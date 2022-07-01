Best Personal At-Home Testing Products

Technology has played a significant role in developing Personal At-Home Testing Products, and this trend will only continue. These products allow you to readily check your health status without having to go through a doctor or visit a laboratory. Additionally, these products provide real-time results so that you can make informed decisions about your health.

Many personal at-home testing products make it easy for you to test for various health conditions. These products come in multiple shapes and sizes, so selecting the one best suited for your needs is essential. Some of the most popular include urine strips, saliva tests, food allergy tests, and blood sugar monitors.

However, the challenge is finding a suitable testing kit for home!

We’ve carefully reviewed the top 13 personal at-home testing products and compiled a list perfect for anyone who wants to monitor their health progress or track any changes they might experience. Each product offers excellent features, user-friendly design, and accurate results.

The Best Home Health & DNA Test Products in 2022

Viome This company offers health kits, insights, and customized food and supplement recommendations. EverlyWell Everly Well provides you with a digital healthcare solution of at-home testing kits and supplements to take care of your health in the long term. PersonaLabs They give their customers a facility to order blood tests online, suggest medications, and answer all of the questions you have Vessel Vessel combines a quiz with its at-home instant wellness test to provide you with a personalized wellness program. MyLab Box MyLab Box provides you the facility of At-home tests on your terms without any additional charges or copays. HealthLabs Affordable and convenient online at-home and lab health testing in different 4,500+ locations The DNA Company The DNA Company offers customers genetic optimization services designed to maximize their genetic potential professionally and personally. Simply Health Checks The Ultimate Health test at Simply Health Checks needs three simple steps to learn about common food intolerances/sensitivities. Macujo This company is known to help customers clear hair drug tests with the help of tested and proven products 121doc At 121doc, you can get your free prescription by answering a few health questions to their team of professional doctors and physicians. Pass Your Test For the past 20 years, they have focused on establishing detox products that are proven to help you pass a drug test. Vitall With Vitall, you can get a range of advanced at-home test kits that let you monitor and manage your health and fitness wherever you are Certified Toxicity & Detox Specialist Program This is an HCF Certification to become a Certified Toxicity & Detox Specialist.

Viome

Important Details Tests Offered Health & Gut Intelligence Tests Key Perks Two Health & Gut Intelligence Tests per year are provided every six months. You will receive a 30-day regimen of personalized Vitamins and Minerals and other Food Extracts each month. Prebiotics and probiotics that are customized to your specific needs. They are delivered every month. An additional discount on buying other Viome tests Pricing It starts from $60 to $200 per month

Viome specializes in testing in fields other labs overlook – for instance, gut and health intelligence tests. The organization has also been listed among the few companies that test your health by analyzing blood and stool samples.

Viome provides dietary guidelines and insights into your health that depend on your genetics and gut flora based on your blood and stool samples.

If you choose Viome as your supplier, you can purchase prebiotics and probiotics tailored to your needs. There are variations in gut bacteria composition among people, so you should not take a probiotic supplement that is the same for everyone. At-home tests help Viome customize formulations made from 250+ high-quality ingredients to help improve well-being.

Viome has also conducted several clinical trials to determine the relationship between gut health, glucose levels, and active aging, among various variables. We believe Viome is one of the best choices on our list for at-home testing because it is one of the most innovative solutions.

EverlyWell

Important Details Tests Offered Sexual Health test Nutritional Health test Food Sensitivity Comprehensive Test Women’s Health Test Vitamin D Test Key Perks Lab tests with secure, digital results that you can do at home Vitamin and supplement recommendations tailored to your specific needs An independent physician reviews the results Highly convenient and cost-effective Pricing It starts from $25 per month

This at-home testing company offers more tests than any other on our list, including five tests for nutritional health, six for women’s health, and seven for sexual health.

As a result of the EverlyWell test, you can receive individualized supplementation, see a post-result webinar, and receive prescriptions and medical recommendations tailored to your individual needs.

They only work with CLIA-Certified Laboratories, laboratories that are required to adhere to or exceed high technical precision, consistency, and accuracy standards, to meet state and federal certification, and participate in regular inspections and external quality assurance. Often, these labs are the same ones that doctors use for their testing and regularly perform quality assurance testing.

