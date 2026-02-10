Community Action Council awarded $60K from Chick-fil-A, Inc

Chick-fil-A awarded $60K to the Okanogan County Community Action Council – through its True Inspiration Awards® program…

OKANOGAN – Chick-fil-A awarded $60,000 to Washington State nonprofit – Okanogan County Community Action Council – through its True Inspiration Awards® program, surprising the organization with funding to expand its impact.

Okanogan County Community Action Council operates the Okanogan County Food Bank to reduce food insecurity for approximately 13,500 people each year, including low-income families, children, seniors, rural residents, and members of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. In addition, OCCAC helps with Rental Assistance, Emergency Shelter, Energy and Utility Assistance, Home Repair, Weatherization and Veterans’ Services.

Grant funds will help launch a new community garden and gleaning program by supporting infrastructure, tools and supplies, volunteer coordination, and nutrition and sustainability education – expanding access to fresh, locally sourced produce while reducing food waste and strengthening long-term food security across the county.

This is one of 56 nonprofits selected to receive over $6 million in grants spanning 40 states across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom and, for the first time, Singapore.

The nearest Chick-fil-A Restaurant is located in Spokane, but there are eight locations in Western Washington state.