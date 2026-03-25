Evelyn Joy Duncalf

Published March 25, 2026

The world became a little dimmer on February 28 as Evie Duncalf, whose feisty and cheerful demeanor touched countless others, passed away peacefully at the age of 91. She was surrounded by her loving family at NVEC in Tonasket.

The youngest of four, Evie was born at her grandmother’s, nurse Nellie Brattain, home in Tonasket, Washington to Agnes Brattain Talbot and Louis Talbot. Evie was raised in Wauconda on her family’s ranch. She grew up working hard and playing hard, regularly recounting the wonderful childhood she had with her sisters and brother.

At the age of 16, she married Leonard Dorrel and soon left with him as he traveled to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for military service. This dedication to her husband and country was the only time she lived away from the Tonasket area.

Upon completion of Leonard’s military service, they returned to Tonasket and adopted two daughters, Violet and Penny. The family chose to settle on a little place by the river. Besides raising her daughters, Evie spent many years working in the apple sheds in town and spending her free time gardening and at community events. She enjoyed riding horses with the girls, always ending up riding the one that was misbehaving, mirroring her zest for life.

Seeking a new adventure as a family, Evie and Leonard decided to build and manage the L&E Market, located next to the Okanogan River Bridge and Riverview Trailer Court in Tonasket, where they worked until retirement. During this time, Evie also got to spend countless hours with her beloved granddaughters. She made time to have fun with them whenever the opportunity arose. Ever the devoted grandmother, she always greeted them with a smile and hug, treats and loved to do whatever they wanted. Happy in her role, she put up amazing Christmas trees and displays for the girls to enjoy. Each family get-together, Evie made every requested pie and dessert to demonstrate her love. She spoiled the granddaughters with the big candy bars for Halloween. Favorite memories include teaching the girls card games and going to the waterslides with them, even though she couldn’t swim!

Evie and Leonard’s retirement was filled with many adventures. They rode motorcycles around the hills with their friends and family, built a family cabin in Wauconda and started traveling to Arizona for winters. They moved houses a few times, where she would continue to partake in her favorite hobby, gardening, by always turning the yard beautiful. She had a lifelong habit of being active and loved taking walks with her best friend Joanne until a foot injury forced her to quit. Evie loved having fun every day and was blessed with friends who shared her love of fun and practical jokes!

In the early 2000s, Evie met Bill Duncalf, whom she fell in love with and married. Still the adventurer, Evie and Bill took frequent trips over the West from Alaska to Arizona and many places in between. They adopted Tootsie Sue, full name Tootsie Sue Duncalf the Little Princess, a dachshund, who they adored and doted on. She was a central part of Evie and Bill’s life. Besides traveling far, Evie and Bill enjoyed camping in Wauconda, even sledding with the kids a time or two. They had a blast attending their great-grandchildren’s sporting events and loved watching the Seahawks and Gonzaga games. Evie was an example of a woman who loved her family, took joy in living, and brought happiness to those around her with her humor and spirited character.

Evie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Alan Russell and son-in-law, Phil Archer. She also leaves behind granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Dyann and Mike, Leslie, Karla and Mike. Evie’s great-grandchildren are Kahtyanna, Dominic, Vanessa, Taylor, Wyatt, Liam, Jillian, Owen, Brooke and Victoria. Great-great-grandchildren are Korbin, Kalayah and Gabriella.

Evie is preceded in death by her sisters, Mertie and Neva; brother, Austin Leonard; nephew, Alan, who was like a son; her precious oldest daughter, Violet Ann and her beloved husband, Bill.

There will be a graveside service at the Wauconda Cemetery at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.