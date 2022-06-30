The leaky gut syndrome is a problem that can affect anyone, regardless of their diet or lifestyle. It is the term used to describe a situation in which the intestinal wall becomes weak and porous, allowing germs, toxins, and other contaminants to enter the body. This causes inflammation throughout the body and can lead to numerous health problems such as joint pain, gastrointestinal issues (such as diarrhea and constipation), skin rashes, fatigue, mood swings, headaches/migraine the list goes on!

There is a growing trend of people using supplements to treat their leaky gut. While there isn’t any definitive evidence that these supplements work, many people believe in them and swear by the benefits they’ve experienced.

Many options are available on the market regarding the best Leaky Gut supplements. It’s hard to choose one randomly. We tested and compared the top leaky gut supplements and comprised this list.

The Top Leaky Gut Supplements of 2022

A lot of research goes into selecting the best Leaky Gut supplements, so we did our best to review the most reputable and well-rounded products on the market. We looked for products that had both scientific evidence and real-world results to support their claims, as well as ones that were easy to take without feeling overwhelmed or uncomfortable. In the end, we found 11 top-rated leaky gut supplements!

Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive This is a natural blend of gut health-boosting ingredients that help to improve the gut microbiome and gut lining. Peak BioBoost (Peak Biome) A daily dose of Peak BioBoost provides you with four types of science-backed prebiotic fibers for replacing harmful bacteria with good ones. BiOptimizers Biome Breakthrough This vanilla leaky gut supplement is a blend of probiotics and prebiotics that repair the gut lining and ensure healthy bacteria to reduce leaky gut symptoms. Gundry MD Total Restore This leaky gut supplement will restore your gut health, help release digestive enzymes, and heal leaky gut syndrome. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Made with all-natural ingredients and nutrients, Bio Complete 3 is an excellent leaky gut supplement that provides many digestive health benefits and ensures a healthy gut and immune system. BioTrust Gut Reg This leaky gut lining support formula has four powerful ingredients that can enhance gut immune function and provide other health benefits. Viscera-3 Viscera-3 is a newly formulated Patented “Post-Biotic” blend that can fix a swollen colon and help you poop better. Unify Multi-GI 5 The 5-in-1 formula of Multi-GI 5 combines 16 different powerful gut health-boosting ingredients to remove digestive discomfort and ensure the healthy intestinal lining 1MD GutMD This leaky gut formula promotes the gut health and immune function of the digestive tract with scientifically-formulated and patented ingredients. Microbiome Plus Gastrointestinal It is a symbiotic formulation with prebiotics to deal with digestive disorders and lower LDL cholesterol. ActivatedYou Morning Complete Morning Complete from ActivatedYou is a 100% vegan formula with ingredients that boost your body’s performance and promote daily wellness.

Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive

Supplement Details Form Powder Ingredients Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice Root Powder, L-Glutamine, Marshmallow Root, Aloe Leaf, Larch Arabinogalactan, and others Benefits Restore overall gut health and reduce bloating Promote digestive health by regenerating gut cells Soothe stomach and intestinal lining Dosage Single Scoop Pricing $54.97 Guarantee 90-days money-back guarantee

Its name suggests Leaky Gut Revive is a brand new formulation designed to improve the function of the digestive system and gut health. The supplement contains natural ingredients that can maximize the effectiveness of one’s gut microbiome in a completely natural way.

Further, when consumed regularly, this dietary supplement not only benefits users’ digestive systems but can also give them several noticeable health benefits. The unique formulation of bowel stimulants, digestive enzymes, and L-glutamine, Leaky Gut Revive, is packed with some of the most scientifically proven leaky gut components. On our list, it’s also one of the best leaky gut supplements that have been proven to be effective by the medical community. These factors have contributed to Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive becoming one of the world’s most popular leaky gut remedies.

Peak BioBoost (Peak Biome)

Supplement Details Form Powder Ingredients Dietary fiber, magnesium citrate, Tapioca Fiber, Acacia Gum, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Inulin, and others Benefits It can help to relax the nerves gripping your intestines and digestive tract Help empty your bowl by enhancing your digestive system It provides you with healthy gut bacteria and removes bad bacteria Dosage Single scoop Pricing $49.95 Guarantee 365-days money-back guarantee

Peak BioBoost is a high-quality blend of prebiotic and fiber ingredients exclusively available on its official website.

It supports overall gut health and digestive tract with fiber and prebiotics. For optimal digestion, add one scoop to water, a shake, or other drink you choose and consume two daily servings.

According to Peak BioBoost’s makers, you will notice its health benefits within two to three days after taking the leaky gut supplement. This means you will experience digestive relief quickly and without side effects. The formula also promotes quicker bowel movements, assisting them in moving through your intestines faster, allowing them to become more regular and easier to predict.

It is manufactured by a company called Peak Biome. Supplements from the company target different digestive problems. If you are dealing with poor digestive health and leaky gut symptoms, you probably need Peak BioBoost.

BiOptimizers Biome Breakthrough

Supplement Details Form Powder Ingredients 10 billion CFU of a Lactobacillus probiotic blend, 500mg of bovine collagen, IgY Max (hyperimmunized egg powder), 500mg of bovine bone broth, and others Benefits It improves your GI tract (gastrointestinal tract) Promote gut health and a healthy immune system Reduce gut inflammation and boost energy levels Dosage Single scoop Pricing $66 Guarantee 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee

BiOptimizers Biome Breakthrough leaky gut supplement is known for its delicious chocolate flavor. The formula is formulated using synbiotics, probiotics, and prebiotics.

Among other benefits, Biome Breakthrough by BiOptimizers can improve digestion, prevent intestinal permeability, reduce gas and bloating, and support a healthy immune system, to name just a few. It also enhances intestinal lining to repair the leaky gut and ensure healthy gut flora.

Inflammation of the digestive tract and insufficient nutrient absorption are common problems people with leaky gut syndrome face. Biome Breakthrough is believed to address these gut health issues by improving absorption of nutrients and decreasing inflammation.

Gundry MD Total Restore

Supplement Details Form Capsules Ingredients Magnesium, Zinc, L-Glutamine, grape seed extract, Licorice, Wormwood, cinnamon bark powder, maitake mushroom extract, black piper fruit powder, and others Benefits Joints and muscles feel better after using this supplement It helps curb cravings for junk food Lowers gas, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, and indigestion Dosage Three capsules a day Pricing $49.95 Guarantee 90-days money-back guarantee

Gundry MD Total Restore is a digestive health solution that addresses digestive disorders by treating the underlying cause and improving your gut health naturally. The founder of Total Restore, Dr. Gundry believes that an unhealthy gut causes digestive disorders, chronic conditions, and everyday health problems. This is the reason he decided to create this formula.

It is made from all-natural substances that strengthen your gut lining and relieve you of the symptoms associated with poor digestion. Most of the ingredients reduce endotoxin levels caused by bad bacteria, thus reducing the symptoms of indigestion. A leaky gut is associated with many symptoms, such as bloating, gas, and excess weight. The 20+ ingredients included in Total Restore support gut health in various ways, such as weight management, improved energy levels, and improved joint health.

Most gut health supplements contain a combination of probiotics and prebiotics to strengthen the gut. Unlike most leaky gut supplements, Gundry MD Total Restore provides a comprehensive formula that strengthens the gut lining by addressing the causes and preventing their recurrence. Another benefit of Total Restore is that it is free of artificial sweeteners and poor digestive enzymes.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Supplement Details Form Capsules Ingredients Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™), Sunfiber®, Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Silica, and Magnesium Stearate Benefits Reduce the symptoms of leaky gut and irritable bowel syndrome Maintain a healthy intestinal barrier to support gut health Boost energy level and immune function naturally Dosage Four Capsules a day Pricing $49.95 Guarantee 90-days money-back guarantee

Bio Complete 3 was developed to maintain a healthy digestive system and immune function. Bio Complete 3 can give you a calmer, more comfortable digestive system, a youthful energy boost, and a sense of fullness to ensure you do not crave unhealthy foods anymore.

It contains Bacillus coagulans, which are good bacteria (probiotics). Several studies have shown that Bacillus coagulans contribute to a more comfortable eating experience, fewer gastric problems and abdominal discomfort, and improved microbiota balance.

The leaky gut formula has also included Tributyrin, a postbiotic shown to be beneficial for gut flora and immunity. The benefits of postbiotics include supporting digestive and immune function.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is produced in a GMP-certified facility located in the U.S., and a third-party facility examines each formula for quality assurance. You should consult a physician before taking any supplements or altering your health regimen.

BioTrust Gut Reg

Supplement Details Form Capsules Ingredients Zinc, L-carnosine, L-Glutamine, and Ginger extract Benefits Reduce the symptoms of the leaky gut syndrome Support colon health and healthy gut lining Reduce anxiety and support the immune system Dosage Two capsules Pricing $24 Guarantee 60-days money-back guarantee

Gut Reg is a dietary supplement developed to improve digestive health and reduce leaky gut symptoms.

The supplement is produced by BioTrust, a company that labels its formulation “advanced gut regulation and gut lining support.” The company has been delivering successful supplements for a long time. The gut supplement includes substances such as L-glutamine, L-carnosine, Zinc, and ginger that help maintain a healthy gut lining. This supplement aims to help support optimal gastrointestinal permeability by targeting leaky gut.

Take Gut Reg as you usually would. The supplement is in the form of capsules, and users are recommended to consume it once daily. Consult the product’s website if you are unsure about the dosage guidelines. If you want the formula to work effectively, you must take it consistently.

Gut Reg appears to strengthen the immune system and gut health effectively. However, the specificity may vary depending on the individual.

Viscera-3

Supplement Details Form Capsules Ingredients Grape seed extract, magnesium, multi-factor chromium, pomegranate fruit extract, and Corebiome Tributyrate Benefits Help you lose harmful visceral fat by supporting colon health Help your body at healing leaky gut Boost digestive system and avoid food allergies Dosage Three capsules Pricing $47 Guarantee 365-days money-back guarantee

SANE makes Viscera-3, a postbiotic dietary product, a wellness company based in Washington. SANE claims that Viscera-3 makes your body switch to a slim stomach through triple-action ingredients. Viscera-3 is said to activate your gut switch, providing you with “perfect poop” and reducing your waistline by inches, reducing bloating, and improving your energy levels, according to the researchers.

Viscera-3 uses a combination of natural ingredients to help remediate nutritional deficiencies in the gut. A leaky gut and other digestive issues prevent your gut from absorbing nutrients properly. You might be eating right, but your stomach may not be functioning correctly. But with Viscera-3, you get a flood of natural nutrients your body needs for a healthy gut.

Viscera-3 comes with a 365-days money-back guarantee. Upon purchase of Viscera-3, a full refund can be requested within one year from the date of purchasing. The amount of Viscera-3 refund you receive depends on how much you used. In the case of Viscera-3, for example, if you used half the bottle before requesting a refund, you will only receive half of it back.

Unify Multi-GI 5

Supplement Details Form Powder Ingredients Zinc, prebiotic blend, GI health Blend (Fermented L-Glutamine, magnesium, Bioperine, and others), and probiotic blend (Lactobacillus gasseri, Bacillus coagulans, and other digestive enzymes) Benefits Improve gut lining and support gut health Boost energy levels and weight loss Provide good probiotic bacteria and remove bad bacteria Dosage Single scoop Pricing $49.95 Guarantee 90-days money-back guarantee

Multi GI-5 is a comprehensive gut health formulation containing a unique combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and other natural ingredients. The product is highly effective and worth the price.

