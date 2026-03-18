Published March 18, 2026

Jeremy David Harrison, rainbow baby to Donny and Jennifer Harrison, was born on May 11, 2015. Jeremy, at just the age of 10, passed away on February 20, 2026 at Pine Site Ranch – the family ranch where he was blossoming.

Jeremy was a light in our lives, being such a happy baby. His sister, Abigail, came along two years later, he absolutely adored his sister. They played so well together while being home with Mom.

Jeremy was a “COVID” kindergartener, starting school at home on a computer with the Wenatchee School District. From first grade until Thanksgiving Break of third grade, Jeremy attended Mission View Elementary in Wenatchee. He was loved by all his teachers and had a lot of friends, including our neighbors, both in Malaga and at the Ranch. His friends say (what we knew) that he was kind, funny and a great friend to have.

There were so many things Jeremy was excited to do. He had been helping clean up around “Grandpa’s” shop with Donny, finding all new things to tinker with. He was making plans to build our Dodge Dart into an “AutoCross Car.”

We were beginning plans for vacations this year, and from the moment we found our newer trailer, Jeremy was “When are you bringing it home?” He was going to take hunter’s ed with Mom, learn to mow our lawns. He wanted to learn how to change water with Dad in the field and continue to tinker with all the mechanical things he could get his hands on. He was quite the expert at taking little electronics apart to see how they worked.

His favorite birthday was when one of his best friends Greyson came and they rode dirt bikes around the farm. Jeremy had also ridden dirt bikes with one of his other best friends, Ben at their place.

Jeremy was preceded in death by both his namesakes. Jeremy “Boom” Caban in 2014 and his Grandpa David Stansbury in 2025. He was also preceded in death by his Great Grandma Eda Jane Harrison, Great Grandma Joan Peery, Great Uncles Henry and Kenny Harrison and Great Uncle Steve Zareski and close family friends Russ and Ruth Martin.

Jeremy is survived by parents Donny and Jennifer Harrison, sister Abigail, brother Kaden and Grandma Lois Stansbury, all of Pine Site Ranch, Riverside, Washington, his brother, Ryan Harrison, Tonasket, Washington, Grandparents, James and Betty Harrison, Okanogan, Washington; Uncle John and Aunt Tabetha Harrison, Tucson, Arizona; “Auntie M” – Melissa Tacker and Craig and Bri Sczenski, Spokane, Washington; cousins, Allen, Crystal, Maddy, Zack, Oliver and Jonnie. Plus, SO many great aunts and uncles and cousins.

A private family viewing was held on March 4, 2026 by Bergh Funeral Chapel in Oroville. A public memorial will be held at the Tonasket High School Commons on March 28, 2026, at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow. Following the public memorial and luncheon, close family and friends are invited to Pine Site Ranch for a ceremony at Strawberry Rock.

Jeremy’s ashes will be interred at Strawberry Rock as part of the ceremony. Jeremy’s ashes will also be taken with Grandpa Stansbury’s to the open Ridge at Elk Camp in the Colockum on June 27, 2026, during trail clearing and Flathead Lake by Richard Rawley, cousin Justin Scott and Family later this year… Catch the big ones for us, buddy!

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.