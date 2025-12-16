Tonasket City Council honors decades of service

The Tonasket City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9, carried both routine city business and a strong sense of reflection.

TONASKET — The Tonasket City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9, carried both routine city business and a strong sense of reflection, as the council marked the final meeting for two longtime public servants, City Clerk-Treasurer Alice Attwood, who is retiring after 36 years of service, and Councilmember Teagan Levine, who concluded eight years on the council.

The evening opened with approval of the agenda and public comment, followed by council action items that included adoption of the city’s 2026 budget and acceptance of a $1.53 million Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) grant to fund the city’s 2026 chip seal project. Also approved, TIB Consultant Agreement with Varela Engineering for the chip seal project.

During the public comment portion of the meeting a community member asked the council if there are procedures the city follows regarding potholes.

“You are welcome to let us know what potholes are bugging you,” said Mayor Pro Tem Alisa Weddle. She went on to say, “there is no set procedure.”

Another resident who lives on Fifth in Tonasket said there is a “major” problem with speeding.

Erika Stromerson introduced herself as the new North Central Washington Branch Librarian in Tonasket. “I just wanted to put a name to a face and get the word out,” said Stromerson. She invited the community to come to the library to say hello.

Council member Jeff McMillan moved to adopt Ordinance #861 2026 Budget Ordinance and Budget Documents. Council member Teagan Levine seconded the motion. The motion was passed unanimously.

Weddle presented a certificate of appreciation to former Mayor René Maldonado, Patti Hill, Teagan Levine, and Alice Attwood.

“We wish René was going to be able to be with us tonight but he is not,” said Weddle.

Weddle thanked Council member Patti Hill for her service and invited her to continue to come to meetings with her “good questions.”

But while the agenda included significant financial and infrastructure decisions, much of the night was dedicated to honoring the service and legacy of Attwood and Levine.

Attwood, who has served the city for more than three decades, was recognized for her steady leadership, institutional knowledge and dedication to the daily operations of city hall.

Weddle said words cannot fully express the gratitude and admiration felt by the city of Tonasket for the extraordinary service of Attwood, who has faithfully served as City Clerk Treasure from 1990 to 2025.

“During her decades of service, Alice Attwood has demonstrated unwavering professionalism, integrity, commitment to the citizens of Tonasket, ensuring that city operations remain transparent, accountable and efficient,” said Weddle.

“Alice has been a trusted steward of the city’s records and finances,” said Weddle.

Weddle said over the years, Attwood has provided continuity, stability, and deep institutional knowledge. “Through periods of growth, change and challenge.”

She described Attwood as a “vital resource for elected officials, city staff, community members and partner agencies, always offering patience, expertise, and a genuine desire to support the well being of Tonasket,”

Weddle concluded by saying, “the city recognizes that Alice’s years of service have shaped not only municipal operations but the spirit of cooperation and community pride that defines Tonasket today. Whereas Alice Attwood’s legacy of excellence, leadership and care will continue to influence and inspire future generations, city staff, and leadership,”

Weddle said the City of Tonasket gives a heartfelt thank you to Alice Attwood for her 36 years of outstanding service as City Clerk Treasurer.

“The city honors her dedication, celebrates her accomplishments and extends the warmest wishes for years ahead,” said Weddle, “We love you Alice.”

Kurt Holland, Varela Principal Engineer, Vice President was present during the meeting and gave his own thanks to Attwood.

“Everybody knows Tom Brady, right? Tom Brady is referred to as the goat. Okay, this young lady in front of you has worked longer hours than Brady, has got yards thrown in the NFL and has gone to more council meetings than he has touchdowns,” said Holland.

Holland reflected on the years of working with Attwood. “We’ve worked together on over 22 million worth of funding through this little town of Tonasket. So, hats off.”

Other council members offered thanks and best wishes to Hill, Levine and Attwood on their future endeavors.

Councilmember Teagan Levine, who was elected to two consecutive terms, was also recognized during her final meeting. Levine delivered an emotional farewell address reflecting on her eight years of service, major projects completed during her tenure and the challenges of serving a small rural community.

“Eight years. Two terms. A thousand cups of coffee, a million pages of city plans, budgets, resolutions, code revisions, and memories I’ll carry with me forever,” Levine said.

Levine highlighted several major accomplishments, including improvements at the Tonasket Airport, investments in city parks and the community’s response to flooding emergencies.

“We resurfaced the airport and gave our pilots a runway they’re proud to land on. We poured love into our parks, new swings, new trails, new places for grandparents to watch grandbabies laugh,” she said.

She also recalled the city’s response during flood events.

“We stood in the freezing rain filling sandbags and on the same day getting sun burned, when the river tried to take everything we love, and we rebuilt stronger than before,” Levine said.

A major portion of Levine’s remarks focused on the Perfect Passage Project, which transformed downtown Tonasket and leveraged state funding at a level rarely seen for communities of its size.

“So many people told me straight to my face, ‘Teagan, the state will never fund a little town like ours for a project that big. Quit dreaming,’” Levine said. “I heard ‘no’ so often I started answering for them in my sleep.”

She described spending hundreds of hours traveling to Olympia to advocate for the project, sometimes sleeping in her car to make early meetings.

“As phase one came to an end, the state covered more than 95 percent of the cost. Those numbers are unheard of for small towns, and it could make a person cry, it has me,” Levine said. “Those sidewalks, storm drains that actually work, streetlights and ADA access are paid for with pure Tonasket stubbornness.”

Levine also shared a lighter story about attempting to travel to Association of Washington Cities Action Days during a winter storm, only to turn around after the conference was canceled.

“Sometimes this girl from Tonasket is just a little too tenacious for her own good,” she said. “But if it takes that kind of determination to bring home millions of dollars for our little town, maybe it’s not all bad.”

She reflected on the realities of serving in local government, describing quiet meetings with few attendees and packed rooms during contentious issues.

“This job is not easy. Some nights it’s downright brutal,” Levine said.

Levine also recalled a meeting when the council and mayor were all women.

“That work takes guts, and that night we had them in abundance,” she said.

Levine thanked current and former council members, city staff and employees for their service to the community.

“To every city employee who shoveled snow at 3 a.m., filled a sandbag till their hands bled, or answered the phone with kindness when the caller had none left, you are the real reason Tonasket works,” she said.

She closed her remarks by offering advice to incoming councilmembers.

“You were not elected to say yes to every motion,” Levine said. “Your job is to take the fees and taxes our residents pay, money they worked hard for and spend every single dollar like it came out of your own wallet.”

Levine concluded with an emotional farewell.

“This town has given me infinitely more than I could ever repay,” she said. “So tonight, as I sit here in my last council meeting, I do it with tears I’m not even bothering to wipe away, a grin I can’t erase, and rock-solid faith in every single one of you. Thank you for the honor of these eight unforgettable years.”

The meeting concluded and was followed with cake and celebration.