Published April 1, 2026

Roberta Jean Cole peacefully passed away March 12, 2026 in the presence of family.

She now joins her late husband, Howard Cole; her parents, Herbert and Elizabeth Peskett; her sister, Louise and her brother, David. Roberta is survived by brothers, Phillip, Gerald and Victor; her four children, Kevin (Anita), Kyle, Kerry (Kitty) and Kelly (Erich); step-daughter, Vi (Larry); as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Roberta was born in Dauphin Manitoba, Canada on September 6, 1935 and grew up in nearby Gilbert Plains. After graduating, she attended Central Normal School in Winnipeg to pursue her teaching certification. In 1954, she married Douglas Anderson and later moved to Penticton, British Columbia, where their four children were born.

On April 14, 1973, Roberta married Howard Cole and spent 50 happy years in Oroville, Washington. She worked at the Penticton Regional Hospital as a purchasing clerk, retiring in 2000. During those years, she commuted daily between Penticton and Oroville.

Following retirement, Roberta travelled extensively across the US, Canada and the world, visiting all continents but one. Her passion for quilting and needlework lives on in the numerous pieces she created for family and friends.

A service celebrating Roberta’s life will be held at the Oroville Free Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1508 Fir Street, on April 19 at 1 p.m.