Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Richard Owen Funk, 23, Okanogan, with harassment (threats to kill) (DV). The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 17.
- The court found probable cause to charge Rhiannon Irene Waller, 40, East Wenatchee, with POCS (with intent to deliver) (heroin), POCS (with intent to deliver) (methamphetamine) and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 14 near Okanogan.
- The court found probable cause to charge John Raymond Sinclair, 53, Everett, with POCS (with intent to deliver) (heroin) and POCS (with intent to deliver) (methamphetamine). The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 14 near Okanogan.
- The court found probable cause to charge Brenda Lucille Raymond, 50, Everett, with POCS (with intent to deliver) (heroin) and POCS (with intent to deliver) (methamphetamine). The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 14 near Okanogan.
- The court found probable cause to charge Kelliann Marie Vickers-Fox, 29, Omak, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI and second-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 9.
- The court found probable cause to charge Bill Cephus Bedard Jr., 27, Okanogan, with second-degree vehicle prowl, second-degree theft, theft of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 29.
- The court found probable cause to charge Aaron Lee Dick, 29, Okanogan, with POCS (heroin), POCS (with intention to deliver) (methamphetamine) ad use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 8.
- The court found probable cause to charge Ryan Alan Cude, 38, Tonasket, with second-degree malicious mischief. The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 7.
District Court
- James Michael Bills, 37, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Kristen Ann Bob, 35, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Bob received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $533.
- Jorge Santos Churape, 49, Tonasket, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Churape was fined $600.
- Alicia Lynn Flores, 38, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Flores was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended, and fined $466.
- Eric Chavera Leon, 38, Oroville, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Leon was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $769.
- Mark Alex Nysti, 43, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Nysti was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $300.
- Amanda Marie Olson Axtell, 47, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Lucille Irene Ortiz, 29, Omak, had a charge dismissed: operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Ernesto Ramirez Palomares, 48, Omak, guilty of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 14. Palomares was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $943.
- Robert Lynn Pride, 63, Omak, guilty of use of drug paraphernalia. Pride was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $583.
- Michael Silvestre Santana, 26, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS. Santana was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 319 days suspended, and fined $386.
- Sheri L. Smith, 42, Omak, guilty of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and first-degree criminal trespassing. Smith was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended, and fined $1,166.
- Justin James Wilke, 23, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Wilke was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $486.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Dec. 18, 2017
- Theft on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville. Fuel reported missing.
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on Locust St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
- Theft on S. Locust Ave. in Tonasket.
- Keith Rae Riehart, 29, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017
- Theft on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Threats on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Main St. in Oroville.
- William Joseph Bessette, 35, booked for DUI.
- Stephen Vincent Vasquez, 29, booked for second-degree burglary, POCS and third-degree theft.
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017
- Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Road rage on Havillah Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on F.S. 3525 Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on Badger Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on Peony Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Juniper St. in Omak.
- DUI on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Threats on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Oak St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Oak St. in Omak.
- Threats on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Alcohol offense on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Alcohol offense on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak. Liquor reported missing.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak. More liquor reported missing from the same location.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Mill Dr. in Tonasket.
- Sharon Arlene Allard, 54, booked for attempted first-degree murder (DV).
- Patrick Joseph Parks, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Eric Wendall Knauss, 49, court commitment for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Stephanie Jo Barr, 30, booked on an FTC warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jasmine R. Dickinson, 20, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jefferson Grant Schneider, 40, booked for third-degree assault (DV).
- Joseph Travis Sizemore, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017
- Drugs on Riverside Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Jennings Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Automobile theft on Maple St. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Dry Coulee Rd. near Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Domestic dispute on Webber Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Stonehaven Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Pine St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Charles Peter LaPlante III, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams) and MIP.
- Ricky James Crowl, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement