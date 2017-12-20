Oroville Hornets defeat Pateros at home

OROVILLE – The Hornet basketball team took on the Pateros boys and girls teams at Coulton Auditorium last Wednesday night with Oroville claiming victory in both games.

The Lady Hornets started out strong, soon growing their lead to 12 to one, but the Nannie Goats rallied in the second half and tied the score at 12-12 in the second quarter. A battle ensued and the two teams fought hard for the rest of the game, but Oroville prevailed edging out the Nannies 29-26.

Freshman Maddie Martin led her team in scoring, sinking four two-point field goals and two three-pointers for 12 points. Next was senior Katie Egerton, who contributed six points; Emily Rawley, four; Havannah Worrell, three and Olivia Mathews, two.

The boys game was a lot less edge-of-your-seat, with the Hornet’s dominating all of four quarters, to finish with a 30-point victory, 76-46.

Spencer Martin had the hot hands for Oroville, scoring 33 points, including two three-pointers; next was Julian Lopez, 15; Carson Allie, eight; Austin Bernard, seven; Anthony Jamison, six and Sage Sarmiento, four.