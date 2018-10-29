Sno-Park permits go on sale Nov. 1

OLYMPIA – Oct. 30, 2018 – The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program reminds winter recreation enthusiasts that Sno-Park permits will be available for purchase online and through various vendors statewide beginning at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Sno-Park permits allow visitors to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to areas around the state for cross-country skiing, skijoring, snowmobiling, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing and other winter sports and snow play.

Sno-Park permits are sold in person and online Nov. 1 through April 30 and must be displayed on the permit holder’s windshield during that timeframe. Revenue from Sno-Park permit sales is entirely dedicated to the Winter Recreation Program and helps pay for trail grooming, snow removal from parking lots and roads, on-site sanitation, education and enforcement.

What type of permit is needed?

Different permits are required for different circumstances. The following list will help permit buyers understand what type of permit will best serve them:

Daily Sno-Park Permit This permit is valid at any Sno-Park for one, two or three consecutive days as indicated on the permit. Cost: $20 per day. (Note: All Sno-Parks honor the one-day permit, and individuals who purchase a one-day permit are not required to purchase a Special Groomed Sticker.)

This permit is valid at any Sno-Park for one, two or three consecutive days as indicated on the permit. Cost: $20 per day. (Note: All Sno-Parks honor the one-day permit, and individuals who purchase a one-day permit are not required to purchase a Special Groomed Sticker.) Seasonal Non-motorized Sno-Park Permit This permit is valid for the entire winter season at non-motorized Sno-Parks that are used for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding, etc. Some Sno-Parks require a Special Groomed Sticker to be paired with a seasonal non-motorized permit. Cost: $40.

This permit is valid for the entire winter season at non-motorized Sno-Parks that are used for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding, etc. Some Sno-Parks require a Special Groomed Sticker to be paired with a seasonal non-motorized permit. Cost: $40. Special Groomed Sticker This sticker affixes to a seasonal Sno-Park permit and is required for use at these non-motorized Sno-Parks: Cabin Creek, Chiwawa Loop, Crystal Springs, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee (including Nason Ridge) and Mount Spokane. Cost: $40. These Sno-Parks are high use, and funds from the sticker cover the costs to provide more frequent grooming. NOTE: At this time, the Special Groomed Sticker is only available online or through REI Seattle. The sticker will be available through other vendors by mid-November.

This sticker affixes to a seasonal Sno-Park permit and is required for use at these non-motorized Sno-Parks: Cabin Creek, Chiwawa Loop, Crystal Springs, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee (including Nason Ridge) and Mount Spokane. Cost: $40. These Sno-Parks are high use, and funds from the sticker cover the costs to provide more frequent grooming. NOTE: At this time, the Special Groomed Sticker is only available online or through REI Seattle. The sticker will be available through other vendors by mid-November. Seasonal Snowmobile Sno-Park Permit All snowmobiles in Washington state are required to be registered annually through the Washington State Department of Licensing or a licensing agent. The $50 registration fee includes one Sno-Park permit, which must be affixed to the towing vehicle. Out-of-state visitors with snowmobiles need to purchase a motorized Sno-Park permit. Cost: $40.

To purchase a Sno-Park permit online, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter. For a list of vendors and their locations, visit: parks.state.wa.us/147/Sno- Park-Permit-vendors.

Discover Pass requirement

Those who purchase a one-day Daily Sno-Park permit will also need a daily or annual Discover Pass for access to Sno-Parks on lands managed by State Parks or Washington State Department of Natural Resources. These Sno-Parks include Crystal Springs, Easton Reload, Fields Spring, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee, Pearrygin Lake and Mount Spokane. A Discover Pass is not required for those who purchase a seasonal Sno-Park permit. More information about the Discover Pass can be found at www.discoverpass.wa.gov.

Online purchasers need the following information at the time of purchase:

Credit card

Date of use for one-day permits

Vehicle license plate number

Printer (to instantly print a one-day or temporary seasonal permits)

About the State Parks Winter Recreation Program

The Winter Recreation Program manages more than 3,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 811 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails and more than 120 Sno-Parks (plowed parking areas near snowmobile and cross-country ski trails) on public and private lands in Washington. The Winter Recreation Program is supported entirely by user fees, snowmobile registrations and a percentage of the state fuel tax. Follow the Winter Recreation Program on Twitter at @WaStatePks_WNTR and at parks.state.wa.us/winter.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission manages more than 100 state parks and properties totaling approximately 120,000 acres. The Commission provides a variety of recreation opportunities for citizens and provides stewardship protection for a diverse array of natural, cultural and historic resources. State Parks’ statewide programs include long-distance trails, boating safety and winter recreation.