Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

  • Fraud on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Cape Labelle Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Epley Rd. near Omak. Firearm reported missing.
  • Theft on Talkire Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Firewood reported missing.
  • Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak. Television reported missing.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak. Fraudulent returns reported.
  • Harassment on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Theft on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak. Meat and laptop reporting missing.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Douglas L. Lewis, 54, booked for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
  • Tyler Chad Hahn, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Stephanie James, 25, booked on a DOC warrant.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

  • Rape on Greenacres Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on School St. in Okanogan. Fueled reported missing.
  • Theft on Panorama Point near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Green Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket. Trailer reported missing.
  • Theft on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket. Mail reported missing.
  • Burglary on N. A Ave. in Conconully.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Harassment on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. Candy reported missing.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

  • Burglary on Patrol St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on N. Country Vue Rd. near Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Littering on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Queen St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Applejack St. in Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowling on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • William Lloyd Sasse, 55, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • April Lynn Jobes, 35, booked for distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

  • Threats on Central St. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowl on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Threats on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Apple Lane near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • James Arthur Johnson, 44, booked on and FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Corinna Shy Starr Plant, 23, booked on FTA warrants for DUI, disorderly conduct and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

  • Domestic dispute on Locust St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Fir St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on E. Fork Cougar Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Trespassing on Golden Rd. near Oroville.
  • Burglary on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Pine St. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Sunrise Dr. in Omak.
  • Threats on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Fraud on W. Hale Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Brandon Thomas, 26, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Kevin Lee Nims, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Noah Matthew Balauro, 28, booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Kristopher Paul Graber, 28, booked for use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a DOC detainer.
  • Codi Chelan Richardson, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
  • Charles Edward Madison, 54, booked for harassment (threats to kill).

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018

  • Domestic dispute on Hendrick Loop Rd. near Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on Bull Rope Rd. near Omak.
  • Threats on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
  • Vehicle prowl on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Fifth Ave. in Oroville.
  • Bryan Timothy Ferguson, 41, booked for residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and an FTA warrant for DUI.

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018

  • Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Viewmont Dr. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Shumway Dr. near Omak.
  • Public urination on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Marvin Lezard, 52, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

