Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court

  • Scott Brenet Anoskey, 24, guilty on two counts of third-degree theft. Anoskey was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $866.
  • Michaeljohn Lee Austin, 38, Okanogan, guilty of indecent exposure. Austin received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $413.
  • Patrick Michael Crawley, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Crawley was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days suspended, and fined $873.
  • Ira Leo Frank, 23, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Frank was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days in jail, and fined $608.
  • Juanito Richard Garcia Harrison, 21, Loomis, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
  • George Alexander Hall Jr., 50, not guilty of fourth-degree assault.
  • Regene Rae Hall, 31, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree theft. Hall was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,420.
  • Adam Sylvester Harmon, 39, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Harmon was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 350 days suspended, and fined $500.
  • Craige Robert Keeling, 51, Omak, guilty of second-degree DWLS, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and violation of a no-contact order. Keeling was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,946.
  • Miranda Nicole Mann, 26, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
  • Henry Eneas McDougall, 65, Omak, guilty of DUI. McDougall was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $2,286.
  • Timothy Allen McFarlane, 47, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. McFarlane received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
  • Charles Keith Morey Jr., 54, Tonasket, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Morey received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $388.
  • Lisa Lea Orr, 52, Omak, guilty of DUI. Orr was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 319 days suspended, and fined $1,885.
  • Erin Lorainne Phillips, 22, Tonasket, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Phillips was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $1,233.
  • Lacey Ann Picard, 27, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Picard was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $283.
  • Ira David Rodriguez, 44, Okanogan, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
  • Steven Louis Sena, 63, Okanogan, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
  • Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Squetimkin was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 184 days suspended, and fined $583.
  • Lynn Michelle Stanley, 47, Omak, guilty of three counts of third-degree DWLS. Stanley was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended, and fined $998.
  • Cameron John Taylor, 23, Omak, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order.
  • Lisa Marie Watkins, 38, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
  • Sally Jane Weintraub, 62, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

  • Drugs on Bull Rope Rd. near Omak.
  • Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Fir St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Ridge Place in Omak.
  • Burglary on S. Granite St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Fraud on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Dalton Joseph Hewitson, 22, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Richard Daniel Smith, 60, booked on an FTA warrant for non-emergency use of the 9-1-1 system.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
  • Domestic dispute on Salam Lane near Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Vehicle prowl on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Mill St. in Okanogan.
  • Sex offender registry on Ernie Robinson Rd. near Oroville.
  • Weapons offense on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Wagon Wheel Rd. near Oroville.
  • Homicide on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Koala Dr. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Threats on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Luis Aparicio Martinez, 18, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).
  • Morningstar Rain St. Peter, 20, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft and a DOC secretary’s warrant.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018

  • Malicious mischief on Mill St. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Lime Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Railroad St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Crystal Marie Sanabria, 28, booked for first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen
  •  motor vehicle.
  • Francisco Leyva Saucedo, 29, booked for first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
  • Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Daryl McCraigie, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree theft.
  • Lynette Lomaka Washington, 44, court commitments for POCS and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

  • Domestic dispute on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Juniper St. in Omak.
  • One-vehicle crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Senna St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Asotin St. in Omak.
  • DUI on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Mary Ann Graber, 64, booked on bench warrants for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft
  • Amanda Nicole Broussard, 21, court commitment for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
  • Cody Michel Wells, 23, court commitment for DUI.
  • Dennis Aron Sherrill, 37, court commitment for DUI.
  • Anthony Jason Bigwolf, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.

 Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Theft on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Robert M. DeCastro, 31, booked for first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and POCS (metehamphetamine).
  • Nancy Sharp, 60, booked for first-degree negligent driving.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Disorderly conduct on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
  • Arson on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Automobile theft on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on w. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Harassment on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Sarah Marie Ohmer, 45, booked on FTC warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and first-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Jesse Abrahamson, 23, booked for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
  • Frederick David Batson Jr., 33, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

  • One-vehicle crash on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Nelson Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on River St. in Omak.
  • Structure fire on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
  • Burglary on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Trudie Leigh Mapes, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • George Elmer Britt, 33, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

