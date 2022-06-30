Snow Teeth Whitening Kit Review: At-Home All-In-One Solution?

The Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit is a collection of products that helps consumers to improve the whiteness of their teeth and is among the Best Teeth Whitening Products available. Though the system must be plugged in during use, it is easy to set up and clean.

What is the Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit?

Everyone wants a welcoming and friendly smile. Whether you work in a customer service position or speak face-to-face during business meetings, having pearly white teeth is often associated with good hygiene, discipline, and healthy habits. Unfortunately, nearly anything can stain the teeth. Coffee, wine, and certain foods can create a stain that builds up until the individual is left with yellowed teeth.

Whitening services have been available through a dentist’s office for quite some time, but having the option to perform this treatment at home can free up your schedule and cost less. With the Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit, consumers receive:

Three teeth whitening serum wands

A whitening mouthpiece with LED light

One tooth whitening serum wand with extra strength support

While some at-home systems don’t give the same amount of power found in a dentist’s office, the powerful LED light and included serum from Snow can break down stains from smoking cigarettes, drinking coffee/soda/wine, and more. According to DentalAdvisor, it is even recommended by 9 out of 10 dentists. Each kit provides enough of the product for at least 75 treatments, and it only takes a few minutes to see stains start to break down.

For some people, teeth whitening seems like an option that is not available to them because their teeth and gums are sensitive, but the creators at Snow have already factored in that problem. The Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit is made to be both effective and gentle, thanks to the work of Dr. Brian Harris, who is a leading cosmetic dentist in the industry. Plus, the system has already received tons of 5-star reviews and awards from other experts. It is the highest-rated brand for teeth whitening products with TrustPilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

About Snow

While some people might assume that using the word “snow” for a teeth whitening brand is a matter of imagery in marketing, it is actually named for the founder – Josh Snow. This brand was launched in 2017, quickly becoming a leader in oral care products. Just last year, the brand served over 13 million customers.

With Dr. Brian Harris as the lead medical advisor, customers can choose from many oral cosmetic products, including teeth whitening strips, entire kits, and even toothpaste. Due to the technology used for the Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit, consumers can buy it on the official website or at one of the qualifying retailers – which include Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Best Buy.

Purchasing the Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

When consumers shop for the kit, they must go through the official website or one of the authorized retailers. With Snow’s official website, consumers can choose from three different packages, depending on how many kits they want to order. The packages include:

One kit for $149

Two kits for $250

Four kits for $499

Any order over $99 will get free shipping, though users also can choose to apply for Afterpay to break down their order into four payments.

To prioritize satisfaction for every consumer, the creators also offer a 30-day return policy for a full refund to anyone who doesn’t get the results they’d hoped for. You can contact customer service via the following methods:

Frequently Asked Questions About the Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

Q: How do users get the benefits of the Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit?

A: Start by plugging in the mouthpiece. As it charges, users will need to brush their teeth and put the included serum on the front of their teeth. Since the formula will have settled for a while before use, it can take a few turns of the serum wand to get the product out. Brush from the gums to the tip of the tooth.

Once all teeth are prepped, put the mouthpiece in the mouth, loosely letting the lips rest over it. The device can take 9-30 minutes to provide the promised whitening power. Once the treatment is over, users can spit out any extra saliva accumulated once they remove the mouthpiece. At this point, they can unplug the device and rinse it off to keep it hygienic. For extra cleaning, use some hand soap and rinse it off. Dry the mouthpiece before storing.

An entire demonstration of the whitening kit can be found at https://youtu.be/KdWpAXrqXPU.

Q: How many sessions will the user have to participate in before they see the desired results?

A: Initially, the creators at Snow recommend using it daily for 21 days. After the initial three weeks of use, consumers shouldn’t need to do the treatment more than twice weekly for touch-ups.

Q: Can users decide how intense the whitening session is?

A: Absolutely. The creators provide two serums – regular and maximum strength. It is up to the user to choose which one works best for their preferred whitening.

Q: How much serum will the user need with each session?

A: The amount varies from person to person. All the user needs to do is properly coat the front of each tooth without dripping.

Q: How is the Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit different from other whitening kits?

A: One of the big ways that Snow separates itself from other brands is education. Customers learn more about the whitening process and how to maintain good dental hygiene than almost any other brand on the market. Plus, the creators consider the feedback of customers to be valuable, helping them to continue delivering healthy and helpful products everywhere.

Summary

The Snow® At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit provides an opportunity to get all the flexibility of performing this whitening treatment at home while still getting professional results. The kit provides all of the necessary accouterments for the whitening, though users can brush their teeth with their preferred toothpaste and toothbrush. The website is loaded with different products that can amplify results, depending on their goal. With recognition from the BBB, TrustPilot, and numerous customers, any new user can feel more confident in the product they choose for their dental hygiene and appearance. Visit the official website today to get started with Snow!

