Three Oroville juniors seek to be selected as May Festival Royalty

OROVILLE – Oroville May Festival Royalty Selection Night will take place on Monday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Oroville High School Commons. This year, there are three candidates, Emma Carranza, Ava Langford and Resi Champman. The candidates have submitted their bios below.

Risa Chapman

Hello everyone! My name is Resi Chapman and I am honored to be running for May Day Queen for 2026. I am a 16-year-old Junior who is a Running Start student at Oroville High School. I moved to Oroville six years ago and May Day has been my favorite town event ever since.

As an active student at the high school, I hold a 3.98 GPA, I am a varsity athlete for both track and volleyball and I have been captain of the volleyball team for two years. Additionally, I have also managed the boys’ and girls’ basketball team for the past three years. I am also our school’s executive ASB social chair and my class ASB treasurer.

My parents are Alison and Toby Chapman and my grandparents are Lynn and Lee Chapman. I would be proud to represent my school and our town and help celebrate the community we all love. I look forward to seeing you all at selection night on February 16th, at 6 p.m. in the high school commons.

Ava Langford

My name is Ava Langford, and I am currently a junior at Oroville High School and a dual enrollment student through Central Washington University and Wenatchee Valley College. My parents are Mike and Bonny Langford.

I have lived in Oroville since sixth grade and have been actively involved in our school and community. At school, I play varsity volleyball and basketball and have served as the Class of 2027 President for the past two years. I have also been very active in our state and local Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), serving as our chapter vice president for the past two years and being elected to serve Washington State FBLA as the North Central Region Vice President.

Since moving to Oroville, May Festival has been one of my favorite parts of this community. I have also been very involved with the festival, having performed at the Queen’s Tea in 2023. I have also emceed the May Day 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament for the past two years! My favorite memory from May Day has to be running the 5k and then rushing to be ready after to go watch the parade with my friends!

I am very excited for the opportunity to represent Oroville at various festivals across the state of Washington! I wish the best of luck to my fellow candidates, Resi and Emma, and am looking forward to seeing the community at Selection Night on February 16th at 6:00 PM in the High School Commons!

Emma Carranza

Hello, my name is Emma Carranza and I am a 16-year-old junior and Running Start student at Oroville High School. I am truly honored to be running for the title of 2026 May Day Queen, an experience I have dreamed about since I was a young child.

I was born and raised in Oroville and am proud to be part of this caring community. My parents are Meghan and Javier Carranza and I have three brothers, Julian, Jarron and Jace, who have always supported me in everything I do.

At Oroville High School, I am actively involved in academics, athletics and leadership. I am a four-sport varsity athlete, participating in girls’ soccer, basketball, track and softball. In addition, I serve as Executive ASB and Junior Class ASB Secretary, as well as the Oroville FFA Chapter President.

Giving back to my community is very important to me. I regularly volunteer by refereeing youth soccer and AAU basketball games, participating in annual headstone cleanups at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with Oroville FFA and taking part in Christmas caroling.

May Day has always been one of my favorite weekends of the year. I have previously participated as a May Pole Dancer, two-time class princess, class attendant and 3-on-3 participant. I look forward to the way our community comes together to celebrate, reconnect and welcome friends and family from out of town.

I hope to see you all at Selection Night on February 16th at 6 p.m. in the Oroville High School Commons.