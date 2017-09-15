Cops & Courts and 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Zachary John Bernsten, 33, Omak, with two counts of first-degree robbery. The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 28,
- The court found probable cause to charge Kyle Llloyd Campbell, 29, Oroville, with POCS (methamphetamine), POCS (heroin) and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 1, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Malcolm David Carson, 37, Okanogan, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 4, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Kirklyn McKenna Brogard, 18, Tonasket with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 1, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Duston John Rhoads, 19, Wauconda, with manufacturing of controlled substance (marijuana) and POCS (marjiuna) The crimes alleged occurred Sept. 1, 2017
- The court found probable cause to charge Ian James Davis, 40, Tonasket, with two counts of manufacturing of marijuana, two counts of POCS (with intent) and four counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 1, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Joseph Marion Starks, 29, Tonasket, with manufacturing of a controlled substance (marijuana). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 1, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Douglas Jerad Hobert, 32, Tonasket, with manufacturing of a controlled substance (marijuana). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 1, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Tyler William Marschall, 19, with POCS (marijuana). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 1, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Corinne Elizabeth Hess, 31, Oroville, with second-degree assault (DV)(DW) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 4, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Kristina Michelle Groomes-Sloan, 43, Okanogan, with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance (marijuana), two counts of POCS (with intent) and four counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 1, 2017.
- Reinaldo Alejandro Beltron, 25, Oroville, pleaded guilty to violation of a no-contact order (felony), third-degree malicious mischief and violation of a no-contact order (gross misdemeanor). Beltran was sentenced to 15 months in prison and fined $1,375.50 for the May 5 crimes.
- Jared Patrick McLaughlin, 27, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to third-degree theft. In a second case, McLaughlin pleaded guilty to distribution on a controlled substance (methamphetamine). McLaughlin was 13 months in prison and fined a total of $3,541.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Sept. 4, 2017
- Vehicle-vs-cow wreck on Toroda Creek Rd. near Waconda.
- Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Spokane St. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Burglary on S. Orchard Loop near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Loitering on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Elm St. in Omak.
- Theft on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on S. Second. Ave. in Okonagan.
- Malcolm Carson, 37, booked for POCS (methamphetamine) and a DOC detainer.
- Corrine Elizabeth Hess, 31, booked for second-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief and felony harassment (DV).
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017
- Illegal burning on Spectacle Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault oh Hwy. 97 near Omak. Female yelling for help.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville. Female yelling for help.
- Harassment on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan. Female yelling for help.
- Domestic disputes on Hwy. 97 near Omak. Female believed to be assaulted.
- Assault on Queen St. in Okanogan. Female believed to be assaulted.
- Assault on Prior Loop Rd. near Oroville. Male subject believed to be kicking dog.
- Harassment on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak. Ice reported missing.
- Fraud checks on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Aaron Pfaltzgraff Miller, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault and DOC detainer.
- Kristina M. Grooms-Sloan, 34, booked for manufacture of a controlled substance (marijuana) and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Rose Madeline Condon, 39, booked on three counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
Wednesday, Sept. 6 2017
- Trespassing on Havilllah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on W. Oak St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on W. Johnathan St. in Tonakset.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on W. Bartlett St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Apple Lane near Omak.
- Ishna Rayman Mason, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, Sept 7, 2017
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Automobile crash on Lumm Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on E. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Mill Dr. in near Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on N. Whitcomb Ave. in Omak.
- Laine Michael Van Dalen, 19, booked for MIP/C.
- James Perry Matthews, 72, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
- Jeff Eli Tillman, 25, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, booked for first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft.
- Shawna Lee Adolph, 39, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Friday, Sept. 8, 2017
- Harassment on Oakes Dr. near Tonasket.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Burglary on Coral Way near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Canyon Creek Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Peacock Lane near Omak.
- Assault on Main St. in Riverside.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- DWLS on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Maeghan Angela Pier, 24, court commitment for DUI.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017
- Disorderly conduct on E. Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Ironcap Rd. near Okanogan.
- Theft on Omache Dr. near Omak.
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Littering on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- DWLS on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Danielle Marie Flett, 36, booked on FTA warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS, second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Austin Antonio Holcomb, 20, booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.
- Freedom Steven McCauley, 25, booked for residential burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition in interlock device.
- Tyler James Parisien Best, 24, booked for DUI.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017
Sex offense on Cow Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
Domestic dispute on Ione St. in Okanogan.
Illegal burning on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
Threats on Ell Lake Rd. near Okanogan.
Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
Automobile theft on Edmonds St. in Omak.
Stabbing on J.H. Green Rd. near Omak.
Disordery conduct on Omache Dr. near Omak.
Trespassing on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
Trespassing on Juniper St. in Omak.
Theft on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
Ishna Rayman Mason, 36, booked for POCS (heroin).
Ali Blaine Valdonidos, 24, booked for POCS (methamphetamine).
Aaron James Jolstead, 30, booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Key:
DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Departmen of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement