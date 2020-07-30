Robert L. Longanecker

Robert went home to his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1942 in Yakima, Washington.

He leaves behind the light of his life, daughter, Dani of Sacramento, California; well-loved step-sons, Sky of Seattle and Ryan of Seward, Alaska; his beloved wife, Laurie of Hansville, Washington and sisters, Bonnie and Joyce, as well as many more that dearly loved him.

Services will be held at the family home on August 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. with inurnment at 12:30 p.m. There will also be a memorial at 1:30 p.m. at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren in Ellisforde, Washington on August 16, 2020.