Published March 25, 2026

Ron Wisener of Oroville, Washington, passed away on March 14, 2026. He was born on April 17, 1943, in Spokane. He was raised from the age of seven by his father, Dick Wisener, and Patsy Wisener.

At the age of nine, Ron lost his right eye, yet he went on to live a full and active life. He attended Catholic school in Oroville and later graduated from Oroville High School.

After graduation, Ron moved to the west side of the mountains, where he worked as a tow truck driver. He later joined the IBEW, performing electrical work on signal lights and related systems. Eventually, he returned to Oroville, where he built a home and became involved in orchard work.

Ron was deeply committed to his community, especially through his involvement with the Eagles. He served as president of the Oroville Eagles for five years, president of the Tonasket Eagles for 14 years and District Deputy for five years. During those same years, he also volunteered as a bartender at American Legion Post #82.

In his younger years, Ron enjoyed dirt biking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing and playing pool. In the last ten years of his life, he especially enjoyed golfing.

Ron is survived by the love of his life, his wife Sue, at home; his daughter, Ammie; his two sisters, Cathy (Chuck) Roan and Patty Harpand and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Patsy Wisener and his brother, Dickie Bird.

A celebration of life and potluck will be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oroville American Legion.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.