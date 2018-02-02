Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court
- Scott Brenet Anoskey, 24, guilty on two counts of third-degree theft. Anoskey was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $866.
- Michaeljohn Lee Austin, 38, Okanogan, guilty of indecent exposure. Austin received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $413.
- Patrick Michael Crawley, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Crawley was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Ira Leo Frank, 23, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Frank was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days in jail, and fined $608.
- Juanito Richard Garcia Harrison, 21, Loomis, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- George Alexander Hall Jr., 50, not guilty of fourth-degree assault.
- Regene Rae Hall, 31, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree theft. Hall was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,420.
- Adam Sylvester Harmon, 39, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Harmon was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 350 days suspended, and fined $500.
- Craige Robert Keeling, 51, Omak, guilty of second-degree DWLS, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and violation of a no-contact order. Keeling was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,946.
- Miranda Nicole Mann, 26, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Henry Eneas McDougall, 65, Omak, guilty of DUI. McDougall was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $2,286.
- Timothy Allen McFarlane, 47, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. McFarlane received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
- Charles Keith Morey Jr., 54, Tonasket, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Morey received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $388.
- Lisa Lea Orr, 52, Omak, guilty of DUI. Orr was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 319 days suspended, and fined $1,885.
- Erin Lorainne Phillips, 22, Tonasket, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Phillips was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $1,233.
- Lacey Ann Picard, 27, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Picard was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $283.
- Ira David Rodriguez, 44, Okanogan, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Steven Louis Sena, 63, Okanogan, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Squetimkin was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 184 days suspended, and fined $583.
- Lynn Michelle Stanley, 47, Omak, guilty of three counts of third-degree DWLS. Stanley was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended, and fined $998.
- Cameron John Taylor, 23, Omak, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order.
- Lisa Marie Watkins, 38, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Sally Jane Weintraub, 62, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
- Drugs on Bull Rope Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on S. Fir St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Ridge Place in Omak.
- Burglary on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Fraud on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Dalton Joseph Hewitson, 22, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Richard Daniel Smith, 60, booked on an FTA warrant for non-emergency use of the 9-1-1 system.
- Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Salam Lane near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Sex offender registry on Ernie Robinson Rd. near Oroville.
- Weapons offense on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Wagon Wheel Rd. near Oroville.
- Homicide on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Luis Aparicio Martinez, 18, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).
- Morningstar Rain St. Peter, 20, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft and a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018
- Malicious mischief on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Lime Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Railroad St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Crystal Marie Sanabria, 28, booked for first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen
- motor vehicle.
- Francisco Leyva Saucedo, 29, booked for first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
- Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Daryl McCraigie, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree theft.
- Lynette Lomaka Washington, 44, court commitments for POCS and tampering with physical evidence.
- Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Juniper St. in Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Senna St. in Omak.
- Theft on Asotin St. in Omak.
- DUI on Main St. in Oroville.
- Mary Ann Graber, 64, booked on bench warrants for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft
- Amanda Nicole Broussard, 21, court commitment for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
- Cody Michel Wells, 23, court commitment for DUI.
- Dennis Aron Sherrill, 37, court commitment for DUI.
- Anthony Jason Bigwolf, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Robert M. DeCastro, 31, booked for first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and POCS (metehamphetamine).
- Nancy Sharp, 60, booked for first-degree negligent driving.
Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Disorderly conduct on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Arson on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Automobile theft on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on w. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Harassment on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Sarah Marie Ohmer, 45, booked on FTC warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Jesse Abrahamson, 23, booked for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
- Frederick David Batson Jr., 33, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
- One-vehicle crash on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan.
- Burglary on Nelson Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on River St. in Omak.
- Structure fire on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
- Burglary on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Trudie Leigh Mapes, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
- George Elmer Britt, 33, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement