Okanogan Family Faire donates $5,000 to Tonasket Food Bank

TONASKET — The Okanogan Family Faire has donated $5,000 to the Tonasket Food Bank as uncertainty continues surrounding supplemental food programs and recent disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Due to the federal government shutdown, SNAP benefits were not issued on Nov. 1, 2025, leading to uncertainty for recipients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) later stated it would provide some funding through emergency funds.

Faire Manager Cynthia Benitez said the organization acted quickly in response to growing concern among families who rely on food assistance.

“What community really means to us is supporting each other through tough times,” Benitez said. “Our organization, through grassroots efforts, is committed to supporting programs and policies we believe in as a conscious community. During this SNAP crisis, it was time to take action. The most vulnerable are affected, and we refuse to stand by without helping.”

Benitez said the donation is intended to directly support residents feeling the impact of the shutdowns and represents an effort to relieve some of the strain on local households.

The Faire emphasized that the contribution reflects more than financial support. Organizers describe it as a symbol of unity and collective responsibility during a period of heightened need.

Benitez said the ability to help is meaningful to the organization and the community it serves.

“It is an honor to be of service as a representative for my community,” said Benitez.

Faire organizers also expressed appreciation for the volunteers who operate the food bank, noting their ongoing dedication ensures families are met with care and dignity.

As concerns over assistance program interruptions continue, the Faire’s donation stands as an example of local efforts to support neighbors through hardship. Organizers said they hope the gesture reinforces the community’s commitment to compassion and cooperation during challenging times.

“In Okanogan County, the spirit of community is alive and well and it’s making a real difference,” said Benitez.