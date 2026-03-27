‘The World Needs Art’ theme of Youth Art Month, March 2026

OROVILLE – Oroville Mayor Edward Naillon proclaimed March as Youth Art Month in Oroville at last Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Highlands Community Support Coalition and The Guild Art Center and Gallery celebrated and supported arts in education by hosting a youth art exhibit. The exhibit started on March 14 and will continue until March 31 at The Guild Art Center and Gallery, 1412 Main St. Proud parents, grandparents and friends showed up in support of their children. The space is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Youth Art Month is a national program started by the Council for Arts in Education and

sponsored by the National Art Education Association. Each year during the month of

March Youth Art Month is celebrated all over the United States mainland and its

Territories. Youth art exhibits and youth art classes are part of the celebration. The

purpose is to celebrate and support Visual Arts in Education.

The organizations hosting the exhibit expressed thanks to the Oroville Elementary School teachers, especially Pooty Dagnan and Mary Willey, who organized the elementary art program, Oroville High School Art teacher Kate Forest, Tonasket Art teacher Nadine Olma and Okanogan Art teacher Rose Weagant.

“These hard-working teachers all made this event possible,” they said.