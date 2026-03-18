Published March 18, 2026

Randolph Earl “Randy” Middleton, age 92, passed away on March 4, 2026. He was born on December 31, 1933, in Alhambra, California, to Earl and Ethel Middleton.

Randy spent his youth through his college years living in Leaburg, Oregon. He graduated from the University of Oregon, where he participated in the ROTC program and went on to serve as a pastor for the United Church of Christ in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Iowa.

After retiring from pastoral ministry, Randy taught at Wenatchee Valley College and Heritage University and also served as a substitute teacher in school districts near Tonasket, Washington, where he lived for many years.

A lifelong learner, Randy earned additional degrees in Counseling and Philosophy, Education and Psychology, Theology and Philosophy and Political Science and Education.

Randy had a wonderful sense of humor, was very kind, and was an excellent teacher. He showed grace and compassion, especially to his adult students.

Randy also practiced martial arts, earning a black belt in karate. He continued enjoying Jujitsu until about a year before he passed on to heaven.

Randy is survived by his wife, Patti, as well as his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at North Valley Extended Care for their prayers and the loving care they gave Randy during the last several months. Randy also loved his many friends at Tonasket Free Methodist Church who prayed for him, especially the men from the Bible study who graciously took him to their gatherings.

A service will be held Saturday, March 21st, at 10 am at the Tonasket Free Methodist Church.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away. Behold, the new has come!”

— 2 Corinthians 5:17