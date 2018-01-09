Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Kyler Leon Hammer, 18, Oroville, with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 15, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Casey Martin Nicholson, 27, Oroville, with attempting to elude a pursuing police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 31, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Krystal Lee Carson, 33, Okanogan, with two counts of POCS and one count each of making a false or misleading statement and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 29, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Erin Lorraine Phillips, 22, Tonasket, with attempted second-degree malicious mischief and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 29, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Nukona C. McCraigie Jr., 23, Omak, with attempted second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 29, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Sam Phillip Adrian, 19, Omak, with attempted second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of marijuana by a person under 21 years of age. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 29, 2017.
- The court found probable cause to charge Shawn Edwin Qualls, 45, Tonasket, with harassment (threats to kill) and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 21, 2017.
District Court
- David Donald Allen Jr., 35, Omak, guilty of DUI and two counts of second-degree DWLS. Allen was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 94 days suspended, and fined a total of $4,968.
- David James Cox, 35, Oroville, guilty of a trip permit violation. Cox received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
- Charles Edward Hankins, 52, Oroville, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Hankins had four charges dismissed: obstruction, fourth-degree assault and two charges of violation of a no-contact order. Hankins was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Gloria Jeanne Hoff, 60, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Hoff had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Hoff received a 90-day suspended sentence and $263.
- Taunya Lavonne Knapp, 40, Okanogan, guilty of resisting arrest. Knapp received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $250.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Jan. 1, 2018
- Fireworks on Maple St. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on West River Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Bide-a-Wee Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault on Haussler Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Fireworks on Main St. in Oroville.
- Casey Martin Nicholas, 25, booked for attempting to elude a pursing police vehicle, use of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and resisting arrest.
- Edward Bailey Cooper, 19, booked for violation of an anti-harassment order.
- Wilfred Pierre Nysti, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Okanogan St. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on 11th St. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Cecile Creek Rd. near Loomis.
- Sex offender registry on Spring Meadow Lane near Oroville.
- Harassment on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Drake McCraigie, 20, booked for first-degree trespassing.
- Lewis Wayne Edwards, 54, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Rose Madeline Condon, 40, booked on warrant for two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV) and one count of disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018
- Vehicle fire on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Gooseberry Way to Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Canyon Creek Rd. near Oroville.
- Threats on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
- Burglary on JH Green Rd. near Riverside.
- Theft on Hanford St. in Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 155 near Omak.
- Fireworks on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Joseph Patrick Dolphin, 46, booked for POCS (with intent).
- Brian Adam Mickels, 28, booked for DUI.
Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018
- Burglary on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Jacquish Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 20 near Republic.
- Warrant arrest on JH Green Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Quince St. in Omak.
- Theft on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Jennifer Leigh Hawkins, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Paul James Theis, 39, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Noah Matthew Balauro, 28, booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Mandi Marie Smith, 38, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault and a DOC detainer.
Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
- Jason Seir Johnson, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Ryan Patrick Taylor, 42, court commitments for fourth-degree assault (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Eugene B. Ragsdale, 43, booked on three counts each of first-degree rape of a child and first-degree incest.
- Daniel Dominguez Martinez, 31, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018
- Emalia Alyssa Michel, 18, booked for MIP/C.
- Rebecca Ann Tatshama, 18, booked for MIP/C.
- Makayllie Renee Hoover, 19, booked for MIP/C.
- Rachel Marie Farmer, 22, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Carrie Marie Leslie, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Tyler Carl Stevenson, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018
- Matthew Vernon Bryant, 37, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Tyler Lee Shelton, 27, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Adam Sylvestor Harmon, 39, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV).
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement