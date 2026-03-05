Brownlee crowned 2026 Miss Rodeo Tonasket at Founders Day fundraiser

The Comancheros Rodeo Club hosted its annual Rodeo Dinner, highlighted by the coronation of Natalie Brownlee as the 2026 Miss Rodeo Tonasket.

TONASKET — Community members gathered Saturday evening at the Maldonado Barn as the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club hosted its annual Tonasket Founders Day Rodeo dinner and auction fundraiser, highlighted by the coronation of Natalie Brownlee as the 2026 Miss Rodeo Tonasket.

The patriotic-themed evening celebrated both rodeo tradition and community pride, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of America. Guests enjoyed a prime rib dinner, raffles, games, a silent and live auction, and the crowning ceremony, which officially ushered Brownlee into her new role representing the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with dinner before transitioning into the coronation ceremony. Brownlee was crowned by the beloved Miss Rodeo Tonasket of 1961, Sheri Grillo Laurie, a moment that connected generations of rodeo royalty and underscored the longstanding tradition of the program. Organizers said they hoped to create a full circle moment by connecting the past and present rodeo royalty. Invitations were sent to as many queens as possible, encouraging former titleholders to return and be part of the celebrations.

After receiving her crown and sash, Brownlee delivered her coronation speech to the audience.

In a social media post following the event, Brownlee reflected on the evening.

“ I encourage everyone to look out for this wonderful night as it approaches every year it’s something you wouldn’t want to miss!, ” said Brownlee.

The coronation also drew visiting rodeo royalty from neighboring communities. Kayden Coffey, 2026 Miss Omak Stampede, attended the fundraiser and presented Brownlee with a bouquet.

“I was absolutely honored to present Natalie with her bouquet and witness her being crowned with the title of a great PRCA Rodeo,” Coffey wrote. “I’m truly excited to see the amazing things these queens will accomplish throughout their year.”

Coffey noted it was also special to reconnect with Charlee Thomas, Miss Keremeos Rodeo Association Queen, who was in attendance for the celebration.

The Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club fundraiser supports rodeo events and queen activities throughout the year, helping ensure the continuation of Tonasket’s PRCA rodeo tradition. Funds raised during Saturday’s dinner and auction will benefit both the rodeo and the queen program. The event helps to invest in the future of the Tonasket Founders Day Rodeo.

Brownlee will now spend the year representing Tonasket at rodeos and community events, promoting the sport of rodeo and the values it reflects.

The Tonasket Founders Day Rodeo is scheduled for later this year, continuing a tradition that remains central to the community of Tonasket’s identity.