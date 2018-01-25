Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
- Fraud on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Cape Labelle Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Epley Rd. near Omak. Firearm reported missing.
- Theft on Talkire Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Firewood reported missing.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak. Television reported missing.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak. Fraudulent returns reported.
- Harassment on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak. Meat and laptop reporting missing.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Douglas L. Lewis, 54, booked for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
- Tyler Chad Hahn, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Stephanie James, 25, booked on a DOC warrant.
Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018
- Rape on Greenacres Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on School St. in Okanogan. Fueled reported missing.
- Theft on Panorama Point near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Green Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket. Trailer reported missing.
- Theft on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket. Mail reported missing.
- Burglary on N. A Ave. in Conconully.
- Warrant arrest on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Fraud on Oak St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. Candy reported missing.
Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018
- Burglary on Patrol St. in Omak.
- Burglary on N. Country Vue Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Littering on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Queen St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Applejack St. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowling on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Pine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- William Lloyd Sasse, 55, booked on a DOC warrant.
- April Lynn Jobes, 35, booked for distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.
Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018
- Threats on Central St. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Apple Lane near Omak.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- James Arthur Johnson, 44, booked on and FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Corinna Shy Starr Plant, 23, booked on FTA warrants for DUI, disorderly conduct and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Friday, Jan. 19, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Locust St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Fir St. in Omak.
- Fraud on E. Fork Cougar Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Trespassing on Golden Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Sunrise Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on W. Hale Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Brandon Thomas, 26, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Kevin Lee Nims, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Noah Matthew Balauro, 28, booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Kristopher Paul Graber, 28, booked for use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a DOC detainer.
- Codi Chelan Richardson, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Charles Edward Madison, 54, booked for harassment (threats to kill).
Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Hendrick Loop Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Bull Rope Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
- Vehicle prowl on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Fifth Ave. in Oroville.
- Bryan Timothy Ferguson, 41, booked for residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and an FTA warrant for DUI.
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Viewmont Dr. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Shumway Dr. near Omak.
- Public urination on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Marvin Lezard, 52, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement