Published April 1, 2026

Judith Lynn Howlett passed early Wednesday morning from her bed at home to the arms of the Lord. Judy was born in Everett, Washington on March 15, 1946.

She grew up on dairy farms in Duvall and Marysville. She attended SPU and Western Washington University. She and her partner, David, moved to the Okanogan Highlands in 1990 – their Heaven on Earth. She became active in the community with church, OHA, the Molson Grange, and so much more. She made friends with so many people and loved them all dearly.

She spent all her years in the Chesaw area doing what she loved – gardening and caring for her many animals and pets. The farm became a place where family and friends would gather. She was happiest sitting outside reading her magazines or devotionals and looking at nature.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ailene Poortinga and her partner, David Sterling. She is survived by her beloved family: siblings, Jim (Linda) Poortinga, Laurie (Jim) Munneke, Rick (Michele) Poortinga; children, Nicki Girard, Brian (Wendy) Hoskins, Heather (Chris) Covey, Heidi Meijer; grandchildren, Michael Hoskins, Joe (Chelsea) Hoskins, Katherine Hoskins, Sadie Meijer, Colton Meijer; and great-grandchildren, Avabella and Elijah.

One of her favorite songs was “I’m the child of God, yes I am.” In John 11:25-26 Jesus says, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.”

A celebration of life will be held at the Molson Grange on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 2:30 p.m.. with a potluck to follow.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.