The 2018 drag racing season comes to an end

OSOYOOS, BC – Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) winds up the 2018 season on Canadian Thanksgiving weekend in Osoyoos, BC. The cool air temperatures make for happy engines and enthusiastic drag racers. The results of the weekend’s happiest racers follow:

Sportsman Bracket

The driver known only as “Fish” (1978 Dodge pick-up) has a whopper of a tale to tell his friends back in Enderby. Fish hooked himself a big one in the final round last weekend at R.P.M. by reeling in Mitch Theodor and his 1968 Plymouth Baracuda (Coldstream, BC).

Pro Bracket

Yet another trophy travels home to Enderby, BC with Jason Lutz (1966 Ford Fairlane). Lutz beat out Jim Piggot (1971 Plymouth Duster) from Salmon Arm, BC. Jim celebrated his 40th birthday Sunday by making it to the final round.

Super Pro Bracket

Hometown guy Brad Baxendale (1969 Pontiac Beaumont) is the only person to keep a trophy at home this weekend by beating Summerland, BC’s Phil Walter (1986 Nissan pick-up).

Bike/Sled Bracket

Terry Soluk (2007 Kawasaki Ninja) zipped by David Layton (1999 Yamaha snowmobile). These two gentlemen represented Okanagan Falls, BC well in the final round last weekend.

Reaction Time

Ryan Furlong (1968 Dodge Dart) took the reaction time trophy to Enderby, BC with a nearly perfect .501 light.

Ron Tasker Memorial Sportsman of the Year

Cliff Meeds received the Ron Tasker Memorial trophy this season. Meeds not only shows up on race days to compete in his 1949 Mercury pick-up, but is also one of the volunteers and board members of WCRA. Hours of work and preparation go into creating each event, and Cliff is always ready to lend a hand, with a smile and a great attitude. If you get him talking, you can usually get a few funny stories out of Meeds about growing up in Oliver and (you guessed it) his many vehicles.

Many thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers, and FANS that make each and every race day possible. Remember, check out www.winecountryracing.ca over the winter.