No matter what your goal is, whether it is better digestion, slimmer figures, or curbing your appetite, it is advantageous to understand what Multi GI-5 can and cannot do for you. Prebiotics are beneficial for many reasons, but the main benefit is that they enhance the effectiveness of probiotics. Prebiotics promote better nutrient absorption of probiotics, so you get the most use out of them. Many diet plans and supplements incorporate prebiotic foods to keep you full and help you lose weight. Multi GI-5 does the same. It combines a quality blend of good bacteria that ensures healthy gut lining, improved digestion, and improved immune health.

You can mix Multi-GI 5 with water or your favorite beverage to get its strawberry lemonade flavor. One serving is 6.4 grams, with prebiotic fiber making up 4 grams. Each container contains thirty servings.

1MD GutMD

Supplement Details Form Capsules Ingredients L-Glutamine, Gut Gard® (Delivered from licorice root), Acacia Fibregum, and Human identical oligosaccharides (HMOs) Benefits Maintain a robust immune system function Support gut lining and intestinal walls to improve intestinal tract Made with highly potent and clinically tested components Dosage Three capsules Pricing $31.99 Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee

GutMD is marketed as a dietary supplement that aims to boost gut health by eliminating pathogens, strengthening the gut barrier, soothing the gut lining, and strengthening the gut wall.

Four clinically researched ingredients have been used to design this product, which has been shown effective in clinical studies. Consequently, it reduces the incidence of gastrointestinal infections, diminishes pathogenic bacteria growth, and increases nutrient uptake. It also promotes intestinal health, improved digestion, and improved immune function. It encourages the development of good bacteria in the gut.

A powerful combination of ingredients in GutMD promotes optimal nutrition absorption, helping eliminate indigestion. Furthermore, the gut lining is strengthened, which minimizes the absorption of toxins through the gut to the bloodstream. By combining these activities, gut health is improved. Eventually, immunity is improved as well.

GutMD ensures that the intestinal lining is restored to its original function, thus avoiding all gut issues. Customers of GutMD have also reported that the supplement is effective.

Microbiome Plus Gastrointestinal

Supplement Details Form Tablets Ingredients Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 30242 3.5 billion CFU, and others Benefits lower LDL cholesterol and promote heart health Enhance immune health and energy levels Deal with your digestive issues naturally Dosage One tablet twice a day Pricing $47.49 Guarantee One-year money-back guarantee

Microbiome Plus Gastrointestinal contains both a heart health formula and probiotics. There is a connection between heart and gut health: Studies have shown that eating more fiber is helpful for your gut and your heart.

Instead of just giving you two or three common ingredients you can get everywhere, Microbiome Plus Gastrointestinal has different, powerful components.

The brand is given high marks by customers who provide reviews or testimonials regarding digestive problems. Five out of ten reported that the product helped with their digestive issues. However, not everyone noticed the same results.

The Microbiome Plus is available on Amazon, but it is recommended that you purchase it directly from the company’s official website.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

Supplement Details Form Powder Ingredients Green Superfood Blend, Prebiotic Fiber Blend, Antioxidant Blend, Metabolic Blend, Liver Support Blend, Adaptogen Blend, Sugar Support Blend, and Probiotic Blend Benefits Reduce bloating and help with healing leaky gut and digestive issues Improve the absorption of nutrients and healthy foods you eat The probiotic bacteria blend ensures good bacteria by removing bad bacteria in the gut Dosage Single scoop Pricing $49 Guarantee 100% money-back guarantee

Morning Complete provides daily wellness to ensure you get the day started right. Enjoy a combination of essential nutrients to increase energy, support digestion, and boost your overall health. Numerous Morning Complete reviews agree that the beverage is a healthy way to include antioxidants, minerals, and plant nutrients.

Morning Complete features a list of carefully selected ingredients that are proven to work. They all play a role in the overall effectiveness of the supplement.

The supplement may support digestion. It contains several probiotic strains that provide a balanced, healthy digestive system. Optimal gut health can reduce occasional digestive problems such as gas, bloating, and discomfort in the stomach.

Antioxidant elements in Morning Complete further help safeguard your body against oxidative stress. Morning Complete contains probiotics and prebiotics that promote a healthy gut bacterial population. This product also supports a healthy weight. A balanced microbiome in the formula also influences successful weight loss.

How We Ranked The Best Leaky Gut Supplements

One of the biggest challenges people with leaky gut syndrome face is finding a supplement that can help resolve their symptoms. That’s why we spent hours researching and testing the top leaky gut supplements on the market today. The following factors have been considered by our research and editorial team to list highly recommended leaky gut supplements:

Scientifically Proven Ingredients

One of the most important things to do when trying to heal your leaky gut is to use supplements formulated with scientifically proven ingredients. The ingredients in most supplements on our list have been studied in laboratory tests and shown to impact intestinal health positively.

Clinically Proven Dosages

Scientifically proven ingredients sometimes don’t seem to work until you add the blends in the right proportion. We found many leaky gut supplements with the right ingredients but in poor dosage. Luckily we eliminated those formulas and only kept the best ones with the proven dosage of each component.

Backed By Doctors And Health Professionals

There’s probably no need to describe why a doctor or a health professional should back a leaky gut supplement. Some products are made under the guidance of health experts. In contrast, others have no medical backgrounds and are manufactured by either marketers or inexperienced people that may cause horrible side effects later. That’s why the leaky gut supplements we ranked are backed by a team of doctors and medical experts.

Transparency Of Ingredients

Transparency of ingredients is necessary. You have the right to know what you are consuming. We prioritized those formulas that mention their ingredients clearly on the label. When looking at the ingredients list, we tried to find supplements free of gluten and other food allergens. This helped us ensure that you take a supplement for leaky gut symptoms. We also looked for products with minimal fillers or additives; these can often cause inflammation and promote intestinal permeability.

Transparency In Terms Of Benefits

Many supplements on the market promise to help improve your leaky gut, but it is essential to be truthful about their benefits. Some leaky gut supplement brands may exaggerate their claims to get you to buy their product. Before ranking the top leaky gut supplements, we ensured they were not making any false claims.

Supplement Form And Flavor

Taking a supplement that is convenient to consume and tastes delicious is always the best idea. Many manufacturers struggle because their products are unappetizing in taste and inconvenient to consume. There are pills, powders, tablets, teas, and many other leaky gut products. However, the most liked are powder and capsules, which have been already mentioned on our list.

Money-Back Guarantee

When selecting a top leaky gut supplement, it is essential to check the money-back guarantee. This will help ensure that you get a product that has been tested and proven effective. Many of the high-rated leaky gut supplements on our list offer backup guarantees so that you can rest assured that you can receive a full refund if there are any problems with the product.

Price Vs. Value

Price is simply a measure of how much something costs, while value refers to what you get in return for your money. It’s not always true that a pricey supplement is always an effective solution. We ranked products on the value of their performance while the price was the second factor.

Does Science Back Leaky Gut Supplements?

There is growing evidence that leaky gut syndrome (LGS) may be a common condition, and many people are looking for ways to improve their health. Some popular supplements that help with LGS include probiotics and gluten-free diet supplements. To prove these supplements’ workings, we have mentioned a few scientific types of research conducted on their ingredients. Let’s have a close look.

L-Glutamine is a prevalent ingredient among leaky gut formulas. It can prevent leaky gut and improve overall digestion. A 2017 scientific study has shown a link between glutamine and the tight junction protein; tight junction proteins malfunction due to the leaky gut syndrome. As a result, toxins are released into your bloodstream.

Many leaky gut supplements contain Zinc, which is considered highly beneficial for gut health and the gastrointestinal tract. In this 2014 research, scientists tried to discover the relationship between Zinc And gastrointestinal disease. The researchers found that zinc deficiency is conducive to developing many GI disorders, primarily by negatively impacting the barrier function of the GI tract.

Another leaky gut supplement ingredient with proven effectiveness is Tributyrin. According to a study published in 2020, scientists concluded that tributyrin supplementation produced a measurable and beneficial impact on development rates, blood insulin levels, and the gut microbiota of piglets. Upon receiving tributyrin supplementation, piglets had a higher gut microbiota content than those without. This study indicates that Tributyrin could impact probiotic levels to support gut health.

Marshmallow is another potent ingredient of leaky gut supplements. The root powder of Marshmallow may help treat intestinal inflammation. Based on a study published in 2020, scientists discovered a relationship between marshmallow root powder and inflammatory diseases. Chronic inflammation can cause severe conditions and is directly linked to chronic illness. A natural ingredient like marshmallow root powder targeting gut health may help lower inflammation in the intestines.

Leaky gut supplements generally contain potent and proven ingredients that support gut health on several levels. They include ingredients that have been used to support gut health for centuries. The components that target leaky gut are not new, but the leaky gut is a relatively recent condition.

FAQs About Leaky Gut Syndrome and Supplementation

Q: What is a leaky gut syndrome?

A: The leaky gut syndrome is a condition in which the intestinal walls weaken, allowing toxins and other debris to leak into the bloodstream. This can lead to inflammation throughout the body, characterized by pain and digestive issues. In severe cases, it may even cause autoimmune diseases like Crohn’s disease, Celiac Disease, or rheumatoid arthritis.

Q: What can cause leaky gut syndrome?

A: Many factors may lead to a leaky gut, including a diet high in inflammatory foods or artificial sweeteners, food sensitivities, chronic stress levels, poor diet, genetics (if you’re predisposed), and environmental toxins like chemicals or heavy metals.

Q: What are the common symptoms of a leaky gut?

A: The common symptoms to recognize leaky gut syndrome are:

Poor digestion and absorption of nutrients from food.

Inflammation in the gut is due to food particles and toxins accumulation.

Feeling bloated, gassy, and uncomfortable.

Mood swings, fatigue, and headaches

Q: Do leaky gut supplements work?

A: Leaky gut supplements are generally made up of natural ingredients like herbs and spices, which are believed to help restore the intestinal wall. Additionally, these products may contain digestive enzymes and other substances that promote the healing of the lining of the intestines. However, it’s essential to remember that any supplement should only be used under advice from a healthcare professional.

Q: What is Inflammatory bowel disease?

A: Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a condition that affects the intestinal wall and is most commonly referred to as Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. IBD is a severe illness that can require extensive treatment to prevent complications such as surgery, hospitalization, or death.

Q: How can I treat leaky gut issues naturally?

A: Here are some tips on how to heal a leaky gut naturally:

Eat a balanced diet – One of the main ways to treat a leaky gut is by eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of fiber and probiotics. Fiber promotes bowel regularity and helps to reduce constipation, while probiotics help restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the intestines.

Take probiotic supplements – If you don’t have access to a balanced diet or cannot eat fiber regularly, you can take probiotic supplements to help restore balance. Make sure to talk to your doctor before starting any supplement regimen, as some risks are associated with taking too many probiotics (e.g., diarrhea).

Exercise regularly – Exercise is another excellent way to reduce inflammation and heal a leaky gut. Not only does exercise help improve blood flow and digestion, but it also reduces stress levels and promotes a healthy mood.

If you’re having trouble healing your leaky gut, try following one or more of these tips before seeking professional help. It may not be an overnight fix, but it will help to improve your overall health!

The Top Leaky Gut Supplements of 2022 Closing Remarks

The leaky gut syndrome is a condition that many people are familiar with. It’s a condition in which the intestinal barrier becomes weakened, allowing intestinal contents to leak into the bloodstream. While it’s usually associated with gastrointestinal problems, it can also lead to other health complications, such as fatigue, mood swings, and autoimmune diseases. In this blog, we didn’t go into much detail about the condition, but we did provide you with the best leaky gut formulas purported to help treat the syndrome. Do you have any experience with these formulas? Let us know in the comments!