Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Ryan Alan Cude, 38, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to third-degree malicious mischief. Cude was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $700 for the Dec. 7, 2017 crime.
- Jeffry Allen Epley, 34, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to residential burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling. The court dismissed two charges: attempted residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property (access device). The crimes occurred Dec. 16, 2016. In a second case, Epley pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault (DV). That crime occurred Aug. 14, 2017. Epley was sentenced to a total of nine months in jail and fined a total of $2,135.50.
- Brenden Joe Ostby, 23, Oroville, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm. The crimes occurred Sept. 11, 2017. In a second case, Ostby pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, POCS and use of drug paraphernalia. Those crimes occurred June 16, 2017. Ostby was sentenced to 15 months in prison and fined a total of $3,021.
- Christella Marlene Gregory, 44, Oroville, pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to attempted distribution of a controlled substance, POCS and two counts of unlawful possession of a legend drug. Gregory was sentenced to six months of electronic home monitoring and fined $840. The crimes occurred March 26 and April 21, 2016.
- Lynette Lomacka Washington, 43, Oroville, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to POCS and POCS with intent to deliver. The crimes occurred Nov. 5, 2016. In a second case, Washington pleaded to POCS and tampering with physical evidence. Those crimes occurred April 23, 2016. Washington was sentenced to a total of six months in jail and fined $3,021.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Jan. 29, 2018
- Trespassing on Conconully Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Asotin St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Fir St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Central Ave. in Omak.
Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Conconully St. near Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Fraud on Orchard View Dr. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Mock Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on Main St. in Oroville.
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018
- Malicious mischief on School St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Lime Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018
- Trespassing on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Henry Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Airport Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Elm St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Pine St. in Omak.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on 11th Ave. in Oroville.
- Theft on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
- Johnathan Luke Wilt, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Matthew William Cumpton, 34, booked on two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
- Deanne Palmer, 45, booked on a warrant for POCS.
- Pedro Rincon Cruz, 38, booked for DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Alexis Bacilio Arevalo, 22, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV).
Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
- One-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Threats on Barker Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Threats on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak.
- Fire on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Tristan Vance Andrew, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
- Beau Brandon True, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Randy Lee Timentwa, 36, booked on a warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018
- Burglary on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Structure fire on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Rogelio Gomez Jr., 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Monte Lewis Marchand Jr., 38, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Lloyd Tomas Pitt, 65, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Harlan Lynn Pelletier, 44, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Sunday, Jan. 4, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Daniel James Marsden, 27, booked for POCS (heroin), three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property, and one count each of carrying loaded firearms in a vehicle and carrying a loaded rifle in a vehicle.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement