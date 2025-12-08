NCW Libraries welcomes new branch librarian Erika Stromerson for the Tonasket Library

NCW Libraries says it is pleased to welcome Erika Stromerson as the new Branch Librarian for the Tonasket Public Library.

TONASKET – NCW Libraries says it is pleased to welcome Erika Stromerson as the new Branch Librarian for the Tonasket Public Library.

“Stromerson joined the library system on Dec. 1, bringing a wealth of experience in public service, community work, and libraries. She will complete her Master of Library and Information Science at the University of Washington in June 2026,” said NCWL in making the announcement.

Stromerson’s work in libraries includes public service desks, digitization and preservation projects, community programming, cataloging and educational outreach. Her recent roles include supporting visitors and digitizing historical records for the City of Duvall, cataloging and educational engagement and serving in multiple library and museum positions focused on patron support, special collections, and digital initiatives. She has also collaborated with public library branches on instructional programming and community engagement projects during her MLIS program.

Stromerson is passionate about building meaningful connections, supporting readers and learners of all ages, and creating programs that reflect the needs of the Tonasket Community. NCW Libraires says it is thrilled to have her talents, creativity and enthusiasm joining their team of dedicated library staff across the region.

“I’m so excited to start my career with NCW Libraries! I’m excited to share my love of learning, language, and the natural world with the Tonasket community. I’m looking forward to getting creative with programs and getting more people to the library to help with their information needs. Excited to finally get to be a librarian!” she said.

NCWL invites the public to stop by the Tonasket Library and welcome Stromerson to the community.