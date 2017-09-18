Oroville Hornets shuts down Brewster Bears

OROVILLE – The Oroville Hornet Football squad defeated the Brewster Bears 40 to 18 on the Hornet’s home field last Friday night.

“Oroville played good sound football,” said Hornet Coach Tam Hutchinson. “We limited our mistakes and took advantage of theirs. Brewster had good speed, which helped keep the game close and kept our runners from getting any long runs.”

The coach said his team played “ball control offensive” moving steadily up and down the field all night.

“Ball carriers Caleb Mills, Zane Scott and Colby Guzman all ran hard for positive yardage,” he said. “QB Anthony Jamison also had some key runs as well as key pass completions, including two touchdown passes to Guzman. Big win for the Hornets.”

Running Back Mills, a senior, scored four of six of Oroville’s touchdowns, running the ball 105 yards on 23 attempts for the night. Mills began his TD juggernaut in the first quarter, scoring on a three-yard run. The points after attempt, a two-point conversion from QB Anthony Jamison to Klinton Flowers, however, didn’t work and it was 6-0 for Oroville. Mills scored again in the first quarter with a seven-yard run for a TD. This time, a two-point conversion run by Scott was successful and it was 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Mills was to make his third touchdown in the second quarter on a run for 10 yards. The combination of Jamison to Flowers pass attempt for an extra two-points didn’t take and it was 20-0. Quarterback Jamison fired a successfuly completed pass to Colby Guzman for 24 yards and a score with just 1:34 left in the half. Another attempt between Jamison and Flowers was no good and it remained 26-0.

The Bears seemed to come out of hibernation with just 18 seconds left on the clock in the first half. Running Back, Ernie Nanamkin, a junior, charged for a 95 yard touchdown and the Bears were finally on the board. The half ended with the Hornets leading 26-6.

QB Jamison, a junior, successfully completed a pass to sophomore Wide Receiver Colby Guzman for 11 yards and a touchdown to start out the second half. Scott, a senior Full Back, missed the two point conversion run and Oroville’s lead was 32-6.

Brewster’s Nanamkin, scored another TD on a 15-yard run, but the Bears failed to convert and the score was now, Oroville 32, Brewster, 12.

Mills scored again with a six-yard run across the goal line and QB Jamison ran it in again for an extra two points bringing the game to a 40-12 lead for the Hornets.

Brewster scored the only points in the fourth quarter with Nanamkin running for 28 yards. There were no extra points for the Bears who ended the game trailing 18 to 40.

After Mills, Guzman rushed for the second most yards for the night, with 56 on five attempts, averaging 11.2 per carry. Scott was next with 33 yards on nine attempts, averaging 3.7 per carry; followed by Jamison, with 29 yards on five attempts, averaging 5.8 per carry.

Defensively, David Iniguez led Oroville with 8.5 tackles, followed by Scott with 8.0; Jerry Milhollad, 5.0; Adalfo Delgado and Mills, 4.5 each; Paul Graf and Gerardo Castillo, three each; Kris Flowers and Jamison, two each and Klinton Flowers and Daniel Parra, one each.