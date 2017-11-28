Winterfest happens this weekend

TONASKET – The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Winterfest with a few changes to the schedule this year.

“We wanted to make it a two-day event and have it more convenient for people who work during the week,” said president Marylou Kriner.

The event opens Friday, Dec. 1 with an evening performance of local country and western band The Night Riders at the Kuhler. Music begins at 9 p.m., and the entry fee is a cash donation, toy or canned food. Donations will be given to the Tonasket School District for distribution to needy families. The Kuhler is located at 302 N. Whitcomb Ave.

All day activities Saturday, Dec. 2, include an Art Show by Brad Wood at Molly’s Flea Mart, 31574 N. Hwy. 97. A drive to shop local includes a punch card available for pick up at Roy’s Pharmacy, which will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. on. The pharmacy is located at 318 N. Whitcomb Ave. Shoppers get a punch on their card from every local, participating business where they spend money.

“It will be recorded how much they spent, with a prize for the person who spent the most locally,” said Kriner.

A storefront holiday decoration contest gives people the opportunity to vote for the business who did the best job decorating, marking their choice on the back of the punch card.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. People wanting to be in the parade need to register ahead of time, and can pick up an application at the Split End, 31574 Highway 97, or call Kriner at 509-486-4436 or Heather at the Split End at 509-486-4729. Parade line up begins at 4:15 p.m. at the Tonasket Fire Station, 520 Western Ave. The parade will cruise from there to the Tonasket Visitor Center at 215 N. Whitcomb Ave.

Saturday’s activities at the Tonasket Visitor Center, include pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause from 2-4 p.m. A 4×6 photo can be purchased for $3.

Story time and face painting happens from 2 p.m. to closing.

The chili cook-off contest runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The people will have the opportunity to judge this year, so just bring your chili in a crockpot to the visitor center,” said Kriner. Prizes will be given for first through third place and Judges’ Choice.

The Tonasket Robotics Club will hold a bake sale with hot chocolate from 2 p.m. to closing.

Santa lights the tree at 5:30 p.m. before sitting to listen to kids’ wishes.

Fire truck rides, a favorite activity for kids of all ages, begin at 5:30 p.m.

The annual Tonasket Library Sale takes place at City Hall, 209 N. Whitcomb Ave., all day Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Bazaars full of hand-made and novelty items, not to mention friends, will be happening around town with a variety of hours.

The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce Bazaar will be at OK Chevrolet, 512 N. Whitcomb Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday only.

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church Bazaar, 103 Whitcomb Ave., starts Friday and goes from 3-6 p.m. and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Community Cultural Center Bazaar, 411 Western Ave., goes from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Community Church Bazaar, located at 24 E. 4th, goes from 4-8 p.m. Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“This is the 22nd Annual Winterfest, and I think it’s going to be extra special with the changes we’ve made,” said Kriner.

Most local stores will be open Saturday.