PersonaLabs

Important Details Tests Offered Drugs and alcohol tests Blood tests Women’s and men’s health tests General Health & Wellness Tests and many others Key Perks Fast and reliable results are assured You can talk to an expert or schedule a follow-up with a doctor 4000+ testing locations are available at PersonaLabs The company has 4.8 stars ratings out of 5 Pricing It starts from $20 to $250+

With PersonaLabs, you can get everything required to conduct blood tests and get telemedicine. Most people don’t know that lab tests can be ordered privately without a doctor’s referral or insurance coverage. Individuals can take positive steps toward a healthy lifestyle with PersonaLabs.

PersonaLabs is a health testing company that provides lab tests, prescriptions, and online consultations. Online blood tests are available through PersonaLabs, and then you can better understand your health with the help of their health experts. At PersonaLabs, you can get at-home STD testing, health testing for women and men, general wellness tests, and many others.

A few PersonaLabs blood tests can be completed without leaving your house, but others will require visiting a medical facility. Luckily, PersonaLabs makes ordering blood tests easy, helping you to find providers near you, and providing you with unique insights into your healthcare.

Vessel

Important Details Tests Offered Urine Tests Key Perks Team of expert physicians to create a plan for your improved sleep, energy, and mood Check if your results are correct on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis Easy home testing and scan with the help of your smartphone Backed by renowned doctors and scientists Pricing It starts from $35 per month

Vessel uses a combination of an online quiz and an at-home wellness test to create a personalized program to help you achieve your wellness goals. Vessel offers detailed results based on scientific research and expert guidance among the most trusted at-home testing companies online. They have a team of nutrition specialists at Vessel ready to answer any questions you might have to ensure everything goes smoothly. According to the Vessel app, results can be divided into three categories: low, good, and high.

Vessel collaborated with some of the most esteemed doctors, researchers, and physicians worldwide to create simple at-home tests and customized action plans so that people could feel and look their best.

MyLab Box

Important Details Tests Offered Nutrition tests COVID-19 and flu tests STIs tests Drugs and toxicology tests Wellness tests Fertility and family planning testing Key Perks They offer fast, easy, and private testing You’ll have your lab-certified results within one to five days Get a free doctor’s consultation by using telemedicine if you are tested positive CDC-Listed & FDA-Registered facility Pricing It starts from $32

Established in 2014, MyLab Box has been offering home testing since its launch. In today’s market, its services help people in almost every state gain access to health information and testing products.

In traditional testing, you’ll need to schedule and attend a doctor’s appointment, go to the lab, wait in line, etc. You may also have costs associated with copays and other charges. You can perform tests from anywhere and at any time with the help of MyLabs. It takes five minutes to complete them, saving a significant amount of time compared to traditional testing methods.

MyLAB Box is designed for people who value their privacy and convenience when obtaining accurate results after medical tests.

HealthLabs

Important Details Tests Offered Comprehensive Health Testing Vitamin Deficiency Testing Cholesterol / Lipid Panel test Allergy Testing STD Testing and other Key Perks Testing direct to consumers; no need for insurance or referrals from doctors. US labs with CLIA certification in over 4,500 convenient locations In most cases, results are obtained within 1-3 days They keep your results more private and confidential Pricing It starts from $30+

HealthLabs specializes in quick, confidential, and cost-effective lab tests so that you can do them at residence or in the clinic. It is possible to order the tests over the phone or online without getting a referral from your doctor.

With HealthLabs, you can order a test online and then schedule it in one of nearly 4,500 laboratories. Alternatively, some tests can be ordered online and completed at your convenience.

HealthLabs directs consumers to their labs, which offer cheaper and faster results than a conventional healthcare provider. Test results are usually available within 2-3 days of ordering.

The DNA Company

Important Details Tests Offered DNA Tests Key Perks You get four cardiovascular reports and five sleep reports Experts suggest supplements and foods based on your DNA Get an audio guide of your results You will get access to their DNA community and experts Pricing It starts from $399

The DNA Company DNA 360 test will collect your saliva samples and analyze them based on 220 trillion parameters. Once the scan has been completed, 38 extensive health reports will be sent to you based on your DNA.

Every health report is tailored to your genetics and unique to you. Generally, cheap DNA tests can tell you if you are at risk, but DNA 360 reports go even further to give you individualized health advice aimed at helping you reduce the risks.

The experts will also provide personalized recommendations for foods, supplements, exercises, living conditions, and lifestyles-based on your unique DNA.

Simply Health Checks

Important Details Tests Offered Hair Tests (Food Sensitivity Test) Key Perks The status of your test can be tracked at any time You will receive a confirmation email when your hair sample has been received Food diary template and elimination diet advice free of charge You will receive your results in 3-5 business days after they receive your hair sample Pricing It starts from £20

There’s a possibility that you have had a food sensitivity your entire life. It may be a curiosity about how your body reacts to different ingredients. You can optimize your health more easily with Simply Health Checks and receive the answers to your questions.

With Simply Health Checks, you can identify your sensitivity to up to 900 foods and drinks, giving you valuable information about your health. You can buy food sensitivity tests for just £20 at Simply Health Checks. Usually, results are available within three to five days after completing the test at home.

Simply Health Checks offers at-home screenings in the UK, making it one of the only providers on this list that do so. As a company, they work with brands registered by the UK and European ISOs certified labs to meet the highest standards in quality control.

Macujo

Important Details Tests Offered Hair Drug Tests Key Perks Proven hair cleaning methods to pass a hair drug test Their products and kits have a high success rate Various shampoos and conditioners to remove toxins from hair Free delivery available Pricing It starts from $14+

Macujo has extensive experience assisting customers in clearing a hair drug test with the help of proven methods.

Hair drug tests can be passed – it is just a matter of using the suitable shampoos and cleansing agents that will remove toxins from your hair. Macujo provides various hair drug testing products as part of the Macujo system.

A good reputation for passing a drug test has been found with Mike Macujo’s approach. Combining aloe vera shampoo with a few other natural substances makes it possible to remove every trace of the drug in your hair, making it easier to pass a drug test.

Additionally, Macujo offers a variety of products that can be used to pass urine and saliva tests. Providing next-day delivery and having been in business for 20 years, Macujo is an expert in passing hair drug tests.

121doc

Important Details Treatments Offered Contraception Erectile Dysfunction Asthma Hair Loss Weight Loss Diabetes Premature Ejaculation STI Key Perks Get a free consultation online for your medical condition You get delivery the very next day of your order Highly qualified and experienced health professionals Extremely convenient and affordable Pricing It starts from $100

121doc pharmacy is an online service that enables you to customize your medical care, get a consultation online, and have prescription medications shipped to your house the following day.

You can choose one of the conditions from the menu mentioned on their website. They give you detailed information on every condition and the current treatment options. For help choosing which option is best for you, select the “Advise Me” option on their website.

A consultation is required before any order can be placed. 121doc asks questions about your medical history to ensure that you are prescribed the proper treatment. The company will consider your habits, fitness, and medications that you are taking.

There is no charge for the consultation, and it takes five to ten minutes to complete. 121doc keeps your personal information confidential. This information will not be given out unless you ask it to be.

Medical professionals authorized by medical boards back every 121doc prescription. Each prescribing doctor’s information is provided upfront on 121doc, allowing you to see which doctor issued your prescription.

PassYourTest

Important Details Tests Offered Single Panel THC Home Test Kit Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit Nicotine Testing Kit Key Perks Safe and proven drug testing kits and formulas Leading Detox company since 2000 Orders within the US are eligible for free shipping You can get a 100% refund if you aren’t satisfied Pricing It starts from $50

You will find a wide selection of cleansing products at PassYourTest.

The most popular products in their line are permanent cleansing programs that naturally remove toxins from the body. We recommend that you choose the best product for your situation after considering your toxin exposure levels, your body weight, and the purpose of your cleanse.

If you’re looking for quick detoxes, you can take potent drinks and herbal pills to help you expel toxins efficiently so that you will be as cleansed as possible the next day.

Their hair follicle shampoo can be used to remove toxic substances from your hair. For a complete body detox, choose one of their total body detox packages, which contain products to remove toxins from your hair.

PassYourTest has provided a wide range of home testing and detoxification products for over 20 years. A money-back guarantee is always included with all of their products.

The effectiveness of their products will vary depending on many factors. PassYourTest products cannot be used to their full potential unless the user does their part. As part of the cleanse, you must avoid harmful substances, drink plenty of water, and follow a healthier lifestyle.

Vitall

Important Details Tests Offered STI Testing Kits Health Checks And Testing Diet and nutrition testing Hormonal Control Tests Coronavirus Testing Key Perks Complete reassurance with CE-marked clinical testing An accredited laboratory analyzes health check results based on evidence Testing at home with a laboratory accredited by UKAS The convenience of a home sampling service with a 24-hour turnaround Pricing It starts from £49+

Vitall is another at-home testing company mentioned on our rankings that specializes in the United Kingdom healthcare market. The service provider provides at-home testing with UKAS-accredited laboratories, providing the best possible service. Moreover, Vitall supervises 16 doctors who perform tests.

Once you complete a Vitall test on your own, a detailed report will be automatically generated. The company graphs and charts in your report show how they compare to a normal range. Furthermore, a Vitall subscription will provide you with detailed recommendations that you can monitor and biomarkers that can be tracked over time.

You can find a selection of Vitall tests that are right for you, whether you are looking for a single test or a subscription service.

Certified Toxicity & Detox Specialist Program

HCF Certifications Certified Toxicity and Detox Specialist program provides online training courses to help you become a Certified Toxicity and Detox Specialist.

With a certification in toxicology and detoxification, you can determine why a client is ill and help them get well. The program will teach you how to detect toxicity levels in the body and provide an effective and safe way of detoxifying and restoring health.

Whatever your need for information is, whether you’re trying to cure yourself or want to start a detox company, you can enroll in HCF Certifications’ Certified Toxicity and Detox Specialist course to better understand the body’s natural elimination mechanisms and their function. Pricing starts from $247

Factors We Used To Rank The Best At-Home Testing Products

Testing products at home is a great way to get independent information about your products. However, finding quality testing products that are reliable and accurate can be challenging. To help make this process easier, we’ve put together a list of the best at-home testing products based on the following factors:

Reliability And Accuracy

When choosing a product to test at home, it’s essential to ensure that the testing tools’ reliability and accuracy are up to par. This is because incorrect results could potentially lead to injury or even death.

Reliability refers to how often the tool produces accurate results, while accuracy refers to how closely those results match what is present in the sample being tested. The abovementioned best at-home testing products available today are highly reliable and accurate.

The Ease of Use

The ease of use while choosing the best at-home testing products is one of the main reasons many people are drawn to them. This is because these products are easy to set up and use, providing you with accurate results within a short period. Aside from being easy to use, some other benefits of the best at-home testing products include their portability and convenience. They can be carried around easily, so you can take them wherever you go without having to risk damaging them or carrying multiple copies.

Customized Analysis

A single treatment or the testing kit doesn’t work similarly for all individuals. We eliminated those companies lacking customized analysis of their users. The best personal at-home testing products on our list are from those companies that customize your testing kits and medication based on your genetics, demands, health history, and comfortability.

Variety Of Tests

The best personal at-home testing products should be able to compare various tests to identify the most accurate for your specific needs. This way, you will avoid unnecessary expenditure and wasted time. Some standard tests these products can perform include HIV/AIDs, pregnancy tests, blood sugar monitors, foodborne illness detectors, and more.

Truthful Results And Benefits

You should compare truthful benefits because this will help determine if the product offers what it claims. Second, by understanding how each product works, you’ll be better prepared to decide whether or not to purchase it. Some shoddy companies advertise their products and medication with unrealistic health benefits; we excluded those companies.

Company Reputation

When looking for the best at-home testing products, it was essential to compare company reputation. This helped us avoid scams and fraudulent companies that may be selling low-quality or ineffective tests. Additionally, by doing our research, we identified reputable brands that have a history of providing quality results.

Scientific Evidence

The testing products with no scientific relevance are not worth spending on. Different products may work better for different people depending on their genetic makeup and other factors. Therefore, when testing a product for yourself or your family, you should be sure to compare its ingredients against scientific studies that have been conducted to determine whether it is safe and effective.

Certified Team Of Doctors And Medical Professionals

Trusting a product made without a team of doctors or health professionals makes no sense. Some companies offer testing kits and products developed by either marketers or untrained staff. We avoided those manufacturers. The best personal at-home testing products on our list are prepared under the guidance of registered dietitians (RDs) and renowned medical doctors (MDs).

Pricing And Value

This will help you identify which test strips are the best overall deal. By comparing price and value, you can determine if a product is worth the investment based on its features and how often it will need to be replaced.

At-home Personal Testing: Scientific Evidence

While some people may feel that at-home testing products are a scam, the truth is that there is scientific evidence to support their efficacy. Many of these products are effective in detecting allergies and other health conditions.

Here are some of the supporting evidence:

There are at-home tests that use urine tests as a means of assessing your health or pregnancy status. A home urine test is like a pregnancy test: you urinate on a test strip, which then checks your blood for specific compounds. According to scientific studies, pregnancy tests at home are highly accurate: Many companies claim accuracy of over 99%. An excellent at-home pregnancy test kit can provide the same results.

Viome is a leading company in the area of personal testing at home. The company tracks your microbiome using metatranscriptomic sequencing technology. Microorganisms can be analyzed quickly utilizing this technology. Before this, it was impossible to sequence the human genome within a decade.

Research by Viome reveals the importance of gut health for overall well-being. In a study published in 2019, scientists found that gut microbiota played a role in how adults respond to glucose. Therefore, they found that your gut health determines what happens to your blood sugar and how you manage it.

Additionally, one research suggests that at-home testing is associated with aging. Researchers have developed an at-home test for revealing the underlying causes of aging. There are some people whose bodies age more slowly than others due to genetic or external factors. Tests can detect these factors and provide valuable health information.

Overall, much scientific evidence supports the use of at-home testing products. However, the way to know what works best for you is by trying the products yourself.

Advantages Of Best Personal At-Home Testing Products

There are many advantages to using at-home testing products, such as accurately diagnosing your condition and receiving treatment faster. Here are some of the top reasons why you should consider using an at-home testing product:

Accuracy

At-home testing products are highly accurate, meaning they will help you diagnose your condition accurately and receive the treatment you need.

Easy to Store

Many at-home testing products come with storage containers that make it easy to keep all of your testing materials organized and accessible.

Convenience

Testing products are convenient because they allow you to test your blood at home without going to a doctor or hospital. This makes them an excellent choice for people who want to avoid long wait times or inconvenient travel schedules.

Speed

Testing products are quick, meaning that you will be able to receive treatment faster than if you were to visit a doctor or hospital. This can be especially important if you have an urgent medical condition.

Cost-Effectiveness

Testing products are relatively affordable, making them a good option for people without much money. Additionally, testing products can be used multiple times, so they will not become expensive over time.

Precision-engineered

At-home testing products are built with precision engineering, ensuring accurate results every time you test something.

If you are looking for an efficient and convenient way to diagnose your condition and receive proper treatment, using an at-home testing product is the best option!

Test Types Available For At-home Use

There are a variety of types of at-home tests that are available to consumers these days. Some of these tests can detect things like pregnancy, STDs, and cancer, while others can be used to monitor health conditions. Let’s take a look at a few of the most popular types of tests and what they can do:

Blood glucose monitors – These devices measure blood sugar levels and send this information wirelessly to your phone or computer for review. People with diabetes often use them to track their progress and monitor their treatment regimen.

Urine pregnancy tests – These tests can determine whether you are pregnant by detecting the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in your urine. They are often used as a way to prevent pregnancy before conception occurs.

Home pregnancy tests – These tests use various ingredients to determine whether you are pregnant. They are most commonly used when you don’t want to take a urine pregnancy test and are concerned about the possibility of getting pregnant.

Ovarian cancer tests – Ovarian cancer can be diagnosed by detecting tumor cells in your ovaries. These tests use a combination of ultrasound, digital photography, and blood testing to make this diagnosis.

Other At-Home Tests

Tests for food sensitivity

Analyses of omega-3 fatty acids

Tests for vitamins and supplements

Tests of metabolic rate

Tests to determine vitamin D status

Testing for vitamins and minerals

Tests that recommend supplements customized to your needs

Testing for B vitamins

Stress and sleep tests

Heavy metals testing

Tests to determine inflammation

Allergy tests both indoors and outdoors

Lipids and cholesterol tests

Tests of skin vitality

Tests for adrenal stress

Since the last decade, the industry of personal at-home health screenings has grown dramatically.

With today’s technology, it is more convenient than ever to conduct quality tests at home to diagnose illnesses and medical conditions and keep one’s health in check. If you’re looking for personalized medication, drug recommendations, or informed lifestyle changes right now, a personal health test at home will make things easier for you.

Try our top-ranked companies for at-home health testing listed in this article.