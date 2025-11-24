Holiday magic returns to the valley: Oroville and Tonasket kick off the season

The holiday season will kick off as both Tonasket and Oroville host their annual Christmas festivities, each offering tree lightings and family fun.

NORTH COUNTY – The holiday season will kick off across the Okanogan Valley, and both Tonasket and Oroville prepare to host their annual Christmas festivities, each offering a full day of family fun, small-town cheer and opportunities to shop local.

Tonasket will once again transform Founders Day Park into “Tonasket’s Enchanted Village” for the community’s highly anticipated Jolly Holiday, happening Saturday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event, presented by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce and the Community Cultural Center, features a full schedule of merry activities. Families can jump into the Elf Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with check-in at the Chamber of Commerce booth. Visitors can wander the mapped “Enchanted Sugar Plum Sipping Stations,” each serving a signature hot cocoa. Local businesses and vendors will participate in Shop Small Saturday, with specials and booths throughout the park and downtown.

“This year, the chamber is most excited about the event’s dual mission: community fun and community giving. The Jolly Holiday is not just about driving sales; it’s about strengthening community bonds. We are thrilled to host the “Case of the Missing Holiday Cheer” Elf Scavenger Hunt, which brings families directly into our downtown storefronts. We’re also incredibly proud to be collecting “Holiday Cheer” in the form of essential supplies, on-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products to support our neighbors. This event represents the very best of Tonasket: supporting our businesses while taking care of our community,” said Aisha Santiago-Rodriguez, Tonasket Chamber Event Planner.

In the spirit of the holidays, the Chamber is proudly acting as a central “Holiday Cheer” collection hub for our community partners who handle local dispersion. We are asking attendees to bring donations, which will be gathered at the Jolly Holiday and then distributed to key local organizations that directly support our neighbors in need.

Rodriguez said accepted items include: non-perishable foods such as; crackers, Vienna sausages, Top Ramen, rice, boxed stuffing, boxed cake mix and frosting, boxed milk, coffee, tea; baby items, diapers, unopened and unexpired formula, wipes, hygiene products and monetary donations.

A special Santa sighting is planned for 4:45 p.m., followed by the official tree lighting and fire truck rides beginning at 5 p.m. The community is also invited to help “power the season of giving” by donating essential items such as non-perishable food, hygiene products, baby items or monetary contributions at designated collection points in the park.

With festive decorations, warm drinks and activities for all ages, Tonasket’s Jolly Holiday promises to be one of the brightest community celebrations of the season.

Just one week later, Oroville will ring in the season with its beloved Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights, held Saturday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. outside the Oroville Community Library on Main Street.

Hosted by the Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Oroville Fire Department, the event welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus as this year’s parade special guests. The evening includes an Elf Hunt kickoff, kids’ activities, selfies with Santa, live Christmas music and festive treats such as hot cocoa, hot dogs and hamburgers.

Parade participants are also entered into drawings for $100, $50 and $25 prizes, adding extra excitement to this year’s celebration.

The Community Cultural Center of Tonasket will host its annual Winter Bazaar, offering handcrafted gifts, art, and seasonal items perfect for early holiday shopping. The bazaar runs Friday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors are still being accepted and the event also serves as the host location for the Community Giving Tree.

From hot cocoa stations and elf scavenger hunts to tree lightings and holiday markets, the region’s celebrations offer something for everyone. Whether shopping local, or simply soaking in the magic of the season, families have plenty of opportunities to gather, give back, and make memories.

The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, and Oroville Chamber of Commerce invites every member of the community to join in on the holiday fun.

” This is the official start to the most wonderful time of the year, and we look forward to sharing the holiday cheer with you,” said Rodriguez