Personal Loans help you connect with a wide network of lenders, but it also helps you understand the different types of loans and how you should approach the lending process. Besides, it provides guides to choosing the best lender and plans for different categories, like home improvement, debt consolidation, tax loans, etc.

E. Scam Alert Guide

Users can also visit the “scam alert” section on the official website to learn more about the signs of a scam and what they can do if they have been scammed. Long story short, Personal Loans puts utmost effort to aware borrowers, especially first-timers, of potential threats and pitfalls.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Personal Loans

How We Made This List Of Bad Credit Loan Lenders?

With the integration of the internet and the borrowing-lending market, there’s no shortage of online loansplatforms that promise you bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. However, not all of them stand up to the claim. That’s why our team ensured that we pick only the ones that are worth your time and effort.

First and foremost, we prepared a list of all such platforms that work to connect borrowers with lenders. This was done as a precautionary step so that we didn’t miss out on any name that deserves mention.

However, this led us to an exhaustive list, which, in no way, could have helped our readers. So, as the next step, we took on one enterprise at a time and gathered as much information as we could. For example, we researched the brand history, the type of lenders they have, the ease of the application process, and other such factors.

After hours of grueling research, we finally narrowed down the six best ones that we have reviewed above. At the same time, we interacted with experts, journalists, as well as borrowers to cross-check and authenticate our findings.

In short, here are the factors that went into preparing this list:

Whether the enterprise charges any fee or additional charge

How easy it is to fill the application

Average turnaround time (we chose the ones with the fastest)

Security or encryption mechanism

Transparency in terms of plans being provided and interest rates

Customer service

User reviews

Buyer’s Guide: Get No Credit Check Loans With Fast CashAdvance

Truth be told, choosing the best lending service for bad credit scores requires more than just going through our reviews. And if you haven’t used a similar platform before or don’t know much about loans, then the process can become all the more difficult.

That’s why our team has gone the extra step to curate this detailed buyer’s guide, which contains the main factors to keep in mind while making a decision.

1. Ease Of Application

Most borrowers, especially first-timers, wouldn’t want to deal with a complicated application process. And when you want money on an emergency basis, the last thing you need is to fill out hundreds of pages.

However, MoneyMutual takes care of this issue with its easy application. All you have to do is set a range for the required loan, and you will be redirected to an application page. Here, you need to enter your name, email, contact details, source of income, bank account, state ID number, etc.

The best part is that once the form is correctly filled, the website takes only a couple of minutes to process the information, displaying suitable offers and connecting you with lenders almost instantly.

Plus, you don’t need to pay anything- the lender will pay the platform a commission amount. Anyone above 18 years of age who is a permanent US citizen with a regular source of income and a valid checking account can be eligible for a loan.

However, remember that MoneyMutual itself won’t give you loans- it only helps you meet potential lenders.

2. Interest Rate

No surprise here that the interest rate is among the most important things to consider before finalizing the loan and the terms of the payment. And you may have to bear with higher than usual interest rates for low credit scores.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean you end up with exorbitant rates, which ultimately require you to pay thrice or more of the original amount. In this regard, we’d strongly recommend comparing the different options to get an idea about the average APR and then make a decision accordingly.

That said, the interest rates are mostly non-negotiable, even if you clear your dues well in advance.

3. Payment Terms

While some borrowers may facilitate single repayments, others may allow you to clear the amount in installments. Now, the latter plan may seem to be more convenient, but remember that you may have to pay higher interest rates for those, especially if the installments are spread over a long period of time.

No matter which option you opt for, the basic process requires you to authorize the lender or lending company to make the deductions automatically from the said checking account.

4. Conditions

Many first-timers make the mistake of not going through the terms and conditions of the loans, which ultimately land them in trouble. For example, some lenders may offer you loans at very low-interest rates, but they have stringent conditions, even in terms of how you spend the amount.

That’s why you should always make it a point to go through the website claims to see if their lending network follows any such policies.

5. Eligibility Criteria

From what we have seen, most platforms have simple and straightforward eligibility criteria, which include:

Being a permanent US citizen over 18 years of age

Having valid residential and contact details

Having a valid and permanent source of income

Having a valid checking or savings account

Aside from that, some enterprises may require you to have a fixed minimum income (usually $1,000 or $2,000) and even a minimum credit score for some loan categories. Likewise, some websites may specifically ask you to provide your checking account, as that may increase the chances of loan approval.

6. Encryption

Simply put, an encryption mechanism protects your private and confidential data from being stolen. That’s why we’d strongly recommend choosing only those websites that employ at least the industry standard of 128-bit encryption protocol.

That being said, it’s good to know that the websites may still share some information with their lending network so that lenders get a better insight into your requirements.

FAQs About Loans For Bad Credit

Q1. Do Bad Credit Loans Come With High-Interest Rates?

Honestly speaking, most bad credit loans come with higher interest rates, primarily because they are unsecured and are deemed high-risk by lenders.

The lenders (or lending organizations) are never completely sure about receiving their money back, plus most of them don’t demand any collateral. Not only that, but many websites clearly state that they don’t do any thorough credit score background checks before

This essentially means that the lender is making up for the lack of a collateral or guarantee with a higher interest rate.

Q2. Do You Need A Cosigner For These Loans?

Although this is not a compulsion per se, getting a cosigner may help increase your credit score. You can get in touch with the customer service of the specific website to understand more about this.

Q3. How Do These Platforms Functions?

These platforms work as the “connection medium” between borrowers and lenders, helping the former compare the different options and interest rates. Bear in mind that these websites themselves do not lend you the money, nor do they take any responsibility for any anomaly.

Similarly, they don’t charge anything additional as sign-up fees- the lender generally pays a commission once the deal is finalized.

Q4. What Are The Best Ways To Improve The Credit Score?

Some of the best ways to improve your credit score are:

Make timely repayments of loans

Clear any short term dues

Resolve any credit card issues and ensure timely payment of bills

Keep the credit limit utilization ratio under 30%

Q5. Can You Get A Loan With A Bad Credit Score While Being Unemployed?

Not all lenders require you to have a steady source of income or a fixed monthly income, meaning you can also seek a loan while being on benefits. However, we have seen that some websites require you to have a minimum income.

In either case, we’d suggest providing the details of your check account (instead of the savings one), as it betters your chances of receiving a quick loan.

Conclusion- Which Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approvals Should You Opt For?

On that note, it’s time for us to wrap up this guide.

There are a number of bad credit loan companies out there and their loan products are adjusted to suit people with poor credit histories. But before we leave you to make the final decision, here are our top picks from the list. No lender gives guaranteed approval for bad credit personal loans. MoneyMutual is a versatile platform that facilitates different loans within a short span, while FundsJoy has a diverse lending network for borrowers with both good and bad scores.

However, we have vetted all the other recommendations, so feel free to try the other websites before making a final decision. And we will see you next time.

Signing off with best wishes!