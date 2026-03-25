Published March 25, 2026

John F. Lemaster, 77, of Brinnon, Washington, passed away on December 14, 2025, at Jefferson Hospital in Port Townsend, Washington. John was born on November 27, 1948, and attended school in Oroville, Washington, graduating in 1967.

He excelled in track and went to state in the 100- and 220-yard dashes. After graduating, he attended Wenatchee Valley College, where he met Leslie Gault.

They married on December 20, 1968, and had three children: John Jr. (Becky), Scott and Jennifer.

John worked for the Longshoreman Union in Seattle for two years before moving to Colfax to be Assistant Manager for Almota Grain Elevator Co., before moving to Gig Harbor to manage United Grain Elevator Corp, first in Tacoma, then in Vancouver, Washington.

In 1988, he and Leslie moved to Alexandria, Egypt to run an importing grain business for three years. He and Leslie then returned to Moses Lake where he managed an alfalfa cube exporting company called Agrex for eight years before retiring at 66 and moving to Brinnon,Washington.

John loved his family and enjoyed an adventurous life of travel, golf, and especially fishing. Many good times were had fishing for silvers off the coast of Ilwaco with his wife, kids and brothers! He leaves behind his wife, three children and two brothers, Joe Jr.(Pia) and Will (Rita) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed.

A celebration of life for John is planned for June 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at

3200 Silversprings Dr. In Vancouver, Washington.