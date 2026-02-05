Letters to the Editor

Amazing musical talent

Dear Editor,

As a member of the North Central Quilts of Valor group, I want to thank the Community Cultural Center in Tonasket, for the opportunity to award quilts to two Veterans at the Saturday community choir and band “Salute to America.” Dana and Michael each received a beautiful quilt made by our group, thanking them for their military service. The performances of patriotic and traditional songs by the band and individuals, as well as the choir and individuals, were spectacular. Very vibrant and entertaining. Thank you, Patti Middleton, for allowing our QOV group to honor veterans as well as organizing this special program. Wally Moore would be proud.

I am always amazed at the musical talent in our area, as one who enjoys music, but didn’t keep up with it in my youth. I commend all of you for sticking with it. It was nice to see so many Tonasket graduates in the band and choir. If you missed this event, be sure to catch the next one. I am glad to be part of this community.

You may nominate a Veteran or an active military person to also receive a quilt by contacting me at 509-429-2983 or online at www.qovf.org/nominations-awards/.

Thank you,

Patti Hill

North Central Quilts of Valor Leader

Tonasket