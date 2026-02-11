Jean’s on 3rd turns a new page

After more than four decades as a fixture in Tonasket, Jean’s on 3rd, a local vintage and antique store, is stepping into a new chapter…

TONASKET – After more than four decades as a fixture in Tonasket, Jean’s on 3rd, a local vintage and antique store, is stepping into a new chapter, marked by a refreshed space, a renewed vision and a ribbon-cutting celebration aimed at reintroducing the business to the community.

Jean Cooksey, 91, owner, along with her daughter, Susan Cooksey, were joined by Tonasket Mayor Alisa Weddle, Aisha Rodriguez and members of the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday morning to celebrate the event.

Susan Cooksey said the store, which has operated in Tonasket since the 1980s and started in a small one-car garage, has long been known for its collection of antiques, vintage goods and one-of-a-kind finds. While the heart of the business remains the same, the recent revamp reflects both a respect for its roots and an eye toward the future.

Cooksey said it’s always been about more than just selling items but has also been about the “love of the find.”

“We love helping people find what they thought they would never find. We are very eclectic and love the unusual.”

Cooksey said antiques have always been a passion of her mother’s.

Over the years, Cooksey said the store has evolved alongside the community it serves, adapting to changes, while remaining a reliable stop for locals and visitors alike.

After many years in business, the decision to revamp the space and host a ribbon cutting was driven by a desire to reconnect with longtime customers while also welcoming new ones and “let everyone know, we are here.” The update is not about abandoning the past, Cooksey said, but about presenting it in a fresh, inviting way.

“We decided to take the month of January off to revamp the store,” said Cooksey, “it felt like the right moment to have a grand reopening.”

Cooksey attributed most of the store’s updated design to their new decorator, Dave Martin, who has helped to organize and decorate the shop.

Cooksey said she and her mother are excited to step forward with a new foot.

“I have been living in Alaska for ten years, and I came home. I get to be more involved with the business,” she said.

Customers stepping inside the shop will notice antiques and vintage goods and that the presentation has been refined to highlight the stories behind the pieces.

“We have pretty extensive Wade figurines, ceramics animals that were inside the Red Rose Tea boxes. We have a lot of glassware. People are generally surprised by the amount of glassware that we have.”

For the Cooksey family, the personality of the store remains rooted in the nostalgic and welcoming customers into a warm experience.

“I would say the public is beginning to see that vintage items are worth having in their home decor, versus newer items. I think the general public is liking the idea of recycling, or having more vintage items.

Cooksey said customers often say they remember, “Grandma and Grandpa having something like this.”

“Mom really loves the Depression glass and a lot of the things she remembers from her childhood. She was born in 1934, so she went through the Depression era,” said Cooksey.

Cooksey hopes longtime shoppers feel a sense of familiarity, paired with excitement for what’s new. “We’re here.”

“Mom’s favorite color is red. With this reopening, we’re changing all of our signs to include red.”

Looking ahead, the Cookseys see the revamp as just one step in an ongoing journey. “Mom loves to go shopping all of the time. It brings her a lot of joy. This is her life,”

“We are pretty much together twenty-four-seven,” said Cooksey. She said she gets the honor of taking her mother on all of her treasure hunting adventures.

The store’s new hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hours will extend in the summer months. Visitors can find the store at 233 S. Joseph Ave, Tonasket.