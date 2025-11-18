Tamarack Adult Medicine provides a range of medical services

Tamarack Adult Medicine is a new medical practice in Oroville and owner Cindy Jensen is an adult nurse practitioner with 23 years of experience.

OROVILLE – Tamarack Adult Medicine is a new medical practice in Oroville. Cynthia (Cindy) Jensen is an adult nurse practitioner with 23 years of experience in providing medical care for adult and geriatric patients.

She completed her studies in the University of Washington nurse practitioner program following the adult and older adult pathway. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Jensen was a registered nurse for 10 years with extensive experience in intensive care as well as home health and hospice nursing.

When she graduated from the University of Washington with her NP degree in 2001, she went into independent practice working in association with a physician in an internal medicine practice in Renton, Washington. She billed independently and saw medically complex patients in the clinic as well as expanding her practice to include house calls to manage patients in assisted living and adult family homes.

Current business plans include the addition of house calls for fragile and medically complex homebound patients in Okanogan County, one day a week. Jensen recently retired from VA Puget Sound and is working with TriWest and the VA to become an authorized community care provider for local Veterans.

Tamarack Adult Medicine is a family medicine practice located at 1321 Main St. in Oroville, WA, offering adult and family care. It is an independent practice that provides a range of medical services for people of all ages. The business is located at 1321 Main St. Oroville, Jensen can be reached at 509-240-9608